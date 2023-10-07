Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Republicans in disarray!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Let’s finish the job.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Jokers to the Left of Me, Clowns to the Right…*

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Jokers to the Left of Me, Clowns to the Right…*

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Jokers to the Left of Me, Clowns to the Right... 1

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

 

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Jokers to the Left of Me, Clowns to the Right...*

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Jokers to the Left of Me, Clowns to the Right... 2

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Jokers to the Left of Me, Clowns to the Right...

(Joel Pett via GoComics.com)

Jokers, I tell ya!

(* Post title slightly rejiggered for accuracy)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • EarthWindFire
  • Geminid
  • JWR
  • Ken
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • RaflW
  • skerry
  • Splitting Image
  • Steeplejack

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      Barbara

      In my view, per Bill Kristol’s tweet, so- called Republican moderates only have to threaten to vote for Jeffries, or maybe one or two to follow through, before the crazies cave. They are all about maximizing their own power — the credible threat of a D speaker would be like throwing water on the wicked witch and they end up being a melted puddle of nothing.​

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bbleh

      Republicans are really caught with their ass in a crack.  They either have to compromise with the eeeevillll Democrats or be led around by the nose by their own loony-toons.  There’s no middle way.  No wonder they’re all sweating bullets.

      I can’t see any real possibility some would break off and elect Jeffries.  They’d probably have to switch parties in the process, and that’s never a good strategy for re-election: your former party hates you and your adoptive party isn’t quite sure how much to trust you.  Plus if that happened, the remaining Republicans would go full-tilt MAGA in reaction.  And then Jeffries would have an even slimmer margin to work with and an opposition consumed with frothing hostility: not sure he’d actually want that.

      It’s more likely — though still not very likely imo — that some majority of the Republicans decide they’ve had enough of Matty Gaetz’s blackmail and back an elder-statesman type who is willing to hold his nose and work with Democrats (and whom Dems trust to keep his promises).  There’d be a lot of room for posturing there too: you could SAY you’re still a loyal servant of the God-King and VERY upset about all this awful compromising, but that you too are holding your nose and going along, for now, for the Good Of The Country.  They might even work a deal with Jeffries where a bunch of Dems back the compromise candidate and the wafflers can get away with voting “present.”

      But I still think MAGA / Jordan is the most likely outcome.  If Trump barks, an awful lot of them are conditioned to jump.  And any quid-pro-quo for the Democrats would quickly become an object of hate-fetish for the entire party, and the MAGA wing would work furiously to undermine it: not clear how long that might hold up.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Letters from Drancy

      Created by Illinois Holocaust Museum and award-winning production company East City Films, Letters from Drancy is a poignant virtual reality experience that illuminates the power of an unbreakable bond between a mother and her daughter during the Holocaust.

      Through 360 video technology alongside 3D environments, stylized animation, motion capture, and a spatial soundtrack, audiences are immersed in the memories and experiences of Marion Deichmann, who at 9 years old watched her mother disappear through the door of their tiny Paris apartment, escorted between two policemen tasked with rounding up Jews. That would be the last time Marion saw her mother, Alice, who was taken to Auschwitz and murdered. Separated from her family, it was only by the kindness and courageous actions of others that Marion survived.

      Filmed on location in Paris and Normandy in France, Letters from Drancy allows audiences to accompany Marion Deichmann on her daring childhood journey across the borders of Northern Europe, her heartbreaking separation from her mother, her escape with help from the French Resistance in Paris, and her vivid memories of D-Day bombings in Normandy.

      Marion’s story is full of loss and longing, but also of the persevering love that endures throughout her life. It is a profound story of courage from those who selflessly offer humanity in the face of hatred.

      I know, the Holocaust is just Jewish propaganda, fake news and all that. Still, It could be worth watching.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      I’ve seen mixed reporting on McCarthy’s plans, ranging from throwing his name in the hat to try to be re-elected Speaker, to throwing in the towel and resigning after the vote.

      The plan I’m hoping for, but consider incredibly unlikely, is the one where he files a motion to vacate immediately after the new Speaker is chosen.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JWR

      Aside from the MSM going full-bore “Biden’s Broken Campaign Promise”, which story they’ve been dying to get their “Dems in Disarray” hands on, I srsly doubt Jordan could get the votes, which result might make for a kinder, gentler House. Or at least one that’s functional.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Steeplejack

      @Barbara:

      I am leery of the “five sane Republicans vote for Jeffries” solution. They could block Gym Jordan from the speakership but then go right back to voting GQP crazy, or cherry-picking which Democratic items they deign to support, while leaving Hakeem Jeffries to blame for nothing getting done in the dysfunctional Congress.

      Better to let the Rethugs muddle through this on their own? (Question mark because it’s a horrifying prospect. 😬)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      skerry

      If Qevin would step down, what is the process to put in a replacement? Does Newsom have to put a Republican in the open slot?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Splitting Image

      Bill Kristol is back to being always wrong if he thinks that there are five sane Republicans in the House right now.

      I mean, he is on the right track, but the only way to get where he is going is to replace five Republicans with five Democrats.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Geminid

      @bbleh: Rep6iblican defectors wouldn’t neccesarily have to switch parties. They could set up their own “Independent Republican” caucus. I’m assuming some of them would be planning to retire anyway. And Newhouse (WA) and Californians Valadeo and Duarte run in jungle primary states,and this could actually help them. Newhouse and Valadeo have already survived voting to impeach Trump.

      I think it would take a lot of deadlocked votes for 5 Republicans to defect and vote for Jeffries, or make a deal with Democrats to elect a “caretaker” Speaker like Tom Reed. But there might be a lot of deadlocked votes.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      EarthWindFire

      @bbleh: I agree with you. I don’t think a deal of any kind will happen. If it there were deals to be had, McCarthy would have made them with the Democrats in the first place.

      All McCarthy had to do was make some small concessions and manage to not trash Democrats for one or two days in exchange for all of them voting “present”. He couldn’t even manage that. Why would any of the rest of the caucus be capable of it?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.