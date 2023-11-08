EU Commission President Ursala von der Leyen has announced that the EU Commission has recommended that the EU Council opens ascension negotiations with Ukraine.

Ukrainians are deeply reforming their country and preparing for accession,

even as they are fighting an existential war. Today the Commission recommends that the Council opens accession negotiations with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/XNuyZigoZu — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 8, 2023

What exactly does that mean, you might ask. It means that negotiations between the EU and Ukraine might happen if the EU Council acts on the EU Commission’s recommendation.

A lot of people are excited though!

The European Commission has officially recommended starting the process of negotiations regarding Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. We began this story together. Those who ten years ago decided to take to the Euromaidan and choose a different future. pic.twitter.com/U9GHKG5U7g — Mustafa Nayyem (@mefimus) November 8, 2023

Here’s the details on this process from the EU Commission:

The process of joining the EU (accession) broadly consists of 3 stages: When a country is ready it becomes an official candidate for membership – but this does not necessarily mean that formal negotiations have been opened. The candidate moves on to formal membership negotiations, a process that involves the adoption of established EU law, preparations to be in a position to properly apply and enforce it and implementation of judicial, administrative, economic and other reforms necessary for the country to meet the conditions for joining, known as accession criteria. When the negotiations and accompanying reforms have been completed to the satisfaction of both sides, the country can join the EU. Membership negotiations – in detail Membership negotiations cannot start until all EU governments agree, in the form of a unanimous decision by the EU Council, on a framework or mandate for negotiations with the candidate country. Negotiations take place between ministers and ambassadors of the EU governments and the candidate country in what is called an intergovernmental conference. Negotiations under each chapter are based on the following elements: Screening – the Commission carries out a detailed examination, together with the candidate country, of each policy field (chapter), to determine how well the country is prepared. The findings by chapter are presented by the Commission to the Member States in the form of a screening report. The conclusion of this report is a recommendation of the Commission to either open negotiations directly or to require that certain conditions – opening benchmarks – should first be met. Negotiating positions – before negotiations can start, the candidate country must submit its position and the EU must adopt a common position. For most chapters the EU will set closing benchmarks in this position which need to be met by the Candidate Country before negotiations in the policy field concerned can be closed. For chapter 23 and 24, the Commission is proposing that in the future these chapters would be opened on the basis of action plans, with interim benchmarks to be met based on their implementation before closing benchmarks are set. The pace of the negotiations then depends on the speed of reform and alignment with EU laws in each country. The duration of negotiations can vary – starting at the same time as another country is no guarantee of finishing at the same time. Concluding the negotiations Closing the chaptersNo negotiations on any individual chapter are closed until every EU government is satisfied with the candidate’s progress in that policy field, as analysed by the Commission. And the whole negotiation process is only concluded definitively once every chapter has been closed. Accession treatyThis is the document that cements the country’s membership of the EU. It contains the detailed terms and conditions of membership, all transitional arrangements and deadlines, as well as details of financial arrangements and any safeguard clauses. It is not final and binding until it: wins the support of the EU Council, the Commission, and the European Parliament

of the EU Council, the Commission, and the European Parliament is signed by the candidate country and representatives of all existing EU countries

by the candidate country and representatives of all existing EU countries is ratified by the candidate country and every individual EU country, according to their constitutional rules (parliamentary vote, referendum, etc.). Acceding countryOnce the treaty is signed, however, the candidate becomes an acceding country. This means it is expected to become a full EU member on the date laid down in the treaty, providing the treaty has been ratified. In the interim, it benefits from special arrangements, such as being able to comment on draft EU proposals, communications, recommendations or initiatives, and “active observer status” on EU bodies and agencies (it is entitled to speak, but not vote).

While this is an important first step, nothing is going to happen until every EU member state government agrees and there is a unanimous vote in the EU Council to start negotiations.

Hungary could not be reached for comment.

Here’s President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We already understand what steps are needed to bring the key goal – Ukraine’s accession to the EU – closer – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Today was a day that Ukraine’s history will definitely remember. There is a positive signal from the European Commission – a recommendation to start negotiations on our country’s membership in the EU. This is exactly the decision we expected. I thank you, Ursula, Madam President of the European Commission, and all your colleagues for always having an unwavering and sincere belief in Ukraine. Our people deserve to be in the European Union – together with all the free peoples of our Europe. And we are doing everything for this. I am convinced that there is no alternative to the borders of a democratic Europe matching the borders of the European Union. After all, this is political protection for our common values, economic security, and – most importantly – one of the key guarantees of peace and freedom on the continent. We are now awaiting the European Council’s decision on the negotiations in December, and we have already prepared for this decision. Ukraine is doing its part. This is our top priority. And I am grateful to everyone in our country who contributes to this work. Of course, we already understand what next steps are needed to move forward after the European Council’s decision and bring the key goal – our country’s accession to the EU – closer. Ukrainian freedom, Ukrainian institutions, our common European home will only get stronger. Today, the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Mrs. Katarina Mathernova, handed me the report of the European Commission. Relevant meetings have already been held with representatives of the government and the Verkhovna Rada on the draft laws and reforms that are at the heart of our transformation – transformation of our state – and at the heart of our movement to the European Union. And I hope that the European Commission will start implementing its part of the joint work as soon as possible – assessing the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with the EU acquis. Today I spoke with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, and congratulated her on the European Commission’s decision for Moldova. We will coordinate our steps towards the European Union. It is important for Ukraine and the whole of Europe that Moldova is as successful and stable as possible. We will help. By the way, I informed Madam President about our actions to protect people in the Middle East. Ukraine has already helped evacuate 36 Moldovan citizens from the Gaza Strip. More than 40 Ukrainian citizens have also been rescued. I would like to recognize the efforts of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, which are dealing with this issue. Thank you for that. I also spoke with the President of Georgia. I congratulated Georgia on the positive message from the European Commission. We in Ukraine sincerely support Georgia, Georgia’s independence and sincerely wish for the restoration of Georgia’s territorial integrity. When we are together on the European path, this can be done. In a conversation with Madam President of Georgia, I spoke about Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili. His life matters, and it would be right to show humanity to his fate. Another aspect about the EU issue. Today I signed a decree on preparing the negotiation process with the European Union. Clear points. Clear instructions. We will approach the expected steps absolutely prepared. Several other international events took place today. The U.S. Secretary of Transportation visited Ukraine. I held a meeting and negotiations with him. For Ukraine, this is an absolutely important context, the development of our infrastructure, strengthening existing ties with the world, and creating new ones. Reconstruction. I am grateful to Mr. Secretary for his understanding of Ukraine. One more thing. A conversation with Mr. Prime Minister of Japan. I thanked Fumio for helping our country and for Japan’s leadership in protecting international law. We discussed our next steps – security, diplomatic, and economic. Japan is among those who do the most to support our freedom. And this is just one of our days. Ukraine’s power is evident. Ukraine’s successes in international work and in achieving our goals are evident. Solidarity with Ukraine is felt in all parts of the world. I finished this day talking to university students from Mexico – young men and women who are sincerely interested in Ukraine and want to know the truth about Ukraine and the Russian war against our country. I am grateful for the words of support, and I am grateful for every question that was asked. Mexico, by the way, was represented at the meeting of advisors on the Peace Formula that took place recently. The European Union, Moldova, Georgia, the United States, Japan, Mexico. I am grateful to everyone in the world who helps! Glory to all our people who are fighting and working for Ukraine! Our warriors – I thank you for every step you take, for your strength, which allows Ukraine to live. Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

Meet Bekha, a Ukrainian drone pilot. As a kid, he dreamt of joining reconnaissance.



