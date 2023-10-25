Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So We Got a New Dog Today

So We Got a New Dog Today

Everyone say hi to Jack!

Joelle got him today. Her friend was walking him for an older lady who was in declining health, and now is to the point she can no longer take care of herself, so the friend mentioned it to Joelle in passing and she said “I’ll take him.”

And so she did. Not sure what he is, but maybe some heeler. At any rate he is 13 and has bad hips and arthritis, but Joelle has stated he is super obedient.

In other news I had a small lesion/skin tag on the corner of my eye that had slowly grown over 20+ years to the point it was blocking my tear duct and I was getting dry-eyed. Got numbed up, had it snipped off (tiny thing, really), and this morning it looked like I went ten rounds with Tyson.

See the Republicans finally decided which scumbag best represents them. That should be fun to watch.

    6. 6.

      Anne Laurie

      Mazel tov to Jack, Joelle, you… and Thurston. (Who will no doubt be extreeemely butthurt, should Jack ever come to WV. And just plain annoying if/when Thurston goes to AZ…)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Seefleur

      Delurking long enough to say “awwwwwww!!! Who’s a good boi?! Jack’s obviously a good boi, and handsome too!” I love this place…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RedDirtGirl

      What a cutie.

      I’m kind of in shock about the Maine mass shooting event. My sister lives a few hours away from there. She goes to bed early so probably doesn’t know about it yet.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Pete Downunder

      We have an ancient Border Collie with bad hips. While there is no real cure, Science Diet makes a dry dog food called J/D which seems to help. It is a tad expensive. Good luck with Jack.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      smintheus

      Yesterday while walking in the late afternoon I saw a little white toy dog in the middle of a newly mowed meadow, far from any houses. It was looking at me alertly, his head with a brown spot cocked, but frozen in place. I felt certain it had been dumped and needed to be rescued, but it wouldn’t come when I called. I coaxed, but it stood and stared at me in fear. Then it retreated toward a river. I followed coaxing, hoping it wouldn’t jump in. Got too close and it took off along the river bank, bounding in long beautifully flowing leaps trailing a long fluffy white tail. Only then did I realize that I was trying to rescue an ermine.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Yutsano

      @Pete Downunder: ​We have a geriatric border collie who is doing really well on CBD oil. I’m not sure if that’s an option for you but I do recommend that. It’s done wonders for our Jack.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      BethanyAnne

      Since Mom passed, I’ve been going over to my sister’s house in the country every weekend. They had 5 dogs, and a 6th just wandered over a month ago and joined the family. No neighbor claimed him – maybe a drop off abandonment. The 5 dogs are 1 pug, 2 schnauzers, and 2 wiener dogs. Buddy is some sort of larger dog. I’m a cat person, so I don’t know what type. Looks like a yellow lab, but with a wider snout. And I’m smitten. I don’t know why, but that dog just does it for me. Three weeks of me petting and fussing over him every time I see him, and he’s *so* happy when I show up. I’m lucky my apartment complex won’t let me have another pet, cause my cats would never forgive me for bringing him here.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      phdesmond

      @HumboldtBlue:

      here’s a disclaimer from the npr.org site:

      This is a developing story. Some things reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from law enforcement officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Lyrebird

      @smintheus: Wow!  Do you mind saying where in the world you hail from?  Like what chunk of the US or elsewhere?  Totes understood if not, just so cool to see an ermine just chilling in the field.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Martin

      Law enforcement officials in Maine tell CNN that Card is a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army Reserve.

      There’s that responsible gun owner again.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      BethanyAnne

      I saw a tweet, I think fake?, from the Forestry Service saying that if you held an ermine up to your ear, you can hear what it sounds like to be attacked by an ermine, lol.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ken

      @BethanyAnne: I’ve heard the Forest Service also advises hikers to take precautions for bears, including wearing bells so the bears hear them coming, and carrying pepper spray to use on the bear if attacked.

      They also advise to watch for fresh bear droppings to see if any are in the area. Black bear droppings are smaller and often contain bits of leaves and berries; grizzly bear droppings are larger, contain fragments of bells, and smell of pepper.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      cain

      @Martin:

      If only there was a good guy arms specialist to go against him.

      I see it is another white guy ..

      60 injured and over 12 killed and he is not captured yet.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      RaflW

      re: That last bit from Cole, the GOP caucus passing on Emmer but going with the seditious guy who wants to recriminalize just being gay, yeah, great.

      It was a unanimous vote by the caucus. Note to journalists (who won’t care one bit): This is a crystal clear indication that there are NO ‘moderate Republicans’ left.

      None, nada, zip.

      Also, it’s still gonna be a shit show. My local daily (probably running AP drivel) says he’s been elected “as GOP moves past chaos.”

      Hilarious naivete/carrying water for the Rs.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Ken

      @RaflW: I doubt they meant  “as GOP moves past chaos” to be followed with “to something far worse”, but that’s sure what I’m hearing.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      sab

      It must be weird to be a dog and be passed along from one household to another. “Good morning, Dog. By the way, you now have a whole new different family.”

      Reply
    58. 58.

      AlaskaReader

      In regards current political events:

      The subversion of the House is just another instance in a long history of similar instances that provides again clear confirmation that there is not one Republican who possesses any redeeming value.

      Not a one.

      And anyone voting for a Republican is just as vile and demented as are those they have elected.

      Moderate Republican?  ‘Good’ Republican?   Those words have no relation to reality.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Ken

      Congrats on Jack!  Looks like a sweet boy, and Heelers are wicked smart!  Obedient is a good thing.  I hope you get years of love with him.  Dogs make the world a happy place!

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Joelle

      @sab: When I stroke his head and look into Jack’s eyes that is what they say to me.  “Are you going to take me somewhere and drop me off?  I want to stay and be safe and loved.  I promise I’ll be good.”  It breaks my heart.  I’ve reassured him several times that this is the last stop on his journey and it’s going to be the best one.  He’s been eating all his food and using the dog door (he never had one before but learned it right away – no accidents).  He and Curtis get along like peas n carrots.  I watch them on the cameras and they are enjoying their old man nap time while I’m at work.  I’m very glad Jack is a part of our wack pack.  Such a good boi.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Joelle

      @Aaron: Thank you!  It is part of his daily regimen.  I’m going to get him into the vet and see if we can cut back on the drugs and focus on supplements, weight and good nutrition.  He took a tumeric treat last night.  I know it does wonders for inflammation.

      Reply

