Still whittling away at tasks- got a load more done. Finally went and got a haircut and trim for the beard, as it had been several months and was quite unkempt. Tomorrow is the vet appointments and the oil change, and from here on out it is just packing and getting ready. I’m doing a bunch of cleaning, too.

I am so sick and tired of hearing about the economy- inflation is at 3.1%, gas is $2.75 a gallon, unemployment is low. The economy is fine- it’s how we are sharing the filthy lucre that is not, and greedy fucking corporations are jacking up the prices on shit because they can.

And I am tired of hearing about Biden’s age- of course he’s too fucking old. Anyone over 70 is too fucking old. A lot of us are too old at 60. I was too fucking old for this shit at 45.

And Harris is a fine VP, you racist fucking twats. She’s had no gaffes, follows the company line, and does EVERYTHING A FUCKING VP IS SUPPOSED TO DO.

Whatever. I started out a pleasant post on my upcoming trip and pissed myself off halfway through writing it.