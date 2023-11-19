Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Good lord, these people are nuts.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

The willow is too close to the house.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson: the bland and smiling face of evil.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Let there be snark.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickle?”

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / Holiday Recipe Exchange: Let’s Talk Turkey and Fixins

Holiday Recipe Exchange: Let’s Talk Turkey and Fixins

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Next to a deep-fried turkey (that someone else cooks) Bourbon Maple Roasted Turkey has to be one of my favorite ways to cook a bird  – in cheesecloth (!) no less.  A recipe I shared in 2021 when I first tried it.

Turkey basics – try to stay with a 12 to 14 lb bird  – two if you’re expecting a houseful. This size will cook quicker, stay moister, and generally taste better than a huge bird.

Second – spatchcock that baby. You’ll be able to use the back for stock and avoid dried-out white meat. This method roasts quicker, avoids the need to brine or inject the bird and lets the white and dark meats finish cooking at the same time.

Here is a great video on how easy it is to spatchcock a turkey, along with a very simple roasting recipe.

On to the Bourbon and Maple Syrup turkey recipe:

This recipe is from Chef Michael Symon.  He has recipes and videos for a complete dinner (Link here  – you don’t need a FB account to read or watch). This method was a success first time out.

Looks odd, but really kept the bird moist.

Michael Symons’ Roasted Spatchcock Turkey With Bourbon and Maple Syrup

  • 12-14 lb turkey
  • salt & pepper
  • 2 navel oranges, quartered (I had cuties on hand, so I used 4 of those, halved)
  • 1 onion, peeled and quartered
  • thyme sprigs
  • cinnamon stick (opt)
  • 8 tbsp butter
  • 1/4 cup Bourbon
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 2 whole cloves (opt)

cheesecloth, roasting pan

Notes: I skipped the cinnamon and clove – I’m not that adventurous, those are some very strong flavors.  I substituted sage and rosemary for a fine flavor. Just as a reminder to make a recipe your own, no need to stick to it to the letter.

After the turkey is spatchcocked, preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (218 C).

Add the oranges, onion, and herbs to the bottom of the roasting pan. Place the turkey on top with the breast side up, thighs, and legs spread flat.  Remove or tuck the wing tips under the bird.  This step can be done a few hours ahead or the night before. Leave uncovered and refrigerated to allow the bird to dry.

In a saucepan, over medium heat, melt the butter.  Add bourbon, syrup, cinnamon and cloves, simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.  Here’s the fun part, add cheesecloth and soak. Drape a double layer over the bird.

Pour the remaining contents of the pan over the bird and into the roasting pan.

Roast for 45 minutes at 425 degrees F, turn the temperature down to 375 degrees F (190 C), and roast an additional 30 minutes, remove cheesecloth and continue to roast until the internal temperature is 160 degrees F (72 C).  Remove and cover to let the temperature come up to 165 degrees F (73 C) and rest  – approximately 20 minutes.

If bourbon maple turkey isn’t to your taste, all the turkey recipes from years past can be found here.

============

While that turkey is roasting, how about getting those guests some appetizers to nosh on:

Stuffed Mushrooms (recipe here) and crucrudités tray with dips are faves here. I’m not opposed to chips and dips but have found over the years that folks are less likely to fill up on appetizers if they tend toward fresh veggies.

============

And don’t forget the sides:

Cranberry Sauce (recipe here) pictured top. If you have some folks who aren’t big cranberry fans, this recipe adds diced apples, which balances out the tartness of the cranberries.

Seasoned Green Beans with Bacon (recipe here)

Garlic Mashed Potatoes (recipe here)

Winter Squash Soup (recipe here)

If you’re in the mood for some non-traditional sides, got you covered with quite a few here. 

And finally, to add to our dessert tray from the previous post:

Blueberry Pie and  Apple Crisp. I leave the Pumpkin Pie to  Mrs. Smith or others. And my Dad loves a good mincemeat pie – I buy the jarred filling and refrigerator pie crusts (like these) to make sure he gets his fave without too much effort from me.

All the other various Thanksgiving recipes and tips can be found here.

What’s on your menu this week? How do you cook your turkey? Favorite sidedishes you must have for it to be Thanksgiving? If you don’t do traditional turkey or Thanksgiving, what fun meal do you have?

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • Juju
  • Kay
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • New Deal democrat
  • p.a.
  • prostratedragon
  • Scout211
  • TaMara
  • WV Blonde

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      New Deal democrat

      I am thinking of doing an “all New World ingredients”  holiday this year, so in lieu of adding onions and bread crumbs with mushrooms to green beans, I am going to try adding cashews with spicy maple syrup, made with paprika and chili pepper flavoring.

