How Our Media Fail Us Every Fucking Day

Per CNN:

House Republicans are pursuing a two-step plan for funding the government, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN, as Congress barrels toward another spending deadline next Friday.

Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the plan on a GOP conference call with members Saturday afternoon and argued “I wasn’t the architect of the mess we are in,” according to a source on the call.

While Johnson embraced the right wing of his conference by pitching the two-step approach, he didn’t fully cave to their wishes. The package does not include the deep spending cuts that his right flank pushed for but instead extends funding at its current levels.

“This two-step continuing resolution is a necessary bill to place House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative victories,” Johnson said in a statement Saturday.

The first bill would extend funding until January 19 and would include military construction, Veterans Affairs, transportation and housing as well as the Energy Department. The second part of the bill, which would extend funding until February 2, would include funding for the rest of the government.

Neither bill includes additional aid for Israel or Ukraine.

NBC:

House Republicans on Saturday unveiled their stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown set to begin next weekend. But with just five legislative days left until the deadline, Congress has little room for error.

Just two and a half weeks into the job, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., opted to go with a two-step continuing resolution, or CR, over a more typical funding extension covering the entire federal government. The untested funding approach is aimed at appeasing far-right agitators in his GOP conference who despise CRs.

The House is expected to vote as early as Tuesday to give members 72 hours to read the text of the bill, according to two people familiar with matter. The plan does not include budget cuts or aid for Israel.

Under the two-step strategy — which Johnson and others have dubbed a “laddered CR” but which others have likened to a step stool — several spending bills needed to keep the government open would be extended until Jan. 19, while the remaining bills would go on a CR until Feb. 2.

GOP hardliners had been pushing Johnson to include budget cuts as part of his two-tiered CR plan, a source involved in discussions told NBC News. One House Republican, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, quickly voiced his opposition to the bill shortly after it was released.

“It’s a 100% clean. And I 100% oppose,” Roy tweeted. “My opposition to the clean CR just announced by the Speaker to the @HouseGOP cannot be overstated. Funding Pelosi level spending & policies for 75 days — for future “promises.”

The plan is designed to avoid a messy showdown right before the holidays and buy Johnson and House Republicans more time to pass individual spending bills, but also create a sense of urgency with staggered funding cliffs. But it remains to be seen if the plan can pass the House, much less the Democratic-controlled Senate, which has dismissed the two-tiered approach.

The NY Times:

Speaker Mike Johnson on Saturday pitched House Republicans on a convoluted plan to avert a government shutdown at the end of next week, proposing a bill that would temporarily extend funding for some federal agencies until late January and for others through early February.

The measure faces an uncertain fate in Congress. Many conservative House Republicans have demanded that any spending plan include deep spending cuts, and Democrats and some G.O.P. senators have sharply questioned the idea of bifurcating federal programs and staggering the deadlines for funding them.

A vote on the plan could come as early as Tuesday, just days before the Friday midnight deadline for keeping the government funded.

It’s enough to make you scream.

The American people are busy, tired, and broke. They have so much shit going on every day that for most of them, it’s hard to keep track of everything. So when you write articles like this, you think you are informing them, but you really aren’t. You’re distracting them from the real problem. You are making it so complicated and not giving them the information they need. Because the information they need is for every article about this to start with the following phrase:

“Because the Republicans refuse to simply pass a bill to raise the debt limit to pay for money that was already legislated and spent…”

That is the necessary information. Not the hoops and rings that Johnson has to jump through to appease the various nutters in his own party. Simply state that this is a problem THEY FUCKING MADE and now they are trying to fix the problem THAT THEY FUCKING MADE AND ARE MAKING. All of this could end tomorrow if they just passed a clean debt limit increase that they used to do for my entire fucking life until recently.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • brendancalling
  • ETtheLibrarian
  • Geminid
  • HinTN
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • MattF
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • PBK
  • rikyrah
  • Shalimar

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)

