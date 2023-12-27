Not much news this week, because of the holiday, so I’ll just share a couple of longer articles:

Since the lab-leak theory is still being pushed by people with the worst agendas, here’s an excellent interactive article on its (lack of) plausability. (I owe some kind jackal a hat tip for sharing an unpaywalled version.)

From the Toronto Star, “Raccoon dog? Bamboo rat? Lab leak? Four years after first COVID case in China, science is providing new clues to the virus’s origins”:

In the early morning hours, a ghostly group of figures in white fanned out across the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, China. Clad in hazmat suits, the researchers from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention had been dispatched to the sprawling downtown market to hunt for the cause of a strange new virus that was infecting the city’s residents… In their sweeps beginning on Jan. 1, 2020, the researchers targeted a wide swath of locations — doors, floors, wildlife stalls, public toilets, trash cans, sewage drains and even dead and stray animals. They collected nearly 1,000 environmental samples and more than 400 animal samples during several visits over the next three months. But it would be another three years — three years during which the COVID-19 pandemic swept the planet and became the largest public health emergency in a century, infecting more than 750 million people, killing an estimated 15 million, and upending the lives of countless more — before the genetic data culled from those market samples would be made public. It was a delay that prevented scientists early in the pandemic from gaining insight into how the virus may have first infected humans, information that could have aided officials in their efforts to clamp down on the early spread. The delay allowed conspiracy theories to fester and was a decision that Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for the COVID-19 response at the World Health Organization, calls “inexcusable.” It wasn’t until March 2023 that a French researcher stumbled on the Chinese data and blew the search for the origins of COVID wide open…

The missing data was just one puzzle piece in what has become a complicated and contentious search for the virus’s origins — an endeavour made all the more difficult by a lack of transparency on the part of Chinese authorities and a desire by some U.S. lawmakers and pundits to exploit every turn for political or financial gain. As we approach the fourth anniversary of the first diagnosis of COVID on the planet, we still don’t know conclusively where the virus came from. While a scientific consensus has emerged among many of the world’s top virologists about how it most likely spread to humans, there has been no smoking gun found. The truth is, experts say, when it comes to unravelling the origins of COVID-19, there may never be a smoking gun. There may just be the best theory of what happened, based on the evidence uncovered. That can be a frustrating answer, in a time when many of us expect a certainty from science similar to movies and television. The legacy of that uncertainty has spread into almost every aspect of our lives: our politics, our schools, our workplaces, our relationships…

======

(Unpaywalled) gift link:

… I wrote about long Covid in June 2020. In the following days, I got more than 100 emails from people who thought they were going mad — or had been told as much — and felt validated to see their reality reflected. That story was the first of an octet; those responses were the vanguards of thousands more. Long-haulers have told me that through those pieces, they better understood what was happening to them, found community and medical care, and felt the relief of recognition at a time when friends, family members and health care professionals brushed off their ordeal as imaginary. As a science writer, I have written about many topics throughout my career. None have affected me more than long Covid. None have more profoundly changed my view about what journalism can achieve and how it can do so. Covering long Covid solidified my view that science is not the objective, neutral force it is often misconstrued as. It is instead a human endeavor, relentlessly buffeted by our culture, values and politics. As energy-depleting illnesses that disproportionately affect women, long Covid and M.E./C.F.S. are easily belittled by a sexist society that trivializes women’s pain, and a capitalist one that values people according to their productivity. Societal dismissal leads to scientific neglect, and a lack of research becomes fodder for further skepticism. I understood these dynamics only after interviewing social scientists, disability scholars and patients themselves, whose voices are often absent or minimized in the media. Like the pandemic writ large, long Covid is not just a health problem. It is a social one, and must also be understood as such. Many long-haulers have told me that they’ve used my work to finally get through to skeptical loved ones, employers and doctors — a use that, naïvely, I didn’t previously consider. I had always imagined that the testing ground for my writing was the minds of my readers, who would learn something new or perhaps even change what and how they think. But this one-step model is woefully incomplete because we are a social species. Journalism doesn’t stop with first-generation readers but cascades through their networks. Done well, it can make those networks stronger…





Another gift link: