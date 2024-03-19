Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Russia bombs Ukraine’s maternity hospitals; Republicans in the House can’t sort out supporting Ukraine.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

American History and Black History can not be separated.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

Books are my comfort food!

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Empty Promises, Empty Threats (Open Thread)

Empty Promises, Empty Threats (Open Thread)

by | 68 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

It has nothing to do with the post, but I’ve been obsessed with this song lately.

It’s a haunting cover of an atmospheric ballad by Jason Molina, whose tragically brief oeuvre should be discovered and savored on its own terms.

Okay, now on to the post proper: Ready to see a candidate with a bloated, flabby orange head topped with a mess of piss-colored cotton candy run straight into a buzz saw?

Former President Trump said Sunday that he will decide “pretty soon” whether to back a national abortion ban…

“We’re going to find out,” Trump told Fox News host Howard Kurtz on whether he would back the policy. “Pretty soon, I’m gonna be making a decision. I would like to see if we could make both sides happy.”

The Trump campaign pushed back on reports of the policy last month but did not deny that Trump was considering it, instead offering a vague statement saying Trump would “sit down with both sides and negotiate a deal that everyone will be happy with.”

So apparently the idea is the scammy fraud can “negotiate” a settlement to put to rest an issue that’s roiled American politics for 50-plus years. Fran Lebowitz was right: “You do not know anyone as stupid as Donald Trump. You just don’t.”

Trump can seem immune to the laws of political gravity thanks to his lone talent for conning and bamboozling the gullible. But the rest of us don’t have to buy into that framing, even if the NYT does.

Josh Marshall shared semi-related thoughts on the occasion of Trump’s latest threat of violence (Après moi, le bloodbath), but the same principle applies to delusions of grandeur as well as threats. There’s no point in analyzing any of it because it’s all bullshit. We already know everything we need to know:

Trump is a lawless bully who will toss out the constitution, refuse to accept the results of an election and work with enemy foreign powers all for his own personal power.

I mean, we literally know all of this. It’s not speculation. He’s done all of that.

If a mob boss says someone is going to go sleep with the fishes I’m not going to get into an argument about whether that person has a big aquarium in his bedroom. Because he’s a mob boss and I’m not a chump and murdering people is what he does.

It can be difficult because civic minded people find it a challenge to grapple with lawless degenerates. But it can be done.

I believe it can, it must, and it will be done.

Open thread.

  Baud
  BC in Illinois
  catclub
  Cervantes
  Chief Oshkosh
  Chris
  coin operated
  cope
  Dangerman
  dmsilev
  Frankensteinbeck
  Hoodie
  hueyplong
  Jackie
  Jeffro
  Ken
  kindness
  Matt McIrvin
  MattF
  Mike in NC
  Miss Bianca
  Mousebumples
  Mr. Bemused Senior
  mrmoshpotato
  NotMax
  Old School
  RaflW
  randy khan
  rikyrah
  Skippy-san
  stinger
  TaMara
  Ten Bears
  The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  Thedeadcanary
  Van Buren
  zhena gogolia

    68Comments

    1.

      Jeffro

      “We’re going to find out,” Trump told Fox News host Howard Kurtz on whether he would back the policy. “Pretty soon, I’m gonna be making a decision. I would like to see if we could make both sides happy.”

      Translation: “I haven’t figured out what polls best yet”, said America’s Most Principled Man

    2.

      Ten Bears

      It’s a bully’s momentum, the wind in its’ sails. Soon as the wind goes out it collapses

      I’ve been calling its’ bluff for a long time but nobody listens. And the bluff is bigger than just it, that army of wannabe brownshirts are just that: wannabes. When the wind goes out they’ll collapse

      Bloody the bully’s nose, they’ll collapse …

    3.

      BC in Illinois

      I was displeased to see this bit of garbage on Twitter :

      Rod Blagojevich
       @realBlagojevich

      12 years ago today I walked into prison to serve 14 years for practicing politics. Weaponized prosecutors did to me then, what they are doing to Trump now. I would NEVER GIVE IN & neither is Trump. Some things are so important you must be willing to go down fighting!

      I lived in Illinois when Blago was impeached, removed, and convicted for his crimes. “Weaponized prosecutors / practicing politics” is such a pile of bullshit.