His dream came true, but so did his greatest fear of being an amputee. Nevertheless his fight, like the fight of millions of Ukrainians, continues. 📹: @United24media pic.twitter.com/44MPLsi2Ct — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 8, 2023

Washington, DC:

The coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, said during a briefing that the United States has allocated more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine of which 96% is now used. There is $1.1 billion left for replenishment. https://t.co/rPZ1keDZ70 — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) November 8, 2023

Brussels, Belgium:

Belgium will allocate half of the €1.7 billion Ukraine fund to the military and the other half to civilian aid. Ukraine definitely needs this support — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 8, 2023

Tatarigami has done a long interview with a Ukrainian company commander who goes by the call sign Snake. First tweet from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App:

I'd like to introduce a concise yet important interview with a seasoned Ukrainian company commander, known by the callsign Zmiy (Snake). He's a veteran of the 2014 and 2022 wars and offers direct insights into crucial issues. Strong language ahead. 🧵Thread: pic.twitter.com/nt1GnJAggV — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) November 8, 2023

1. Hello! Please introduce yourself and briefly tell us about you. – My name is not important, as during the war I use only the callsign “Snake”. This is my Second Punic War. Between wars, I managed to find myself in the IT field. Right now, I am a company commander.

Image

2. When did the war for Ukraine start for you? – The war started for me as far back as 2013. I was living the typical life of an average Ukrainian. It was a weekend, and I woke up after a night out and

…saw the news about Berkut (riot police) beating protesters near the monument and on Bankova Street. That’s how it began (Context: He is referring to events in 2013, which started massive protests against Yanukovich, culminating in his fleeing the country and russian invasion)

3. Tell us about your first encounter with the enemy – It was in October 2014 – our convoy was moving from Mariupol Airport and got ambushed. The ambush was organized in a piss-poor manner, so we didn’t suffer any casualties and managed to suppress the attackers.

Image

4. How has the enemy changed since then? – The enemy is the same shi*head. Tactics and weapons vary by location and unit. I’ve seen many variants, but no standard. Today you’re fu**ing up rookies, and later they send veterans who have balls to crawl to your positions at night

Image

5. Before the invasion, many overestimated the capabilities of the russian army. Now it seems there’s a different view – the russian army is weak and doesn’t know what to do with all their weapons rusty. What would be your assessment of the enemy’s forces as of October 2023?

– I’d advise all adepts of “conscriptovich” theory to take a closer look at the map. Because if they were so weak, we’d already be near Don. Ten rusty rifles can suppress one new AR rifle. And if they have the option to send just as many in the assault – oooh sh*t!

Image

..You must also understand that an old tank is still a fu**ing tank that rapidly spits out shells. The enemy, just as before, is ruthless when it comes to casualties, and math plays a role here. Bastards can afford meat assaults; we can’t. Commanders who don’t get this are idiots

6. Very often, one can come across the opinion that russian mobilized almost entirely lack warfare skills and pose no threat. To what extent is this statement accurate, considering that some of them have been in combat for almost a year?

Image

– Let me give you an example. When the front line collapsed in Kharkiv region, we cornered one of them. We offered him to surrender, but he chose to fight. When we finally eliminated him, according to his military ID, he had been mobilized for just two weeks.

Image

..But he fought, and he delayed us. The fact that they are willing to fight even if they aren’t fully prepared is significant. Time is a scarce resource, and they have the numbers. That’s why we didn’t advance into Svatove, and beyond that, it didn’t matter if he was ready or not

7. There’s a lot of discussion about the importance of building a strong NCO corps in the armed forces, seen as a key factor for successful unit leadership in battle, similar to the US. What do you think about this? And how much is this idea put into practice in our military?

– A competent sergeant is like a diamond. They are both a warrior and a leader. I don’t see any systematic work in terms of leadership at all. Without leaders, there’s no one to lead into battle here and now…

Image

…The army operates on a vertical hierarchy, and if soldiers have no one to lead them, it’s not a combat unit; it’s just a mob of guys with guns 8. If you had the chance to work with Western weaponry, which one did you like the most?

