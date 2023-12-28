We are here. Today was an odyssey.
Details tomorrow when I am less exhausted.
by John Cole| 40 Comments
This post is in: John Cole Presents "Stories from the Road", John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House"
We are here. Today was an odyssey.
Details tomorrow when I am less exhausted.
Jackie
Hopefully Thurston had a good day today🤞🏻
frosty
Yes, even in the best of circumstances, the Texas Panhandle is an odyssey. Plus, you have to get through Oklahoma to get there, too.
Suzanne
When I was a kid and we moved from Long Island to Phoenix, we spent an overnight in Little Rock and the next night in Amarillo (and the next night in Gallup). I try not to stop in the Texas panhandle any longer.
different-church-lady
Dude, are you too tired to rant? Jesus, what kind of day was it?
Chetan Murthy
Reading about your trip, Blogfather, makes me wish for transcontinental rail. B/c …. *whew*.
HinTN
Here’s a great song about Amarillo
https://youtu.be/AANh-gMSn1Y?si=VYt9qbwzkKNJdMmm
Ryan Culwell
Enjoy
Jackie
Et tu Maine?
😂👏🏻👏🏻
Maine’s top election official on Thursday barred Donald Trump from the state’s primary election ballot, the second state to block the former president’s bid for re-election based on claims that his efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election rendered him ineligible,” the New York Times reports.
“In a written decision, the official, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, said that Mr. Trump did not qualify for the ballot because of his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, agreeing with a handful of citizens who claimed that he had incited an insurrection and was thus barred from seeking the presidency again under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.”
Maine’s SoS official statement:
https://www.maine.gov/sos/news/2023/BellowsDecisionChallengeTrumpPrimaryPetitionsDec2023.html
@Chetan Murthy: We have transcontinental railroad, it’s called Amtrak and I took it cross country last spring, twice (2 separate trips).
mrmoshpotato
Hot tub? CANNONBALL!
Devore
https://www.loc.gov/item/2014633456/#:~:text=than%20a%20restaurant.-,It%27s%20a%20tourist%20attraction.,and%20dessert%2C%20in%20an%20hour.
I assume the roadside billboards are still up advertising the 72 oz steak place in Amarillo
Chief Oshkosh
Glad you made it across that leg. Hope you get a good night’s rest.
@HinTN: not exactly, you have to change trains in Chicago. Capitol Limited Pittsburg to Chicago, Southwest Chief to Flagstaff. Joelle lives in Mesa, an hour south, or Phoenix is a bit more than an hour west.
Edit: with all the stuff they’re hauling they couldn’t really train it. But I’ve taken both those routes, and they’re beautiful.
Ohio Mom
We are just glad you checked in. Now we can go to sleep knowing you all have arrived safely.
Devore
If you’re going to make it all the way to phoenix tomorrow. Suggest watching the scenery transition as you drive south from the northern pine forests in Arizona to the desert around phoenix. Kind of a unique experience
Rose Weiss
We all love you, John Cole, and it’s so great to add Joelle to the virtual blogfamily!
kindness
Why is it we readers worry about the critters more than John and Joelle? Because…..of course we do.
Sure Lurkalot
9+ hours in a car/on the road is hard…with cats and a recalcitrant dog, a superhuman feat.
It does look like you have had and will have good driving weather. That’s not necessarily a given this time of the year, so there’s that.
Suzanne
@satby: There is no passenger rail in Phoenix at all, not since the mid 90s. There’s nothing else to transfer to.
Ksmiami
When we were dividing our time between Dallas and Northern NM, Amarillo was the overnight- not a bad place to walk dogs and Saltgrass steakhouse is decent. It’s kind of the Bakersfield of Texas
lurker
pretty sure I am already set up for disappointment on this one, as I initially misread Amarillo as Armadillo and whatever story comes out will not live up to that initial misreading…
glad to hear Joelle and John and the talent made it to a safe landing for the night…
Rose Weiss
As a former Texan, Amarillo isn’t awful, Lubbock is much worse. You have to go to San Antonio, Houston, or DFW enjoy Texas
Chetan Murthy
@satby: I’ve never taken Amtrak except BOS<->NY<->Baltimore. So I could be wrong, but … I’ve read that for anything except for the major urban corridors, passenger trains are at the mercy of freight trains (which get priority) and hence you can’t actually depend on any scheduled service. Which …. well, means that for most people it’s infeasible, and that in turn means that there just isn’t much actual service.
What I mean, is what I remember from movies like (IIRC) “After The Thin Man” where they’re taking trains across the country, and it’s pretty comfortable. The sort of thing I remember from taking the sleeper train Paris->Nice (for work). I’ve also taken a plane Paris->Nice, and …. I much, much preferred the sleeper. If we had reliable scheduled serviice cross-country, I’d take that over flying, no doubt.
Chetan Murthy
@Rose Weiss: *Houston*. Intolerable weather but boy howdy great people. So many people from all over the world, so much great ethnic food.
Delk
We drove from Chicago to Toronto today.
NotMax
Too much sponsorship interruptus within the video but check out the 1910 Brennan train.
Suzanne
So I could be wrong, but … I’ve read that for anything except for the major urban corridors, passenger trains are at the mercy of freight trains (which get priority) and hence you can’t actually depend on any scheduled service. Which …. well, means that for most people it’s infeasible, and that in turn means that there just isn’t much actual service.
You’re not wrong. Train-ing it across the country is not for anyone on a schedule. Flights are usually cheaper, too, by a lot.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings