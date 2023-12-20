Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

This fight is for everything.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

He really is that stupid.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

You are here: Home / War in Ukraine / Fiona Hill: What Happens If Putin Wins

Fiona Hill: What Happens If Putin Wins

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Is Putin Winning in Ukraine?  “He’s About To, and It’s On Us,”

(Politico Magazine)

The veteran Russia watcher is deeply alarmed as Washington reaches an inflection point on the war in Ukraine.

When we spoke this week, she [Fiona Hill] made clear that the decision of whether Ukraine wins or loses is now on us — almost entirely. As Congress debates how much more money to authorize for Ukraine’s assistance amid growing Republican opposition, she says that what we are really debating is our own future. Do we want to live in the kind of world that will result if Ukraine loses?

Hill is clear about her answer. A world in which Putin chalks up a win in Ukraine is one where the U.S.’s standing in the world is diminished, where Iran and North Korea are emboldened, where China dominates the Indo-Pacific, where the Middle East becomes more unstable and where nuclear proliferation takes off, among allies as well as enemies.

“Ukraine has become a battlefield now for America and America’s own future — whether we see it or not — for our own defensive posture and preparedness, for our reputation and our leadership,” she told me. “For Putin, Ukraine is a proxy war against the United States, to remove the United States from the world stage.”

This Politico Magazine article is quite sobering, to say the least.  It is primarily in a Q & A format – here are the questions.

  1. Ukraine is fighting the Russian invasion on several fronts: military, financial, political. In each of those areas, is Ukraine winning, or is Russia?
  2. How about in the financial and diplomatic arenas?
  3. So Ukraine isn’t losing yet. But depending on the domestic situation in the United States, and with its European allies, it could? It could start losing very soon?
  4. What do you think Putin sees when he’s watching the debate taking place in the United States right now?
  5. You said a loss for Ukraine would shift the entire balance in the Indo-Pacific region — you mean shift it toward China?
  6. Putin initially thought he would just go and take Kyiv, and obviously, that didn’t happen. How do you think Putin now would define a win for himself and for Russia?
  7. Russia’s presidential election is scheduled for March. How does the war in Ukraine play into Putin’s reelection bid?
  8. What happens to the West if Putin wins?
  9. So you’re concerned that if Putin wins and Ukraine is partitioned, that will set off a nuclear proliferation race.
  10. You’ve written about the failure of the United States and the UK to provide adequate opportunity to all of its citizens. You’ve talked about the United States as being in need of a bigger “infrastructure of opportunity.” What do you say to Americans and members of Congress who feel like the money that we’re using to help Ukraine would be better spent right now at home?
  11. If the supplemental passes, and the U.S. does not step back from its support for Ukraine, where do we go from here? What’s the best-case scenario for going forward?
  12. What happens to Putin if he loses?
  13. How will China respond to a Putin loss?
  14. So the big question is, again, is Putin winning right now?
  15. But the decision’s ours?

I won’t even try to summarize what Fiona Hill said, but I can include a couple of quotes from the article.

Ukraine has become a battlefield now, for America and America’s own future — whether we see it or not — for our own defensive posture and preparedness, for our reputation and our leadership.

American leadership is still very important. But other countries are starting to make plans for a world without us at this particular point. And you can be sure that Vladimir Putin, and President Xi and many others will be pretty ecstatic if we give up on Ukraine. And that could happen just as soon as December or January, because if Congress goes home for the holidays without passing the supplemental, and everyone’s back in their constituencies, there’s a lot of stuff that can happen in their absence, in that vacuum, that void that we have created. Everybody else in the rest of the world would be wondering, not just, “Where is America?” but, “What on earth has happened to America?” And if President Trump thinks that he’s going to be the leader of the free world when he comes back into office — well, think again. There won’t be a free world to be leading at all. And that’s not an overstatement. That’s just a fact.

So you’re concerned that if Putin wins and Ukraine is partitioned, that will set off a nuclear proliferation race.

For Vladimir Putin now Ukraine has become a proxy war. It’s not a proxy war by the United States against Russia. We’re trying to get Russia out of Ukraine, period. But for Putin, Ukraine is a proxy war against the United States, to remove the United States from the world stage. He’s trying to use Gaza, and Israel like that now, as well. He’s trying to whip up anti-United States sentiment wherever he can. I’ve just come back from Europe and from a whole host of conferences where there’s just so much rage and grievance about the United States and Putin is fanning the flames.

