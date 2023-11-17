Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Actual Truth (Open Thread)

Yesterday, I posted this comment in the overnight thread:

So, Elon Musk endorsed the Great Replacement theory yesterday (CNN):

An X post Wednesday afternoon said: “Jewish communties (sic) have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.” The post also referenced “hordes of minorities” flooding Western countries, a popular antisemitic conspiracy theory.

In response, Musk said: “You have said the actual truth.”

The “actual truth” is that Musk — an increasingly deranged, bigoted oligarch — controls a communication platform that could easily become a worldwide Radio Rwanda. Oh, and also receives billions in U.S. government contracts for satellite communications and NASA support, a situation I desperately hope someone in the government is reevaluating.

Since politicians are policing the language of every powerless lefty campus group (some of whom, I should note, deserve the criticism), I thought Musk’s casual endorsement of the ideology expressed by the Tree of Life synagogue shooter should get more attention.

Well, now it is: (CNBC)

The White House on Friday lashed out at Elon Musk for promoting “Antisemitic and racist hate” after the Tesla CEO and X Corp. owner said he agreed with a social media post accusing “Jewish communities” of pushing “hatred against whites.”

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said it was “unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of Antisemitism in American history at any time.”

“We condemn this abhorrent promotion of Antisemitic and racist hate in the strongest terms, which runs against our core values as Americans,” Bates said.

The White House’s statement noted the proximity of Musk’s post to the deadly attacks in Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7, which it described as “the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

“We all have a responsibility to bring people together against hate, and an obligation to speak out against anyone who attacks the dignity of their fellow Americans and compromises the safety of our communities,” Bates said.

The White House spokesman has said the actual actual truth.

Open thread.

    55Comments

    3. 3.

      Old Man Shadow

      Now cancel the Space X contracts.

      (Having said that, I realize there’s a lot of irony there about wanting to kick Nazis out of the space program given the history of the U.S. space program.)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      counterfactual

      At SpaceX (including Starlink), Muskboy is quite firmly leashed. As evidence, I present the curious incident of Musk shittweets against the FAA, NASA, or Space Force. The curious incident is that there are none since the Biden administration took over. Musk has raged against the SEC, FTC or other agencies and governments, but not against the ones that deal with SpaceX.

      “And what about Starlink geofencing?” you ask? That came back up with the Isaacson biography released in September of this year, about Starlink problems in 2022. Since the DOD took over paying for Ukraine’s Starlink bill, I haven’t heard any Ukrainian complaints.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      oldster

      Not the most important point in this story, but what in the everliving fuck is “dialectical hatred,” other than evidence that high-school dropouts wanna sound like they run grad seminars?

      It’s the same tech-bro pseudo-intellectualism that has Andreesen writing “manifestos” by cut-and-paste. These people hate universities and people who actually think, but they want to commandeer what they take to be the language of sophisticated thinkers. “Dialectical hatred” my dialectical ass.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      hrprogressive

      Unless or until he starts suffering some sort of financial consequences, he’ll continue his Nazism unabated.

      Actually, this is true of all Nazis, whether they are elected Republicans or not.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      way2blue

      The Atlantic published an article on September 20th that addresses the roots of Musk’s toxicity:

      Elon Musk’s Anti-Semitic, Apartheid-Loving Grandfather
      The billionaire has described his grandfather as a risk-taking adventurer. A closer read of history reveals something much darker.

      TL;DR.  Musk’s maternal grandfather, Joshua Haldeman, moved his family from Canada to South Africa in support of apartheid.  This quote gives you a flavor:

      An examination of Joshua Haldeman’s writings reveals a radical conspiracy theorist who expressed racist, anti-Semitic, and antidemocratic views repeatedly, and over the course of decades—a record I studied across hundreds of documents from the time, including newspaper clips, self-published manuscripts, university archives, and private correspondence. Haldeman believed that apartheid South Africa was destined to lead “White Christian Civilization” in its fight against the “International Conspiracy” of Jewish bankers and the “hordes of Coloured people” they controlled.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mag

      Maybe have this blog stop linking and embedding to Xitter would be a good first step. There’s always an excuse to use their content… it’s so easy to use, etc. But, stop using the platform may be a good step to taking away its power so it doesn’t have the reach of say, Radio Rwanda.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anoniminous

      @oldster:

      TechBros are highly and rigorously trained and very poorly educated.  I see Formal and Informal Logical Errors due to the lack of Critical Thinking Skills all the time in technical and research papers.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sdhays

      @counterfactual: He’s not firmly leashed at SpaceX. You must have missed the recent story where he doesn’t allow workers to follow safety protocols because he doesn’t like bright colors. And SpaceX’s launchpad was destroyed in, what, April? Because Elmu, who personally knows jack shit about launching rockets, didn’t think the standard infrastructure was necessary and wanted to launch on 4/20.

