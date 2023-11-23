Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Everybody saw this coming.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Interesting Read: Where the Tofurkys Come From

Interesting Read: Where the Tofurkys Come From

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Fifty years ago, I remember our Midwestern college dining hall introducing its first official vegetarian option — chunks of slightly rubbery ham-flavored TVP, added to mac’n’cheese. (Very good mac’n’cheese, actually, since we had an excellent dairy science department.) Now, we’re told, Tofurky has become a nostalgic holiday favorite…

From the Washington Post, “See inside the Tofurky factory, where a Thanksgiving icon is made” [unpaywalled gift link]:

Tofurky’s holiday roast, which is now more than a quarter of a century old, is a nostalgia food, hearkening for vegetarians and vegans an era when holiday main dishes were often expected to be meat-based. The roast is their rebuttal to Norman Rockwell’s iconic Thanksgiving turkey, with its own cachet and fame.

Tofurky was the trailblazer, setting the standard for a plant-based offering that still captured the festivity of the holiday season. These roasts, with their bouncy exterior and squidgy wild rice stuffing, some accompanied by a packet of gravy and even a vegan brownie for dessert, haven’t changed much over time, and that’s just the way devotees want it. Like the green bean casserole with canned mushroom soup — could you make it more “gourmet” and contemporary? Yes, but holiday diners want it just the way they remember it.

The finished roast is not jiggly and bland like tofu. It’s savory, with good chew and something Thanksgiving-ish and autumnal imparted by the stuffing…

This time of year, at a factory in Hood River, Ore., workers hustle to produce 6,000 roasts in 10-hour shifts, doing this four days running, before turning to produce the company’s other meat substitutes. We took a team to Oregon to find out exactly how this kneaded paste of wheat gluten, silken tofu and flavorings becomes an enduring holiday favorite. In essence, finding out how the un-sausage is made.

A “masa” of 130 pounds of wheat gluten, 56 pounds of silken tofu puree, 23 pounds of canola oil, water and spices and are loaded into an industrial-sized bowl chopper and kneaded for 15 minutes. Workers swing by to test the gluten activation of the mixture: How stretchy are the proteins? Are they forming longer and longer chains and giving the mixture cohesion and elasticity like bread dough being proofed? The churning mass smells yeasty and a lot like bread dough. When the temperature of the mixture reaches 90 degrees Fahrenheit and it has a smooth, elastic texture, it’s ready for the next stage. The mixture is dumped into a hopper and whisked away on a wheeled dolly.

Tofurky has a production staff of about 175 workers, 50 of them in this Hood River facility. Four people mix the masa, one person makes the wild rice stuffing, another is responsible for assembling the dry seasoning mix. In the packing room, it’s all hands on deck to build the boxes and assemble the finished holiday roast packages. The roast with gravy runs about $13.50 and serves about five people…

After that, frozen roasts are rolled over to the packing room, where a group of workers tuck a roast and gravy pack into festively decorated cardboard boxes that proclaim, “yum for all.” For 20 years, the packages described the food inside as “vegan”; now it’s “plant-based” to appeal to a wider and younger audience. When the packing team finishes boxing all the roasts for the day, a group cheer goes up. It’s getting close to the end of season for manufacturing holiday roasts…

Okay, *I* found it fascinating… (After all, the production of *actual* Thanksgiving turkey carcasses is hardly less mechanical.) More history & business detail at the link.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Eljai
  • Geminid
  • Jay
  • like a metaphor
  • raven
  • RepubAnon
  • Suzanne
  • Westyny

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      I mean, anecdote =/= data, but as a vegetarian for 22 years now, I have never eaten a single bite of tofurkey and almost no veggie person I know has, either. (One of my brothers and his wife are also vegetarians, and I think they tried it once. And only once.) I don’t really get the point, since almost every other dish at a typical Thanksgiving table can easily be made vegetarian without making the omnivores cry, except those ones who require six kinds of meat on their plates at all times.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      I did Tofurkey once, in my vegetarian years. It was okay. I didn’t do it again.

      Spawn the Younger loves the stuffing the best, and she went vegetarian this year. So I made it for her. A few years ago, I switched from cornbread to brioche, and have never looked back.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      like a metaphor

      I went to a Friendsgiving with some veggie friends in Oakland, and they served the ‘deluxe’ Tofurky. In addition to the gravy and stuffing, it also had dark and white meat sections. And it had skin (a giant sheet of tofu skin) stretched over it. But the funniest part was the wishbone, which seemed to be made of some kind of plastic.   This was years ago, and I don’t know if they still make the deluxe model.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Eljai

      I made a breakfast sandwich this morning with scrambled eggs, cheese, and a tofurky deli slice – they’ve expanded the product line. I was out of Canadian bacon.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      Long ago, I once helped a guy make tofu. He’d make 150-200 lbs. at a time. An interesting process.

      Soybeans produce the highest yield, but I think any bean can be used. Chickpea tofu might be tasty. At least compared to soybean tofu.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      @Geminid: Tofu is wonderful in many dishes. There was a restaurant in Japantown in SF that I used to go to that made the most amazing vegetarian sukiyaki with cubes of tofu in place of meat, with bean sprouts and carrot and zucchini and such. (They did not do the raw-egg dip, thankfully.) It’s great because it soaks up the flavor of whatever sauce or broth you cook it in. But the tofurkey just feels like a prank to me.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.