Putin sees Biden as a major opponent. He is an obstacle for Putin to be able to win on the battlefield of Ukraine. So Putin wants Biden to fail. Putin would be thrilled if Trump would come back to power because he also anticipates that Trump will pull the United States out of NATO, that Trump will rupture the U.S. alliance system, and that Trump will hand over Ukraine. So right at this particular moment, Putin sees an awful lot that he can get out of undermining Biden’s position.

Now, the problem, of course, is that currently many members of Congress and others are thinking about whether they want to run to be vice president for Trump, and what they should perhaps do now to support Trump and pave the way for his presidency. So the idea of giving Biden anything that could positively affect the election is just a bridge too far.

We have a situation now where perhaps Biden is the only person who can actually break the legislative logjam. Members of Congress and senators, many of whom I know from my own discussions with them absolutely support assisting Ukraine and get the importance of this moment, still can’t get past the domestic politics. Biden is going to have to somehow persuade them that if they rise to the occasion, helping Ukraine is not going to give him some kind of political boost and a consequential win.

So the big question is, again, is Putin winning right now?

He’s about to, and it’s on us. We’re at the point where it’s on us. If we leave the field, then he will win. His calculation is that our domestic politics and our own interests override everything, and that we no longer have a sense of national security, or of our role in international affairs. This is a moment for him to get rid of not just Pax Americana, but America as a major global player.

But the decision’s ours?

The decision is ours, this decision is entirely ours. We’re just falling all over ourselves to engage in self-harm at the moment. Ukraine shouldn’t be a partisan issue. I just hope that people are going to be able to dig deep, and realize the moment that they’re in.

🌼  BJ peeps, please explain this to every single human you know.

What do you say to Americans and members of Congress who feel like the money that we’re using to help Ukraine would be better spent right now at home?

That it’s actually being spent at home! That’s the irony. Because every time you send a weapon to the Ukrainians, it’s an American weapon. You’re not buying somebody else’s weapons to go to Ukraine. It’s also a fraction of our defense budget.

It’s really a circular process here. We are providing weapons to Ukraine, we’re buying them from major manufacturers of defense systems here in the United States, which are obviously providing jobs for the people who are making them. And then we’re going back and we’re ordering more because we’re replenishing and upgrading our own weapons stocks. This is all part of our own system. These defense manufacturers account for huge numbers of jobs across the whole of the United States, so arming Ukraine means significant job creation and retention across the United States and also in Europe and elsewhere.

People in Congress know that, it’s just that they’re playing a different game. They want to play up this issue of “it should be spent at home” because of the transactional nature of congressional supplemental bills.

Let’s just put it frankly — this is all about the upcoming presidential election. It’s less about Ukraine and it’s more about the fact that we have an election coming up next year. The problem is that many members of Congress don’t want to see President Biden win on any front. People are incapable now of separating off “giving Biden a win” from actually allowing Ukraine to win. They are thinking less about U.S. national security, European security, international security and foreign policy, and much more about how they can humiliate Biden.

In that regard, whether they like it or not, members of Congress are doing exactly the same thing as Vladimir Putin.

Read the whole thing.

It’s quite sobering to see this all laid out so clearly, even if most of it isn’t new information.  I imagine that the people who most need this information won’t bother to read it.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Damien
  • Elizabelle
  • frosty
  • Geminid
  • Hoodie
  • Marmot
  • Mike in NC
  • moops
  • Quinerly
  • rikyrah
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      It makes me want to cry. As an individual, it feels incredibly helpless. Calling and faxing and writing Republicans in Congress doesn’t seem like it’ll do a damn thing, because that would require them actually giving a shit what people want. So we have to sit here and watch a country get decimated because too many people in this country are self-interested heartless idiots.

      Fuck this timeline.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      Check the headline.  Putin, not putting.

      Everything Republicans touch dies.  Except corruption and bank accounts.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Damien

      Kinda feels like we got another chance at global greatness after Bush with Obama, then one more after Trump with Biden, and if we blow this then any and all alliances with America are basically worth absolutely nothing.

