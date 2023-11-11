(Image by Satwinder Sehmi)

As we approach the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month here on the east coast of the US the guns in Europe are not silent. They have not been silent in Europe since April 2014 when Putin working through Igor “Girkin” Strelkov and his Black Sea Cossacks and Russian Spetznatz “Little Green Men” operating out of uniform first invaded Ukraine. They have not been silent since February 2022 when Putin decided to re-invade under the belief that he could take Kyiv in three days; kill, capture, and replace the Ukrainian national, Kyiv Oblast, and City of Kyiv officials; install his own quislings; and have them publicly sign letters of both military surrender and surrender of national sovereignty to Russia. While Putin failed in that objective, the war grinds on. Eventually the Ukraine’s war of defense against Russia’s genocidal re-invasion will end. Eventually, someone will write poems about those who died in the fields of Kherson and the sunflowers that now grow there in long golden and green rows. Someone will write a song about those who perished in the woods of Donetsk and Luhansk and the banks of the Dnipro rather than the fields of France and Belgium. Instead of a weary Aussie speaking to the tombstone of a young Irish fusilier, it will be someone from somewhere else speaking to the tombstone of Juice or DaVinci or someone who fell defending their home whose name didn’t make it into the news. And as night follows day it will all begin again somewhere else. Trenches will be dug, guns will be fired, blood and treasure will be lost.

Слава Воїнам України!🇺🇦💪 pic.twitter.com/TCdGFtXuuR — Inside the Armed Forces of Ukraine (@Inside_the_AFU) November 11, 2023

Glory to the Warriors of Ukraine! 🇺🇦💪

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Our defense and security forces will respond to the Russian army’s strikes on Kherson and the villages of Kherson region – address by the President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians! Before the end of this day, a few important things should be said. First – about our Kherson. Today marks the anniversary of the liberation of the city, and I am grateful to everyone who remembers how the people of Kherson resisted the occupiers, awaited the return of the Ukrainian flag, and welcomed our soldiers. I thank everyone who today honored the memory of those who gave their lives for Kherson and for our entire state to be free. It is crucial to remember who and how fought for Ukraine, who and how saved lives and our country. I thank all journalists who remind us of this, and every person who preserves the memory of the liberation of Kherson and the bravery of its residents. On the eve, I signed a decree on state awards for soldiers and civilians who distinguished themselves there – in the defense of Kherson. Those who fought for the state. Those who assisted in resistance. Those who saved and continue to save lives. And those who are as courageous as the world now knows the courage of Ukrainians. Alongside our soldiers, the decree also honors local government officials. These are people who did not abandon their communities, helped defend against occupiers, assisted in resistance. They treated and continue to treat, organized assistance for those who could not take care of themselves, saved children from deportation, and rescued people from Russian terror. They are saving lives even now, under constant bombings and in the face of ongoing attacks. I thank all of you for your courage and dedication to your work and Ukraine. Thanks to each and every one who stays and works right there – in the communities along the front line. Of course, our security and defense forces will respond to the Russian army’s strikes on Kherson and the villages of Kherson region, just as it always happens. This week has shown that in the Black Sea, in the territory of Crimea, and anywhere else, we will reach the occupier. Glory to all our guys who are bringing justice back to Ukraine in this way! Secondly, there’s something important to say today. I spoke today with President Duda of Poland. A good conversation. I congratulated Andrzej and all Poles on the Independence Day of Poland. This day is as important for Poland as it is for us, Ukrainians. The history of our nations is intertwined, and in this, it reflects the restoration of independence in our states and how we now take care to protect it. Ukraine and Poland must stand together so that our people are always free. I thank Andrzej for his kind words today about Ukraine and Ukrainians. Thank you for the extremely valuable support that Poland provides to our state and people. And one more thing. We continue the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza sector. This work has been ongoing literally all day. The number of those successfully rescued changes almost every hour. Already 214 of our people. We are also assisting citizens of Moldova. We expect this number to increase. I thank Defense Intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian embassies in the region, and all those who are helping us with this work. Today, I also held a meeting with international experts regarding negotiations and meetings that can strengthen Ukraine – both our defense and international attention to Ukraine. Every day we add strength to the state. Glory to our soldiers! Glory to our strong people! Glory to Ukraine!

Good news out of Germany!

Germany is going to double (!) the planned military help for Ukraine for the coming year. Instead of 4 billions of Euro, Germany will send 8 billions of Euro, making it by far the 2nd largest contributor of all military aid to Ukraine. That’s impressive. Source:… pic.twitter.com/efFxmFed2Q — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 11, 2023

Kyiv:

This morning talked to @SecDef.

russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles just during our call. Once again grateful to Secretary Austin for the air defence systems provided by the US. Updated my US colleague with the current battlefield situation and recent Ukrainian needs.… — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) November 11, 2023

Avdiivka:

Russian drone footage of the Ukrainian Leopard and Bradleys in the Avdiivka battle. Leopard deploying smokes after firing. Bradley evacuating another Bradley. pic.twitter.com/tdAP2oaYgE — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 11, 2023

