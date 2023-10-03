WaPo has a fascinating article about the various scenarios that could play out over the next 48 hours as House GOP clowns punch each other in the face repeatedly. Here’s a gift link. I found this part intriguing:
If Gaetz succeeds in ousting McCarthy, the House will enter uncharted territory.
When McCarthy was elected speaker, House rules required him to give a secret list of “speakers-in-waiting” — people who would succeed him temporarily if he ever vacated the speakership.
“There’s a little disagreement amongst Hill procedural experts about how much power that temporary Speaker would actually wield,” Sarah Binder, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who’s well versed in congressional procedure, wrote in an email to The Post. “Is their power limited to conducting a new speaker election? What if the election deadlocks without electing a new speaker? Is the House really frozen and unable to do business?”
House Democratic leadership thinks a temporary speaker would only have the power to oversee the election of a new speaker and that no other business could take place in the meantime, according to a Democratic leadership aide.
It’s Marge, isn’t it?
Open thread.
ETA: I think it was Napoleon Bonaparte who said, “When your enemies are kicking each other in the junk, do not interrupt them.” (Or something like that.) Good to see that House Democrats are following that good advice!
