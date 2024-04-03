(Image by NEIVANMADE)

As I write this Kharkiv is under attack!

Right now all of eastern Ukraine is under air raid alert.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We clearly understand what Russia is preparing for; we and all our partners must have a clear response to Russian operations – address by the President of Ukraine I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! There is a new security agreement for our country. This is the eighth one – now with Finland. Today we signed it in Kyiv during the visit of the new President of Finland. He arrived together with the Speaker of the Parliament, and this is the first time such a joint visit has been made, moreover, the first visit of the new President has been made specifically to Ukraine. It is very symbolic, and we appreciate this symbolic support. Just as we appreciate all the practical support provided by Finland for our defense and our people. Today we have a new package of defense support. We talked in great detail about the need to bolster air defense. We also talked about defense production – about joint projects on weapons, on shells. This is where our countries can do much more together. And we have agreed today that the teams of our countries will work together as actively as before. It is important to say that Finland clearly understands the necessity of Ukraine’s integration into the European Union and NATO. I thank you for your willingness to help, to provide arguments in favor of an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO. In general, we can say that the entire Finnish society, all political forces equally understand the importance of our defense in this war for our entire region, for the whole of Europe. And we must not waste time, we must interact more, do more together, and convince other partners to be more active. It’s all about our common security, about protecting millions of people from Russian murderers. I also had several phone calls today. The first was with Prime Minister Kishida. I thanked him for the comprehensive assistance provided both for our security and for our economic resilience. And for the political support. Japan is among the global leaders in assisting Ukraine and upholding international law. I briefed Mr. Prime Minister on the situation on the battlefield, its prospects, and our needs, including everything that would help us repel Russian attacks. It was a fruitful conversation. And after the recent decisions of the Japanese government, Japan’s total support for Ukraine has already exceeded $12 billion. Today I also spoke with the new Prime Minister of Portugal. We coordinated our work and, in particular, instructed our teams to start preparing a security agreement between our countries. Of course, we will continue to implement the existing agreements. We are gradually planning our work with our partners for the coming months – both May and June should be a time of activity for the sake of Ukraine, for the sake of achieving our goals in this war. We clearly understand what Russia is preparing for, what they want, and what they will be drafting soldiers into their army for. And we, all of us, our partners, must have a strong response to Russian operations – any Russian operations. We must win this war. This is Ukraine’s historic chance to thwart Russian revanchism, and we must seize it. For the sake of reliable security for our children. Today, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi delivered a long and detailed report. Our actions in key directions. Defense of our positions. Fortification of our positions. Our pressure on Russian positions. Our key plans for defense and active operations in the near future. I thank everyone who is fighting on the frontline now, who is in combat positions and on combat missions. I thank everyone who trains our warriors, everyone who volunteers. I am proud of our people. And I thank everyone in the world who helps. Glory to Ukraine!

During a presser with the Finnish president, Zelensky responded to the UN’s “condemnation” of the strikes on Shahed drone manufacturing plant in Tatarstan: "To truly grasp how people survive in Kharkiv without light and water, you must come, see, and then decide whether to… pic.twitter.com/g2xpwUdZQm — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) April 3, 2024

During a presser with the Finnish president, Zelensky responded to the UN’s “condemnation” of the strikes on Shahed drone manufacturing plant in Tatarstan: “To truly grasp how people survive in Kharkiv without light and water, you must come, see, and then decide whether to condemn something or not. Russia understands nothing except force”

Politico EU reports on the munitions and weapons system famine in Ukraine. (emphasis mine)

