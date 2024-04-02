Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

In my day, never was longer.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

Republicans don’t trust women.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

This fight is for everything.

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

You cannot shame the shameless.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

T R E 4 5 O N

You are here: Home / Political Fundraising / For the Night Shift

For the Night Shift

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Even though fundraising for Worker Power was last week :-) I thought you’d be interested in reading the announcement about Ruben.  Looking good, Ruben!

We have an angel match to keep us going for AZ and an another angel match to keep us going for NV.  The NV Angel is matching up to $800 more for their state, and the AZ Angel still has $625 still available on her match.   There are separate thermometers so you can choose which state(s) you want to donate to!

Remember, with an external match and a BJ angel, your donations up to $50 per person end up being 4x your donation amount.   At least until we run out of BJ Angels!

To count toward the match, let us know about your donation in the comments, or you can drop me an email message if you prefer.  Let me know which state or state in the comments.

ARIZONA

 

NEVADA

For the Night Shift

Worker Power, poised to run the state’s most extensive electoral field operation, announced its endorsement of Congressman Ruben Gallego for the U.S. Senate. Worker Power joins a coalition of labor and progressive groups in endorsing Congressman Gallego.

“Worker Power is immensely proud to endorse Congressman Gallego for Senate. He has always been a staunch supporter of Arizona’s working families. His integrity, compassion, and dedication to improving the lives of all Arizonans–no matter their race, age, gender identity, or socioeconomic status–are the foundation of what makes him the right candidate for Senate,” said Brendan Walsh, Executive Director of Worker Power.

“Congressman Gallego is one of us,” said Maggie Acosta, Worker Power Field Director. “He has a working-class background and understands the needs of families in Arizona. He symbolizes what we are fighting for: opportunity no matter where you come from, the rights of people over corporate greed, and a future where we can all live with dignity.”

In 2022, over 400 canvassers with Worker Power and UNITE HERE Local 11 knocked on a total of 750,000 and had 120,000 conversations with voters in Arizona advocating for U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs, Adrian Fontes, Kris Mayes, and other state and local candidates.

Remember, we helped fund a Worker Power team in AZ in 2022, and we raised funds for all for the listed candidates, and a few others from AZ, I believe.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • KRK
  • Martin
  • mvr
  • WaterGirl
  • Wolvesvalley

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      This is an open thread, but I will check back first thing in the morning to make sure everyone on the night crew is matched for any donations in the comments.

      Because of the Angle match and the external match, your donation up to $50 per state gets multiplied by 4.

      $10 -> $40,  $15 -> $60,  $25 -> 100,  $35 -> $140,  $50 -> $200

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.