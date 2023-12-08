(Image by My Dog Sighs)

I want to clarify a few things that arose in comments last night.

First, I don’t worry about how many or how few people are commenting in any specific one of these updates. It is a lot of content to take in every night and a lot of it is not pleasant. I do them because I promised I would and because sitting these nightly vigils is something I can do to support Ukraine and Ukrainians. You all read as many or as few as you care to and comment as much or little as you like.

Second, the reason I started with the GOP caucuses in the House and Senate last night is precisely because they have agency. And they’ve used that agency in regard to ensuring Ukraine is properly supplied and funded in its defense against Putin’s genocidal re-invasion the way they’ve used their agency for everything else going back to Gingrich: to take legislative, budgetary, executive branch programs, and nominations hostage.

Third, pointing out that the legislative strategy that President Biden and his team developed and pursued to get a supplemental aid package passed has not worked and has been failing is not A) denying the GOP’s agency and B) not dumping on Biden to dump on Biden. It is precisely because he spent over 40 years in the Senate and watched how McConnell beginning in 2009 and then Boehner and his House GOP Majority leadership team did this to Obama beginning in 2011 that I expected a better and more effective strategy. I expect better from Biden because of this. Especially because the GOP made it very clear beginning in mid 2022 that this is what they were going to do. Which is why it would have made sense to try to lock in a longer term aid package through supplemental legislation prior to the 2022 midterms to avoid this problem.

Fourth, yes, it is wonderful that we found a way to quietly facilitate the ROK providing 155mm shells to Ukraine. This is not new news, it was reported on at the beginning of 2023 and I included some of that reporting in the updates at the time. And, perhaps more importantly, that ammunition was provided to Ukraine at the beginning of this year. It was fired off and used up by spring. It was a great thing. It is not, however, reporting that shells are on their way right now from South Korea. They’re not.

Finally, let’s all try to ease up a bit in the comments and cut each other a little slack. And stop feeding the troll.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We are working as hard as possible with partners to enhance Ukrainian air defense – address by the President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians, I wish good health to all of you! First of all, I want to commend our defenders in the sky – during the missile strike this morning, a significant portion of Russian missiles were successfully intercepted. However, not all. Missiles hit Kharkiv and also Dnipropetrovsk region. Necessary assistance has been provided to all those affected. One person was killed. My condolences to the family and friends. We are working as hard as possible with partners to enhance Ukrainian air defense. We keep working now – almost every week brings new arrangements and opportunities for Ukraine. This Russian regime repeats the evil it has already done but tries to make each strike more painful. We are aware of this. And I thank everyone who defends Ukraine from Shahed drones, who repels Russian missile strikes, our intelligence, and every partner who has made a decision to support the Ukrainian air defense and impose sanctions against the state-terrorist that can truly limit it. Let those in Russia not doubt: everyone – from terrorists to terror propagandists – they will all be held accountable. For every strike. I held a Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting. As always, the Commander-in-Chief and each sector commanders reported on the operational situation. Kupiansk, Lyman, and all Donetsk directions, south. I thank all the soldiers and commanders for their resilience and valor. The task of our state – even now, in winter, no matter how difficult it may be – is to show strength and not let the enemy seize the initiative, not let them fortify. I thank everyone whose actions ensure this for Ukraine – our ability to make our moves. Today, I want to particularly commend the soldiers who have shown themselves the most – now, and in battles in winter and this autumn. The 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade – Soldier Andriy Minasov. Thank you, soldier, for your effectiveness! The 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade – Soldier Ivan Kovalchuk and Senior Soldier Vitaliy Liubchyk. Thank you, guys, for your precision! The 68th Separate Hunting Brigade – Junior Sergeant Roman Petliar. Thank you! The 92nd Separate Storm Brigade – Soldier Pavlo Kissa. Thank you for your bravery, soldier! The 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade – Junior Sergeant Maxim Ombysh. Thank you for your valor and for preserving the lives of your comrades! The 26th Separate Artillery Brigade – Chief Sergeant Oleksandr Fedorchuk. Thank you for destroying the occupant! The 25th Separate Airborne Brigade – Sergeant Andriy Zhuravliov, aerial reconnaissance specialist. Thank you! The 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade – Junior Sergeants Yuriy Sviatenko and Dmytro Semennyk. Together, they eliminated the enemy sabotage group near Avdiivka Plant. Well done! The 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade – Junior Sergeant Roman Lutsenko. Thank you for powerful combat results! The 704th Separate Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Regiment – Senior Soldier Marian Portsina. Thank you for your bravery, soldier, for the kind of bravery that has become a symbol of Ukrainian defense. Today, I spoke with the Prime Minister of Estonia – both about preserving the support for Ukraine from partners in general and about very specific things that our state and our soldiers need to achieve necessary results. I am grateful for the understanding and assistance. Of course, we also discussed the issue of European Union unity – especially in the context of opening negotiations with Ukraine regarding EU accession. Ukraine is fulfilling all its commitments, as we have proven on multiple occasions. Today, by the way, Ukrainian parliament passed the necessary laws in line with the recommendations of the European Commission in fighting graft and regarding the rights of national minorities. We have taken into account the conclusions of the Venice Commission – specifically regarding national communities. We expect that Ukraine’s efforts will be properly assessed by EU leaders, and the corresponding European promises to Ukraine will be fulfilled. We had seven recommendations – we did everything expected of us by December. We continue our active foreign policy work to bring gains for Ukraine in defense, macrofinance, and political and motivational strength. Anyone defending freedom needs to feel that they are not alone. The free world must be united. And to truly succeed, Ukraine must be a donor of unity. Every step in our foreign policy is aimed at this. In particular, today in Kyiv, the first meeting of participants of our new international coalition for the return of children deported to Russia from temporarily occupied territory took place. We unite states, international organizations, civic leaders from different countries, and legal experts for the liberation of children. I thank everyone who has already joined this effort, those who are already ensuring concrete legal results, including warrants from the International Criminal Court regarding Russian officials, and of course, everyone whose mediation and influence help bring children home to Ukraine. And one more thing. Our intelligence and diplomats continue the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip. The entire day today is dedicated to bringing our people to a safe territory. Almost 40 Ukrainian citizens are now safe. Thank you to Defense Intelligence, thank you to our diplomats, and thank you to our friends in the region. Glory to all who fight and work for Ukraine and Ukrainians! Glory to our powerful nation! Glory to Ukraine!

