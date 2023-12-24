(Image by NEIVANMADE)

As I type this it is after midnight in Ukraine and Christmas eve is giving way to Christmas day.

The war is not over!

Ukrainian defenders wish you a Merry Christmas. 📹: @U24_gov_ua pic.twitter.com/aPfqq6OISJ — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 24, 2023

Here’s Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska reading to patients at the Okhmatdyt Children’s Specialized Hospital.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s Christmas address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Christmas address by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Fellow Ukrainians! Millions of Ukrainians today are waiting for the first star to appear in the evening sky, heralding the arrival of Christmas. A holiday of many shades. A great church holiday. An important national holiday. A family holiday. Christmas, which is always loved by children and awaited by adults. Christmas, which fills hearts with light. Christmas, which always gives hope. For the second year now, we have learned another form of it, another dimension. This is Christmas in times of full-scale war. Christmas with a different mood, context, and flavor. And a family dinner at home is not the same as usual. Because not all of us are at home. And not everyone has a home. And it has become much more important not what dishes are on the table, but what people are at the table. And how precious it is to have them around. How important it is to stay in touch with those who are not around, who are defending Ukraine now. What a relief it is to see a “double tick” on the screen meaning the message was delivered and read. How crucial it is to get a response from them. How our gifts, values, and traditions have changed. How today it’s not so much about how we decorate our homes, but rather how we protect them and clean up the mess, sweeping the enemy out of our home. How we rejoice at seeing the first star in the evening sky and not seeing enemy missiles and “Shaheds” in it. How joyously and sonorously sound the hundreds of our carols, and just three words: “air raid over.” How our wishes have changed. How children’s wishes have changed. From the simple and usual “I wish for dad to come home early from work” to “I wish for dad to come back.” For all fathers, husbands, brothers, grandfathers to come back. Mothers, wives, sisters. To return victorious. All those who are meeting the Christmas Eve in the trenches with weapons in their hands, facing the enemy. All our warriors of light. Guardian angels of Ukraine, who prove to us every day: good will prevail, light will prevail, one must have steadfast spirit, and strong faith. Those who prove that miracles do exist. But we have to create them ourselves, obtain them ourselves, make the impossible possible. Every day we pray for each of them. We pray for an end to the war. We pray for victory. We will do so today as well. Wherever we are. Wherever we spend Christmas. Today, all Ukrainians are together. We all meet Christmas together. On the same date, as one big family, as one nation, as one united country. And today our common prayer will be stronger than ever. The people’s prayer. Today, it will unite millions of voices – more than ever before. And it will resonate today without a time difference of two weeks. Resonate together with Europe and the world. And this is a unique prayer. For people, for peace, for justice, a prayer for life. And today it will be heard in different parts of the world, coming from the hearts of different people, in different languages. And even from different denominations. Because this is a prayer for life, and it has no borders. In troubled times, as we defend our land and our souls, we are making our way to freedom. The way to gaining comprehensive independence, including spiritual one. Freedom of our faith from the ideology of slavery. From a cult that has nothing human or sacred within it. One that brings violence, aggression, hatred. One that takes away security and peace, takes away other people’s lands and human lives. Yet one that will be defeated. By the power of faith, the power of truth, the power of law, the power of justice, the power of our Ukraine. Right now, I am in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra. Majestic. Iconic. Ours. A thousand-year old symbol of Ukrainian history, our culture, religion, Orthodoxy, and all of Eastern Christianity. A proof of our unyielding fortitude, resilience, tough challenges and ability to overcome them. Invariably reviving and growing. Throughout its history, this place has experienced numerous upheavals and hardships. Profanation, desecration, looting. The Horde, the Nazis, the Soviet times. This place was captured, burned, and destroyed. But no one has ever been able to destroy it completely and forever. The Lavra has always withstood to be reborn again. And after each blow, it not only recovered, but grew bigger and stronger. Because it was and remains a place of power for people. A source of hope and spirit for our people. For everyone who believes. In the victory of truth. The victory of Ukraine. Christmas Eve is the time of the longest nights of the year. But tomorrow the day starts getting longer, the light starts prevailing. The light is getting stronger. And step by step, day by day, the darkness retreats. And in the end, darkness will lose. Evil will be defeated. Today, this is our common goal, our common dream, and this is what our common prayer is for today. For our freedom. For our victory. For our Ukraine. For the day when we can all come together at home in a peaceful year of peaceful Christmas. And say to each other: “Christ is born!” Dear Ukrainians! I extend my Christmas congratulations to all of you! May the light of faith reign in your souls, the light of hope fill your hearts, and love and prosperity fill your homes. As our ancestors used to say and sing: “Let the sky and the earth bear fruit. Let the sky bear stars, and let the earth bear flowers. God grant it!” And as we will say today: “Let our Ukraine bear victory and peace. God grant it!” Congratulations, dear people of Ukraine! Christ is born! Let us praise Him!

