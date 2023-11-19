Next to a deep-fried turkey (that someone else cooks) Bourbon Maple Roasted Turkey has to be one of my favorite ways to cook a bird – in cheesecloth (!) no less. A recipe I shared in 2021 when I first tried it.

Turkey basics – try to stay with a 12 to 14 lb bird – two if you’re expecting a houseful. This size will cook quicker, stay moister, and generally taste better than a huge bird.

Second – spatchcock that baby. You’ll be able to use the back for stock and avoid dried-out white meat. This method roasts quicker, avoids the need to brine or inject the bird and lets the white and dark meats finish cooking at the same time.

Here is a great video on how easy it is to spatchcock a turkey, along with a very simple roasting recipe.

On to the Bourbon and Maple Syrup turkey recipe:

This recipe is from Chef Michael Symon. He has recipes and videos for a complete dinner (Link here – you don’t need a FB account to read or watch). This method was a success first time out.

Looks odd, but really kept the bird moist.

Michael Symons’ Roasted Spatchcock Turkey With Bourbon and Maple Syrup

12-14 lb turkey

salt & pepper

2 navel oranges, quartered (I had cuties on hand, so I used 4 of those, halved)

1 onion, peeled and quartered

thyme sprigs

cinnamon stick (opt)

8 tbsp butter

1/4 cup Bourbon

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 whole cloves (opt)

cheesecloth, roasting pan

Notes: I skipped the cinnamon and clove – I’m not that adventurous, those are some very strong flavors. I substituted sage and rosemary for a fine flavor. Just as a reminder to make a recipe your own, no need to stick to it to the letter.

After the turkey is spatchcocked, preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (218 C).

Add the oranges, onion, and herbs to the bottom of the roasting pan. Place the turkey on top with the breast side up, thighs, and legs spread flat. Remove or tuck the wing tips under the bird. This step can be done a few hours ahead or the night before. Leave uncovered and refrigerated to allow the bird to dry.

In a saucepan, over medium heat, melt the butter. Add bourbon, syrup, cinnamon and cloves, simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool. Here’s the fun part, add cheesecloth and soak. Drape a double layer over the bird.

Pour the remaining contents of the pan over the bird and into the roasting pan.

Roast for 45 minutes at 425 degrees F, turn the temperature down to 375 degrees F (190 C), and roast an additional 30 minutes, remove cheesecloth and continue to roast until the internal temperature is 160 degrees F (72 C). Remove and cover to let the temperature come up to 165 degrees F (73 C) and rest – approximately 20 minutes.

If bourbon maple turkey isn’t to your taste, all the turkey recipes from years past can be found here.

============

While that turkey is roasting, how about getting those guests some appetizers to nosh on:

Stuffed Mushrooms (recipe here) and crucrudités tray with dips are faves here. I’m not opposed to chips and dips but have found over the years that folks are less likely to fill up on appetizers if they tend toward fresh veggies.

============

And don’t forget the sides:

Cranberry Sauce (recipe here) pictured top. If you have some folks who aren’t big cranberry fans, this recipe adds diced apples, which balances out the tartness of the cranberries.

Seasoned Green Beans with Bacon (recipe here)

Garlic Mashed Potatoes (recipe here)

Winter Squash Soup (recipe here)

If you’re in the mood for some non-traditional sides, got you covered with quite a few here.

And finally, to add to our dessert tray from the previous post:

Blueberry Pie and Apple Crisp. I leave the Pumpkin Pie to Mrs. Smith or others. And my Dad loves a good mincemeat pie – I buy the jarred filling and refrigerator pie crusts (like these) to make sure he gets his fave without too much effort from me.

All the other various Thanksgiving recipes and tips can be found here.

What’s on your menu this week? How do you cook your turkey? Favorite sidedishes you must have for it to be Thanksgiving? If you don’t do traditional turkey or Thanksgiving, what fun meal do you have?