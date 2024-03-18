Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: The RNC Bust-Out

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

In case anyone’s wondering where TFG picked up his new vocabulary word — Politico, “Bloodbath at RNC: Trump team slashes staff at committee”:

All told, the expectation is that more than 60 RNC staffers who work across the political, communications and data departments will be let go. Those being asked to resign include five members of the senior staff, though the names were not made public. Additionally, some vendor contracts are expected to be cut.

In a letter to some political and data staff, Sean Cairncross, the RNC’s new chief operating officer, said that the new committee leadership was “in the process of evaluating the organization and staff to ensure the building is aligned” with its vision. “During this process, certain staff are being asked to resign and reapply for a position on the team.”…

Trump advisers have described the RNC’s structure as overly bloated and bureaucratic, which they believe has contributed to the party’s cash woes. The RNC had about $8 million at the end of December, only about one-third as much as the Democratic National Committee.

Under the new structure, the Trump campaign is looking to merge its operations with the RNC. Key departments, such as communications, data and fundraising, will effectively be one and the same.

2/ you don’t need to do this stuff to have control. It’s also helpful to have an allied group to handle other responsibilities. Gotv operations, working with allied campaigns and a million other things. The only real point of doing this is that you get the money.

3/ People contribute lots of money to national parties. That money is now under the direct control of Trumps family and campaign which really must mean that it goes directly to Trump fees and judgments or possibly that it goes to running Trumps campaign because they campaign …

4/ money is going there. Who knows the details. But there’s simply no logic to any of it unless it’s to get the money for non-campaign stuff. The other argument is that anyone who isn’t totally loyal to Trump gets cut off by the RNC. But again, nominees/Presidents …

5/ control the party apparatus. He could do all that the old fashioned way. The only logic is personal control and personal use of the money raised by the RNC.

(Lalo Alcaraza via GoComics.com)

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

