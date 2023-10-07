Even at the risk of reigniting the “height supremacy” debate, I am compelled to direct your attention to this reporting at Defector by Chris Thompson: “Is Ron DeSantis Wearing Hidden Platform Heels Inside His Stupid Ugly Boots? An Investigation.”

I urge you to read the whole thing, which is meticulously reasoned and illustrated. But the answer to the question in the title is: Yes. Yes, he is.

The report convincingly makes the case that DeSantis is walking around in wedge heels that are deceptively encased in cowboy-boot wrappers. The photographic evidence strongly suggests the toes of his pointy cowboy boots are empty, and DeSantis’s real tippy-toes appear to support his weight from the boots’ arch area while the heels of his feet rest on wedge platforms located about where normal boot shafts would enclose the wearer’s ankles.

Thompson says it’s stupid that candidates are judged by their height. I wholeheartedly agree. Basketball point guards notwithstanding, height is utterly irrelevant for most jobs and certainly shouldn’t be attached to a social stigma. DeSantis is credibly described as standing 5’9″, which is about average for an American male, so it’s especially bewildering that he would go to such an extreme to appear taller.

But extremism is a throughline in the flailing DeSantis campaign — this is simply one of the weirder manifestations. As a person who tottered around in high heels exactly once and swore them off forever, I hope DeSantis is every bit as uncomfortable in those cruel shoes as I was.

I also hope that at some inopportune moment the footwear adds a literal face-plant to the metaphorical stumble that is the entire Ron DeSantis presidential campaign.

