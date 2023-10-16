Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

Not all heroes wear capes.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Consistently wrong since 2002

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

We’re not going back!

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

The new temporary speaker of the house is a spiteful little shit.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Biden to Visit Israel

Biden to Visit Israel

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

According to CNN, the president will visit Israel on Wednesday:

US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in the early hours of Tuesday from Tel Aviv…

The risks of a presidential visit to Israel are not small. On Monday, as Blinken met with Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, air sirens blared, forcing the two men to shelter in place.

The United States and Israel “have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza,” Blinken said, adding that the president during the trip “will hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimizes civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas.”

From a crass political perspective, Biden’s visit will make for an interesting split-screen with the GOP House’s folding-chair flinging, belt-snatching wrastling match for the gavel.

I hate thinking of deadly serious events in those terms, but here we are. Open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • Chetan Murthy
  • dmsilev
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Glidwrith
  • HumboldtBlue
  • laura
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Michael Bersin
  • mvr
  • piratedan
  • satby
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      As I said in the previous thread, I’m torn, because I’m glad he’s showing this the concern and attention it deserves, but I’m also scared for him and not looking forward to the shit-flinging that’s gonna happen. But damn, am I glad to have a functional adult in the White House right now.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      If the howler monkeys manage to agree on Gym tomorrow, I’ll bet that he demands to along on the trip with Biden. Maybe we could leave him there. He and Netanyahu deserve each other.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Glidwrith: I read that Blinken waited to announce until after Bibi had agreed to allow humanitarian relief into Gaza, and had agreed that if Hamas blocked it, Israel would object to that blocking.  That is to say, that Israel would put itself visibly on the side of getting relief to Gazan civilians.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Alison Rose: ​
       

      damn, am I glad to have a functional adult in the White House right now.

      Aren’t we all. And once again, I’m impressed with the way Biden is representing my values here. I can’t remember any leader of either party showing anywhere near this much concern for the well-being of Palestinian civilians in a situation like this. It’s good to have leaders that recognize them as fellow human beings.

      And he’s got an excellent team. Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin are on top of things here.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      satby

      @Glidwrith: Agree. The best thing about “old” Joe is he’ll do what he thinks is right and damn the media concern trolls. Bibi has been too cozy with both Putin and his clown caucus in the US. His own people want him gone. I think besides showing concern for those murdered by Hamas, Biden is going to warn Bibi not to do anything stupid: the USA supports the state of Isreal, not the person of Netanyahu.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Bill Arnold

      @Glidwrith:

      …a reminder to be civilized or there are consequences.

      International Humanitarian Law is so irritatingly constraining.
      I expect that Mr. Netanyahu will have a bunch of demands asks. BN and his henchmen/operatives should be reminded that they have often interfered in American politics, and that this interference has not been forgiven.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Michael Bersin

      Two carrier strike groups in the immediate neighborhood will make it work.

      Joe Biden is adding “go ahead, make my day” and “you’re all not that stupid” to “don’t”.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      piratedan

      @satby: Biden sure seems to be just as good as Clinton and Obama without the constraints of having to be under constant investigations or walking a perilous race tightrope.  Inherently a good and compassionate soul who doesn’t care to be bullshitted.

      A worrisome me is afraid that somehow/someway these ghouls find a way to assassinate him and Harris and engage their coup.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      Whitehouse.gov:

      OCTOBER 16, 2023

      Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden’s Travel to Israel and Jordan

      President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to Israel on Wednesday, October 18, to demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel in the face of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack and to consult on next steps.

      President Biden will then travel to Amman, Jordan, where he will meet with his Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. He will reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination and discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza.

      ###

      That second paragraph is very interesting, and important. I haven’t seen it mentioned in the headlines I’ve skimmed.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gin & Tonic

      Bibi is still the same asshole as ever:

      Israel refuses the request of President Zelensky to visit to show solidarity: “this is not the right time!”

      I think this is offensive and shortsighted, but perhaps I am missing the point. Can you explain to me why this is not the right time? pic.twitter.com/WpgxWJJTjc
      — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) October 16, 2023

      Reply
    16. 16.

      mvr

      I’m not confident I know how to weigh in about the situation in an effective/constructive way given the complexities and misinformation as someone who thinks that the the status quo has is unjust but also thinks that Israel can’t but respond in some way to a mass terrorist attack and that civilians must be protected by all concerned.

      So I am keeping my mouth shut on social media. I feel a bit guilty about that, since there is much to speak out about.  I’m just not sure of how to do it well without amplifying something I’m against. But I am somewhat reassured that Biden is doing what he can to make the coming war less bad than it would otherwise be. And it makes me think my general quiet response is the right one given my knowledge and abilities.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      @mvr: I think it would be a great thing if more people were less confident making pronouncements about the situation in Israel and Gaza. As you noted, it’s complicated, and the info we have is incomplete at best.

      The firm conclusions I’ve reached so far more or less match yours. The status quo is untenable, and civilians deserve safety. Beyond that? Fuckifino.

      I think one negative effect of being connected all the time is the pressure to have a take on everything, all the time, as if it’s an obligation — as if not having a take is the same as not caring. It’s not.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.