      I lived in Maryland when various governors were sent to prison for their crimes. (The only reason that Spiro Agnew was allowed to plea-bargain his way out of a bribery conviction was the absolute necessity for getting him out of the way, so that Nixon could be removed.)

      I have never understood the “how terrible it is to prosecute a president” line of thought.
      What’s terrible is a president committing crimes.

    5.

      cope

      That is a haunting cover but I’m feeling haunted so it’s OK.

      As soon as he negotiates a plan that makes both sides of the abortion issue happy, he will use a compass and straightedge to square the circle.

    6.

      stinger

      So, “pretty soon”? When’s that? In two weeks? Like his anti-Obamacare healthcare plan? Or his infrastructure week?

      And who exactly are the “both sides” he’ll be sitting down with to decide the fate of my body autonomy? MAGA Republicans and Chamber of Commerce Republicans? Protestant fundamentalists and Catholic fundamentalists?

    7.

      Old School

      If a mob boss says someone is going to go sleep with the fishes I’m not going to get into an argument about whether that person has a big aquarium in his bedroom.

      Off-topic: I’ve long suspected that the writers of The Simpsons wrote an entire episode around a variation of this joke.

    8.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      civic minded people find it a challenge to grapple with lawless degenerates.

      Oh, I don’t know, I find it quite rewarding.

      I just wish they’d call after…

    9.

      rikyrah

      This is a compliment towards Sherrod Brown and his new ad out.

       

      David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) posted at 9:48 AM on Tue, Mar 19, 2024:
      Great ad…and I have to say, I don’t know whether Tim Ryan could have beaten J.D. Vance, but this is the type of campaign he should have run. One focused on workers without picking unnecessary fights with the Democratic Party. The stakes were really high in that election.
      (https://x.com/david_darmofal/status/1770100155355726069?t=0GMGoJeRIS6LgUugC6hRuA&s=03)

    10.

      catclub

      Wow. CNN has had it with Musk. 5th paragraph but still.

      At this juncture, calling Musk a right-wing shitposter is no longer provocative. It’s simply accurate. And his ugly behavior is even more troubling because of the fact that Musk is enormously influential, casting a large shadow across multiple industries and doing billions of dollars’ worth of national security business with the US government.

    11.

      RaflW

      You KNOW his ego and self-regard is badly bruised by being functionally broke if he thinks pivoting to discussing a national abortion bad helps.

      Reply
    14.

      coin operated

      Fran Lebowitz was right: “You do not know anyone as stupid as Donald Trump. You just don’t.”

      I have a RWNJ brother who is running a close second place….

    15.

      RaflW

      @BC in Illinois: I suspect that chiding grammar pisses off MAGAs, but this man was governor of a big state with a top five US city. “I would NEVER GIVE IN & neither is Trump.”

      It’s idiots all the way down.

    16.

      TaMara

      So the rapist, child molester, who likes to grab women by the pussy wants to negotiate with women on how they should use their uterus?

      Oh, wait, how could I be so naive? He means he’s going to sit at a table with a bunch of white men and ‘negotiate’.

      Here he is stripping women worldwide of healthcare

      Empty Promises, Empty Threats (Open Thread)

    17.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @coin operated: I have a RWNJ brother who is running a close second place….

      If your right wing brother were actually stupider than Trump, I suspect Republicans would be making him the runaway favorite for their nomination.

    18.

      Jackie

      Reposting this great news from last thread:

      After two months of litigation and consideration, the Montana Supreme Court overruled the state attorney general’s January finding that a constitutional initiative to explicitly protect abortion rights is “legally insufficient,” resolving one of many obstacles to the proposal being placed before voters on the November ballot, the Montana Free Press reports.

    22.

      Mike in NC

      Looking forward to the GQP making a national abortion ban its signature issue for the 2024 election, while their standard bearer is a convicted rapist.

    23.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @rikyrah: so when he says he wants a bloodbath, we need to take it seriously.

      So to suggest bathing in blood is good for the skin would be tasteless?

    25.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @RaflW: They’re rarely caused by mashing a neighboring key, but probably would be fodder for some quality psychoanalysis.

      Oh, boy, you can have the padded cell next to mine 🤗

    30.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Miss Bianca: So, Orangemandias thinks there’s some way to make “both sides happy” with a national abortion BAN?