Was glad to welcome the advisers of French President Emmanuel Macron to Kyiv. I thanked the head of the French delegation, Xavier Chatel, for the comprehensive support from the French people. We exchanged opinions regarding future bilateral cooperation, in particular regarding the development of Ukraine's defence industry.

Germany continues to provide support to Ukraine. The new package of military aid includes:

◾️1 LUNA NG reconnaissance system

◾️10 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts

◾️6 border protection vehicles

◾️8 Zetros trucks

◾️30 GMG grenade launchers

◾️100,000 first aid kits and medical material

◾️155mm ammunition Thank you for your support!

Vielen Dank!

🇺🇦🤝🇩🇪

#StandWithUkraine

@BMVg_Bundeswehr

Bulgaria:

The Bulgarian Parliament overrides Bulgarian President Radev's veto. 161 delegates vote in favor, 55 against the transfer of 100 Bulgarian BTRs to Ukraine. #Ukraine #Bulgaria pic.twitter.com/xjM1iEWfTT — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 8, 2023

Despite the German announcement and the news from Bulgaria, aid to Ukraine has dropped way off:

"The past 3 months saw the lowest amount of new [Ukrainian aid] pledges since the start of the war." https://t.co/85lsbecZdB — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 8, 2023

As always, kudos to the team @kielinstitute: Pietro Bomprezzi, André Frank, Ivan Kharitonov, Yelmurat Dyussimbinov. Feedback very welcome ([email protected]). More details, data and graphs here: https://t.co/1MlXkQmQoS — Christoph Trebesch (@Ch_Trebesch) December 7, 2023

Much more analysis and data visualizations at the Ukraine Support Tracker:

For those of you marking Advent on your calendars this year:

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 8 Today, we thank our partners from @DeptofDefense for their leadership in supporting Ukraine. We are especially grateful for M2 Bradley IFVs. M2 Bradley serve as both an armored personnel carrier and a tank-killer. Its 25 mm autocannon… pic.twitter.com/N9IKj2adRM — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 8, 2023

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 8 Today, we thank our partners from @DeptofDefense for their leadership in supporting Ukraine. We are especially grateful for M2 Bradley IFVs. M2 Bradley serve as both an armored personnel carrier and a tank-killer. Its 25 mm autocannon effectively destroy the enemy and helps our soldiers liberate Ukrainian land. New Weapons of Victory coming soon!

