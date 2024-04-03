Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

World Central Kitchen: Protect the Helpers

51 Comments

Chef José Andrés wrote a powerful guest opinion piece for the New York Times in response to the death of seven WCK aid workers in an IDF strike earlier this week. Here’s a gift link. Excerpts below:

In the worst conditions you can imagine — after hurricanes, earthquakes, bombs and gunfire — the best of humanity shows up. Not once or twice but always.

The seven people killed on a World Central Kitchen mission in Gaza on Monday were the best of humanity. They are not faceless or nameless. They are not generic aid workers or collateral damage in war…

From Day 1, we have fed Israelis as well as Palestinians. Across Israel, we have served more than 1.75 million hot meals. We have fed families displaced by Hezbollah rockets in the north. We have fed grieving families from the south. We delivered meals to the hospitals where hostages were reunited with their families. We have called consistently, repeatedly and passionately for the release of all the hostages…

We know Israelis. Israelis, in their heart of hearts, know that food is not a weapon of war.

Israel is better than the way this war is being waged. It is better than blocking food and medicine to civilians. It is better than killing aid workers who had coordinated their movements with the Israel Defense Forces.

The Israeli government needs to open more land routes for food and medicine today. It needs to stop killing civilians and aid workers today. It needs to start the long journey to peace today.

In the worst conditions, after the worst terrorist attack in its history, it’s time for the best of Israel to show up…

Like the humanitarian he is, the chef acknowledges the immense suffering on all sides — the Palestinian civilians in Gaza, the hostages still being held there and the victims and survivors of Hamas atrocities. The worst currently have free rein. I sure hope the best figure out how to show up.

Open thread.

    51Comments

    2. 2.

      leeleeFL

      Benjamin Netanyahu has been putting supporters of Israel in untenable positions to far too long.  He needs to be removed from power and replaced by people who want peace and security for both sides.  The same is true of Mahmoud Abbas.  They have failed their people, and those of us who support a safe, mutuallly secure Israel and Palestine must say so.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      cain

      Israel shamed themselves with killing those aid workers. From accounts described they did so maliciously. Bibi has to go. Like the U.S., they took an event that had given them world wide support and turned it into something that burned their reputation with the international community for years to come. What we did in Iraq should shame us Americans – what Israel has been doing with Gaza should shame every Israeli with their actions.

      They are being painted into a corner. That doesn’t let Hamas off the hook. Those assholes need a reckoning and removed from civic responsibilities of the Palestinian people. The fact that they fucking charging their own people for the food we are distributing for free is a war crime and they should be tried in absentia at the hague or at a UN court.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      It appears that even Bibi has realized this was a major fk-up, and I hope it continues to fk things up for him.  I don’t think it was a mistake in terms of the IDF’s general approach — this is what they’ve been doing day and night and not making much secret of it — but it’s clear they underestimated the blowback. I just hope it’s enough to tip the scales further at the WH.

      Off-topic: this is great fun.  I Don-Bombed Sedona with a Trump cardboard cutout   (Gift link) https://wapo.st/3VKq2ea

      Reply
    5. 5.

      New Deal democrat

      Two comments:

      I think Chef Andres’ operations approach the level of sainthood in US public opinion. With the information that it appears the convoy was deliberately targeted, with three strikes to make sure the workers were killed, I suspect this is going to have a significant impact in how US opinion views Israel’s Gaza operation.

      Secondly, it has gotten almost zero attention in the US, but several days ago Israel bombed an Iranian consulate in Syria. Not some terrorist hideout, not some alllied paramilitary operation, but an actual diplomatic mission. That’s an Act of War, plain and simple.

      Maybe Israel has some inside information that leads it to believe that Iran won’t respond, but this certainly risks a big escalation in the war.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cain

      @New Deal democrat:

      Secondly, it has gotten almost zero attention in the US, but several days ago Israel bombed an Iranian consulate in Syria. Not some terrorist hideout, not some alllied paramilitary operation, but an actual diplomatic mission. That’s an Act of War, plain and simple.

      It seems Bibi plans to stay in power by getting Israel into war with its neighbors. You can bet that SA is happy with their rival getting into it with Israel.

      The whole middle east is one big flaming area of passion as hot as the climate.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MrRoivas

      Every single place I’ve read over where Israelis gather to chat is filled with dismay, shame and anger over this unfathomable act. The most generous of interpretations still requires a criminal level of stupidity and warped judgement.

