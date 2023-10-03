WaPo has a fascinating article about the various scenarios that could play out over the next 48 hours as House GOP clowns punch each other in the face repeatedly. Here’s a gift link. I found this part intriguing:

If Gaetz succeeds in ousting McCarthy, the House will enter uncharted territory.

When McCarthy was elected speaker, House rules required him to give a secret list of “speakers-in-waiting” — people who would succeed him temporarily if he ever vacated the speakership.

“There’s a little disagreement amongst Hill procedural experts about how much power that temporary Speaker would actually wield,” Sarah Binder, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who’s well versed in congressional procedure, wrote in an email to The Post. “Is their power limited to conducting a new speaker election? What if the election deadlocks without electing a new speaker? Is the House really frozen and unable to do business?”

House Democratic leadership thinks a temporary speaker would only have the power to oversee the election of a new speaker and that no other business could take place in the meantime, according to a Democratic leadership aide.