General Zaluzhny’s @CinC_AFU powerful message of hope and resilience: Dear brothers and sisters! I congratulate you on the bright holiday of Christmas! All soldiers, sailors, sergeants and officers, all warriors who fight with weapons in their hands so that the world is not… pic.twitter.com/OgcllIRyim — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 24, 2023

Forever in their debt pic.twitter.com/5r0OUD791n — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) December 24, 2023

For those of you marking Advent on your calendars this season:

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 24 The most "delicious" comes at the very end. Today, we are happy to present to you the Patriot air defense systems. The Patriots demonstrated incredible effectiveness in defending the Ukrainian sky. The system shoots down even "no-analogue"… pic.twitter.com/QoVaXEU9HR — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 24, 2023

Iceland:

Iceland joins the IT and Demining coalitions!



Also, Iceland announced additional €340,000 in financing through NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package to purchase medical equipment for Ukraine.



We are grateful to our 🇮🇸 partners.

Through our joint efforts, we will be able… — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 24, 2023

Iceland joins the IT and Demining coalitions! Also, Iceland announced additional €340,000 in financing through NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package to purchase medical equipment for Ukraine. We are grateful to our 🇮🇸 partners.

Through our joint efforts, we will be able to restore peace in Europe. Ukraine will win! 🇺🇦🤝🇮🇸

Meanwhile in the heart of Free Ukraine pic.twitter.com/wJWKaA9Lrr — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) December 24, 2023

What do Ukrainian Soldiers want for Christmas? pic.twitter.com/n4aCbWztZO — Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces (@TDF_UA) December 24, 2023

Mariupol:

/2. As claimed by other Ukrainian source both Su-34 pilots are 💀💀. No comments from Russian side yet.https://t.co/Mo1DOfJqtH — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 24, 2023

As claimed by the Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine Russian Su-34 was shot down just now on the Mariupol direction: “22.30 🛬 We repulse another attack of the “Shahedes”. Stay in cover! In the Odesa direction, there was combat work on the Russian Su-30 in the Black Sea – we are studying the information in order to know for sure whether the target was hit or not. 💥 But… it has been confirmed that our anti-aircraft missile system hit the Su-34 fighter-bomber in the direction of Mariupol! It did not return to the airport.

“Eternal flight, brothers!” ✨Merry Christmas!”

https://t.me/MykolaOleshchuk/170

The Ukrainians seem to have their Odesa air defense batteries dialed in.

Avdiivka:

Unfortunately, it is impossible to turn off this hell…

The only way to peace for the entire civilized world is to defeat the occupying horde of Russian terrorists

Otherwise, they will not let anyone live in peace — Мисливець за зорями (@small10space) December 23, 2023

Stepove, Avdiivka front:

Horlivka, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Strikes reported in Horlivka,Donetsk region. Presumably oil depot is on fire. pic.twitter.com/c0xr6K4dT4 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 24, 2023

Krynky, left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Stopping another attempt by Russians to attack Krynky, Kherson region with a single FPV drone. https://t.co/oYjOI57Pe5 pic.twitter.com/A3ghT6WNqA — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 24, 2023

Magyar’s Birds are hunting on Christmas!

Somewhere on the Eastern front:

Targeting of the Russian column by the Adam Tactic Group.

Eastern front. https://t.co/tJalw4qpx4 pic.twitter.com/OvSzTimwZ1 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 24, 2023

This is a very accurate assessment of Putin’s intentions:

With all respect to the authors of this article, I believe they have drawn incorrect conclusions. According to their sources, they suggest Putin is ready for a ceasefire, implying he wishes to maintain the current battlefield positions and is seeking an exit strategy. However,… https://t.co/sG7jIh1fPw — Tatiana Stanovaya (@Stanovaya) December 23, 2023

With all respect to the authors of this article, I believe they have drawn incorrect conclusions. According to their sources, they suggest Putin is ready for a ceasefire, implying he wishes to maintain the current battlefield positions and is seeking an exit strategy. However, from my understanding, this is not the case. Putin’s real aim is not to end the conflict but to halt Ukrainian military resistance, which hinges on the cessation of Western arms supplies. His objective is to confront Ukraine without Western aid, thus moving closer to achieving Kiev’s capitulation. The article’s authors seem to misinterpret Putin’s goals; he has no intention of stopping at the territories Russia has already taken. And the conflict itself is not merely about territorial gains, but about the geopolitical future of Ukraine. I see no indication of his intention to abandon this goal. An important caveat, however, is that his strategy is not to enforce capitulation through large-scale military operations, but rather to create the necessary conditions for it. That’s the underlying reason they need a ceasefire. I explain it in detail in my latest Bulletin, exceptionally accessible for free. https://rpolitik.com/wp-content/uploads/woocommerce_uploads/2023/12/Bulletin-No.-22-130-2023.pdf

