According to CNN, the president will visit Israel on Wednesday:

US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in the early hours of Tuesday from Tel Aviv…

The risks of a presidential visit to Israel are not small. On Monday, as Blinken met with Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, air sirens blared, forcing the two men to shelter in place.

The United States and Israel “have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza,” Blinken said, adding that the president during the trip “will hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimizes civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas.”