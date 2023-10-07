(John Deering via GoComics.com)

After all that simping for Trump, they completely broke him. https://t.co/ub1oaGRbg6 — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) October 6, 2023

We're doing Greek metaphor and myth? Ikaros? Reckless courage? Vaulting ambition? Really? How about: Kevin McCarthy went into the GOP stable with a small hand trowel and the worst cretins in his party. He came out completely covered in shit and the stables are still full. https://t.co/VQxVArpI6n — David Simon (@AoDespair) October 6, 2023





Rep. Jamie Raskin on Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House: “He’s got a tragic flaw. Which is, that because of his natural flair for authoritarianism, he loves to cover up and apologize for men in power who abuse their power to vicious ends." pic.twitter.com/NXd7AH6DDH — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) October 7, 2023

(Joel Pett via GoComics.com)

Electing Jim Jordan House Speaker guarantees the Democrats retaking the House in 2024. Jordan has no leadership or people skills, he isn't very smart and all he has is arm waving and bluster. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) October 6, 2023

Yeah but Hakeem Jeffries and the other Democratic leaders are gonna run circles around him. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) October 6, 2023

Jim Jordan would bring a unique attribute to the speakership: he would arrive with favorables 20 points under water with independents, making him one of the least popular political leaders in the country. That’s with 1/3 having not yet formed an opinionhttps://t.co/oNliiodVMw https://t.co/RJVb9FNByY — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) October 5, 2023

One aspect of speaker candidate Jim Jordan’s recent history the newsletters are leaving out pic.twitter.com/F8ig5XgVpL — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) October 5, 2023

That’s not fair, there is absolutely a scenario where Gaetz is also trying to distract from being charged with sex trafficking and paying underage girls for sex. https://t.co/mrx8QhLohG — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) October 7, 2023

Jokers, I tell ya!

There are perhaps ways to avoid the worst effects of a House majority that is both dysfunctional and bullied by extremists (discharge petitions, etc.). But the simplest way to a functional and non-extreme House is for five sane Republicans to support Jeffries for speaker. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 6, 2023

Love seeing @TheDemocrats take a back seat this week with the dumpster @GOP fire this week: ousted House speaker, cash broke Rudy and MyPillowGuy, gag order and finance monitoring of TFG, Gaetz being Cawthornd, George Santos treasurer pleaded guilty. pic.twitter.com/YPbDbXoGyC — KAMALA NATION (@KamalaNation) October 5, 2023