      He’s an evil raving lunatic.

      Oh, and per Media Matters, the FTFNYT has Elmu slated as a speaker at their “Dealbook Summit” on Nov 29. They’re so very concerned about anti-semitism at that venerable institution…

      Reply
    15. 15.

      counterfactual

      @Old Man Shadow: And what are you going to replace them with?

      All of United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) remaining Atlas rockets are spoken for. Their Vulcan launcher replacement may, may have its first test flight this year. Northrup-Grumman’s (NG) Antares vehicle had its first stage built in Ukraine, they’re still scrambling to get a replacement built. Blue Origin (BO) says it will test New Glenn next year, but I will believe that when I see a New Glenn clear the launch tower. Amazon’s Kuiper is a competitor to Starlink, but they have AFAIK exactly two test satellites in orbit, with the operations starting “sometime soon.”

      No matter how loathsome Musk is, and oh BOY is he loathsome, but it turns out that SpaceX is actually a great value on cost for results and oddly is by the low standards of the military industrial complex is actually an ethical paragon.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Brachiator

      In response, Musk said: “You have said the actual truth.”

      I guess that Musk really wants to be the return of Henry Ford, with his noxious bigotry.

      It is damned outrageous that Musk is not only killing Twitter, but also openly abetting the most vile and squalid hatred.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Chris

      Random question since it’s an open thread: can any of the more foreign policy inclined people comment on what the hell is going on in Burma?

      I haven’t wanted to drop this on Adam’s threads because Jesus knows he’s got enough on his plate covering Ukraine-Russia and now Israel-Gaza, but apparently several rebel groups in the north of the country have gone on an offensive that seems to have actually gone pretty well, enough to inspire similar rebels in the state next door to now start their own similar operation.  Don’t know enough about the country to comment beyond that, except that it’s apparently significant enough to pop up in Wikipedia’s “In The News” section, which is where I saw it (had no idea before that, presumably because Ukraine and Gaza are sucking up all the foreign affairs air in the room).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Taken4Granite

      I attended a talk last night about AI. The speaker expressed an opinion that Musk was our likeliest savior against the takeover by ChatGPT and similar algorithms. $DEITY help us all.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Alison Rose

      When white Jews try to explain to other groups, who insist we cannot really be victims of prejudice because we’re white (which translates to: We don’t give a shit about you because we basically believe the same garbage Musk does), that we only have conditional access to whiteness and its associated privilege, this is the kind of fucking shit we’re talking about.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      H.E.Wolf

        (CNBC) The White House on Friday lashed out at Elon Musk for promoting “Antisemitic and racist hate”

      CNBC’s word choice is odd. “Lashed out” connotes (to me) an intemperate, out-of-proportion response.

      It could have been reported as “the White House rebuked” or “the White House criticised” instead. Interesting that CNBC didn’t.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anoniminous

      @Brachiator: ​
       
      Anyone using “the real facts” and “actual truth” should be repeatedly hit on the head with a baseball bat; a cricket bat can be substituted if needed.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chris

      @oldster:

      It’s the same tech-bro pseudo-intellectualism that has Andreesen writing “manifestos” by cut-and-paste. These people hate universities and people who actually think, but they want to commandeer what they take to be the language of sophisticated thinkers. “Dialectical hatred” my dialectical ass.

      I always got the sense that this was the biggest reason for the word “socialism” in the phrase “National Socialism.”  Borrow a phrase from a more sophisticated political movement and then add the “national” modifier to be sure people understand that it’s for the right kind of people.  Sort of like Men’s Rights Advocates naming themselves in the kind of nomenclature usually associated with feminist or minority rights groups.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      CaseyL

      Open thread, so:  as a sortof follow up to last night’s Zoom with 4 Directions:

      h/t DailyKos:

      A federal judge has ruled that North Dakota’s Legislature violated the Voting Rights Act in how lawmakers reapportioned legislative districts comprising two tribal nations.

