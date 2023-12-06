Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Fight them, without becoming them!

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Optimism opens the door to great things.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Birdwatching / Squishable Wednesday Morning Open Thread

Squishable Wednesday Morning Open Thread

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

This isn’t a respite thread, but here’s some soothing content anyway: a Roseate Spoonbill and pair of Sandhill Cranes who recently visited our lagoon. I see spoonbills in that spot quite frequently (it’s a crawdad buffet), and I see cranes flying overhead or in fields a lot. But I’ve only seen cranes in river vegetation a couple of times and had never seen them hanging around with a pinko before!

I shared a still photo of the trio in comments the other day. In the video, you’ll can hear one of the Sandhills trumpeting as it briefly flies. The metallic scraping sound that prompts the cranes’ short relocation flight is Bill launching a canoe. He went fishing and caught a couple of big bass!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.