The situation in Avdiivka is basically the same. Russians rush into the kill zones, getting smashed to pieces, and so on, rinse and repeat. Those dismounting Russian troops had the uncommon opportunity to be transported into their demise. Anti tank weapons play a very prominent… pic.twitter.com/t70g6WO5ih — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 11, 2023

Accumulation of damaged/destroyed Russian BMPs on Avdiivka front, video by the 53rd Brigadehttps://t.co/kxGs3TKwOO pic.twitter.com/g2lhixEx9I — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 11, 2023

59th Brigade of Ukraine repelling Russian attacks on Avdiivka front using FPV drones. https://t.co/MFXxgKEJxX pic.twitter.com/FYBV8NrXE2 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 11, 2023

Security Service of Ukraine repelling Russian attacks on Avdiivka Fronthttps://t.co/Pgs6Lr4Dkn pic.twitter.com/7am19z7x93 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 11, 2023

Donetsk Oblast:

Strike on Russian military base/camp and Borisoglebsk electronic warfare system. By Special Operations Forces of Ukraine. Near Donetsk. https://t.co/3Z6EkHwEDh pic.twitter.com/zKYAdh4lAe — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 11, 2023

The city of Kherson:

One year ago, Ukrainian warriors de-occupied Kherson.

The 🇺🇦 flag returned to its native land.



We will liberate all our territories. Ukraine will return peaceful life to all temporarily occupied cities and villages. pic.twitter.com/qu5aoDYzjy — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 11, 2023

Anya, 18, performing at Freedom Square in Kherson on the city's Liberation Day today says: 'I see our entire country as free and independent. I see us standing strong, united, and independent.' pic.twitter.com/labN83dNzp — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 11, 2023

On this day a year ago, jubilant crowds were welcoming the return of Ukraine’s armed forces in Kherson.

The only regional capital captured by Russia after 02/24 was liberated following a two month long battle on the Dnipro west bank.

That was arguably the biggest Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/HJGZbNakho — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 11, 2023

And god that was one hell of a day!

🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

Parts of Kherson Oblast are still occupied by the Russians.

Not sure where in Ukraine this is, but: INCOMING!

"Ukrainian Storm Shadow/SCALP misses a group of Russian anti-air systems" and lands right next to the Russian serviceman filming the whole thing. Source: https://t.co/m9rUdi0BGx pic.twitter.com/DvNpnNBgWJ — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 11, 2023

Also, YIKES!!!!

Obligatory:

Ryazan, Russia:

19 train carriages derailed as a result of an explosion of the railway track in the Ryazan region of Russia pic.twitter.com/NlxjwizvsC — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 11, 2023

Another rail “accident” in Russia, this time near Ryazan. Allegedly 19 rail cars were involved in this incident. Source: https://t.co/BdAozztDss#Russia #Ryazan pic.twitter.com/Z9nzp3IasQ — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 11, 2023

Katsov, Tambov Oblast, Russia:

Last night in Katovsk, Tambov Region, in Russia, near a gunpowder factory a series of explosions occurred. Today, GRU representative Andrii Yusov commented that a train derailed, adding that good people over there were just celebrating the anniversary of Kherson’s liberation.… pic.twitter.com/sEaesaw8lm — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 11, 2023

Last night in Katovsk, Tambov Region, in Russia, near a gunpowder factory a series of explosions occurred. Today, GRU representative Andrii Yusov commented that a train derailed, adding that good people over there were just celebrating the anniversary of Kherson’s liberation. Source of video: https://t.me/operativnoZSU/122737 #Russia #Tambov #Ukraine

And why is a person chuckling at tea bag memes thinks he’s mature enough to speculate on a matter of life and death for millions of people? https://t.co/9ZsibThrny — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 11, 2023

You know, it’s so telling that in the eyes of Musk and the likes of him everyone must file for “negotiations”, “concessions”, “compromises for peace”, an impossible surrender – Ukraine, the West, anyone – but never Putin and never Russia, the aggressor that unleashed this war.… — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 11, 2023

You know, it’s so telling that in the eyes of Musk and the likes of him everyone must file for “negotiations”, “concessions”, “compromises for peace”, an impossible surrender – Ukraine, the West, anyone – but never Putin and never Russia, the aggressor that unleashed this war.

The Kremlin owes no one nothing, apparently.

Before anyone askes, I am aware – as in I’ve read – The Washington Post‘s new reporting that Ukraine was responsible for blowing up the NordStream 2 pipeline. I’m not going to post on it yet as I want to see what subsequent reporting says. And there’s a very good reason for that. The WaPo reporting indicates that the Ukrainian colonel responsible for planning and overseeing the bombing was arrested in June 2020 and has been in jail ever since. Yet the pipeline was bombed three months later. Is it possible that a Ukrainian colonel was able to run a team of Ukrainian saboteurs from his prison cell who blew up the NordStream 2 pipeline three months after he was incarcerated? Sure. Is it probable? I’m not so sure. Additionally, the reporting is based on materials leaked by Airman Jack Teixeira and posted on his Discord channels. WaPo claims these materials are a CIA assessment. I find it hard to believe that the systems Teixeira had access to included CIA assessments. So I want to wait a bit and see what further reporting kicks lose.

Since it’s Veterans Day, this is obligatory:

