In the early days of the full-scale invasion as Russian troops were occupying large swaths of territory outside of Kyiv, one local village resident was relieved to see what he thought were Ukrainian troops. The resident, Ivan Drozd, shouted the common Ukrainian salute “Slava Ukraini!” (Glory to Ukraine!) to the soldiers, not realizing they were Moscow’s invading forces. The Russian troops immediately arrested Drozd on the spot, his partner Hanna Mushtukova told the Kyiv Independent, citing a fellow villager who was arrested with Drozd but later released. More than 18 months later, Mushtukova doesn’t know anything of Drozd’s whereabouts, except for a short four-letter letter she received months after he wrote from a Russian prison. “Alive. Healthy. Not sick,” the letter reads, Mushtukova told the Kyiv Independent. She hinted he may have been forced to write the letter that way. Along with war crimes, such as torture, rape, and executions, Russia has also taken civilian hostages in the areas it has occupied, at times transferring them to prisons both in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory and Russia for reasons unknown. The hostages include people taken off the streets, psychiatric patients, and inmates of Ukrainian prisons now under Russian-occupied territories. Russia exploits international law loopholes to keep these Ukrainians locked up. Ukraine cannot easily exchange them as prisoners of war, as it would jeopardize millions living under occupation, creating the perpetual threat that any civilian in occupied territory could become a hostage, human rights defenders and officials have warned. The precise count of adult Ukrainians Russia ensnared as civilian hostages remains elusive. Ukraine’s Reintegration Ministry says there are 763 civilian hostages in Russia and Russian-occupied areas, while the country’s Ombudsman’s Office puts the number at 20,000. Human rights defenders sharply contest these official figures, suggesting they could be as high as 8,000. “I’m very afraid that the 8,000 missing civilians include those whom we will never find,” Olga Romanova, the exiled head of Russia Behind Bars, a prominent Russian NGO protecting convicts’ rights, told the Kyiv Independent. “I vividly remember rapidly shrinking lists of missing civilians as all of those mass graves were discovered after Izium’s liberation.” Drozd was a 28-year-old farmer with no military experience when he was captured and imprisoned by the Russian troops. His partner Mushtukova has no information on his exact whereabouts. “I’m counting the days. But the uncertainty and anticipation of the unknown are hard to wrap my head around,” Mushtukova said. Holding “civilian hostages” constitutes a war crime along with violating several other conventions Russia could be brought to justice for, said Mikhail Savva, a Russian-born legal expert at the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. “If there are no charges against civilians, every party to the Geneva Conventions is obliged to return them as soon as possible,” Savva, a former Russian political prisoner, told the Kyiv Independent. He said Russia exploits this loophole phrase in the Geneva Convention to keep Ukrainian civilians in legal limbo. “We can say Russia has a system of war crimes against Ukrainian civilians. Holding a civilian (in custody) for a long term without legal authorization is a war crime of deprivation of liberty and access to justice,” he said. Meanwhile, Yatsenko, a spokesperson for Ukraine HQ for POWs Treatment, said Russia often does not bother to count “civilian hostages.” “It hinders finding them while all the powers of the penitentiary system are applied with inhumane traditions of the Soviet Union and Tsarist Russia,” said Yatsenko.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The Assembly of the International Maritime Organization adopted a resolution in support of our efforts in the Black Sea – address by the President of Ukraine I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! First of all, I would like to recognize the warriors of our mobile firing groups today. Last night alone, during the latest “shahed” attack, 18 drones were destroyed. That’s the majority. And most of those destroyed were the result of mobile firing groups. This is how it should be. I thank everyone who trains the warriors of such groups and who works to provide them with everything they need. Last night, the mobile firing groups in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kirovohrad regions worked well. I am grateful to you guys personally, and to everyone else who is on duty every day and every night in various regions. I would also like to recognize the Air Force servicemen – our pilots, engineers, anti-aircraft gunners and air defense units of the Ground Forces. Warriors, your vigilance and accuracy are the resilience of our entire country and our cities. Today marks an important result for Ukraine on the international stage as well. Particularly in the International Maritime Organization, which last week removed Russia from its governing bodies. Today, the Assembly of the International Maritime Organization adopted a resolution in support of our efforts in the Black Sea – Ukraine’s success in restoring navigation and establishing a new “grain corridor”. By the way, this export corridor has already yielded results – more than 7 million tons of cargo. And this is very significant – it is our economy. It’s not just the work of ports and agrarians, but also of many other related industries. Millions of jobs in Ukraine depend on the exports that our country is able to provide. I extend gratitude to everyone worldwide who assists Ukraine in this matter. In particular, the International Maritime Organization will now support our efforts, and there is a corresponding decision to assess the technical assistance we need for the proper functioning of the sea corridor. Our railway system is also showing good results. In November alone, Ukrzaliznytsia transported 14 million tons of cargo. This is a record figure since the beginning of the full-scale war, and we are observing railway’s excellent performance in both export and import directions, as well as domestic transportation. I am grateful to the entire team of Ukrzaliznytsia, all our transport workers, each and every individual working in Ukrainian ports, and all those countries and peoples who genuinely support the European Solidarity Lanes created to aid the nation opposing aggression. Today I heard a report from the Chief of Foreign Intelligence, Oleksandr Lytvynenko. An important and relevant information on what Ukraine should expect and prepare for. I also held a meeting with international relations officials on our foreign policy communications in December: we are planning an active agenda for each week of this month. We also anticipate important agreements with our partners by the end of the year. The priority remains unchanged – strengthening the state, protecting our people, and bolstering our positions in everything. And I am grateful to all those who do not put their personal interests above the interests of the Ukrainian state. Those who are fighting, working, and aiding. Glory to Ukraine!

