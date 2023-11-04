Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

No Justins, No Peace

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

T R E 4 5 O N

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

There are no moderate Republican – only extremists, and cowards.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Recapping (Some of) This Week’s Chaos

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Recapping (Some of) This Week’s Chaos

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


 
Pete Buttigieg is a great communicator… and it’s a shame he so often has to waste his talents rebutting GOP bigots:


 
Meanwhile…

Dana Milbank, at the Washington Post, says “The People’s House is back in business — and crazier than ever” [unpaywalled gift link]:

So you thought the election of a new speaker might calm the chaos and fratricide among House Republicans?

Oh, my sweet summer child…

In the nine days since Republicans pulled Mike Johnson from the back benches, the new speaker has presided over a second failed attempt to expel indicted Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the introduction of not one but two resolutions to censure Tlaib, and a resolution to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) for pulling a fire alarm during a vote. Johnson managed to turn an area of near-unanimous support into a partisan brouhaha by making funds to help Israel defend itself against Hamas contingent on a provision making it easier for the wealthy to cheat on their taxes. With just two weeks to go until the federal government runs out of funding, Johnson is floating a cockamamie “laddered” approach that would replace the looming shutdown threat with 12 new shutdown threats.

If this is the new speaker’s idea of a functioning House, maybe having the House speakerless and inoperative for 22 days wasn’t so bad after all…

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) stepped up his efforts to impeach Biden with the panel’s announcement that “Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered China money.” Bank records indicate it was actually repayment of a loan Biden made to his brother when the current president was a private citizen.

Comer’s wild allegations keep crumbling upon scrutiny, which might explain why he said of his impeachment inquiry: “I don’t know that I want to hold any more hearings, to be honest with you.” He prefers closed-door depositions, which he can selectively leak to create false impressions…

Johnson’s response to all this: more self-serving lies. In his first interview as speaker, he told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that “it looks and smells a lot like” Biden received bribes. He also said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had “committed impeachable offenses” and agreed with Hannity that Biden has experienced “cognitive decline.” (At a subsequent news conference, Johnson maintained that the impeachment inquiry, which Comer and others are using as a fundraising tool, is “outside the scope of politics.”)…

Johnson has continued moving spending bills through the House along party lines, at levels that violate the bipartisan budget deal enacted this year. In the Senate, by contrast, a package of spending bills passed this week on a broadly bipartisan vote of 82-15. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, admonished her House counterparts “to get serious about governing, get back to the spending agreement they negotiated, and work with us to finalize bipartisan bills.”

But that isn’t going to happen. The House “chaos caucus,” which ousted McCarthy and turned the lights out in the chamber for 22 days, has found its man. Johnson is well on his way to being a chaos speaker.

(Much more detail about twitter feuding and Repub-on-Repub catfights at the link.)
 
Mr. Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire:

In truth, despite the speed in which he makes Ralph Norman’s socks roll up and down, Johnson has the same problem that Kevin McCarthy had. He has a Democratic Senate and a Democratic president, and he has a Republican Senate minority that thinks, in the heart of its black heart, that Johnson is the temporary warden of Bedlam, Johnson being vulnerable to the same vacate-the-chair strategy that doomed McCarthy.

In fact, here’s an idea for the Democrats in the House. As soon as the decks clear and a shutdown is avoided, start filing motions to vacate the chair. A different Democrat. Every couple of days. Make the Republicans vote to keep the Speakership in the hands of a slick theocratic grifter a few times a week. After all, that stupid Matt Gaetz rule on vacating the chair when one member proposes it is still a ticking time bomb. Maybe it’s time to have a little fun.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • lowtechcyclist
  • New Deal democrat
  • OzarkHillbilly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Why do I hear The Doors?

      This is the end, beautiful friend
      This is the end, my only friend
      The end of our elaborate plans
      The end of everything that stands

      The end
      No safety or surprise
      The end
      I’ll never look into your eyes again

      Can you picture what will be?
      So limitless and free
      Desperately in need of some stranger’s hand
      In a desperate land

      Lost in a Roman wilderness of pain
      And all the children are insane
      All the children are insane
      Waiting for the summer rain

      There’s danger on the edge of town
      Ride the king’s highway
      Weird scenes inside the gold mine
      Ride the highway West, baby

      Ride the snake
      Ride the snake
      To the lake
      The ancient lake, baby

      Reply
    3. 3.

      New Deal democrat

      As soon as the decks clear and a shutdown is avoided

      Assuming facts not in evidence. I hate to tell you this, but the crisis will be upon us in only a couple of weeks, because Johnson does not want to make the same mistake McCarthy made, by backing a continuing resolution. I would say the odds of an extended government shutdown are about 90%.

       

      On the economy, there are some definite bright spots in continuing wage growth and elevated job openings. Consumer spending has also improved considerably (but at the expense of saving). But on the other hand, yesterday’s jobs report was one of the two weakest in the past two years. The trend in the unemployment rate is up, which is never a good thing (although none of the metrics that mean recession have been triggered).

      If you want Biden re-elected next year, hope that the recent renewed downtrend in gas prices continues, because at core, Presidential approval “is a gas.” For example, in August 2021 Biden’s approval ratings did not go down because of the Afghanistan pullout, they went down because that’s when gas prices started heading higher.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.