Everyone say hi to Jack!

Joelle got him today. Her friend was walking him for an older lady who was in declining health, and now is to the point she can no longer take care of herself, so the friend mentioned it to Joelle in passing and she said “I’ll take him.”

And so she did. Not sure what he is, but maybe some heeler. At any rate he is 13 and has bad hips and arthritis, but Joelle has stated he is super obedient.

In other news I had a small lesion/skin tag on the corner of my eye that had slowly grown over 20+ years to the point it was blocking my tear duct and I was getting dry-eyed. Got numbed up, had it snipped off (tiny thing, really), and this morning it looked like I went ten rounds with Tyson.

See the Republicans finally decided which scumbag best represents them. That should be fun to watch.