#StandWithUkraine #UAMoDAdvent

The spirit of Hanukhah with the 17th Tank Brigade:

The light always prevails over evil. 📸: 17th Tank Brigade pic.twitter.com/vH0vZnYcwW — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 8, 2023

The Russians opened up on a number of Ukrainian cities overnight:

After a pause, Russia resumed missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. About 10 missile-carrying bombers launched Kh-101/555 missiles from Engels, Saratov Region. In Kyiv, with strong air defenses, all missiles were intercepted. Kharkiv was hit with six S300 missiles. Pavlohrad was… — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 8, 2023

After a pause, Russia resumed missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. About 10 missile-carrying bombers launched Kh-101/555 missiles from Engels, Saratov Region. In Kyiv, with strong air defenses, all missiles were intercepted. Kharkiv was hit with six S300 missiles. Pavlohrad was struck by a missile attack, one person killed Preliminary 14 out of 19 missiles intercepted

Kyiv:

As the sirens wailed in Kyiv this morning, I thought of these stats compiled by @ChamberUkraine.

Cumulative Number of Air Raid Sirens Nationwide since Feb 2022: 29,800+ sirens, or equivalent of 20 days of sirens in Ukraine's west regions, >42 days in Kyiv, > 135 days in the east. — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 8, 2023

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv City Military Administration, “After a long pause of 79 days, the enemy resumed strikes with cruise missiles from the Tu-95 strategic aircraft.” No strikes to critical or residential infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital. — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 8, 2023

Vuhledar:

FPV operators from 72nd Mechanized Brigade destroyed russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok 220mm heavy flamethrower system in the Vuhledar direction. pic.twitter.com/3INMkfMqHq — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 8, 2023

Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast:

Околиці Бахмута, Донеччина

Закріплення штурмових груп на взятих позиціях

Фрагмент з тяжкого бою,який вели бійці 4-ї роти 2-го штурмового батальйону 3-ї ОШБр pic.twitter.com/Ks4R89AnXD — Мисливець за зорями (@small10space) December 8, 2023

The outskirts of Bakhmut, Donetsk region

Consolidation of assault groups in their positions

Fragment of a heavy battle fought by fighters of the 4th company of the 2nd assault battalion of the 3rd OShbr

Avdiivka:

Околиці Авдіївки, Донеччина

Bradley 47-ї ОМБр веде вогонь по ворожих позиціях з 25-мм гармати pic.twitter.com/tyxUJjqyeW — Мисливець за зорями (@small10space) December 8, 2023

Surroundings of Avdiyivka, Donetsk region

A Bradley of the 47th OMBr fires at enemy positions with a 25 mm gun

Ukrainian tankers of the 116th Brigade of Ukraine repelling Russian attack on Avdiivka front. https://t.co/fl5VG8C8VO pic.twitter.com/ukS8raxoHX — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 8, 2023

Krynky, left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Ukraine:

Magyar’s Birds strike again!

Magyar has been quite busy recently. Again, he and his team released another long video showing several Russian BMD-4, BMD-4M, BTR-82A and BMD-2 destroyed near Krynky. The Russian paratroopers are absolutely getting wrecked in this for Magyar’s birds target-rich environment.… pic.twitter.com/52bZyG6gHc — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 8, 2023

Magyar has been quite busy recently. Again, he and his team released another long video showing several Russian BMD-4, BMD-4M, BTR-82A and BMD-2 destroyed near Krynky. The Russian paratroopers are absolutely getting wrecked in this for Magyar’s birds target-rich environment. Source: https://t.me/robert_magyar/723 #Ukraine #Kherson #Krynky

Kharkiv:

Kerch, Russian occupied Crimea:

The Arabat Spit, Russian occupied Crimea:

First tweet from Tatarigami’s thread with the rest from the Thread Reader App:

While public attention was on airfields in Luhansk and Berdyans'k, russians set up secret helicopter bases and FARPs in various locations. This was initially exclusive to paid subscribers, but I am now releasing it, especially in light of the recent SBU strike in the region. pic.twitter.com/VRGJHHrOgW — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) December 7, 2023

