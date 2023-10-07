Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cruel Boots (Open Thread)

Even at the risk of reigniting the “height supremacy” debate, I am compelled to direct your attention to this reporting at Defector by Chris Thompson: “Is Ron DeSantis Wearing Hidden Platform Heels Inside His Stupid Ugly Boots? An Investigation.”

@spamellina slay queen ✨ #hiddenheel #mallgothfashion #2016fashion #y2kaesthetic #wildpairshoes #mandees #wetseal #rainbow #lifting #cute #foryou #ron #desantis #drag #edit #capcut #lookbook #whatarethose #parisfashionweek #plump ♬ Demons – Doja Cat

I urge you to read the whole thing, which is meticulously reasoned and illustrated. But the answer to the question in the title is: Yes. Yes, he is.

The report convincingly makes the case that DeSantis is walking around in wedge heels that are deceptively encased in cowboy-boot wrappers. The photographic evidence strongly suggests the toes of his pointy cowboy boots are empty, and DeSantis’s real tippy-toes appear to support his weight from the boots’ arch area while the heels of his feet rest on wedge platforms located about where normal boot shafts would enclose the wearer’s ankles.

Thompson says it’s stupid that candidates are judged by their height. I wholeheartedly agree. Basketball point guards notwithstanding, height is utterly irrelevant for most jobs and certainly shouldn’t be attached to a social stigma. DeSantis is credibly described as standing 5’9″, which is about average for an American male, so it’s especially bewildering that he would go to such an extreme to appear taller.

But extremism is a throughline in the flailing DeSantis campaign — this is simply one of the weirder manifestations. As a person who tottered around in high heels exactly once and swore them off forever, I hope DeSantis is every bit as uncomfortable in those cruel shoes as I was.

I also hope that at some inopportune moment the footwear adds a literal face-plant to the metaphorical stumble that is the entire Ron DeSantis presidential campaign.

Open thread!

    2. 2.

      frosty

      I also hope that at some inopportune moment the footwear adds a literal face-plant to the metaphorical stumble that is the entire Ron DeSantis presidential campaign.

      That would definitely be worth watching.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      waspuppet

      On one hand: This doesn’t matter. Ron DeSantis is an actual fascist, and it’s so stupid that anyone should care about his height, and I kinda feel bad that he has to deform his feet over this.

      On the other: It’s obviously important to Ron DeSantis that people not know he’s really short, and he would feel bad if people found out, and also if he was a Democrat this would lead CNN for a month. And also not talking about this would not make Ron DeSantis not a fascist.

      So shout it from the rooftops.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Geminid

      I saw a picture of DeSantis and Ramaswamy at the last Republican debate. Their pants were so long they looked like they were on stilts.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      West of the Cascades

      You won’t see Volodymyr Zelenskyy walking around in high heels, and yet it doesn’t seem to make him any less effective as a leader.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      Basketball point guards notwithstanding

      To add to the list, I was at Aldi last night and one of their employees who was about 5’4″ was trying to rearrange boxes of canned goods on the top shelf.

      For the other list, I will make the obvious nominations for astronauts and fighter pilots.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      DeSantis is credibly described as standing 5’9″, which is about average for an American male, so it’s especially bewildering that he would go to such an extreme to appear taller.

      He’s insecure. Like all the men on twitter who feel the need to say they are “Alpha Males.” If you have to tell people you are, no, you aren’t.

      ps: I am 5-9 and never felt myself to be short, just not tall.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      Yeah, the boots look weird.

      I’m reminded of his infamous “beach” picture (the one where he’s on tip-toes next to is wife, and leaves no footprints in the “sand”). He does have toes, so there’s something else going on with his footwear.

      He’s about as authentic as a $3 bill.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      I’m surprised they don’t just fill in/’stuff’ the toes of the boots?  Wouldn’t that make it less obvious?

      Anyway, from standing on tippy-toe like that, he must have “calves the size of cantaloupes” (h/t Steve King for the first and only time ever).   =)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Doug R

      Is this why he’s such a gender warrior? Because he’s the only one besides ballerinas that walks around en point?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      prufrock

      @OzarkHillbilly: I’m five-nine and frankly the world feels like it was optimized for me. Shopping for clothes is easy, washing machines are a snap to load and empty, and even the ever decreasing footprint of airline seats aren’t terrible.

      Reply

