It feels like our recent classes of representatives in the House are bringing more “fight” than they used to. I love the mockery and the in your face style of a lot of the newer folks. Of course, with the Republicans in charge of the House – showing their asses pretty much every single day – it may be that they are merely responding to the changes that are right in front of them.

The younger pups, like Maxwell Frost, are obviously not going to be swayed by that’s the way it’s always been done OR that’s not how we do things here!

Loving what I am seeing from Jared Moskowitz (FL-23)!

Not surprised to see that he attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where they actually encourage critical thinking and engagement.

Now the Chairman is calling me “Little Moskowitz”. This is the first true thing Comer has said all year, it’s been hard for me to grow But why is the Chairman scared of tiny, mini, itsy-bitsy Moskowitz. And why is he scared of Hunter testifying, will Comer get caught lying? https://t.co/uGlptiWMVF — Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) November 29, 2023

Have you been injured in Committee? Have you been caught lying and found it hard to function? Are you hearing voices in your head from the political trauma. Call the law firm of Raskin, Goldman, and Moskowitz, We deliver! https://t.co/uGlptiWMVF — Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) November 29, 2023

I also like the fight that Hunter Biden is bringing to Comer’s committee! I sometimes wonder if one of the Republican goals in going after Hunter Biden is to try to destroy the man by driving him back to drug use, and to destroy Joe Biden by putting things into motion in the hopes that Biden couldn’t bear losing yet another son. At this point, republicans are all pretty much reprehensible. But it seem to me that the Dems really are bringing their best!

Any other newer Democratic members of the House that we should be watching?

Update: Bonus news that I just saw in Josh Marshall’s Morning Memo.