      Needless to say, I’ll be trying that on myself first!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      That cranberry sauce looks great! I’m having Thanksgiving with the deplorati this year, which means all I have to bring is cranberry sauce. But they expect the same sauce we always contribute, which is super simple but really good:

      INGREDIENTS:

      • Bag o’ berries, rinsed and picked over
      • Cup of sugar
      • Cup of water
      • 2 teaspoons of orange zest

      INSTRUCTIONS: (Make a day ahead or at least a few hours in advance to give sauce time to chill.)

      Place water in medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Add berries and cook until the skins pop. (At this point I usually mash some of the berries but leave plenty of them whole.) Stir in zest. Turn off heat and let cool. Pour into serving container and chill

      PS: I’ll try adding apples to the cranberry sauce on a non-deplorati Thanksgiving year. It sounds great!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      p.a.

      My fave is dressing.  A little scared of stuffing but I’ll eat it with fingers crossed, to be polite.  Never had any ill effects but I guess it has been an issue if the FDA warnings are accurate.  Best to me is Ital-Am style; what I grew up eating, Italian bread, turkey drippings/broth, sausage, wild mushrooms, pignoli, (pistachio is better but adjust for the salt), celery or fennel, parsley.

      Oyster stuffing, cornbread stuffing both thumbs up.

      Had a TGiving with a maximally WASP family once, and everything was top rate, but the stuffing was, as far as I could tell, and I’m not making this up, Wonder Bread and turkey jus.  Everything looked like a Rockwell painting, then the patriarch spooned this stuff from inside the bird and… wow.  Again, to be fair, the rest of the meal was A+, but my favorite thing… 😳

       

      ETA: And I love the canned cranberry “sauce”.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Juju

      How did I miss the recipe part but not the Leslie Jones part?

      I have a stuffed mushroom recipe similar to yours, in that it calls for a sharp cheese, in this case Swiss, and some brandy. The difference is the rice, my recipe calls for breadcrumbs. I think the rice would be interesting but more work. I will probably try it someday. I’ve put it in my reading list as well as the Leslie Jones post with recipes in the comments.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MagdaInBlack

      I was thinking of making myself a small lasagna for Thanksgiving, but I got over that silliness. Now I think its gonna be a couple pints of ice cream, jammies and movies. I’ll live vicariously thu all the good food mentioned here 🙂❤️

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WV Blonde

      I notice frequent mentions of bourbon in the recipes posted here at Balloon Juice … Fine with me, my favorite adult beverage!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TaMara

      Everything looked like a Rockwell painting, then the patriarch spooned this stuff from inside the bird

      @p.a.:  OMG, just no! I don’t think anyone in my family has “stuffed” a bird with stuffing since the 80s and nothing that is stuffed in a bird (i.e. onions, oranges, garlic cloves) are ever eaten.  More reason to spatchcock a bird. Nothing to stuff.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      We’re having a sad Thanksgiving because my husband’s favorite cousin died yesterday. Cancer. She was a lovely person and we will miss her. So we’re driving to Connecticut Thursday for the Friday funeral and skipping T-Day dinner.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      Thank you TaMara!  That cranberry sauce recipe is just what I was looking for.  I had several recipes printed out as possibilities but the addition of apples in yours sounds extra yummy.  Printing it out now.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I love the word spatchcock. I don’t do turkey and have never paid attention to what it means but it’s just a great word.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      p.a.

      @TaMara: Heh.  This was ’87 or ’88, so yeah.  Stuck in my memory because I had never seen anything like it, especially since the family obviously took such care in preparing everything else.  Also, the 2 teenage sons were really stoned.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      prostratedragon

      I’m having cap steak, something green like asparagus, and either sweet or gold potatoes. I like cranberries, and since there’s nowhere for them on that menu will have some over plain yogurt or vanilla ice cream. Cornbread dressing might materialize for the berries at some point also.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Juju

      @p.a.: That dressing sounds so good. I love anything with pine nuts.
      I used to prefer a white bread dressing, but then I moved to the south and discovered cornbread dressing. I make one with apples and celery. I haven’t had any complaints. I do cheat and use the Pepperidge farm mix after I felt overwhelmed one year and decided to use the mix instead of starting from scratch and there was no discernible difference. I just follow the directions but add a couple of peeled, diced apples to the last part of the sauté.

      My brother makes turkey with stuffing and oyster stuffing at that. I have a serious seafood allergy, especially shellfish, so I can’t eat the turkey or the stuffing that he makes.  He brines his turkey and it’s supposed to be very moist, but I don’t know. I’ve never had it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.