      May those responsible be brought to justice. It won’t bring back those killed.

      Words fail to express the heaviness in my heart whenever I think about this.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Soprano2

      It’s as if Israel is actively trying to get the whole world to turn against them. When I heard the story this morning that all three cars were fired on, I thought “so the story that it was an accident is bullshit”. It wasn’t an “accident”, they did it deliberately because they thought there was one member of Hamas in the cars. Also, they said this happened in Egypt, so then I also knew it wasn’t an accident. This also makes me think another reason they did it was to get all the aid workers to pull out, so that Gazans will starve to death. It seems that Bibi and those who support him are in favor of ethnically cleansing Gaza with any means necessary.

      Biden should use this incident to denounce them and say we aren’t giving them any more aid, period. They should not use our money to murder aid workers.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bbleh

      @cain: concur.  He’s fighting for his political life — and to avoid potential imprisonment — and he’s happy to take the country down with him.  And at least so far he’s got a big chunk of the population solidly behind him.

      Sounds familiar …

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Caveatimperator

      @cain:

      It’s also interesting that as the current war has progressed, there’s been a shift in the political winds among liberal Israel supporters in the US. A few weeks ago, Chuck Schumer called for a new government. Schumer! He’s been staunchly pro-Israel since forever! If you’ve lost him, something has gone very wrong.

      And a lot of the hardliners (both in Israel and outside it) take this shift not as a sign that they’ve crossed a line, but as a sign that people outside the country are being brainwashed. Don’t get me wrong, a lot of anti-Israel sentiment is full of conspiracy theories and pseudohistory, but there’s also so much that is well grounded in facts.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MattF

      And yes, everyone should contribute to WCK. I contribute, and I like getting the occasional email from them.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      PeaceisPossible

      Israel’s defense minister has said what Israel is doing wouldn’t be possible without US complicity.

      The Biden administration funds and whitewashes Israel’s massacres, ethnic cleansing and genocide, and you wholeheartedly cheerlead and will vote for him. You cheerlead Biden, who has rejected three permanent ceasefire proposals.

      Look within at what this does to your soul.

      Can you forgive yourself? I’ll try to forgive you.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      satby

      Chef Andres already deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, but if he helps to topple Netanyahu (and his powerful advocacy may) the entire world will owe him a huge debt of gratitude.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      John S.

      @Caveatimperator:

      Meanwhile, antisemitism is on the rise — fueled in part by what Israel is doing. But good luck trying to explain to conservative Jews that hate cannot be stopped by violence. Lord knows I have tried.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Citizen_X

      It’s hard for the best to show up, if they keep getting murdered when they do.

      Bibi, Putin, and Trump are all desperate to stay or get back in power, willing to kill however many people it takes to protect their position. I wish I had a clear idea how to stop them.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Warblewarble

      In the face of the evidence of three deliberate strikes to kill the aid workers. We are still seeing efforts to grant immunity to the Israelis as has been granted to them for countless other killings. This is not as we are being told “defending Israel” it is part of calculated policy to starve and drive Palestinians from their land .

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Lyrebird

      @MrRoivas: Agreed.  Thank you for your comment.  I don’t have words… but I managed to help my students talk about the war yesterday in a way that left them all feeling heard, I think.

      Thank you Betty C for bearing witness in such a principled way.

      J Street doesn’t yet have a new update, but their January call for a stop to the bombings is still pretty spot on, and I think I will call my congressperson again to remind him about this proposal to recognize a demilitarized Palestinian state now, not later.

      Jay said in a comment last night that Canada has cancelled arms sales to Israel.  I don’t know with our current defense agreements whether the US can do that, but I sure hope some officials are busy figuring out how.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MomSense

      Chef Andres is truly a person of peace and deserving of the Novel Peace Prize. I hope that Israelis and Palestinians listen to him and choose peace and leaders who will make it a reality.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      PeaceisPossible

      @Citizen_X: Isn’t the more immediate question, “How do we stop Biden from funding Israel’s crimes?”

      If you don’t care about how Biden is enabling these massacres, then we have to conclude your concern is faked and partisan.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Another Scott

      Chef José Andrés walks the talk and is a wonderful human being.

      Ultimately, we are who we pretend to be. Or, in other words, how we act matters much more than how we think or how we talk. I say that as someone who is moved by stirring words as much (or maybe more) than others. But it’s actions that ultimately matter.