      This speaks to his self-image as the consummate deal maker. Führer Further, his immunity to political gravity may not extend to failing to deliver the promised Gilead when they’re so close after 50 years.

      This would ordinarily be a train wreck for the ages, now it’s likely to be an amuse bouche as we approach the trial.

      ETA: Sorry, trials.

    31.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @cope: As soon as he negotiates a plan that makes both sides of the abortion issue happy, he will use a compass and straightedge to square the circle.

      Too late. George Santos has already done that.

    32.

      Skippy-san

      His ability to be manipulated is what the evil people who work behind the scenes with him love. Scum like Miller and Bannon, both of them Eichmann wannabes, know they can sell him on any evil scheme if they pitch it right. The flawed economic theories of scum like Mnunchin are the same.

      It would be funny if the consequences were not so tragic. The Orange Monster has be done away with.

    33.

      coin operated

      The Trump campaign pushed back on reports of the policy last month but did not deny that Trump was considering it, instead offering a vague statement saying Trump would “sit down with both sides and negotiate a deal that everyone will be happy with.”

      Doesn’t matter…whatever ‘negotiation’ he pitches still has to get by SCOTUS and that deck is already  stacked.

    34.

      randy khan

      There’s a meme going around showing the Merriam-Webster dictionary entry for bloodbath, which has “a major financial disaster” as the third definition, and therefore obviously what Trump meant.  I am, ah, not convinced.

    35.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: Too late. George Santos has already done that.

      Well, it’s easy to square a circle when you’re an interdimensional god-king and that’s one of his lower-tier positions, like Congressman.

      Reply
    36.

      NotMax

      @stinger

      Take a cue from the 70s gas crisis?

      Abortions legal on odd numbered days, illegal on even numbered ones. But going one step further, never on Sundays or holidays.
      //

    37.

      kindness

      Trump… Used to be my biggest concern/question was if the rubes could be saved?  I don’t question that any more.  The answer is clearly no.  40% of (voting) Americans are out of their minds.  Now my concern is more geared towards the media.  Will they ever speak the truth again?  I’m leaning on no, they too are lost.  It’s not a good thing.

    38.

      zhena gogolia

      I was cleaning up all the junk from our telephone table this morning, and I came across a postcard with some reasonable instructions for how to deal with Covid. But on the front side of the postcard, it says in huge letters, “PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES FOR AMERICA.” How I do not miss that asshole, who has to have his own name plastered all over everything. I wish I had never heard the word Trump and never had to hear it again.

    40.

      MattF

      He’s a bully. Do whatever he says to do, give him whatever he wants… or some unspecified bad thing will happen. It’s 99.99% percent bullshit, but it’s not ridiculous to worry about that 0.01%.

    41.

      Dangerman

      “You do not know anyone as stupid as Donald Trump. You just don’t.”

      Each of his voters is as stupid as Donald Trump. Sadly, I know some hardcore Trumpies. They are stupid as a brick.

      This is not a fanciful statement. I ask a brick a question and get roughly the same answer as a Grumpy Trumpy. Glazed brick. Glazed eyes.

      Dumb as a brick.

    43.

      Hoodie

      Part of the problem is that too many of us still worry about how the press interprets Trump. Just go with the worst connotation. Most of the time you’ll be right, and the rest of the time it will be even worse than you could have imagined.

    44.

      Hoodie

      @rikyrah: It’s likely that McConnell is afraid of violence against him and/or his family if he doesn’t bend the knee. Of course, he’s a fucking sniveling coward. One thing you have to say in Pence’s favor, even if his politics are otherwise atrocious.

    45.

      hueyplong

      What is this “sit down with both sides” shit?  When has Trump ever participated in a “negotiation” in which he wasn’t one of the parties at interest?  His playing the neutral mediator has literally never happened in his life.

      This sets aside the fact that “negotiation” to him means simply stalling until he stiffs the other side.

    46.

      Ken

      @RaflW: Nowadays, though, it would be psychoanalysis of the spellchecker.  Perhaps the original was “abortion bam”; why did the checker choose “bad” instead of  “ban”, “bar”, “jam”, ….

