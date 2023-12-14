(Image from President Zelenskyy’s official site)

The Sword of Freedom!

President Zelenskyy paid a visit to US Army Europe headquarters. Facing us, from left to right is: LTG Aguto, Commander, Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, Operation ATLANTIC RESOLVE, Germany; GEN Williams, Commander US Army Europe & US Army Africa; President Zelenskyy, and GEN Cavoli, Commander US European Command/Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR). Full disclosure: GEN Williams was the Deputy Commander of US Army Europe when I was assigned as the Senior Civilian Advisor/Cultural Advisor to the Commander of US Army Europe from DEC 2013-AUG 2014.

Here’s the details from the President of Ukraine’s website.

After his official visit to Norway, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the command of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa in Wiesbaden, Germany. The Head of State met with Commander of the U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher Cavoli, Commander of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa General Darryl Williams, Commander of the Security Assistance Group – Ukraine Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto. During the meeting, the parties discussed the work of the Security Assistance Group – Ukraine, as well as the specifics of the logistics of ammunition and military equipment supply, repair and sustainment. Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke with the Ukrainian military, who are working in Wiesbaden as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s task force under the Security Assistance Group – Ukraine. Representatives of the Armed Forces are responsible for coordinating the supply of materiel assistance from partner countries to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as well as training of the Defense Forces personnel in partner countries. They also coordinate the repair and sustainment of Western military equipment provided by Ukraine’s partners. “I am honored to be here today to thank every warrior for their service in defense of our country. I am very glad that you are working as a team together with our partners, our true friends. I wish you only victory. This is the most important thing. It is the beginning of life and the future,” the President said.

President Zelenskyy addressed the Council of Europe. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Europe must win, agreements must be honored – address by the President of Ukraine to the participants of the European Council meeting Thank you so much, Mr. President! Dear Charles, dear colleagues, greetings to you all. Thank you for this opportunity to address you. Today is a special day. And this day will go down in our history. Whether it’s good or bad for us, history will capture everything. Every word, every step, every action and inaction. Who fought for what. This year, we didn’t make any mistakes. Not a single one. Europe went through this year with dignity. There was no cowardice, no indecision. And Putin gained nothing over the year. Neither in the battles against Ukraine, nor in his attempts to divide and demean Europeans. He lost everything this year. It’s crucial that he lost not just in Ukraine, but in every aspect of European life. Europe maintained its unity. Europe didn’t let its people get dragged into any of the crises the Kremlin always dreams of. You all realized that now is not the time for half-measures or hesitation. Europe has made strong decisions. I am very thankful – Europe made strong decisions and implemented them effectively. I’m grateful for such strength in Europe. And it’s very important that Europe doesn’t fall back into indecision today. Nobody wants Europe to be seen as untrustworthy. Or as unable to take decisions it prepared itself. Dear colleagues! Today is the day when determination will either be in Brussels or Moscow. People in Europe won’t understand if Putin’s satisfied smile becomes the reward for a meeting in Brussels. These days I’ve communicated to many of you. We’re talking about a decision that was promised. And I haven’t heard any counter-argument as to why we shouldn’t implement the plan agreed upon by all of Europe. All of Europe. Last year, Ukraine received clear recommendations on how to move forward. We have passed the key laws. You all – and I emphasize: all – know well that we fulfilled every obligation. And there was a clear schedule for the EU – today is a day for a political decision in response to what we’ve accomplished. It’s about opening accession negotiations with Ukraine. And in March next year – approving the negotiation framework for moving forward. No bureaucracy. Everything is very clear. This isn’t about what politicians need. It’s about what people need. All those people in the trenches, shooting down drones and missiles every night… And all those working so children can learn even under constant Russian terror, and doctors can save lives even when Russia tries to destroy our energy or communication systems. Today’s decision on opening accession negotiations is also vital for all those people in EU countries who believe that Europe can avoid falling back into old times of endless fruitless disagreements between capitals. Europe deserves to be strong. Europe’s strength is in unity and resolve. Europe deserves a dignified policy. Deserves to have agreements respected, and for people in Europe to know they won’t be deceived. 10 years ago, in Ukraine, people rose-up under the flags of the European Union. It was a symbol of truth for them, and it should remain so. I ask you one thing today – do not betray the people and their faith in Europe. If no one believes in Europe, what will keep the European Union alive? People in Europe won’t see any benefit if Moscow receives a pass from Brussels in the form of negativity towards Ukraine. Putin will surely use this against you personally, and against all of Europe. Don’t give him this first – and only – victory of the year. Europe must win, agreements must be honored, and words must matter. Thank you so much, Charles, all of you! Слава Україні!