President @ZelenskyyUa:

“To protect and strengthen our independence, to protect our people, to restore normal, decent life to the maximum extent possible. I thank everyone who is fighting and working for this!” pic.twitter.com/7atRcoyf0W — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 4, 2023

For those of you marking Advent on your calendars this season:

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 4



Today, we would like to say thank you to our Australian friends at @DefenceAust. Despite the significant distance between our countries, we are bonded by shared democratic values. We are particularly grateful for the Bushmaster MRAPs that were… pic.twitter.com/KGxLFPae5J — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 4, 2023

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 4 Today, we would like to say thank you to our Australian friends at @DefenceAust. Despite the significant distance between our countries, we are bonded by shared democratic values. We are particularly grateful for the Bushmaster MRAPs that were provided to #UAarmy. In September 2022, Bushmasters played a critical role in a successful counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region. Because of its resistance to mine explosions, this vehicle saves the lives of Ukrainian warriors. Also, maneuverability and passability are important for the performance of combat tasks. Stay tuned for more Weapons of Victory in our Advent Calendar tomorrow.

Had an important meeting with @NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg

in Brussels. I am grateful to Mr. Stoltenberg for his leadership and coordination of the Alliance’s work to ensure long-term support for Ukraine. We discussed the situation on the battlefield and the urgent… pic.twitter.com/sR9SUirXVQ — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) December 4, 2023

Had an important meeting with @NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg in Brussels. I am grateful to Mr. Stoltenberg for his leadership and coordination of the Alliance’s work to ensure long-term support for Ukraine. We discussed the situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of Ukraine during the winter period. The Ministry of Defence is working to ensure the Defence Forces’ interoperability with NATO.

Ukraine’s membership in NATO is inevitable. Our country chose that path a long time ago. We are working on practical steps to bring our country closer to NATO membership.

The Financial Times reports that the US will run out of appropriated funding for Ukraine by the end of the month: (emphasis mine)

The White House has issued a blunt warning that the US is set to run out of funds to aid Ukraine by the end of the year, saying that a failure by Congress to approve new support would “kneecap” Kyiv. The alert from Shalanda Young, the White House budget director, in a letter to congressional leaders on Monday, represented the most specific assessment yet of Washington’s waning financial and military support for Ukraine. “Without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from US military stocks,” Young wrote to political leaders of both parties. “There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money — and nearly out of time.” President Joe Biden’s request for $106bn in emergency funding for his biggest foreign policy priorities, including Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific, remains mired in stalemate on Capitol Hill, driven by mounting Republican opposition to helping Kyiv. Some lawmakers — especially in the Senate, where backing for Ukraine runs deeper — are trying to negotiate a bipartisan deal that would contain aid for Kyiv alongside new immigration and asylum procedures to reduce the number of undocumented people arriving in the US through its southern border. But those talks appear to be faltering. On Monday, one person familiar with the talks said Republicans had hardened their demands on immigration to the point that Democrats could not support them. Among the proposals floated by Republicans were detention camps at US military bases, and prolonged detention for children, the person said, adding that they echoed the ideas of Stephen Miller, former president Donald Trump’s aide on immigration. Even if an agreement is reached in the Senate, it is unclear if it can pass the Republican-led House, whose new Speaker Mike Johnson has been sceptical of funding for Ukraine. On Monday, Johnson also linked additional Ukraine aid to Democrats agreeing more funding for US-Mexico border security. “The Biden administration has failed to substantively address any of my conference’s legitimate concerns about the lack of a clear strategy in Ukraine, a path to resolving the conflict, or a plan for adequately ensuring accountability for aid provided by American taxpayers,” said Johnson in a statement. “We believe both issues can be agreed upon if Senate Democrats and the White House will negotiate reasonably,” Johnson added. Young warned Congress that cutting the flow of US weapons and equipment would “kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield, not only putting at risk the gains Ukraine has made, but increasing the likelihood of Russian military victories”. “Already, our packages of security assistance have become smaller and the deliveries of aid have become more limited . . . while our allies around the world have stepped up to do more, US support is critical and cannot be replicated by others,” she added. The White House warning comes as EU member states are struggling to reach a budget deal in Brussels that would send €50bn to Ukraine, people close to the discussions told the Financial Times. Young said Ukraine also needed economic support, which is in danger of stalling. “If Ukraine’s economy collapses, they will not be able to keep fighting, full stop,” she wrote. “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin understands this well, which is why Russia has made destroying Ukraine’s economy central to its strategy — which you can see in its attacks against Ukraine’s grain exports and energy infrastructure.”

