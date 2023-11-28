Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

In my day, never was longer.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Everybody saw this coming.

Bark louder, little dog.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Update From The Road

Update From The Road

Woke up this morning and finished the drive to Isle of Palms, unloaded my car, unloaded mom and dad’s car, went to lunch and had a zoom call while sitting on the outdoor patio (it was 55 and nice) and then went back to the cottage and decided that rather than stay the night and sleep on a bed I hate, I would get a couple hours of driving in to make tomorrow easier. I am not in Mooresville, NC (just north of Charlotte and near Lake Norman), and I could be home by 1-2 tomorrow if I leave early.

Long fucking day. Also, this is still true:

Peace out, I am off to bed.

    12Comments

      Scout211

      Oh come on, man! The vast majority of California is not LA, San Diego or the Bay Area.  We’ve got lots of roads and byways and quiet routes with very little or no traffic.

      And I’m not defensive at all.  Really.

      Alison Rose

      As a Californian who used to drive through Bay Area traffic, trust me…it takes far less than eight minutes. More than once, the moment traffic stopped, I’d said out loud “someone better fuckin be dead up there”

      ETA: Me and Scout offering contrary views :P

      satby

      Two years ago when you tweeted that I had lost a relative to a horrible car accident a few weeks before and it still made me laugh. Because that’s just so true of human nature and we all get that way.

      Martin

      Well, that’s the beauty of California – you can have road pizza on the number 1 lane and the number 7 lane and still have 3 lanes open. You move slow, but you move.

      Jeffro

      Growing up in NoVA, I used to think it’d be swell if there was a Sikorsky sky crane with a huge electromagnet assigned to patrol the DC beltway for similar issues…

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      Traffic would force me to move where there is less traffic.  The Beltway, Boston, Denver.  FUCK THAT SHIT.

      Never been to California.

      Barbara

      @Martin: ​Sometimes you might even have a private plane land in one of the lanes. Srsly impressive that he only took out a single vehicle and no one was hurt.

      Personally think Bay Area is worse than LA where driving seems to be a way of life.

      CaseyL

      What’s particularly funny (in a mordant way) about John’s tweet is that bodies are usually taken away pretty quickly; it’s the investigation and cleanup of broken vehicle bits that takes forever.