The European Council has decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine & Moldova. #EUCO granted candidate status to Georgia. And the EU will open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is reached and… — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) December 14, 2023

The European Council has decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine & Moldova. #EUCO granted candidate status to Georgia. And the EU will open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is reached and has invited the commission to report by March with a view to taking such a decision. A clear signal of hope for their people and for our continent.

This is a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens. https://t.co/zk44CeL5Ui — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 14, 2023

Orban folded and/or the 10 billion Euro cheque cleared.

Starting accession negotiations with #Ukraine is a bad decision. Hungary did not participate in the decision. pic.twitter.com/omYLSxefkI — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) December 14, 2023

Amazingly, the FY 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed both the Senate and the House today. Given the House Freedom Caucus’s threats, it was unclear if it would be brought to the floor. CNN has the details of what is in it: (emphasis mine)

The House and Senate have approved a $886.3 billion defense policy bill, which would provide the largest raise for service members in more than two decades, temporarily extend a controversial surveillance program and strengthen the US posture in the Indo-Pacific region to deter Chinese actions. The nearly 3,100-page National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024 now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature. The package authorizes $28 billion, or about 3%, more than the previous fiscal year. The legislation outlines the policy agenda for the Department of Defense and the US military and authorizes spending in line with the Pentagon’s priorities. But it does not appropriate the funding itself. The defense authorization bill would extend the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative through the end of 2026 and authorize $300 million for the program in the current fiscal year and the next one. The program provides funding for the federal government to pay industry to produce weapons and security assistance to send to Ukraine, rather than drawing directly from current US stockpiles of weapons.

Before anyone decides to take a victory lap in the comments, the NDAA is not the FY2024 Defense appropriation. All the NDAA does is delineate what the DOD should do and what it should spend to do it. It DOES NOT actually appropriate/provide any funding to do those things! Funding will be provided in the Defense appropriation, which is one of the 12 appropriations bills that the House is supposed to pass and then send to the Senate. The Senate has finished its version of all 12, including the Defense appropriation, but the House has not passed a single one. Some are in the drafting process. Some haven’t even been started yet. The Continuing Resolution that funds the DOD runs out at the beginning of FEB 2024.

Funding for Ukraine and the authorization to use it runs out at the end of December. Despite that reality, the Pentagon spokesman issued a statement today that contradicted itself and the White House statement from last week that support would be ending because funding would run out at the end of the month.

The replenishment funding has really been at $0 for at least a week too, having already been earmarked, it will soon be committed. So the DoD is already announcing new drawdowns, knowing that there is no funding for replacement equipment. — Colby Badhwar 🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@ColbyBadhwar) December 14, 2023

What this seems to mean is that the Pentagon is planning on just shipping equipment to Ukraine under drawdown authority without funding to replace them in the US inventory. I think that’s the only way to parse that there is $0 left and the authorization to spend even if there were dollars has expired, but we’re going to continue to drawdown another $4 billion or so, which we don’t have and aren’t authorized to spend.

It’s been a long week and this makes my head hurt.

The Senate is staying in session to continue trying to negotiate a Ukraine supplemental aid package in exchange for writing a number of Stephen Miller’s failed executive actions on immigration into statutory law. The House has recessed and gone home for the holidays.

For those of you marking Advent on your calendars this season:

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 14 Today, we would like to thank our American (@Deptofdefense), British (@DefenceHQ) and Estonian (@MoD_Estonia) friends for Javelins. This man-portable anti-tank system has become a legend on the battlefield and even turned into a Ukrainian pop… pic.twitter.com/CfXqbjxYr5 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 14, 2023

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 14 Today, we would like to thank our American (@Deptofdefense), British (@DefenceHQ) and Estonian (@MoD_Estonia) friends for Javelins. This man-portable anti-tank system has become a legend on the battlefield and even turned into a Ukrainian pop culture icon. It helped our soldiers shatter the Kremlin’s dream about seizing Kyiv in three days. It’s no surprise that it’s often referred to as Saint Javelin. You can guess the 15th Weapon of Victory in comments. Let’s test your intuition. #StandWithUkraine #UAMoDAdvent

