Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

The new temporary speaker of the house is a spiteful little shit.

Republicans got rid McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Late Night Open Thread: Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly!…

Late Night Open Thread: Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly!…

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Per Space.com:

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — SpaceX’s giant Starship has met another explosive end.

SpaceX’s next-generation megarocket — the largest ever built — launched on its second-ever test flight today (Nov. 18), a highly anticipated jaunt that took the giant vehicle to space for the first time, but it didn’t last long. Shortly after stage separation, the rocket’s massive Super Heavy booster exploded, with the Starship upper-stage vehicle itself detonating before reaching its target altitude in what SpaceX called a “rapid unscheduled disassembly.”

“What we do believe right now is that the automated flight termination system on second stage appears to have triggered very late in the burn, as we were headed downrange out over the Gulf of Mexico,” said John Insprucker, SpaceX’s principal integration engineer, during a live webcast today.

The massive Starship and Super Heavy booster took off today at about 8 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT; 7 a.m. local Texas time) from SpaceX’s Starbase test and manufacturing facility in Boca Chica…

This was the second test flight for the fully integrated Starship, which consists of the Super Heavy first-stage booster and Starship upper-stage spacecraft. The first liftoff, which occurred on April 20 of this year, did not go as well as this one did. April’s Starship launch ended with a self-destruct command about four minutes into flight, turning the tumbling rocket into a smoldering fireball.

One reason for April’s unscheduled disassembly was the failure of Starship’s two stages to separate. To prevent a recurrence of this problem on the second flight, SpaceX decided to go with a new strategy: “hot staging,” in which the upper stage’s engines begin firing before Starship and Super Heavy have fully separated. This concept isn’t new; it has been used on vehicles like the Titan II from NASA’s Gemini program in the 1960s and Russia’s venerable Soyuz rocket, which is still in operation.

Starship’s stage separation occurred on time today, about 2 minutes and 41 seconds after liftoff, and appeared to go smoothly, but the Super Heavy booster exploded shortly afterward….

It’s worth nothing [*] that Starship’s second test mission did fly longer and higher than its first test flight on April 20, which failed at stage separation and exploded. So SpaceX still considered the second try a success. The last telemetry signal from today’s launch pegged Starship’s altitude at 148 kilometers, or 91 miles, well above the 62-mile (100 km) boundary of space…

*not my typo

 
Backstory on the top tweet: Musk announces he’s gonna sue Media Matters for committing investigative reporting…


You don’t have to venture as far as Urban DictionaryK-hole has a Wikipedia entry. (Musk says he only ‘microdoses’ ketamine for his medical issues.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chetan Murthy
  • dmsilev
  • Lyrebird
  • Marmot
  • MobiusKlein
  • rikyrah
  • sdhays
  • Timill
  • West of the Cascades

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      Chetan Murthy

      I’m no rocket scientist, but …. wouldn’t “hot staging” get in the way of *reusing* the SuperHeavy first stage?  That is to say, this is a transparent ploy to not have yet another failed flight, at the price of actually, y’know, advancing the program ?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      West of the Cascades

      Muskrocket go boom.

      Musk’s tweet (xit?) is doubly-dumb since his attorneys could have filed their “lawsuit” electronically any time this weekend without waiting until the “split second” the courts open on Monday.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      @Chetan Murthy: They put some stuff on the top of the first stage, flame diverters basically, that were supposed to prevent damage.

      I’m guessing that didn’t work quite as well as hoped for.

      I’m actually more curious about what happened to the second stage. It failed catastrophically, without the excuse of someone pointing a large hot stream of rocket exhaust at it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Timill

      @Chetan Murthy: Shouldn’t. You could, for example, have a consumable heat shield as part of the joining ring.

      Having watched the video, the booster appears to go into a tumble shortly after separation and then explodes (possibly a detonation by the range master). I’m guessing it was something to do with the exhaust wash of the upper stage destabilising the booster beyond recovery.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Marmot

      Am I wrong in reading Xitter’s rebuttal as saying, “Sure, Nazi stuff can appear next to your ad, it’s just not hugely likely”?

      Seems like a crap defense.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Lyrebird

      Thank you for your vigilance Anne Laurie.

      I clicked over onto a Media Matters story about one of the hatemongers X has promoted, and it makes me so angry.  Content warning: anti-migrant hate and incitement to violence.

      The demagogue wants his listeners to hate on Catholic Charities workers.  I know a lot of commenters are… less than fans of religion, so I just wanna say, in our area, those are the folks not only bringing hot meals to people who would not have one, they are the ones finding ways to help little old people not fall through the holes in the social safety net, getting help to families with disabled kids…  ya gotta be among the lowest of the low to hate on them and that creep qualifies.

       

      ETA: To begin with I should admit that imnsho anyone who isn’t enrolled in a tribe or descended from people who were brought here (to USA) as captives should STFU about immigrants.  Unless they wanna just talk about their shared immigrant background.  Big thanks to whoever (Anne Laurie?) posted Lincoln Project’s reposting of the protester at the 1939 Nazi speech in NYC.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      sdhays

      @MobiusKlein: I can accept that it’s a test flight and they, basically, expect it to blow up at some point because there are kinks to be worked out, but it’s still odd to call it “a success”.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.