2/ In November, as Ukrainian forces advanced towards Kherson, the Russian military opted to move their helicopters from the Chaplynka Airdrome to more secure inland locations, including a fenced beach resort in Arabat Split near Crimea. In November, as Ukrainian forces advanced towards Kherson, the Russian military opted to move their helicopters from the Chaplynka Airdrome to more secure inland locations, including a fenced beach resort in Arabat Split near Crimea. 3/ In this image, 20 helicopter pads are visible, some occupied by Russian helicopters like Mi-24, Mi-8, Ka-52, and possibly Mi-28. Notably, the site is within the beach resort “Volna,” enclosed by a fence. In this image, 20 helicopter pads are visible, some occupied by Russian helicopters like Mi-24, Mi-8, Ka-52, and possibly Mi-28. Notably, the site is within the beach resort “Volna,” enclosed by a fence. 4/ Further analysis of 2021 imagery shows no helicopter pads at this location, hinting at rapid efforts to establish an ad-hoc helicopter base conveniently placed among beach resorts and hotels, potentially serving as accommodations for their pilots. Further analysis of 2021 imagery shows no helicopter pads at this location, hinting at rapid efforts to establish an ad-hoc helicopter base conveniently placed among beach resorts and hotels, potentially serving as accommodations for their pilots. 5/ Russians didn’t use this location during the early stages of the war. Historical imagery analysis indicates that construction commenced around October 2022, coinciding with the Kherson offensive. This effort was probably aimed at relocating from Chaplynka, Kherson oblast. 6/ The evacuation and relocation of the Chaplynka airbase, as previously mentioned, exemplify the Russian necessity to establish new concealed locations due to concerns about potential targeting. Given the growing range of Ukrainian weaponry, this pattern will continue. The evacuation and relocation of the Chaplynka airbase, as previously mentioned, exemplify the Russian necessity to establish new concealed locations due to concerns about potential targeting. Given the growing range of Ukrainian weaponry, this pattern will continue. 7/ Simultaneously, it must be acknowledged that the quality and frequency of concealment measures have notably improved compared to 2022. The Russians have been notably successful in concealing some of their new helicopter sites and command centers for a while 8/ Please like and share the first message of the thread, and follow to stay updated on future developments.This analysis as well as some of these images is possible thanks to contributions via BuyMeACoffee and support from paid subscribers.

Russian occupied Crimea:

An update on the damaged Russian corvette Askold:

The Russian Karakurt Class corvette “Askold”, which has been hit on November 4 by several missiles (Repost) in a shipyard in Russian-occupied Crimea, cannot be repaired. This has been reported by the TG channel Crimean Wind. Source: https://t.co/phpD1FVbgW#Ukraine #Crimea https://t.co/HRhodRar9f pic.twitter.com/ZO2dIysecq — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 8, 2023

Somewhere in Ukraine:

Puff, no more invader in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/hRBeVsva4D — Slava 🇺🇦 (@Heroiam_Slava) December 8, 2023

Touch not the cat, but a glove!

Leopard-1 in Ukraine! Good feedback. It is what it is. pic.twitter.com/RuVB5QiWez — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 8, 2023

Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast (the Luhansk People’s Republic):

Putin has announced that he will run for president in '24 (surprise), at the request of Artem Zhoga, the "DPR" official and commander of the Sparta battalion Symbolic: previously the civilians performed the play “Dear president, the people need you to run", now it's the military — Anastasia Stognei (@NastyaStognei) December 8, 2023

Finland:

Statement to me from Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin on Finland’s decision to not extradite Jan Petrovsky to Kyiv: pic.twitter.com/CZvg2JbRzz — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 8, 2023

Ukraine’s prosecutor-general Andriy Kostin said that he will continue to “explore the possibilities for arresting and extraditing” Petrovsky and expressed certainty that the Finnish court did “not assess his guilt, but only the conditions of his detention”. https://t.co/FsQ5nKaWEP — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 8, 2023

This guy gets it. Actually he got it back in 2004.

This clip of Russian opposition politician Vladimir Ryzhkov on TV in 2004 has recently resurfaced thanks to @CurrentTimeTv His warnings for the country’s future are frighteningly prophetic You might also recognise the presenter… pic.twitter.com/6IL5HAP2kd — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) December 7, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron:

There are no new Patron tweets today, but here’s an adjacent one from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Vladyslav, call sign "Ha-Ha", anti-aircraft gunner of the fire support company of the 100th @TDF_UA Brigade.

He joined the AFU in February 2022, together with his four friends, when he was 23 years old. "My confidence in Victory is strengthened by like-minded brothers as well as… pic.twitter.com/Qm1KiPQNDz — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 8, 2023

Vladyslav, call sign “Ha-Ha”, anti-aircraft gunner of the fire support company of the 100th @TDF_UA Brigade.

He joined the AFU in February 2022, together with his four friends, when he was 23 years old. “My confidence in Victory is strengthened by like-minded brothers as well as the unity of the Ukrainian people, who are ready to give their last penny to support the fight against the enemy,” emphasizes Vladyslav. Beside Vladyslav is his four-legged combat friend named Chipmunk.

And here’s a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

Open thread!