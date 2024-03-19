It has nothing to do with the post, but I’ve been obsessed with this song lately.

It’s a haunting cover of an atmospheric ballad by Jason Molina, whose tragically brief oeuvre should be discovered and savored on its own terms.

Okay, now on to the post proper: Ready to see a candidate with a bloated, flabby orange head topped with a mess of piss-colored cotton candy run straight into a buzz saw?

Former President Trump said Sunday that he will decide “pretty soon” whether to back a national abortion ban… “We’re going to find out,” Trump told Fox News host Howard Kurtz on whether he would back the policy. “Pretty soon, I’m gonna be making a decision. I would like to see if we could make both sides happy.” The Trump campaign pushed back on reports of the policy last month but did not deny that Trump was considering it, instead offering a vague statement saying Trump would “sit down with both sides and negotiate a deal that everyone will be happy with.”

So apparently the idea is the scammy fraud can “negotiate” a settlement to put to rest an issue that’s roiled American politics for 50-plus years. Fran Lebowitz was right: “You do not know anyone as stupid as Donald Trump. You just don’t.”

Trump can seem immune to the laws of political gravity thanks to his lone talent for conning and bamboozling the gullible. But the rest of us don’t have to buy into that framing, even if the NYT does.

Josh Marshall shared semi-related thoughts on the occasion of Trump’s latest threat of violence (Après moi, le bloodbath), but the same principle applies to delusions of grandeur as well as threats. There’s no point in analyzing any of it because it’s all bullshit. We already know everything we need to know:

Trump is a lawless bully who will toss out the constitution, refuse to accept the results of an election and work with enemy foreign powers all for his own personal power. I mean, we literally know all of this. It’s not speculation. He’s done all of that. If a mob boss says someone is going to go sleep with the fishes I’m not going to get into an argument about whether that person has a big aquarium in his bedroom. Because he’s a mob boss and I’m not a chump and murdering people is what he does. It can be difficult because civic minded people find it a challenge to grapple with lawless degenerates. But it can be done.

I believe it can, it must, and it will be done.

