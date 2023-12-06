At some point between 1 am when I talked to her and 7 am when Brian called me sobbing, Tammy Whitacre died on this day last year, mere hours after her birthday. You can read the announcement here.

I’m obviously depressed about it, as one would expect, especially since I am basically a miserable twat anyway. I was at the dentist yesterday and they noticed I was crabby and my hygienist, who I have had for decades and was a former student. She mentioned I was grumpy and asked if there was anything I liked and I grunted and said “sitting, napping, and not being fucked with.”

At any rate, it has been a long year. I still think about her multiple times a day, still blurt out “hey siri call tammy” at least once a day, and I don’t think I will ever recover. I’ll never be happy that way again, so all I have are the memories, and that’s ok, mostly because it has to be.

It’s so complicated.