This seems to be the first Christmas that Ukraine truly celebrates in the new, western way, on December 24 and 25. I can see it in the streets of this country right now. We are truly going West where we belong. On this Christmas Eve, please remember that Ukraine is fighting… pic.twitter.com/8ptpXI3iXQ — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) December 24, 2023

This seems to be the first Christmas that Ukraine truly celebrates in the new, western way, on December 24 and 25. I can see it in the streets of this country right now. We are truly going West where we belong. On this Christmas Eve, please remember that Ukraine is fighting for its very existence as a nation. And please remember that nearly 1 million men and women are now part of the Defense Force of Ukraine resisting the worst European war of annihilation since Adolf Hitler. And there are tens of thousands of those who have paid the ultimate price. And there are also millions behind the lines – working, paying taxes, giving jobs, donating millions of dollars to the military to keep the nation afloat. And we, Ukrainians, also send our regards and gratitude to all people of the West who make all the defense that we get possible. Without you, Free Ukraine would now be fighting a guerilla war against the genocidal occupation of its entire territory. Have a merry Christmas. Let’s hope that, through this dark time, there will be a day when we’ll be able see what John Lennon dreamt about and say: “Merry Christmas, war is over.”

Christmas is coming, so it's high time for Jingle Bells from 🇺🇦 defenders. pic.twitter.com/zO2inFBa56 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 24, 2023

If you’re looking to make donations before the end of 2023:

Hello everyone, unfortunately our fundraiser for drones to Ukraine🇺🇦 slowed down. I want to ask you to donate towards our goal of $50000 ($17700 collected). Link to donate 🔗: https://t.co/bOsniXwE6N I would also like to note that an anonymous donor reached out to me, and said… pic.twitter.com/9ihWRim1tO — ✙🍒 Constantine 🍒✙ (@Teoyaomiquu) December 24, 2023

Hello everyone, unfortunately our fundraiser for drones to Ukraine🇺🇦 slowed down. I want to ask you to donate towards our goal of $50000 ($17700 collected). Link to donate 🔗: https://paypal.com/pools/c/908gET9WPq I would also like to note that an anonymous donor reached out to me, and said he will match 30000 USD for @LibertyUkraineF if we reach the goal by the end of the year, December 31st. ✅Donations are tax deductible, so you can get a tax credit before the end of the year.

🦀Some of the drones will go the 26th Brigade, so they shared a video of how Krabs can get stuck in the mud, and how much toil it takes to get them out. If you can’t donate, but would like to support the fundraiser, please like, comment and RT this tweet will greatly help as we.. Thank you, and Merry Christmas. Slava Ukraini

Obligatory:

🎄Christmas video from the 406th Artillery Brigadehttps://t.co/lwJJI6nl5X pic.twitter.com/r2daUar7Mk — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 24, 2023

Here’s the description from 406th separate artillery brigade:

Dear friends!

Soldiers of the 406th separate artillery brigade wish all Ukrainians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! We wish you to bring peace, prosperity and harmony to your home. May all your deeds be kind and wise, each step be decisive and courageous, and may luck and professional success always be on your life’s path. May 2024 bring prosperity and Ukraine’s victory to your homes!

Together to Victory! Glory to Ukraine! The author of the idea is Viktor Kryvonosov;

Lyrics by Denys Astafiev;

Filming and direction – Vladyslav Stepanov, Mykhailo Savytskyi;

The song was performed by Stanislav Nikitchenko.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

First, some adjacent material from United24 Media:

❤️‍🩹A police crew, together with volunteers,rescued two puppies from the frontline village of Berdychi, Donetsk region. Puppies were found in an abandoned house during one of the humanitarian aid deliveries. Now the animal volunteers are looking for loving owners for the puppies. pic.twitter.com/uWNvQ9fdYg — UNITED24media (@United24media) December 24, 2023

There are no new Patron tweets posted today, but this is his Christmas appeal from last Tuesday:

All I want for Christmas — it is our Victory and to feed all the abandoned animals. To save injured sappers.

I appreciate your help ❤️

If you can continue — here’s the link to my PayPalhttps://t.co/qcp08D9QxD pic.twitter.com/mzgruO1qB9 — Patron (@PatronDsns) December 19, 2023

And a new video – a teaser – from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns Я до вас з тааааакою новиною!😱 Нова серія мультику виходить вже 25 грудня!❤️‍🔥 Тому ставте дзвіночки та до зустрічі у понеділок на YouTube, Megogo і ПЛЮСПЛЮС 😌✨ #песпатрон #песпатронмультфільм ♬ оригінальний звук – Patron_official

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

I come to you with such great news! 😱 A new episode of the cartoon is coming out on December 25! ❤️‍🔥 So ring the bell and see you on Monday on YouTube, Megogo and PLUSPLUS 😌 ✨ #песпатрон #песпатронмультфільм

A very merry Christmas to those of you who celebrate the holiday!

