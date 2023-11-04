U.S. job openings rise slightly to 9.6 million, sign of continued strength in the job market https://t.co/nZfl1DdMmA — The Associated Press (@AP) November 1, 2023





Pete Buttigieg is a great communicator… and it’s a shame he so often has to waste his talents rebutting GOP bigots:

Tens of thousands of infrastructure projects are being built across America thanks to President Biden's infrastructure plan. Time to remind everyone how this funding happened! pic.twitter.com/NHQYVMLqou — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 3, 2023

Pete Buttigieg on CNN: "Our family deserves to be protected … I will admit it's a little bit difficult driving the family minivan to drop our kids off at daycare passing the dome of the Capitol knowing the speaker of the House doesn't even think our family ought to exist." pic.twitter.com/YaC4ONSy9q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2023





Innovate to 12 government shutdowns a year — The Best There is, was, and ever will be (@rawwdogg2000) November 2, 2023

Dana Milbank, at the Washington Post, says “The People’s House is back in business — and crazier than ever” [unpaywalled gift link]:

So you thought the election of a new speaker might calm the chaos and fratricide among House Republicans? Oh, my sweet summer child… In the nine days since Republicans pulled Mike Johnson from the back benches, the new speaker has presided over a second failed attempt to expel indicted Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the introduction of not one but two resolutions to censure Tlaib, and a resolution to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) for pulling a fire alarm during a vote. Johnson managed to turn an area of near-unanimous support into a partisan brouhaha by making funds to help Israel defend itself against Hamas contingent on a provision making it easier for the wealthy to cheat on their taxes. With just two weeks to go until the federal government runs out of funding, Johnson is floating a cockamamie “laddered” approach that would replace the looming shutdown threat with 12 new shutdown threats. If this is the new speaker’s idea of a functioning House, maybe having the House speakerless and inoperative for 22 days wasn’t so bad after all…

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) stepped up his efforts to impeach Biden with the panel’s announcement that “Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered China money.” Bank records indicate it was actually repayment of a loan Biden made to his brother when the current president was a private citizen. Comer’s wild allegations keep crumbling upon scrutiny, which might explain why he said of his impeachment inquiry: “I don’t know that I want to hold any more hearings, to be honest with you.” He prefers closed-door depositions, which he can selectively leak to create false impressions… Johnson’s response to all this: more self-serving lies. In his first interview as speaker, he told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that “it looks and smells a lot like” Biden received bribes. He also said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had “committed impeachable offenses” and agreed with Hannity that Biden has experienced “cognitive decline.” (At a subsequent news conference, Johnson maintained that the impeachment inquiry, which Comer and others are using as a fundraising tool, is “outside the scope of politics.”)… Johnson has continued moving spending bills through the House along party lines, at levels that violate the bipartisan budget deal enacted this year. In the Senate, by contrast, a package of spending bills passed this week on a broadly bipartisan vote of 82-15. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, admonished her House counterparts “to get serious about governing, get back to the spending agreement they negotiated, and work with us to finalize bipartisan bills.” But that isn’t going to happen. The House “chaos caucus,” which ousted McCarthy and turned the lights out in the chamber for 22 days, has found its man. Johnson is well on his way to being a chaos speaker.