      U.S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte issued his ruling on Friday, months after a trial held in June in Fargo.

      He ruled that the 2021 redistricting plan for two districts, one with two House subdistricts, “prevents Native American voters from having an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice in violation” of a major provision of the Voting Rights Act.

      Welte gave the Republican-controlled Legislature until Dec. 22 “to adopt a plan to remedy the violation.”

      Full story here.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Hoodie

      @oldster: He has no clue what it means but probably thinks it sounds vaguely Marxist because Marx used the word “dialectic” (which, of course, happens to have nothing to do with what they’re saying) and was a Jew.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Chris

      @way2blue:

      Haldeman believed that apartheid South Africa was destined to lead “White Christian Civilization”

      Jesus, and I thought the Russians had an inflated opinion of their importance.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      TeezySkeezy

      IMHO, what little it is worth, I feel like this is a red line for Elon, and anyone continuing to produce content on X and contributing to engagements is complicit in helping actual nazism.  And I know at some level we are all complicit in this or that injustice in our political and economic systems, but holy hell, if we can’t quit a failing social network that promotes fascism, how the hell is anyone going to resist the fascist bullshit we are gonna have in 2025?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      oldgold

      Musk’s main business is the manufacture and sale of electric cars.  Supposedly this is a ‘green’ enterprise. Given this, why has he thrown in with a party that is anti-green and wed to petro?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Scout211

      Another part of this story is major brands discontinuing advertising on X after Media Matters  reported the ads were placed next to pro-Nazi content.

      CNBC

      IBM has paused advertising on X after a report found that the tech company’s ads were placed next to antisemitic content on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

      “IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation,” an IBM spokesperson told CNBC in a statement.

      Media Matters for America published a report Wednesday that said the media watchdog group “recently found ads for Apple, Bravo, Oracle, Xfinity and IBM next to posts that tout Hitler and his Nazi Party on X.”

      X CEO Linda Yaccarino has been attempting to win back advertisers that stopped their campaigns after Elon Muskpurchased the company last year. Researchers and advocacy groups have documented a rise of controversial content on X, though the company has disputed those claims.

      An X spokesperson told CNBC in an email that the accounts that Media Matters said were posting the hateful content would no longer be monetizable. The accompanying content would also be labeled not safe for work, limiting its reach.

      X’s advertising system “is not intentionally placing a brand actively next to this type of content, nor is a brand actively trying to support this content with placement,” the spokesperson said. “Groups like Media Matters aggressively search for posts on X and then go to the accounts, and if they see an ad, Media Matter researchers keep hitting refresh to capture as many brands as possible.”

      Not intentionally!? Huh?  Maybe that’s what happens when your advertising team is all AI all the time?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Chris

      @Alison Rose:

      My impression is that as far as anti-Semites are concerned, the ambiguous “whiteness” of Jews is sort of the point?

      Most anti-Semitism (in the West at least) ends up embracing the narrative of “the Jew is using the Negro as muscle against you,” where the Jews are the masterminds running the show, and the less ambiguously nonwhite demographics are the dumb henchmen.  The implication being that Jews are smarter or at least in some inherent way more “fit to rule” than these other people… and the reason they’re that way, presumably, is because they’re “more white.”  But because they’re still “less white” than white people of Christian heritage, that doesn’t end up helping them; it just singles them out as “more dangerous.”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Alison Rose

      @Baud: That might be part of it. But also, there are a lot of people on the left who are about two steps away from believing the Protocols. And they think that’s fine. And a lot of others agree.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      teezyskeezy

      @Mag: Agree, but probably it would be okay to repost screenshots so we can all see things being discussed there while only one person had to create an engagement to view it. But I think creating content on X should definitely be stopped by anyone who doesn’t want to be complicit in what Elon is doing, which is promoting nazi ideology.

      Some people would say we should read the “good people’s” tweets, but ultimately we should drive the good people off twitter too by minimizing engagement with the whole site. I’m no accelerationist when it comes to real world politics, but an accelerated demise of X’s influence would be for the best.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Chetan Murthy

      @oldster: It’s the same thing as “Cultural Marxism”: remember that one?  It’s not about techbros, but about (actually) people who know better (with liberal arts educations (of a sort) weaponizing language.  B/c “Marxism”, that’s about Da Joos, as always.  Same thing with “dialectical hatred”.  You invoke words that connect with past bogeymen, to tar the current set of enemies.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Chris

      @Baud:

      Appropriation and projection are two of the right wing mainstays.

      There’s a common Christian trope that the devil can’t create, he can only corrupt.

      And while there are a lot of things about Christianity that I’ve kind of dropped as I grow older (like church attendance), that’s one thing where the more I follow politics, the more I believe it.  A stupendous number of bad things turn out to be half-assed attempts to recreate or appropriate a good thing, e.g. “anti-Semitism is the socialism of idiots.”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      E.

      @Chris: In the fever swamp where you find the likes of Nick Fuentes and his ilk, Jews are pretty much the same as liberals. They have been espousing Enlightenment ideals like science and multiculturalism and threatening the proper God-given order of things, which is unremitting racial violence. These people hate us all. But Jews don’t get exceptions the way maybe I would.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      bookworm1398

      @9. As an explanation for Musk, this is ridiculous. We all had bigoted ancestors. So what?

      @15. As far what’s the alternative goes, it should be nothing. If it’s not possible to get to the space station ethically then we shouldn’t be on the space station. It’s not complicated.

      @33. This has puzzled me too. Especially at a time when choices for electric cars are increasing, why?

      Reply
    

      counterfactual

      @sdhays:

      let my stipulate that Musk’s obituary is one that I will read with some pleasure. But ignoring the man’s accomplishments underestimates the damage he can do.

      I read the article the day it came out. Elon ignores regulations and SpaceX workers are overworked. I’d known that for a decade now.

      The human stories were real avoidable tragedies, and hard to read.

      The statistics in the article are… debatable. SpaceX is just weird. They build, stack and launch rockets at about 10 times the rate of any other US company. They also assemble and demolish industrial buildings in-house, and build 400-foot launch towers. If you compare the accident stats to a construction company, they’re similar. And SpaceX does at least go through the motions when OSHA writes them up, if you read the article closely.

      Again, Musk is loathsome, SpaceX has a nasty work culture, but is still the best and for many purposes only space company around.

      Space enthusiasts just have to deal with it. Wernher von Braun was a card-carrying Nazi (perhaps not willingly) and witnessed war crimes but did nothing about it. Sergei Korolev thrived in the politics of Stalin and Khrushchev, who knows how many lived he destroyed getting and keeping to the top. The politics of Jeff Bezos are as bad as Musk, he’s just quieter about it.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Matt McIrvin:

      His ex left him for a trans woman.

      And his trans daughter disowned him so hard she changed her name.  Musk really hates trans women.  The first public action he took on Twitter after buying it was to unban an account that was banned for transphobia.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      MattF

      The current specific question is why various big companies, e.g., Apple and others, are still advertising on Xitter. After all, Musk has shown, repeatedly, who he is.

      My guess is that there are a small number of bright flashing red lines that Musk won’t cross. It’s hard to tell because they are big dogs that don’t bark— but I’d bet that Musk has been told in person, face-to-face, that any whiff of Holocaust denial would leave him without big advertisers and without any pals in the Xitter C-suite. There may be other verboten topics, but they are less obvious.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Chetan Murthy

      @counterfactual:

      The politics of Jeff Bezos are as bad as Musk, he’s just quieter about it.

      Oh, I was unaware of this.  Certainly his economic politics is terrible, but I didn’t realize that he was a white supremacist. Do you have any pointers to this?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      coin operated

      @Anoniminous:

      Anyone using “the real facts” and “actual truth” should be repeatedly hit on the head with a baseball bat; a cricket bat can be substituted if needed.

      I’ll go with the cricket bat…I happen to like the sound a cricket bat makes on contact.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      H.E.Wolf

      @eclare: Thank you for the reassurance! I thought maybe I was being a bit fussy (mis-typed that as “fuzzy”, which is appropriate since I’ve just been to the optometrist).

      Reply