Here’s more details on the German aid package announced yesterday:

Estonia also announces another aid package:

🇪🇪 #Estonia had decided to send 🇺🇦 #Ukraine €80 million military aid package, including #Javelin anti-tank missiles. Ukraine’s fight for freedom can only succeed if allies continue helping Ukrainians. #StopRussianAggression Read more: https://t.co/65LuTuV6IT pic.twitter.com/30vxqZA8zD — MoD Estonia (@MoD_Estonia) December 14, 2023

Here are the details from the Estonian Ministry of Defense:

The government cabinet supported Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur’s proposal for long-term military aid to Ukraine and an extensive military aid package for Ukraine in defence against the Russian aggression. The aid includes Javelin anti-tank missiles, vessels, and other much-needed equipment. “Just like the Estonian Javelins played a decisive role last year in defence of Kyiv and inspired other countries to lend a helping hand to Ukraine, our aim with this extensive aid package is to show that Ukraine’s fight for freedom can only succeed if Allies continue helping Ukrainians,” said Pevkur. In addition to a large quantity of Javelin anti-tank mines, the newest aid package also includes machine guns, ammunition for light weaponry, various vehicles and vessels, as well as diving equipment. The exact amounts are not public for security reasons. The replacement value of the package is nearly 80 million euros. “This aid package is compiled with the aim of maximum benefit for Ukraine without harming Estonia’s own defence capability. We are replacing the necessary stocks,” explained Pevkur. “The Russian regime is betting on the free world giving up their support to Ukraine. In order to break the flawed calculation of the criminal Russian regime, we must send a strategic message: we will continue significant and sustained support to Ukraine until Ukraine has won the war. What’s at stake isn’t only the security of Ukraine, but also Estonian, transatlantic, and global security as a whole,” said the Minister of Defence. In addition, the analysts at the Ministry of Defence have compiled a discussion paper for setting up transatlantic security for success. The paper includes calculations to show that to insure a victory for Ukraine and loss for Russia, it is enough for supporters of Ukraine to allocate 0,25% of their GDP to Ukraine per year. “Allies have what it takes – Russia spends more than twice on warfighting in Ukraine than the Ramstein coalition, whose combined economies are 30 times those of Russia, does on military aid to Ukraine. Our calculations show that if the free world would be willing to aid Ukraine at a rate of 0,25% of their GDPs per year, it would be enough to break the backbone of Russia, who only understands brute force. This is a small price to pay compared to what the costs will be if the Russian aggression ends up paying off for them,” said Pevkur. For the next four years, Estonia is ready to allocate 0,25% of its GDP to military aid to Ukraine and will use the defence budget means to finance the aid. “Ukraine is also fighting for us and each war machine destroyed with our help is a step towards reducing the Russian threat towards Europe. Therefore, we must be ready to support Ukraine in the long term and also demonstrate to our Allies that where there is a will, there is a way to help Ukraine,” explained Pevkur. With the addition of the newest military aid package, since 2022 Estonia has provided Ukraine with military aid in the value of 500 million euros, which amounts to ca 1,4% of the GDP. Earlier aid packages from Estonia to Ukraine have included, for example, Javelin anti-tank missile systems, howitzers, artillery ammunition, anti-tank mines, anti-tank mortars, machine guns, vehicles, communications equipment, field hospitals, medical supplies, personal protective gear (helmets, body armour, etc.), and military food rations.

Russia once again opened up on Ukraine over night:

russia continues its missile terror, but Ukrainian air defence protects the peaceful sky. Overnight, occupiers attacked Ukraine with 42 Shahed kamikaze drones.