    47.

      hueyplong

      @Hoodie: McConnell’s cowardice is especially repugnant when you consider the fact that he has so little time left anyway.  What is his sniveling cowardice buying, 18 months of ever-lowering quality of life before his trip to the fiery furnace?

    48.

      Van Buren

      Since Trump claims that post birth abortions are a thing, I am willing to accept a ban on them. But I’m not willing to go further.

    49.

      mrmoshpotato

      sit down with both sides and negotiate a deal that everyone will be happy with

      Oh!  So they can “Both sides!” letting women have bodily autonomy or not letting women have bodily autonomy?

      Schrödinger’s autonomy?  Being an orange shitstain, while also not being an orange shitstain?

    51.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @rikyrah: It seems that Trump committed perjury in claiming that he had over $4M in cash/other liquid assets.

      Why should he not be charged for perjury? Who would charge and prosecute that, and in what venue

      ETA: $400M!

    52.

      mrmoshpotato

      If a mob boss says someone is going to go sleep with the fishes I’m not going to get into an argument about whether that person has a big aquarium in his bedroom.

      LMAO!

    53.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Dangerman:

      Glazed brick. Glazed eyes.

      Have you ever raised children?  That conservative empty stare is the four year old refusing to acknowledge your argument, because if he says anything he might not be able to push it aside, forget it, and go right back to behaving the way he wants.  It’s the exact same mental process and behaviors.  Same with the changes of subject.

    54.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Chief Oshkosh: Why should he not be charged for perjury? Who would charge and prosecute that, and in what venue?

      In which court did he make the claim? Was it more than one? Let’s have a nationwide purjury party.

    56.

      dmsilev

      “Make both sides happy” I guess means “make both conservatives and extreme conservatives happy”. Or, more likely, it means that Trump doesn’t have a fucking clue about the issue, since it doesn’t really impact him personally at all, so he’s falling back to his normal bullshitting routine and if he (God forbid) does get back into the White House he’ll be content to be led around by the nose on this particular question, meaning that he’ll do what the fanatics want.

    57.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Van Buren: Since Trump claims that post birth abortions are a thing, I am willing to accept a ban on them. But I’m not willing to go further.

      If Trump, as a final concession, wants to offer himself up as one final afterbirth abortion, I won’t say anything to try to stop him.

      This is all the obvious setup for Trump sacrificing himself for our sins.  It’s all so clear now…

    59.

      Jeffro

      @Miss Bianca: let him short-circuit (or stroke out) trying to figure out how to sell it, whatever ‘it’ ends up being.

      I’m sure it’ll sound like the best plan EVER…to his ears, at least…so I say, “go for it, trump!”

    61.

      Jeffro

      @dmsilev: “Make both sides happy” I guess means “make both conservatives and extreme conservatives happy”. Or, more likely, it means that Trump doesn’t have a fucking clue about the issue

      right on both counts!

      just give him a mike and put him on camera, and let him start explaining away. Pleeeeeease snooze media, I’m begging you!

    63.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: It’s the NY case before Judge Engoron. Trump stated twice in his deposition that he had more than $400 million in cash.

      PDF here:

      https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/23932452/452564_2022_people_of_the_state_of_v_people_of_the_state_of_exhibit_s__859.pdf

      Page 79, lines 9-18.

      Commentary at WaPo:

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/02/28/trump-said-he-had-400-million-cash-now-his-lawyers-say-bond-is-struggle/

    64.

      Chris

      @dmsilev:

      “Make both sides happy” I guess means “make both conservatives and extreme conservatives happy”.

      Say what you want about The West Wing, but “actually, what you’ve done is bring together the right with the far right” remains an accurate assessment of the governing style of any Republican representative enough of his party to win the nomination.

    65.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Chief Oshkosh: So it seems like NY ought to charge him.

      Granted, he may have repeated the lies in other courts

      ETA: IANAL. But sure seems like it should just be wherever the act was committed. Now if he did do it in multiple courts, I wonder could one roll them all up or otherwise supersede the others?

    66.

      Ken

      @hueyplong: This sets aside the fact that “negotiation” to him means simply stalling until he stiffs the other side.

      “I’ll set the nation’s abortion policy after I see how much both sides are willing to pay me.”

      (Shades of an old XKCD….)

