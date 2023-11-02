Disenchanment Bay, AK

Overall we had exceptional weather for our trip. We packed many layers and all kinds of rain gear, but I don’t think it ever got below 50F and the whole trip we probably got 3 or 4 drops of rain. We were hoping our luck held for the trip to the Hubbard Glacier. The ship sails into a bay (Disenchanment Bay) and gets as close to the glacier as conditions allow. The previous cruise for our ship didn’t even go into the bay because the weather was so bad. We were worried on the morning of our Hubbard trip because there was lots of fog. As we got closer, we sailed out of the fog bank and into beautiful, clear, sunny weather. I bit later I looked back and saw the ship in back of us, just getting out of the fog. A ghost ship!