Per Space.com:

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — SpaceX’s giant Starship has met another explosive end.

SpaceX’s next-generation megarocket — the largest ever built — launched on its second-ever test flight today (Nov. 18), a highly anticipated jaunt that took the giant vehicle to space for the first time, but it didn’t last long. Shortly after stage separation, the rocket’s massive Super Heavy booster exploded, with the Starship upper-stage vehicle itself detonating before reaching its target altitude in what SpaceX called a “rapid unscheduled disassembly.”

“What we do believe right now is that the automated flight termination system on second stage appears to have triggered very late in the burn, as we were headed downrange out over the Gulf of Mexico,” said John Insprucker, SpaceX’s principal integration engineer, during a live webcast today.

The massive Starship and Super Heavy booster took off today at about 8 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT; 7 a.m. local Texas time) from SpaceX’s Starbase test and manufacturing facility in Boca Chica…

This was the second test flight for the fully integrated Starship, which consists of the Super Heavy first-stage booster and Starship upper-stage spacecraft. The first liftoff, which occurred on April 20 of this year, did not go as well as this one did. April’s Starship launch ended with a self-destruct command about four minutes into flight, turning the tumbling rocket into a smoldering fireball.

One reason for April’s unscheduled disassembly was the failure of Starship’s two stages to separate. To prevent a recurrence of this problem on the second flight, SpaceX decided to go with a new strategy: “hot staging,” in which the upper stage’s engines begin firing before Starship and Super Heavy have fully separated. This concept isn’t new; it has been used on vehicles like the Titan II from NASA’s Gemini program in the 1960s and Russia’s venerable Soyuz rocket, which is still in operation.

Starship’s stage separation occurred on time today, about 2 minutes and 41 seconds after liftoff, and appeared to go smoothly, but the Super Heavy booster exploded shortly afterward….

It’s worth nothing [*] that Starship’s second test mission did fly longer and higher than its first test flight on April 20, which failed at stage separation and exploded. So SpaceX still considered the second try a success. The last telemetry signal from today’s launch pegged Starship’s altitude at 148 kilometers, or 91 miles, well above the 62-mile (100 km) boundary of space…