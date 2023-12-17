Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

In my day, never was longer.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

In after Baud. Damn.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Republicans in disarray!

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Nine Days Until Departure

Nine Days Until Departure

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: 

Still whittling away at tasks- got a load more done. Finally went and got a haircut and trim for the beard, as it had been several months and was quite unkempt. Tomorrow is the vet appointments and the oil change, and from here on out it is just packing and getting ready. I’m doing a bunch of cleaning, too.

I am so sick and tired of hearing about the economy- inflation is at 3.1%, gas is $2.75 a gallon, unemployment is low. The economy is fine- it’s how we are sharing the filthy lucre that is not, and greedy fucking corporations are jacking up the prices on shit because they can.

And I am tired of hearing about Biden’s age- of course he’s too fucking old. Anyone over 70 is too fucking old. A lot of us are too old at 60. I was too fucking old for this shit at 45.

And Harris is a fine VP, you racist fucking twats. She’s had no gaffes, follows the company line, and does EVERYTHING A FUCKING VP IS SUPPOSED TO DO.

Whatever. I started out a pleasant post on my upcoming trip and pissed myself off halfway through writing it.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • dmsilev
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Johnnybuck
  • Miss Bianca
  • piratedan
  • RevRick
  • Starfish
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Suzanne
  • WaterGirl
  • wmd

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      HumboldtBlue

      All the leaves are brown (all the leaves are brown)And the sky is gray (and the sky is gray)I’ve been for a walk (I’ve been for a walk)On a winter’s day (on a winter’s day)I’d be safe and warm (I’d be safe and warm)If I was in Tempe (if I was in Tempe)
      Arizona dreamin’ (Arizona dreamin’)On such a winter’s day

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Miss Bianca

      Whatever. I started out a pleasant post on my upcoming trip and pissed myself off halfway through writing it.

      But that’s part of what we love about you, JC!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      @Miss Bianca: Can you imagine his post describing his wedding? It’ll start out lovely and happy and all that, and two thirds of the way through writing it, something will piss him off(*) and the narrative will veer into left field.

      (*). Prediction: whatever food is served afterwards will benefit from mustard, which has inexplicably gone missing.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Suzanne

      I was too fucking old for this shit at 45.

      I am looking forward to becoming a hermit. Like the kind of person the neighborhood kids are scared of.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      wmd

      Whatever. I started out a pleasant post on my upcoming trip and pissed myself off halfway through writing it.

      But that’s part of what we love about you, JC!

      I’m impressed that he’s able to do this without alcohol.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      RevRick

      John, we’re all sick and tired of hearing the mainstream media channeling rightwing talking points. But since that garbage isn’t going to change, the only thing we can do is counterattack and scream “God-damned fascist” every chance we get. At least that’s what I do on X, and woo-boy are there opportunities.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Miss Bianca

      @dmsilev: Oh, my Lord. We may have to insist on a wedding post from Joelle instead. Or would that be, in addition to? The mini-Rashomon effect might be quite amusing.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Starfish

      @Miss Bianca: Right? John has been a cranky old man on this blog for about twenty years now, and we love it.

      At this moment, it is a little strange because there are a subset of commenters who definitely do not want to see negativity because they are tired. I think that desire to keep things upbeat is understandable, but I find it exhausting.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne:

      I am looking forward to becoming a hermit. Like the kind of person the neighborhood kids are scared of.

      Just watch out for a gang of ostensible teenagers with a talking Great Dane; they seem to have a grudge against hermits who just want to be left alone.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      Huh. I usually start off disgruntled and talk myself into a better frame of mind during a post.

      I envy you the upcoming road trip. I’ve done a couple of cross-country trips and many less ambitious forays into other regions, and I love it!

      The mister is less enthusiastic about being on the road, so I usually travel with my sister and/or friends. But I am hoping to tempt the man into a snowbird lifestyle eventually.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Suzanne:

      I am looking forward to becoming a hermit.

      I assume with rigorous yoga and skin care regimens? You can still scare the kids ranting and raving to yourself while still looking and feeling fabulous.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      piratedan

      @Betty Cracker: just tell him you want to see all of the National Parks….. :-)

      I wish JC and his crew safe travels and hope that the weather doesn’t make it tougher than it already is.

      One of these days I’m going to go across the country and do so staying off the Interstates just because during the holidays, it gets a bit manic out there and while the time on the road may be longer, with luck it will be less stressful.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      I assume with rigorous yoga and skin care regimens? You can still scare the kids ranting and raving to yourself while still looking and feeling fabulous. 

      Absolutely. The whole point of becoming a hermit is to do more of my favorite things (sleep, hot yoga, etc.) and endure less bullshit.

      God. I’ve gone to hot classes a few times in the last few weeks and thought, “you know…. it could be hotter.” I have my left and right splits back….. almost back to middle (box) splits……

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      Here’s a feel-good story: A Tesla Cybertruck gets stuck in California forest. Let the trolling begin

      After a video of a Tesla Cybertruck sliding down a snowy embankment with a Christmas tree tied to its roof went viral on social media last week, the U.S. Forest Service saw a golden opportunity.

      The agency could use the resulting internet imbroglio to educate people about the best practices for off-road vehicles on public lands.

      In a move that Forest Service spokesman Benjamin Cossel allowed was “a little bit cheeky,” the Stanislaus National Forest issued a news release offering to partner with Tesla on “an education campaign regarding off-road vehicle use on public lands.”

      […]

      The partnership offer came after a Tesla Cybertruck apparently lost traction and slid — a Christmas tree still jauntily attached to the roof — down an embankment off a well-known Off Highway Vehicle area in the Calaveras Ranger District. The Cybertruck was eventually rescued by a Ford truck, officials said.

      From the press release:

      “You never have to worry about a software update at an incredibly awkward moment with one of our MVUM maps,” Kuiken said

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.