Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Elon Musk Blames All of Us (And We’re Glad to Take Credit)

If ‘we’ weren’t all so sick of the man already, Musk’s Massive Dealbook Meltdown would probably be noted (celebrated) — along with Sam Bankman-Fried’s imprisonment and the self-destruction of Michael Lewis’ reputation, among others — as an indicator of the end of some of the worst business narratives of our era.

But there’s gotta be a pony in there *somewhere*!…

Musk Fanboi #1, David Sacks, thinks he’s found (a small) one:

Late Night Open Thread: Elon Musk Blames All of Us 1

Late Night Open Thread: Elon Musk Blames All of Us 3

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      ColoradoGuy

      Man, what ARE those drugs? He’s high as a kite on something, but what?

      He makes Howard Hughes sound normal and boring.

      And what’s with his face? Is it melting?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      Someone here recently said Musk looks like shaved Cookie Monster, and I’m still giggling about it days later.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Tony Jay

      The image of Musky hot-mouthing his desperate need for applause while the stock ticker below scrolls past with a big 🔻 next to Tesla will stay with me throughout this morning coffee.

      Also, Musky looks like someone bleached a French Stewart mask and wore it to a Bikers For Trump meeting.

      Reply