      Christ how pathetic, I can’t believe I have to actually use the phrase make America great again, but SERIOUSLY THIS TIME

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      I think Bibi does not give the first fuck what the UN says (he and Vlad are peas in a very nasty pod).

      Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has just published a statement seemingly ruling out the possibility of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza “before the elimination of Hamas”.
      In a post on social media, he says anyone who thinks Israel will stop the war before achieving its goals is “not connected to reality”.
      “We won’t stop fighting until we’ve achieved all the objectives we’ve set ourselves: the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the end of the threat from Gaza,” he reiterates in the statement.

      Ironically, “not connected to reality” is the proper way to respond to “the elimination of Hamas.” Bibi and the IDF cannot do the impossible, which means they can war for basically ever using this  imaginary goal.
      How many nazis has Vlad harvested in Ukraine?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      Seriously, we should all be saying this to everyone we know.  It’s amazing how many people do not understand this.

      What do you say to Americans and members of Congress who feel like the money that we’re using to help Ukraine would be better spent right now at home?

      That it’s actually being spent at home!

      That’s the irony. Because every time you send a weapon to the Ukrainians, it’s an American weapon. You’re not buying somebody else’s weapons to go to Ukraine. It’s also a fraction of our defense budget.

      It’s really a circular process here. We are providing weapons to Ukraine, we’re buying them from major manufacturers of defense systems here in the United States, which are obviously providing jobs for the people who are making them. And then we’re going back and we’re ordering more because we’re replenishing and upgrading our own weapons stocks. This is all part of our own system. These defense manufacturers account for huge numbers of jobs across the whole of the United States, so arming Ukraine means significant job creation and retention across the United States and also in Europe and elsewhere.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      rikyrah

      The Republican Party cannot be trusted. I’m tired of tiptoeing around this. The entire lot of them are Russian ops. They do not see protecting America as their primary purpose.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @trollhattan:

      I think Bibi does not give the first fuck what the UN says.

      That’s why it’s even more important that we not veto this.  It’s more about what it says to the world.  And maybe, just maybe, Putin would care when the US stops giving Israel the get out of jail free card.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: I think President Biden will be ready to authorize a “Yes” vote on a permanent ceasefire before too long. Just not yet.

      In the meantime, there could be another “pause.” Axios’s Barak Ravid and others report that Israel is offering a 7 day ceasefire, if Hamas will agree to trade 40 of their hostages for a number of Israeli prisoners.

      Hamas insists it will not accept anything less than a permanent ceasefire, but one of their leaders, Mr. Haniiyah, has flown from Qatar to Egypt to participate in negotiations.

      CIA Director William Burns and Israeli Mossad chief David Barnea are working on this, with Qatar’s Prime Minister serving as interlocutor for Hamas.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Marmot

      I’ve called my Repub. US Rep and one of two senators regularly the last few weeks, alternately begging, flattering, insulting, and holding them in contempt. And I talk about it with other people a lot.

      It’s a mystery why this simple step is always missing from Ukraine doomerism (you know who I mean), the part where we do what we can do.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      frosty

      I can’t bear to read this … but I will, later.

      ETA I’ve called my R Congressman a couple of times. Time to do it again.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Hoodie

      @WaterGirl: The members of Congress know all that.  The lesson may be more don’t put all your eggs in one basket because American politics can be fickle and affected by sectarian fights that have nothing to do with Ukraine.   The Ukrainians bought a lot of time and bogged the Russians down for a long time with the help they have received.  There still is no substitute for American help because no one else has the wherewithal to do what Ukraine needs.  In that sense, we’re indispensable because we’re the biggest warehouse on earth, not because we’re particularly reliable.  We’ll probably come up with some sort of package for Ukraine after the GOP puts everyone through a bunch of unnecessary performative bullshit.   The delay will no doubt hurt the Ukrainians, but it’s not like they have a lot of other options.  There aren’t enough resources or unanimity in the EU to substitute for what the US can provide.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      rikyrah

      @trollhattan:

      I think Bibi does not give the first fuck what the UN says (he and Vlad are peas in a very nasty pod).

       

      Well,considering we know that the Israeli’s had the Hamas plan in their possession, but, deemed it too far fetched, which means that their 9/11 happened on his watch..

      Yeah, Bibi is a ghoul..

