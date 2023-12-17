Specifically since, in Friday morning’s Open Thread, a number of commentors were discussing the very recent history of misogyny in STEM fields… and we also know that ‘business leaders’ who don’t want women in their workplaces usually aren’t very friendly to PoC, either:
I’m ok with Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity.
Happy to meet Musk halfway on this.
2.
DEI must die?
It would be alot easier to just chuck Elno in a wood chipper.
3.
Is this where we dance?
I feel a dance.
4.
I expect my company might be willing, in the name of DEI, to hire Musk. At minimum wage, of course; and he’d have to give up any other employment-type activities. Although a substantial bribe might still be required — to cover the cost of isolating him from everybody else.
Certainly we have nobody like him on staff currently. We have women, PoC, immigrants, even an old white guy (me). But no schmucks like him — for which we’d be grateful, except that we knowingly discriminate against them. Still, diversity comes at a cost, I suppose.
5.
Recently I read about a 2007 meme, that any New Yorker cartoon caption could always be replaced by “Christ, what an asshole!”
Hey, what a useful phrase! And now I find myself muttering this quite frequently, whenever I am reading about many of today’s politicians and tech bros
Like Musk. And, of course, the Orange One…
