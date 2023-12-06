Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / It’s Been A Year

It’s Been A Year

by

This post is in: 

At some point between 1 am when I talked to her and 7 am when Brian called me sobbing, Tammy Whitacre died on this day last year, mere hours after her birthday. You can read the announcement here.

I’m obviously depressed about it, as one would expect, especially since I am basically a miserable twat anyway. I was at the dentist yesterday and they noticed I was crabby and my hygienist, who I have had for decades and was a former student. She mentioned I was grumpy and asked if there was anything I liked and I grunted and said “sitting, napping, and not being fucked with.”

At any rate, it has been a long year. I still think about her multiple times a day, still blurt out “hey siri call tammy” at least once a day, and I don’t think I will ever recover. I’ll never be happy that way again, so all I have are the memories, and that’s ok, mostly because it has to be.

It’s so complicated.

    39Comments

    3. 3.

      Chris Johnson

      Fair. My best friend passed away a little more than a year ago. It’s not a thing for replacing. I persist, and there’s still stuff out there for me to do.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Tom Levenson

      I’m so sorry. That kind of loss becomes part of the fabric of who we are.

      My brother in law died in September. He was a great and a good man, and though I never saw him enough (we lived 7,867 miles apart) he was a touchstone for me. It will take me some time to get over the anger I feel at his absence.

      May Tammy’s memory become an ever greater blessing, John.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      DebG

      The bigger the love, the bigger the hurt. You wouldn’t trade your time with Tammy, no matter how much it still hurts now.

      Sending you mental hugs and healing purrs from my cat. You’ll get through this day, and every other, because you have a big strong heart.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Old Man Shadow

      Yes, the year has fucking sucked.

      I’m sorry for your loss.

      Some days I feel like when Death comes for me, I’ll just be relieved that it’s finally fucking over.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Thin Black Duke

      I’m sorry, Coke.

      The fucked up thing about getting older is the goodbyes.

      And there’s more of them every year.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Alison Rose

      Sending you lots of love, John. And I’ll offer a quote from a novel I read recently that I think will hit home for a lot of us (maybe all of us):

      Grief never ends, but we find a way to walk in the light someone has left behind, rather than living in pain’s shadow.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MomSense

      I’m really sorry about Tammy.
      I don’t know what to think about the years lately.  Seems like they have all sucked in different ways. I’m trying to focus on the happy bits – but man it does feel like life is flying by and I’m spending all my time just dealing with issues.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      satby

      A good friend like Tammy is a treasure. And irreplaceable when they’re no longer with us. But you had that, you have the memories, and always will. Some people never get to experience a connection like that, so remember her with love and happiness that you knew her. It gets better John.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Princess

      I’m so sorry John. I remember Tammy died just a couple of days before my tiny grandson died suddenly, and you were so kind and reached out to me in the middle of your own grief. I’ll never forget that.

      Grief doesn’t get easier and it doesn’t get smaller, but we do grow larger and we come to be able to carry it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      narya

      The first year is particularly brutal–a year of firsts-without–but the grief recurs, at unexpected times and in unexpected ways. As I’ve said here before, the one thing I did, for many years, was to have my sister’s favorite beverage on her birthday and on the anniversary of her death, as my own effort to celebrate her, even as I mourned her and acknowledged my loss of her. She’s been gone 40 years, this year, and the grief has evolved as well. But, you’re right, you don’t recover from it; you learn to live with it. Sending gentle thoughts your way, John.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Old School

      My sympathies to you and Brian as you continue to work through your grief.

      “There will come a day, I promise you, when the thought of your son, or daughter, or your wife or your husband, brings a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. It will happen. My prayer for you is that day will come sooner than later.”
      ― Joe Biden

      Reply
    24. 24.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      So sorry John. We lost an old friend in Sept, it hurts.

      Know that there are plenty of people who share in your grief.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kelly

      My first wife died of cancer in 2001. I was ready for love again in 2008 when I got together with the current Mrs Kelly, who I’d known for a few years. Grief takes a while. Both my wives are artists and it helps that the current Mrs Kelly loves the first Mrs Kelly’s work. She feels they’d have been friends. I sometimes feel a little melancholy with my first wife’s grandchildren. They were born years after her passing. She spoke to me about them near the end.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Paul in KY

      My condolences, John. Just remember all the great times you had with her! They will be there till you pass on yourself.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Tony Jay

      You’re right. It is that way. It hurts and it always will, but it has to be okay, because it just does.

      That’s all I’ve got.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      CaseyL

      Tammy was a blessing to so many people; her death was, and remains, confounding and awful for the people who loved her.

      I have friends – good ones, friends I love – but I haven’t had a friend like Tammy in a very long time.  Someone you can call in the middle of the night for any reason; someone you want to share news with immediately; someone whose opinion you can trust utterly.  That kind of friend is a priceless treasure.

      I’m so sorry, John.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      laura

      I’ll never be happy that way again, so all I have are the memories, and that’s ok, mostly because it has to be.

      It’s been that kind of year for so many of us. Grief barges in making demands and refuses to adhere to a schedule. Mapping the geography of loss, too vast to capture in a Thomas guide. Constant tidal ebb and flow with sneaker waves that catch you unaware and unprepared. Pain. Pain that must be endured because there is no analgesic for a heart so heavy.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Villago Delenda Est

      It’s never easy.  I lost my little brother in 1987.  I think about him every day, and imagine how he’d react to the world today.  It does bring me a smile…especially when he’d express his own manner of snark on things.

      Take care, John, stay centered.  Thurston needs you.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Raoul Paste

      Near  the end of his life, Kurt Vonnegut said something to the effect of “this world is a vale  of tears, and that’s why you have to be kind“

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      I’m so sorry, John. The first year is the hardest when you lose someone essential, but like others have noted, you don’t ever get over it. You learn to live with it. It’s especially awful to lose someone before their time. It just seems so unfair. It is so unfair.

      Peace and strength to you and all who loved her. 

      Reply
    37. 37.

      TBone

      Please accept this offering of a small, tiny solace of words by Weston Parker:

      In The Moonlight

      Tonight the moon
      is out in force.
      On every rock and tree
      shines its surreal light.
      Gone are the colors,
      just black and white
      and gray composition.

      Why does this cool pale bath
      do more for my sad heart?
      Why does the beam
      of the full bright day
      alienate me so?

      At our weakest,
      we are so brittle that even
      a tiny sob
      can start a shattering.
      Only the gentlest hand
      touches our sorrow,
      only the kindest voice
      can ease our pain.

      In the moonlight
      our pallor can glow,
      our hearts can ache
      and safely weep
      because in the moonlight
      our tears can sparkle.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Manyakitty

      So sorry, John. There’s no way to fill the Tammy-shaped hole in your heart, but try to feel her inspiration, motivating you to keep going.

      Sending love and light to you and Brian and all who love her.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Urza

      Too many people think you have to do lots of things in life.  Not enough understand the simple pleasure of sitting, napping, and not having annoying people around.

      Reply

