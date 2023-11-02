Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – PAM Dirac – Alaska Cruise – Part 2

On The Road – PAM Dirac – Alaska Cruise – Part 2

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

PAM Dirac

Continuation of Alaska Cruise from August 2023

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise - Part 2 9
Disenchanment Bay, AKAugust 23, 2023

Overall we had exceptional weather for our trip. We packed many layers and all kinds of rain gear, but I don’t think it ever got below 50F and the whole trip we probably got 3 or 4 drops of rain. We were hoping our luck held for the trip to the Hubbard Glacier. The ship sails into a bay (Disenchanment Bay) and gets as close to the glacier as conditions allow. The previous cruise for our ship didn’t even go into the bay because the weather was so bad. We were worried on the morning of our Hubbard trip because there was lots of fog. As we got closer, we sailed out of the fog bank and into beautiful, clear, sunny weather. I bit later I looked back and saw the ship in back of us, just getting out of the fog. A ghost ship!

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise - Part 2 7
Disenchanment Bay, AKAugust 23, 2023

The glacier was incredible and we got closer than this ship had gotten in 4-5 years. The picture is a stitch of about 7 individual pictures. The colors are wild, the bluish green area are newly exposed ice. We didn’t see any big calving events, but we did see a number of small ones. And the sound was wild; constant groans, rumbles, and thunder. Definitely a bucket list visit.

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise - Part 2 8
Disenchanment Bay, AKAugust 23, 2023

A close up with more detail. The height from the water to the dark bits on the top is about 300-350 feet. There is about 350 feet more ice below the water line.

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise - Part 2 6
Disenchanment Bay, AKAugust 23, 2023

As I said the weather was great, but with the wind blowing, it was a bit cold on the head and ears. Problem solved by MomSense. This is one of the Jaspers she made for the Ukraine auction last year. Soft and warm and just what was needed. Thanks MomSense!

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise - Part 2 5
near Funter Bay, AKAugust 22, 2023

more mountains, forest, and water, this time with the moon up. HIgh quality wine sipping time.

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise - Part 2 4
Sitka, AKAugust 25, 2023

Our last actual excursion was on a sightseeing boat out of Sitka. Again we got great weather and hit the jackpot with wildlife. Here are some sea otters lounging near the kelp beds.

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise - Part 2 3
Sitka, AKAugust 25, 2023

Sea lions lounging on a buoy. We did see a lot of lazy wildlife.

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise - Part 2 2
Sitka, AKAugust 25, 2023

A momma bear and her cub along the water

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise - Part 2 1
Sitka, AKAugust 25, 2023

Momma bear posing. The guides made sure to point out that these are officially “Coastal Brown Bears” and only colloquially know as “grizzly bears”. Even after some googling the distinction looks way too much into subtle details for what I want to know about bears which is just keep a lot of distance/water/other barriers between you and them.

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise - Part 2
Sitka, AKAugust 25, 2023

Lastly, more mountains, forests, and water, but this time with WHALES! We saw 3 or 4 humpback whales on this excursion, mostly blowing, but a few dived so we could see their flukes. None of them breached. Apparently this time of year they are eating like crazy and diving, but not playing around too much. They save the playing around for the winter time when the go back to Hawaii.

