russia continues its missile terror, especially intensifying it before winter. The main target for the occupiers is civilian infrastructure. Overnight, nearly 40 “Shahed” UAVs were launched, and our warriors managed to shoot down 24 of them. We are grateful to 🇺🇦 defenders of the sky.

Strengthening air defense is our priority.

Russia launched 40 Shahed drones across Ukraine tonight, 24 were intercepted. Ten drones hit Kharkiv, making this the largest drone attack on Ukraine in a month. This highlights the urgent need for increased air defense supplies. Russia is testing new routes and their effectiveness in preparation for larger assaults.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump. (emphasis mine)

Every time I meet with our soldiers, I see not just a readiness to defend Ukraine, but a determination to win this war – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address I wish good health to all Ukrainian men and women! Today, I had the honor to visit and greet our soldiers – artillery, missile forces, and engineering troops. Today is the professional day of these branches of the military. I awarded our defenders with state honors and expressed my gratitude to their commanders. I want to say to every artillery soldier, every missile force warrior, and every engineering troop member – you are truly our backbone, the backbone of all defense and security forces. It’s what allows everyone to be resilient and specified divisions to move forward, to advance on the frontlines, and to gain new positions every day. Every five hundred meters, every kilometer that our guys pass, are new operational capabilities for Ukraine, especially for our missiles. By the way, this autumn, we’ve achieved good and very important results in destroying the Russian air defense systems and the enemy’s combat aircraft. We will continue this work, and I thank everyone who helps us with this. I ordered a reshuffle in the command structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – I appointed Colonel Serhiy Lupanchuk as the new commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He is an experienced officer, a combat officer, the right man in command, and someone who can bring greater power to our Special Operations Forces. We look forward to new results. General Viktor Khorenko, who commanded the Special Operations Forces, will continue to perform special tasks as part of Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. I held a preparatory meeting regarding the next week – political work and our steps together with the European Union. We use every day to add substance to the preparation for the decision to start negotiations on our country’s accession to the European Union. We understand the time limits and political steps clearly. And today, I signed an important law regarding national communities. We’ve implemented another criterion for our European integration. Additional guarantees for national communities in Ukraine, additional guarantees for our movement toward the European Union. We continue our work in implementing the recommendations of the European Commission. And one more thing. Every time I meet with our soldiers – those on the frontlines, those preparing to return to the front, those deserving of state honors… Every time I meet with them, I see not just a readiness to defend Ukraine but a determination to win for Ukraine. To win in this war. We have our part to do. It’s our need. I remember well how people were feeling on February 24 and in the early days of the full-scale war. I remember what was said and who said it. Who believed and who was mistaken by not believing in Ukraine. It’s important to be as confident in Ukraine now as we were back then. Russia wanted Kyiv, but they were forced to flee. They wanted Kharkiv and claimed it as a Russian city, but our Kharkiv is and always will be free. The same goes for Kherson. The same goes for Odesa. And we will not abandon our people in the occupied territories – I want them to hear this now. It’s about millions of destinies. All our partners know what’s needed… For the front, for our skies, for our cities, and for our movement. I thank everyone in the world who is helping! I thank everyone who is fighting and working for Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

Major General Viktor Khorenko does not know the reasons for his dismissal from the post of Commander of the Special Operations Forces. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, did not submit a request for his dismissal. Source: Khorenko on the air of a Ukrainska Pravda talk show Quote: “I personally do not know the reason. I will tell you this, I learned about it from the media. I talked to the Commander-in-Chief (Valerii Zaluzhnyi), who also could not explain this to me. The commander-in-chief is supposed to make the request for this, but he told me that he had not done so. I don’t understand what has happened.” Details: Khorenko noted that Zaluzhnyi called him today and asked if he was aware of the situation. The major general replied in the negative. Khorenko says he does not know anything about his further fate in the military. He only said that “he will do everything he can for the victory of Ukraine”. When asked whether Khorenko tried to contact the President’s Office to clarify the situation, the officer stated that he did not have such access. Quote: “The persons responsible for communication with the Armed Forces, the Defence Forces, have not given me such information at the moment,” the serviceman added. Khorenko noted that the Special Operations Forces are working in many areas along the front line and are planning a number of operations, in particular on the Avdiivka front. According to the officer, Zaluzhnyi said that there were no questions or complaints about his performance of combat missions. When asked whether Khorenko had any conflict with the Office of the President of Ukraine or with someone from the command, the major general replied that he would not comment on this: “let certain persons answer that”. Khorenko has not yet communicated with his successor. Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by his decree from 3 November dismissed Viktor Khorenko and appointed Serhii Lupanchuk as the new commander of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Zelenskyy said in his evening video address that Khorenko will continue to carry out special tasks as part of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence.

I’ll keep an eye out for further details.