      If the IDF and Israel’s governments act like fascists, then we should believe our own lying eyes and adjust our policies taking that into account.

      Peace and comfort to the innocents.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      cain

      @John S.: Let’s face it – those people will find any excuse to hate Jews. Israel is certainly providing cover for their hate but they are gonna keep hating regardless. Antisemitism a mental disease of which there seems to absolutely no rational reason to hate them.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      PeaceisPossible

      @Betty Cracker: If you can claim that a president who funds genocide is a good man, then you are his cheerleader.

      Imagine if a German in the ’30s claimed Hitler was a good man, despite his actions on “this one issue.”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Another Scott

      @Lyrebird: It may take an act of Congress to stop sales.

      I don’t doubt, though I haven’t checked, that the President and the DoD have quite a bit of discretion on when things are actually delivered or transferred.  E.g. There were Lockheed C-130s parked in Marietta, GA for years that had been purchased by the Shah of Iran but weren’t delivered after the revolution.

      “Sorry, Bibi, we’re having trouble finding available ships and planes to get those things over to you.  We’re working on it.  Don’t call us, we’ll call you…”

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      PeaceisPossible

      @The Thin Black Duke: Is it being a troll to point out that partisanship is leading us all down a terrible moral path?

      To point out that principles are worthless unless they are applied universally?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      topclimber

      Has the US joined the EU in pointing out how Israel has to date shown no evidence for its claims that the UNRWA had many members who actively supported the Oct. 7 atrocity?

      Janez Lenarcic, the head of humanitarian aid and crisis management at the European Commission, said that neither he nor – according to his knowledge – anybody else at the EU executive, or any other UNRWA donor had been presented with evidence by Israel.” This was as of 3/14.

      This charge charge led to many countries suspending aid to UNRWA, US included. Now the GOP clowns want to make the cutoff last at least a year. Because no evidence is needed when Bibi speaks.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Soprano2:

      Biden should use this incident to denounce them and say we aren’t giving them any more aid, period. They should not use our money to murder aid workers.

      This.

      And in general, I just don’t see why we’re providing money and weaponry to Israel at all. Even before the last six months, we were just enabling Israel to be a bad actor, blockading Gaza and making sure “settlers” take over more and more of the West Bank while pushing the Palestinians into smaller and more disjointed fractions of the West Bank.  And doing what they could to sabotage our deal with Iran to remain without nuclear weapons.

      They are not a friend of the U.S., and they’re a dubious ally at best.  Fuck this special relationship with them; it’s time to treat them like any other nation.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      coin operated

      @lowtechcyclist:

      They are not a friend of the U.S., and they’re a dubious ally at best.  Fuck this special relationship with them; it’s time to treat them like any other nation.

      THIS.  100%

      Reply
    45. 45.

      kindness

      @PeaceisPossible: Buddy….. blaming Joe Biden for Bibi/Likud’s evil isn’t covering you with the glory you hope for.  It’s more like you’ve taken a dump in your own dinner bowl and expect to be congradulated.  Trump is way worse.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Another Scott

      @PeaceisPossible: Your link doesn’t contradict what I said.

      Congress appropriates funds.  It is illegal for the President not to spend the money Congress appropriates.  If you want Congress to spend money differently, you need to get them to change the appropriations.  Good luck with that.

      Have a nice day.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Yeah, checking out. I have better things to do with my day. Hope y’all find as successful a way to ignore the latest pain in the ass as I have.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Kay

      @topclimber:

      According to Adam’s post last night, no food aid is getting in at all.

      There will be mass starvation shortly.
      My fear is that Biden actually DOES recognize how horrible this situation has become and is now trying to get a broader deal done, because if he doesn’t the US will have absolutely no moral ground left. He has to keep Israel on board for a broader deal, which means more suffering for Palestinians. I feel helpless watching this – like he’s committing political suicide.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Paul in KY

      @bbleh: Hamas sure helped him by getting a ‘big portion of population with him’.

      But that’s what Likud Israel has always used Hamas for…

      Reply
    51. 51.

      topclimber

      @Another Scott: Biden could declare that conditions have changed since the bill was passed and that arms would destabilize a bad situation, and/or that the current Israeli regime is not in compliance with aid restrictions and likely never will be.

      I also think there is a way for Congress to overrule his decision, but it needs a veto-proof vote. Peace is possible; this is not.

      Reply

