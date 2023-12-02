The whole thing is just sad. He shows up wearing a Bane jacket to show how much of a red-pilled edgelord he is, then repeats his big line while desperately looking around for applause that never comes. https://t.co/hU5yBMkgho — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 30, 2023

If ‘we’ weren’t all so sick of the man already, Musk’s Massive Dealbook Meltdown would probably be noted (celebrated) — along with Sam Bankman-Fried’s imprisonment and the self-destruction of Michael Lewis’ reputation, among others — as an indicator of the end of some of the worst business narratives of our era.

Actually watching this all the way through and it's kind of… disturbing? Something is clearly going on with this guy. https://t.co/azCO6niEXy — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 30, 2023





This Musk answer about whether the New York Times was throttled is must-see TV “They didn’t buy a subscription” — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 29, 2023

Musk has long said that Tesla doesn't need advertisers, because it has his Twitter account.

But Musk is learning that Twitter darn well needs advertisers. https://t.co/vnzMoAcOI5 — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) November 30, 2023

Never seen a person who think he is entitled to advertising dollars. Interesting strategy! https://t.co/q6e9g0LNDl — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 29, 2023

But there’s gotta be a pony in there *somewhere*!…

"Sure he published the entire Procotols of the Elders of Zion in his newspaper, but Henry Ford sure could build those Model T cars" is basically what this dipshit is saying. https://t.co/So6huDHgZt — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) November 29, 2023

Musk Fanboi #1, David Sacks, thinks he’s found (a small) one:

I'm no business genius or anything, but if slashing the price of my primary product did not increase sales, or even stabilize an ongoing collapse of sales, I'd look into what besides the price fleeing customers are concerned about and do something to address that.

Just a thought. https://t.co/GLe50GNhPA — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) November 30, 2023