Loving the Fight In Our Dems in the House

Loving the Fight In Our Dems in the House

FEISTY.

It feels like our recent classes of representatives in the House are bringing more “fight” than they used to.  I love the mockery and the in your face style of a lot of the newer folks.  Of course, with the Republicans in charge of the House – showing their asses pretty much every single day – it may be that they are merely responding to the changes that are right in front of them.

The younger pups, like Maxwell Frost, are obviously not going to be swayed by that’s the way it’s always been done OR that’s not how we do things here!

Loving what I am seeing from Jared Moskowitz (FL-23)!

Not surprised to see that he attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where they actually encourage critical thinking and engagement.

🌸

I also like the fight that Hunter Biden is bringing to Comer’s committee!   I sometimes wonder if one of the Republican goals in going after Hunter Biden is to try to destroy the man by driving him back to drug use, and to destroy Joe Biden by putting things into motion in the hopes that Biden couldn’t bear losing yet another son.  At this point, republicans are all pretty much reprehensible.  But it seem to me that the Dems really are bringing their best!

Any other newer Democratic members of the House that we should be watching?

Update: Bonus news that I just saw in Josh Marshall’s Morning Memo.

Damning New Evidence

Jennifer Little, a former Trump attorney, has told Special Counsel Jack Smith that she warned Trump that if he did not comply with a federal grand jury subpoena for all classified documents at Mar-a-Lago it would be a crime, according to new reporting from ABC News.

Sources said the lawyer, Jennifer Little, told investigators Trump “absolutely” understood the warning, which came during a pivotal meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Trump and another attorney, Evan Corcoran, who had recently joined Trump’s legal team.

The subpoena came after months of demands from the National Archives for Trump to return government documents that he took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. Little says she was trying to impress upon Trump that a grand jury subpoena was different and more serious. “You’ve got to comply,” she allegedly warned Trump.

      Eunicecycle

      Jasmine Crockett from TX30 @JasmineforUS on X is a lot of fun to follow. I am not sure if she’s on the other platforms or not. She basically narrates what’s going on daily in the House.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      It feels like our recent classes of representatives in the House are bringing more “fight” than they used to.

      Off the top of my head, Pat Schroeder and Barney Frank could be seen as elders of some of the snark-warriors of social media, but they in those days they didn’t have the direct reach the internet has created

      Eunicecycle

      @WaterGirl: she is the Congresswoman for Texas 30th

      ETA she was hilarious during the recent Speaker fiasco. She would tweet out little vignettes she was observing; who was talking to whom it looked friendly, or so and so looks really pissed.

      p.a.

      … the lawyer, Jennifer Little, told investigators Trump “absolutely” understood the warning…

       

      OMG I would laugh if tRump’s lawyers angled for a diminished capacity defense.  tRump would never sign on, unless he didn’t understand the defense angle because of… his diminished capacity!

      narya

      Not only is Cannon gonna prevent the documents case from coming to trial before the election, I think she’s also sitting on court dates to block Willis in GA. I don’t think there’s anything that can be done about it, mind you, and I don’t think Smith/DOJ have done anything wrong there. It just sucks.

      Bugboy

      I sometimes wonder…

      I stopped wondering the moment I realized TFG very likely tried to infect Joe Biden with COVID at the first debate in 2020.

      brendancalling

      since it’s an open thread, I’m just gonna drop RIP Shane MacGowan here.

      And I too like the fight in our reps.

      jimmiraybob

      “…will Comer get caught lying?”

      Your honor, I would like to respectfully present to the court that his lips were in motion.

      Andrew Abshier

      Maxwell Frost has been awesome; he was one of the very few bright spots in Florida during the 2022 cycle.   I’m stuck with Greg “Bang Bang” Steube as my ‘Critter in a deep-red CD.

      Scout211

      @Nukular Biskits:

      I’m jealous of all you folks who have a Democratic rep.

      I have a Trump-supporting (of course) former “law ‘n’ order” sheriff as mine.

      I have sympathy for you, and empathy too, because my representative forever and ever has been the odious Tom McClintock.  **spit**

      Chetan Murthy

      For decades we have bemoaned the fact that our Dem politicians just don’t have the same fight in them that the GrOPers do.  I remember in the late ’90s I used to make jokes about how the choice to be Democrat or Republican was determined by a coin toss at law school graduation.  It was all too chummy and collegial and it really pissed me off.  Not enough to vote GrOPer, But then my mom taught me about why you always vote Democrat when she explained what Reagan did to Medicare.

      It’s nice that we’re getting a generation of Democratic politicians that know who the enemy is and aren’t afraid to point it out.  When they finally get to the Senate, maybe we’ll get some action over there too.

      WaterGirl

      @Chetan Murthy: Good for you mom!

      I have never given this much thought… how many of the folks who run for Senate come out of the House?  Most of them?  All of them?  Half of them?

      Not asking anybody to research that, but I’ll bet there’s at least one BJ peep here who knows the answer to that.

      Geo Wilcox

      @WaterGirl: You’re dead to rights when you say that the GQP wanted to hurt Biden by making Hunter go back to drugs or commit suicide. That’s how they think. It’s about time he fought back against those shits.

      Old School

      @brendancalling:

      since it’s an open thread, I’m just gonna drop RIP Shane MacGowan here.

      The only time I saw Shane was at an Irish music festival sponsored by Guinness.  He came on at the end of the day – probably a 9:00 or 10:00 start time – and was absolutely plastered.

      I wondered who thought it was a good idea to put him on at the end of the day, but with Shane, he would probably have been just as drunk if the performance would have been scheduled for the afternoon.

      Wapiti

      @p.a.: Given Trump’s behaviour of quickly turning off and on his screeds against the court clerk in NY depending on the state of gag orders, I would argue he fully understands the law. He may be fucked in the head, but he’s not diminished yet.

      WaterGirl

      @narya: Sheldon Whitehouse really is relentless, in the best possible way.

      I wonder if any of the Republicans in the senate are actually passionate about any issue that would improve our world.  Money and power don’t fit that requirement.