Which explains this preemptive finger pointing:

Reporter: Are you saying any member of congress who votes against aid to Ukraine is voting for Putin? Sullivan: I believe that any member of congress who does not support funding for Ukraine is voting for an outcome that will make it easier for Putin to prevail. pic.twitter.com/UUSItiBmad — Acyn (@Acyn) December 4, 2023

That is not the statement you make when you are trying to build support, it is the statement you make to start assigning blame because you know the bill won’t get out of the House rules committee to come to a floor vote or, if it does, it won’t pass.

All of this was preventable. All of this is at the feet of the President and his senior national security appointees who have consistently and repeatedly failed to act with any sense of strategic haste. As a result they have repeatedly failed to meet the moment for what it is. Rather than securing what was necessary when the had Democratic majorities in both chambers, the Biden administration repeatedly stated they would be able to come back and get more for Ukraine in a supplemental bill. That strategy, which has been limping along, is less than two weeks from complete failure as Congress is preparing to go on its Christmas and New Years recess. Unfortunately the people that have been and will continue to suffer for this strategic malpractice are the Ukrainians. They will not be the only ones. Putin and his people can read. They know that their strategy to pursue time is working. Putin will not stop with Ukraine because he now knows that the US, the EU, and NATO will not do even the easiest and least costly things to stop him. The Baltics are next. Article 5 will not save them, Putin has probed NATO and found mush.

Now, Putin openly threatens Latvia. Last time Russia used ‘oppressed Russian speakers’ as a pretext to invade Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/R14UiZE8cV — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 4, 2023

Speaking of the EU:

Hungary‘s Viktor Orbán has asked @eucopresident to drop Ukraine accession and discussions on the EU budget from the EU summit agenda next week. It’s going to be a long few weeks until Christmas… pic.twitter.com/1gEr3dKfAi — Laura Dubois (@lauramdubois) December 4, 2023

Now dictators know that:

– nuclear blackmail works;

– your war machine will get replenished anyway as business interests always prevail over values;

– triggering a new crisis gets all attention away & then it feels like genocide you are doing disappeared

The future of our dreams! — Olena Halushka (@OlenaHalushka) December 4, 2023

Here’s a different picture of that Christmas tree in Bakhmut that I posted last night:

A Christmas tree 6 kilometers from Bakhmut. 📷: Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces pic.twitter.com/ux4EqIaPNL — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 4, 2023

Most likely the left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

The night work of the Ukrainian air defense. 📹: South Air Command pic.twitter.com/DNgUExpkjx — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 4, 2023

Stepove, Avdiivka Front:

Give ammo to Ukraine to enable them to continue defending the Western world. 47th Brigade, 3 December, Stepove. FPV drones and M2A2 Bradley. pic.twitter.com/16pfFXKlkO — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 4, 2023

Ukrainian tankers repel another Russian attack on the Avdiivka front, Stepove area.

Video also shows new Russian losses:

2x T-72B3M and 2xBTR-82Ahttps://t.co/wCbuHsJDT9 pic.twitter.com/i2qIc1DI8i — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 4, 2023

Olekshi Forest, left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Targeting of the Russian 2S7 Pion self-propelled 203mm artillery and 9K33 Osa air defence system. Oleshki forest, Kherson region. https://t.co/t8MRboEIOW — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 4, 2023

Yahidne, Kharkiv Oblast:

Repelling Russian attack in Yahidne area, Kharkiv region.

Video also shows damaged and abandoned Russian AFVs: T-80BVs, BMP-3 and BMP-2. https://t.co/iF40qt7VVnhttps://t.co/YNK7WmCxXL pic.twitter.com/8mKBBdYlFH — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 4, 2023

Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

An oil depot in occupied Luhansk was attacked by UFO (Ukrainian flying objects) last night. pic.twitter.com/JCAiH1RcWk — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 4, 2023

For you logistics and acquisitions enthusiasts:

According to Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Gavrilyuk Ukraine is working on a new modification of the Neptune missile with an extended range of 400 km (versus 300 km of the anti-ship version) and increased warhead – 350 kg (versus 150 kg). Source: https://t.co/9AvmFC1bjN#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/6d8LzD1ZNC — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 4, 2023

Ukraine has reached production of six

2S22 Bohdana 155 mm self-propelled howitzers per month. https://t.co/zRMotgbmiH pic.twitter.com/4dpOx7xSdk — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 4, 2023

4 French OCEA FPB 98 Mk.1 boats for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine arrived in Romania today 20 such boats were ordered in France back in 2019. As of today, Ukraine received 8 boats. https://t.co/rCtNY5LFfD pic.twitter.com/GoucBfXkNh — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 4, 2023

