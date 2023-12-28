Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    2. 2.

      frosty

      Yes, even in the best of circumstances, the Texas Panhandle is an odyssey. Plus, you have to get through Oklahoma to get there, too.

    3. 3.

      satby

      Jeezus, Little Rock to Amarillo is almost 9 hours normally (if you do the straight shot on 40, it says)! Glad you arrived safely, rest up. Hugs to all creatures great and small, and Joelle.

    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      When I was a kid and we moved from Long Island to Phoenix, we spent an overnight in Little Rock and the next night in Amarillo (and the next night in Gallup). I try not to stop in the Texas panhandle any longer.

    11. 11.

      Jackie

      Et tu Maine?

      😂👏🏻👏🏻

      Maine’s top election official on Thursday barred Donald Trump from the state’s primary election ballot, the second state to block the former president’s bid for re-election based on claims that his efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election rendered him ineligible,” the New York Times reports.

      “In a written decision, the official, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, said that Mr. Trump did not qualify for the ballot because of his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, agreeing with a handful of citizens who claimed that he had incited an insurrection and was thus barred from seeking the presidency again under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.”

      Maine’s SoS official statement:

      https://www.maine.gov/sos/news/2023/BellowsDecisionChallengeTrumpPrimaryPetitionsDec2023.html

    14. 14.

      swiftfox

      Wanted to eat at the Big Texan Steak Ranch.  But the car acted up and I did not want to risk it.  The Chinese place had shut down their grill.  So I got a pizza at CiCis.  Yuck.

    18. 18.

      satby

      @HinTN: not exactly, you have to change trains in Chicago. Capitol Limited Pittsburg to Chicago, Southwest Chief to Flagstaff. Joelle lives in Mesa, an hour south, or Phoenix is a bit more than an hour west.

      Edit: with all the stuff they’re hauling they couldn’t really train it. But I’ve taken both those routes, and they’re beautiful.

    20. 20.

      Devore

      If you’re going to make it all the way to phoenix tomorrow.   Suggest watching the scenery transition as you drive south from the northern pine forests in Arizona to the desert around phoenix.  Kind of a unique experience

    25. 25.

      piratedan

      @Devore: per the blogfather, they’re taking the left in Albuqueurque and popping in thru US 60…. my guess is that they hope to ditch Thurston in one of the very large array scopes in Socorro.

    26. 26.

      Sure Lurkalot

      9+ hours in a car/on the road is hard…with cats and a recalcitrant dog, a superhuman feat.

      It does look like you have had and will have good driving weather. That’s not necessarily a given this time of the year, so there’s that.

    29. 29.

      Ksmiami

      When we were dividing our time between Dallas and Northern NM, Amarillo was the overnight- not a bad place to walk dogs and Saltgrass steakhouse is decent. It’s kind of the Bakersfield of Texas

    30. 30.

      satby

      @Suzanne: Ok, I thought the train route described ending in Flagstaff and the “not exactly” answer made that clear enough, but obviously not.

      I took a shuttle last time, you can also rent a car to Phoenix.

    32. 32.

      lurker

      pretty sure I am already set up for disappointment on this one, as I initially misread Amarillo as Armadillo and whatever story comes out will not live up to that initial misreading…

      glad to hear Joelle and John and the talent made it to a safe landing for the night…

    33. 33.

      satby

      @Ksmiami: I’ve been in Texas a few times to work, and once in a mostly evacuated Houston for hurricane Rita with the ARC, and the only city I liked was San Antonio, which was the most Mexican feeling one. I don’t like Texas at all.

    34. 34.

      Rose Weiss

      As a former Texan, Amarillo isn’t awful, Lubbock is much worse. You have to go to San Antonio, Houston, or DFW enjoy Texas

    35. 35.

      Chetan Murthy

      @satby: I’ve never taken Amtrak except BOS<->NY<->Baltimore.  So I could be wrong, but … I’ve read that for anything except for the major urban corridors, passenger trains are at the mercy of freight trains (which get priority) and hence you can’t actually depend on any scheduled service.  Which …. well, means that for most people it’s infeasible, and that in turn means that there just isn’t much actual service.

      What I mean, is what I remember from movies like (IIRC) “After The Thin Man” where they’re taking trains across the country, and it’s pretty comfortable.  The sort of thing I remember from taking the sleeper train Paris->Nice (for work).  I’ve also taken a plane Paris->Nice, and …. I much, much preferred the sleeper.  If we had reliable scheduled serviice cross-country, I’d take that over flying, no doubt.

    40. 40.

      Suzanne

      @Chetan Murthy:

      So I could be wrong, but … I’ve read that for anything except for the major urban corridors, passenger trains are at the mercy of freight trains (which get priority) and hence you can’t actually depend on any scheduled service.  Which …. well, means that for most people it’s infeasible, and that in turn means that there just isn’t much actual service. 

      You’re not wrong. Train-ing it across the country is not for anyone on a schedule. Flights are usually cheaper, too, by a lot.

