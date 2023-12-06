This isn’t a respite thread, but here’s some soothing content anyway: a Roseate Spoonbill and pair of Sandhill Cranes who recently visited our lagoon. I see spoonbills in that spot quite frequently (it’s a crawdad buffet), and I see cranes flying overhead or in fields a lot. But I’ve only seen cranes in river vegetation a couple of times and had never seen them hanging around with a pinko before!

I shared a still photo of the trio in comments the other day. In the video, you’ll can hear one of the Sandhills trumpeting as it briefly flies. The metallic scraping sound that prompts the cranes’ short relocation flight is Bill launching a canoe. He went fishing and caught a couple of big bass!

Open thread.