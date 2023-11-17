Yesterday, I posted this comment in the overnight thread:

So, Elon Musk endorsed the Great Replacement theory yesterday (CNN): An X post Wednesday afternoon said: “Jewish communties (sic) have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.” The post also referenced “hordes of minorities” flooding Western countries, a popular antisemitic conspiracy theory. In response, Musk said: “You have said the actual truth.” The “actual truth” is that Musk — an increasingly deranged, bigoted oligarch — controls a communication platform that could easily become a worldwide Radio Rwanda. Oh, and also receives billions in U.S. government contracts for satellite communications and NASA support, a situation I desperately hope someone in the government is reevaluating.

Since politicians are policing the language of every powerless lefty campus group (some of whom, I should note, deserve the criticism), I thought Musk’s casual endorsement of the ideology expressed by the Tree of Life synagogue shooter should get more attention.

Well, now it is: (CNBC)

The White House on Friday lashed out at Elon Musk for promoting “Antisemitic and racist hate” after the Tesla CEO and X Corp. owner said he agreed with a social media post accusing “Jewish communities” of pushing “hatred against whites.” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said it was “unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of Antisemitism in American history at any time.” “We condemn this abhorrent promotion of Antisemitic and racist hate in the strongest terms, which runs against our core values as Americans,” Bates said. The White House’s statement noted the proximity of Musk’s post to the deadly attacks in Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7, which it described as “the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.” “We all have a responsibility to bring people together against hate, and an obligation to speak out against anyone who attacks the dignity of their fellow Americans and compromises the safety of our communities,” Bates said.

The White House spokesman has said the actual actual truth.