      These people are going to keep on spewing shit like this right up until the end. If Trump wins, they’re going to be in the crosshairs, but they’ll cover for his ass all the same. It’s all they know how to do. If these people had been the press in Germany in 1930, they’d have done the same thing for Hitler, and they would’ve kept on doing it, even as the brownshirts came to take them away. They don’t learn. I don’t think they can learn.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      They continue to not tell the truth about the positive from President Biden’s record

       

      Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) tweeted at 2:12 PM on Fri, Nov 10, 2023:
      🚨 BREAKING President Biden calls for non-union autoworkers across Tesla, Toyota, etc., to organize with @UAW.

      “Join, organize, picket, protest,” he told us. “You have a right to form a union, and you cannot be stopped. You cannot be intimidated.”

      Joe Biden is easily the most… https://t.co/jaf39z7B91
      (https://twitter.com/ChrisDJackson/status/1723071166812762201?s=02)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      Then it goes to the Senate, then it goes to conference— where Johnson will have to contend with those awful Demoncrats. And all in, what, two days? Um, nope.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Shalimar

      I approve of the Republican plan to shut down the government every month or two while they’re running for re-election.  Best plan to distract from Trump’s legal problems I have heard yet.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      ETtheLibrarian

      They couldn’t even include the Legislative branch (the one they and their staff are in) on that first batch. Big FU to the people they work with.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      PBK

      @Baud: Off topic but re your question in an earlier thread about commenter germy…they have been missing for quite a while; I know Steeplejack and I had remarked on it a while ago.  Also Nicole!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      HinTN

      @Baud: To Cole’s point, the lede should be, “Republicans refuse to honor an agreement they previously made about funding veterans, the military, Medicare, Social Security, assistance for families in need, and all other government functions.”

      I know I took a liberty there with Medicare and SS, but let those fuckers whine about it. It’s messaging!!!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      The national coverage sucks as usual. We all see what the lying, bible-humping, gun-fondling creeps are doing here, right? The proposal is to fund their pet agencies up front, and then they’ll screw the rest when the subsequent agreements fail to materialize.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Geminid

      Senator Patty Murray, Senate Appropriations Committee Chair, gave a measured appraisal of Speaker Johnson’s plan:

      “That’s the stupidest thing I ever heard of.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Adam L Silverman

      They passed a clean debt limit increase back in April. It includes the budget top lines for appropriations for fiscal year 2024. 192 of the current House majority GOP caucus voted for that bill. The House majority GOP caucus has refused to actually abide by the agreed to for appropriations. Which is why we are currently under a continuing resolution that will expire next Friday. The debt limit will not need to be increased again until sometime next spring.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      John, you’re asking what are supposed to be our news organizations to actually provide a useful public service. Are you delusional? That’s not their job, it’s your job to root through all of the horseshit that they produce to hopefully find a pony. Invariably you wont because frustration is their intent. They just wanted your eyeballs for the story, the ads and the demographic data of the person eating their shit. You’ve wasted your time and now you know even less about what you wanted to know more about.

      I wish people would just walk away from the major media outlets while giving them the finger.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      rikyrah

       

      Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) posted at 5:37 PM on Fri, Nov 10, 2023:

      The more I read and learn about the late 1940s, the more I am convinced that Joe Biden is the modern-day Harry Truman.

      It is truly uncanny how similar the situations Truman faced at home and abroad back then are to the ones facing Biden now. (intra party squabbles, the Middle East, authoritarianism, bad polling, labor disputes, inflation, etc)

      Most folks had counted Truman out by 1948, including many in his own party. But you know what, he ended up surprising everyone and winning that year and the rest is history.

      I predict the same will happen with President Biden next year. Like Truman, you underestimate him at your peril.

      https://t.co/FhUr6bxIrx

      (https://x.com/ChrisDJackson/status/1723122726091542853?t=zxy61uFQn9OprbRS9zp8oQ&s=03)

      Reply