🇺🇸 @DeptofDefense announced additional security assistance for Ukraine valued at up to $125 million to meet immediate battlefield needs, and $300 million in USAI funds to strengthen air defenses over the long term. The capabilities in this package include:

◾️Additional munitions for NASAMS;

◾️Additional ammunition for HIMARS;

◾️155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

◾️TOW missiles;

◾️Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

◾️3+ million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;

◾️Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing;

◾️M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions;

◾️12 trucks to transport heavy equipment;

◾️Cold weather gear;

◾️Spare parts, maintenance, and field equipment. Under USAI, the DoD will provide Ukraine with:

◾️Additional laser-guided munitions to counter Unmanned Aerial Systems. Thank you for supporting Ukraine in our fight for freedom. Together, to victory!🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸

As I mentioned last night, this is being done under presidential drawdown authority. There is still $5 billion left from the previous appropriation for Ukraine.

Avdiivka:

It used to be a column of russian tanks and armored vehicles.

🇺🇦 artillery turned it into a lot of scrap metal in the Ukrainian field. 📹: 47th Mechanized Brigade pic.twitter.com/LSd4UNhD4u — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 3, 2023

An absolutely epic compilation of the battle around Avdiivka. Dozens of Russian armored vehicles are being blown to absolute bits. Some parts of the video were shown before, but others are completely new. The two screenshots (timestamp 1:02 – 1:20) are the highlight. You can see not only two interlinking minefields, but also mounted Russian infantry next to the field. Clearly knowing that they are rolling into a minefield, they didn’t warn their comrades. The shrapnel and pieces of the eliminated tank completely showered them. Absolutely hilarious. #Ukraine #Avdiivka #Donetsk

Kharkiv:

Returning from a visit to 🇺🇦 Ukraine, where I also visited the eastern city of Kharkiv. The images of the badly damaged city are seared into my memory. Thinking of the victims and the people who live there, so close to the Russian threat. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/uEHR9wZCoT — Kajsa Ollongren (@DefensieMin) November 2, 2023

War crimes may not go unpunished. While in Ukraine, I met with the 🇳🇱🇧🇪🇨🇿 forensic investigation team. We spoke about the crucial importance of their work on uncovering the truth while operating in extremely difficult circumstances. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/wId4w0IXeu — Kajsa Ollongren (@DefensieMin) November 2, 2023

🇺🇦🇳🇱 Міністр оборони Нідерландів Кайса Оллонгрен біля муралу "Привид Києва". pic.twitter.com/SSoFJr2yIi — MilitaryAviationInUa (@MilAviaUA) November 2, 2023

🇺🇦🇳🇱 Dutch Minister of Defense Kees Ollongren near the mural “The Ghost of Kyiv”.

Demolition of college building in Kharkiv, struck by Russian drone, reduces risk to local residents. Yet another ugly scar inflicted by Russia on Ukraine, and it still hurts every time. pic.twitter.com/xGcYkBFgfr — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 3, 2023

The left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson:

Magyar's Birds tells about the destruction of two experienced Russian "Upyr" FPV drone operators who were causing a lot of trouble to the Ukrainian forces trying to cross the Dnieper. They were killed with an FPV drone. Confirmation of this emerged on Russian channels.… pic.twitter.com/ygbnkTh8u8 — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 3, 2023

Magyar’s Birds tells about the destruction of two experienced Russian “Upyr” FPV drone operators who were causing a lot of trouble to the Ukrainian forces trying to cross the Dnieper. They were killed with an FPV drone. Confirmation of this emerged on Russian channels. https://t.me/robert_magyar/679

Destroyed group of Russians left bank Kherson region.https://t.co/tiJSwrePFC pic.twitter.com/KEKeQTHcU4 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 3, 2023

Popasna.

This city ceased to exist a year and a half ago as Russia came.

Bakhmut was next to go extinct. pic.twitter.com/1cNriwogyP — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 2, 2023

For those of you who have been asking about Russia’s ability to generate new missiles, rockets, and/or drones:

Russian Telegrams are reporting that the first batch of “Scalpel” loitering munitions ( a smaller “budget” version of Lancet) is ready for use in eastern Ukraine: “….there are not enough Lancets – that’s a fact. We are not competing (with Lancet) – we just want to deliver the necessary means of destruction to the front.” https://t.me/uav_tech/22486

How do you copy Russia’s Lancet loitering munition? You – that is, “Vostok” Design Bureau – name your own UAV “Scalpel” (basically the same meaning as lancet) and claim its cheaper than Rostec’s drone. Unclear if it was tested in Ukraine yet. https://vostok-kb.ru and https://t.me/xronikabpla/5269

As the saying goes, artillerymen believe the world consist of two types of people: other artillerymen and targets. 📹: 59th Motorized Brigade pic.twitter.com/jFMsPY8aMB — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 3, 2023

Congratulations on Artillery and Missile Forces Day, followed by the launch of three ATACMS missiles against Russian targets.https://t.co/SaenH4uWzs pic.twitter.com/KfXQPU5e73 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 3, 2023

A little present from 🇸🇪Sweden on 🇺🇦Ukraine's Artillery Day! pic.twitter.com/MmlmNvSiru — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 3, 2023

Ukrainian sappers and soldiers who lost their legs or arms but didn’t lose their curiosity to life❤️ Because they are super humans. @superhumans_com pic.twitter.com/igANATYfQU — Patron (@PatronDsns) November 3, 2023

Would you recognize me on the street? 😄