– Nothing serious ever landed in my naughty hands. I’ve fired various disposable grenade launchers. The AT4 packs a punch, as long as you don’t fu*k up the button business. Anyone who’s fired it knows.

9. If you had the opportunity to change (improve) three things in the army, what would you improve or change? – I would introduce mandatory assessments of officers for battle planning. Criteria for the success of a unit’s actions would be based on …

Image

…task completion without excessive losses. There should also be mandatory analysis of operations, both successful and unsuccessful, at every level from platoon and higher.

10. Quite often, on the internet, we see different types of collections: for drones and for transportation. Can you explain why there’s a need for so many drones and vehicles? – All of these resources provide the means to sustain the units’ operations – reconnaissance, and…

…mobility. The conditions in which we have to operate and counter the enemy become significant factors that affect the duration of our work. Intense combat eats everything like a dragon, within a matter of days, or hours. But that’s no excuse for carelessness with donated items

Image

11. Can a regular infantry unit function effectively without a drone?

– Infantry can do it all, but I recommend having a pocket drone that can work in your favor at a short distance. It saved my life multiple times when, instead of going on foot, I flew a few hundred meters ahead

Image

12. To what extent can volunteer movements actually fill the gaps in logistics? – The army is a highly regulated structure, and volunteers help save time and nerves with their contributions, especially in terms of inventory management

13. Let’s imagine that the war is over, and everyone is returning to civilian life. How do you see yourself after the war?

Image

– I really want to reform education, as the junior officers, the backbone of the army, come in with almost no knowledge, and obtusely die because they wasted four years. That’s what I see now, and it’s fu**ed up.

14. Could you recommend your favorite places for foreigners to visit in Ukraine after the war? – Under Dementiivka, we dug in like crazy Viet Cong. Let them come and see the fruits of my labor.

– Thank you for your time

– You are welcome If you liked this interview, please like and share this thread, and follow us. We also recommend checking Snake’s account @Tonny52337430 for more of his stories in Ukrainian

The Pivdennyi Port, Odesa:

This Liberian-flagged commercial ship entering the Ukrainian port of Odesa was struck by a Russian Kh-31P missile. One person was killed and three more wounded. A grain deal or any kind of a deal with Russia is useless. Only a robust response, which will be painful for Russia’s… pic.twitter.com/hZW8SFcpst — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 8, 2023

Russians attacked the Liberian-flagged ship with an Kh-31 missile when it entered the port in the Odesa region.

Three members of the crew – citizens of the Philippines – were injured. The maritime pilot died, another port worker was injured.https://t.co/jobwLbNqjj pic.twitter.com/Sk6sWPXs8B — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 8, 2023

The left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson:

Exclusive footage of rotation of Ukrainian forces on the left bank of the Kherson region. There is a foothold. Russian losses in equipment (BMP-2/IMR-2) and personnel are visible. Respect to those operating in this area. It is hard, but they manage. More footage later. ✊🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/YjVVL1Cjhu — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) November 8, 2023

Kupyansk:

Several FPV drones + talent × skills = russian "Tor" SAM system turned into scrap metal 📹: 103rd @TDF_UA Brigade pic.twitter.com/5GGnvhzIbK — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 8, 2023

Russian occupied Kherson:

Targeting of the Russian Leer-2 electronic warfare systemhttps://t.co/ZaFPQZ933s pic.twitter.com/Moi9WXTxsQ — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 8, 2023

For those of you fans of Russian military equipment going kaboom:

Strike on Russian ZALA UAV operators during preparations for the flight. https://t.co/eTUIwjkQ3i pic.twitter.com/JXCBD5Yse7 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 8, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets tonight, but here’s a very good boy courtesy of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense:

The AFU Dog Service has about 1000 service dogs.@PatronDsns, you have great competition. 📸: Support Forces pic.twitter.com/wv1Dw2dgX7 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 8, 2023

And here’s a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