41 UAVs were shot down. 📸: Air Command South (Illustrative photo) pic.twitter.com/GwX6DWoqgW — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 14, 2023

Massive Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv for the third day in a row. Putin clearly hopes Ukraine will run out of air defense missiles because of the US Congress, which will then allow him to destroy the multi-billion dollar Patriot, Iris-T and Nasams batteries themselves. — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) December 14, 2023

Putin is counting on this:

Putin also sounds confident that western military support for Ukraine is drying up. "Ukraine produces almost nothing today, everything is coming from the west, but the free stuff is going to run out some day, and it seems it already is," he says. pic.twitter.com/q379jSNGO1 — max seddon (@maxseddon) December 14, 2023

Odesa Oblast:

Border guards of the Belgorod-Dniester detachment shot down an enemy Shahed over the Odesa region. 📹: @DPSU_ua pic.twitter.com/SoB9AU7jwY — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 14, 2023

For over 6 hours Russia terrorized Odesa region with drones. 41 out of 42 destroyed, with 20 targeting port infrastructure around Izmail. Drones were flying along the Ukrainian-Romanian state border. But are we still cautious not to provoke Russia? pic.twitter.com/WhCwerr62h — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 14, 2023

Kyiv:

Today the people of Kyiv organized a peaceful demonstration near the Kyiv City Administration advocating for appropriate budget spending that would prioritize military needs. It’s incredible to see how active Ukraine’s civil society is even during the war. pic.twitter.com/Bz0cjsJPj1 — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) December 14, 2023

Avdiivka Axis:

The Avdiivka axis: M2 Bradley in action. All three russian armoured vehicles were destroyed. 📹: 47th Mechanized Brigade pic.twitter.com/Z5wj8X2EQv — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 14, 2023

This interview with one of the members of the Avdiivka garrison was recorded in November. "Zam", a company commander, has been in Avdiivka for many months now. He first saw massive Russian columns advancing on his positions on 10 October '23. This interview will give you an idea… pic.twitter.com/HSzF4UC1Ph — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 14, 2023

This interview with one of the members of the Avdiivka garrison was recorded in November. “Zam”, a company commander, has been in Avdiivka for many months now. He first saw massive Russian columns advancing on his positions on 10 October ’23. This interview will give you an idea of the cost of holding off the hordes, and a truthful, unique insight into the mindset of a Ukrainian commander. Source: https://youtu.be/hEnb2-eXlaQ

Here’s the video as a direct embed:

Bakhmut:

The remains of Bakhmut.

Russia unironically says it “liberated” what had been a thriving regional Ukrainian city of 70,000. pic.twitter.com/SBFUKzJzlh — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) December 14, 2023

Russian occupied Mariupol:

Mariupol powerful explosions, reportedly "concrete plant" attacked by a Ukrainian missile. pic.twitter.com/ymLNbdPR6i — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 14, 2023

/3. The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired three long-range missiles "in the direction of Mariupol" – Russian sources — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 14, 2023

For you drone/anti-drone enthusiasts:

The FPVs catcher. The importance of anti-drone rifles in modern warfare is very high. pic.twitter.com/QYdUkDQGbc — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 14, 2023

Somewhere in Russia or Russian occupied Ukraine:

Russian Grad MLRS tries to shot down Russian Su-25. Unfortunately the attempt was unsuccessful pic.twitter.com/Phbk7Q62mp — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 14, 2023

More on the Kyivstar cyberattack:

Kyivstar may need weeks to restore all services after cyber attack – CEO https://t.co/Bwcpt6OEcD pic.twitter.com/aTWY0cv1eb — Reuters (@Reuters) December 14, 2023

From Reuters:

Dec 14 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s biggest mobile operator Kyivstar may need several weeks to reinstate all its services after a massive cyber attack, though major services could be restored by the end of this week, the company’s CEO Oleksandr Komarov said on Thursday. Tuesday’s attack on Kyivstar, which counts more than half of Ukraine’s population as mobile subscribers, knocked out services and damaged IT infrastructure and air raid alert systems in several regions. Komarov said he hoped the company would be able to fully restore three major services – mobile internet, voice services, and SMS – by the end of this week. “(To restore) all additional services, from my point of view, will probably take several weeks,” he said in televised comments. On Wednesday, a group called Solntsepyok, believed by Ukraine’s security service SBU to be affiliated with Russian military intelligence, said in a post on the Telegram messenger that it carried out the attack. It published screenshots appearing to show that the hackers had accessed Kyivstar’s servers. “Photos appeared in Telegram channels are fabricated,” he said. Data was not damaged or lost, he stressed. In its Telegram post revealing the hack, Solntsepyok thanked unnamed “concerned colleagues” at Kyivstar. The SBU said on Tuesday that it had opened a criminal case following the cyberattack. Kyivstar’s CEO said the hackers used an employee’s compromised account for the attack but how exactly they got access to it is a matter of ongoing investigation.

That’s enough for tonight.

