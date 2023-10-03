Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Secret Speaker (Open Thread)

Secret Speaker (Open Thread)

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: , ,

WaPo has a fascinating article about the various scenarios that could play out over the next 48 hours as House GOP clowns punch each other in the face repeatedly. Here’s a gift link. I found this part intriguing:

If Gaetz succeeds in ousting McCarthy, the House will enter uncharted territory.

When McCarthy was elected speaker, House rules required him to give a secret list of “speakers-in-waiting” — people who would succeed him temporarily if he ever vacated the speakership.

“There’s a little disagreement amongst Hill procedural experts about how much power that temporary Speaker would actually wield,” Sarah Binder, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who’s well versed in congressional procedure, wrote in an email to The Post. “Is their power limited to conducting a new speaker election? What if the election deadlocks without electing a new speaker? Is the House really frozen and unable to do business?”

House Democratic leadership thinks a temporary speaker would only have the power to oversee the election of a new speaker and that no other business could take place in the meantime, according to a Democratic leadership aide.

It’s Marge, isn’t it?

Open thread.

ETA: I think it was Napoleon Bonaparte who said, “When your enemies are kicking each other in the junk, do not interrupt them.” (Or something like that.) Good to see that House Democrats are following that good advice!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • B1naryS3rf
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Cameron
  • Fester Addams
  • Jeffro
  • JoyceH
  • Ken
  • la caterina
  • Leto
  • MattF
  • Nukular Biskits
  • RaflW
  • rikyrah
  • Shalimar
  • smith

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      How regal.

      I can’t recall, who presided during the many votes it took for McCarthy to be elected the first time. I seem to recall a black lady.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      RaflW

      Seems like a question for the House Parliamentarian. Is he the same Republican Jason Smith who represents part of the politically crazed state of Missouri? Cause that doesn’t bode well, does it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      So many exciting new frontiers in governing with these clowns, from “alternate electors” to “speakers in waiting” to billionaire-owned judges and more!

      (almost forgot: endless recounts if the Republican loses!  that’s a new one, too)

      Who says we aren’t a fresh, constantly innovating democracy?   =)

      (Narrator: everyone.  Basically everyone says that.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Shalimar

      Jeffries is apparently saying Democrats are unified in voting against McCarthy.  That is the position you have to take if you want to force him to negotiate, and I don’t know that this is a done deal yet.  But they are right that nothing McCarthy says can be trusted so you might as well roll the dice with his replacement, whoever that turns out to be.  I just hate to give a victory to Gaetz.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Nukular Biskits

      [Posting mobile]

      @BettyC:

      Unfortunately I did not make it to the Columbia last night. I’m flying back home today.

      :>(

      But it is on my bucket list for the next time I go to Tampa.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Cameron

      Just perfect.  Nothing can move in the House without a Speaker; will take a million votes to get one; and by the time one is finally agreed upon – the continuing resolution will have expired and the government will shut down.  Swell.  Great. Fucking terrific.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      @Shalimar: Dozens of House Repubs also hate to hand a victory to Gaetz, so maybe this will go on for weeks. It almost qualifies as an in-kind DNC contribution!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Shalimar

      @Baud:

      Leigh Ann Caldwell

      @LACaldwellDC

      NEWS: Democrats will NOT vote present and will NOT vote to table. Sources say the caucus is unified. McCarthy’s actions on Jan 6, his trip to Mar a Lago, his attempt to discredit the Jan 6 Cmte, his reneging on debt limit deal and his actions this weekend are all the reasons

      10:21 AM · Oct 3, 2023
      ·

      636.4K
      Views

      Reply
    17. 17.

      la caterina

      Watching C-Span.  McCarthy just ordered the House to adjourn.  I wonder if the means the vote will be delayed? I haz a sad.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      smith

      @MattF: I looked it up yesterday — that’s what happens at the start of a new Congressional term until the incoming Speaker is chosen and seated. I don’t think it applies in this case. It’s certainly possible to have a temporary Speaker, but if the Rs can’t agree on a Speaker, I’m not optimistic they’d be able choose a temporary Speaker either.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      bbleh

      @Cameron: yeah this is what I saw as the motivation for Dems to help McQarthy, cuz a shutdown could mean a recession, for which Biden inevitably would be blamed.  But apparently McQarthy’s back-of-the-hand to the Dems has closed that off.  Seeing reports now that even the Dems in the “Problem Solvers Caucus” have said nuh-uh.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      B1naryS3rf

      I’m waiting to hear how our brahmins in the wise media will tell us the Democrats might have forced the Doo Doo Head Caucus©®™ into this unfortunate series of events for not inviting them to tea, or something. Anyone have a bet which pundit will chime in with this first?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      OT more good news

      It was bound to happen eventually: a company has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Elon Musk’s X Corp. over its renaming of Twitter (via Reuters). The company in question is X Social Media LLC, an ad agency from Florida that alleges X Corp. is guilty of violating Florida common law because of “unfair competition and trademark and service mark infringement,” as well as the state’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act

      Reply
    27. 27.

      RaflW

      @Baud: He dissed the Dems, blaming them for the shutdown cliff, on whatever Sunday show. And I’d add that this morning when he tweeted a backhand at the Dems shows incredibly poor strategery.

      We’ll know soon if he has managed to whip just enough votes to deny the vacating.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Fester Addams

      Time to start leaking alleged copies of the secret speaker-in-waiting list. They don’t even have to be house reps, the potential for hilarity is unbounded.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ken

      Nothing says “U. S. Congress” like making a rule requiring a secret Speaker, but not bothering to define what that person can and cannot do.

      However I will hold out hope that McCarthy misunderstood the rule as asking for his likely successor, and has listed Jeffries.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Shalimar

      @Baud: The part that pissed Republicans off was pulling a parliamentary maneuver to force the 45-day extension vote without giving Gaetz a chance to block it.  I am guessing the parts that pissed Democrats off was both the constant lying to people on all sides plus leaving Ukrainian aid out of the final bill they voted on.

      edit: I totally forgot about the Democrat-blaming on Sunday.  He always does that.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      RaflW

      @B1naryS3rf: Already done. Brendan Buck is an MSNCB ‘analyst’. And a jagoff.

      @BrendanBuck
      Question of the day is how many Democrats can see past their hatred of McCarthy to recognize how bad a precedent this would be – and how things get no better for them under the next person.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      JoyceH

      Are there enough “moderate” Republicans to cross the aisle and give the gavel to Jeffries? I think they would have to actually switch parties to turn control of the committees over, but it’s really the only way things are going to get done.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      B1naryS3rf

      @RaflW: ROTFLMAO.

      But our NORMS! OUR PRECIOUS NORMZ! We don’t know anything about this uncharted territory but we get that thrill up our leg when the Republicans ravish us. (Did we say that out loud? Oopsie.)

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RaflW

      @Baud: He’s also an idiot.

      In 2021, every single Republican voted against Nancy Pelosi for Speaker. OK, that wasn’t a motion to vacate, but WTF ‘precedent’ is today’s vote setting?

      That an opposition party votes to oppose the speakership by another party? Why is that even remotely abnormal??

      Jebus H LeChrist. So damn dumb. From an analyst.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.