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      I saw a reference on twitter that Jamie Raskin is “on TV” talking about members in the House should also be ineligible because of participation in the insurrection.  I don’t watch TV and I haven’t seen a thing like that on Raskin’s twitter account and I’m not finding it on Google.  I would love for that to be true, but I am not finding it anywhere.  Has anyone seen anything like this?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: Agreed. Nothing good is being accomplished with this war. Israel isn’t improving their position.

      As for Ukraine…. I will never forget that it was the Republicans who happily, gladly decided to embolden and empower a murderous dictator all so that they could dunk The Woke.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @Hoodie:

      The members of Congress know all that.

      Yes!  Fiona Hill goes into that in the longer quote up top.  It’s infuriating to have government officials who don’t believe in governing, or even democracy, but do believe in lying for their own political gain.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mike in NC

      The Trumpublican Party is infatuated with Putin because he’s the racist, fascist, homophobic asshole strongman they’ve been hoping to come along for 50 years now. They only wish that they could permanently install him in the White House instead of his puppet.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      zhena gogolia

      “We’re just falling all over ourselves.”

      What do you mean “we,” Dr. Hill? Has your keyboard lost the letters R – E – P – U – B – L – I – C – A – N – S?

      ETA: I realize she’s not typing. But damn, I hate this de-personalization of the real blame.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @Marmot: Yes!

      Unless we want to be helpless pawns in a movie that someone else is directing – a movie for which we already know the ending, and it’s very very bad – our job is to do everything we can to positively impact the outcome.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      It seems to be call it like you see it this week.  I’m glad to see Democrats being willing to say this out loud.

      What do you guys think?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Geminid

      @trollhattan: Early in this war Politico Magazine published a long interview with a retired Israeli general named Amos Yadlin. A chief of Israeli Defense Force Intelligence in the 2000s, Yadlin is still very well connected in the Israeli security establishment..

      The interview covered a lot of ground, but what caught my attention was his statement of the central war aim: to end Hamas’s 14 year reign in Gaza.

      I do not know if they can achieve this, but I think that President Biden and his national security team want them to. That’s basically why Ambassador Greenfield will veto the ceasefire resolution.

      Of course, Israel cannot “eliminate” Hamas, only marginalize them as a military and political force. But that’s Netanyahu’s word anyway, the words of a self-interested liar. And while he is still Prime Minister, Netanyahu no longer has sole control of Israel’s conduct in this war. So I do not neccesarily take his statements as official policy.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      moops

      Saving Ukraine is just the latest GOP hostage that they will threaten in order to get something to show the folks back home.    This is the only thing they seem to do anymore.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Another Scott

      While reading, remember that Politico is in business to grab eyeballs and get political junkies all het up.

      “The problem is that many members of Congress don’t want to see President Biden win on any front,” she said. “People are incapable now of separating off ‘giving Biden a win’ from actually allowing Ukraine to win. They are thinking less about U.S. national security, European security, international security and foreign policy, and much more about how they can humiliate Biden.”

      All respect to Hill, but I think “many” is doing a lot of heavy lifting there.

      The GQP is doing what it’s been doing for decades – trying for a maximalist win with a losing hand. They want a WIN on the CRISIS AT THE BORDER. It doesn’t mean we and Ukraine are doomed.

      I think just about everyone in Congress recognizes that a Supplemental is going to pass, sometime, and the broad outlines will be like Biden proposed. And there will be some immigration policy changes that suck but won’t be HR-2. The arguing in the Senate now is over whose ox is going to be gored more, and that will serve as the basis for the House vote (probably skipping the Rules Committee again and thus requiring a 2/3 vote to pass).

      Yes, the details matter – a lot. But Biden and Schumer and Jeffries know how this stuff works, and know how to count votes.

      This is the politics of closely-divided government. There’s a lot of muddling through and that’s far from optimal. And it’s yet another reason why we need to fight for every gettable seat.

      We all recall that the US supported Ukraine while TIFG was in power. The US is not going to abandon Ukraine while Joe Biden is in power – it’s just not going to happen.

      Politics is slow. Divided government is messy and aggravating and causes lots of problems.

      I think Fritschner’s take (from late September, early October?) continues to be a good one – (roughly) – the GQPers are so upset because they know that something like Biden’s proposal is what is most likely to pass.

      We’ll see.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Hang in there, everyone.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.