According to Zelenskyy, unless the stalled multibillion-dollar package is approved soon, his forces will have to “go back, retreat, step by step, in small steps.” He also warned that some major cities could be at risk of falling. Obviously, Zelenskyy’s warnings are part of a broad diplomatic effort to free up the military aid his forces so desperately need and have been short of for months — everything from 155-millimeter artillery shells to Patriot air-defense systems and drones. But the sad truth is that even if the package is approved by the U.S. Congress, a massive resupply may not be enough to prevent a major battlefield upset. And such a setback, especially in the middle of election campaigns in America and Europe, could very well revive Western pressure for negotiations that would obviously favor Russia, leaving the Kremlin free to revive the conflict at a future time of its choosing. Essentially, everything now depends on where Russia will decide to target its strength in an offensive that’s expected to launch this summer. In a pre-offensive pummeling — stretching from Kharkiv and Sumy in the north to Odesa in the south — Russia’s missile and drone strikes have widely surged in recent weeks, targeting infrastructure and making it hard to guess where it will mount its major push. And according to high-ranking Ukrainian military officers who served under General Valery Zaluzhny — the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces until he was replaced in February — the military picture is grim. The officers said there’s a great risk of the front lines collapsing wherever Russian generals decide to focus their offensive. Moreover, thanks to a much greater weight in numbers and the guided aerial bombs that have been smashing Ukrainian positions for weeks now, Russia will likely be able to “penetrate the front line and to crash it in some parts,” they said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely. “There’s nothing that can help Ukraine now because there are no serious technologies able to compensate Ukraine for the large mass of troops Russia is likely to hurl at us. We don’t have those technologies, and the West doesn’t have them as well in sufficient numbers,” one of the top-ranking military sources told POLITICO. According to him, it is only Ukrainian grit and resilience as well as errors by Russian commanders that may now alter the grim dynamics. Mistakes like the one made on Saturday, when Russia launched one of the largest tank assaults on Ukrainian positions since its full-scale invasion began, only to have the column smashed by Ukraine’s 25th Brigade, which took out a dozen tanks and 8 infantry fighting vehicles — a third of the column’s strength. However, the high-ranking Ukrainian officers reminded that relying on Russian errors is not a strategy, and they were bitter about the missteps they say hamstrung Ukraine’s resistance from the start — missteps made by both the West and Ukraine. They were also scathing about Western foot-dragging, saying supplies and weapons systems came too late and in insufficient numbers to make the difference they otherwise could have. “Zaluzhny used to call it ‘the War of One Chance,’” one of the officers said. “By that, he meant weapons systems become redundant very quickly because they’re quickly countered by the Russians. For example, we used Storm Shadow and SCALP cruise missiles [supplied by Britain and France] successfully — but just for a short time. The Russians are always studying. They don’t give us a second chance. And they’re successful in this.” “Don’t believe the hype about them just throwing troops into the meat grinder to be slaughtered,” he added. “They do that too, of course — maximizing even more the impact of their superior numbers — but they also learn and refine.” The officers said the shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles supplied by the U.K. and U.S. in the first weeks of the invasion came in time, helping them save Kyiv — and so, too, did the HIMARS, the light multiple-launch rocket systems, which were used to great effect, enabling them to push Russia out of Kherson in November 2022. “But often, we just don’t get the weapons systems at the time we need them — they come when they’re no longer relevant,” another senior officer said, citing the F-16 fighter jets as an example. A dozen or so F-16s are expected to be operational this summer, after basic pilot training has been completed. “Every weapon has its own right time. F-16s were needed in 2023; they won’t be right for 2024,” he said. And that’s because, according to this officer, Russia is ready to counter them: “In the last few months, we started to notice missiles being fired by the Russians from Dzhankoy in northern Crimea, but without the explosive warheads. We couldn’t understand what they were doing, and then we figured it out: They’re range-finding,” he said. The officer explained that Russia’s been calculating where best to deploy its S-400 missile and radar systems in order to maximize the area they can cover to target the F-16s, keeping them away from the front lines and Russia’s logistical hubs. The officers also said they now need more basic traditional weapons as well as drones. “We need Howitzers and shells, hundreds of thousands of shells, and rockets,” one of them told POLITICO, estimating that Ukraine needed 4 million shells and 2 million drones. “We told the Western partners all the time that we have the combat experience, we have the battlefield understanding of this war. [They] have the resources, and they need to give us what we need,” he added.

Much more at the link.

In March alone, Russian terrorists used over 400 missiles of various types, 600 “Shahed” drones, and over 3,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. This terror is wreaking havoc on cities and villages throughout Ukraine, and Russia is particularly relentless in bombarding frontline and border areas. Our city of over a million people, Kharkiv, has been subjected to missile and drone strikes since the full-scale war began. Recently, Russian terrorists also began to use aerial bombs against Kharkiv. The city sees daily humiliation and pain, as well as daily losses. Critical infrastructure has been destroyed, and ordinary residential buildings are being demolished on a daily basis. None of this will be possible when Ukraine receives reliable air defense systems capable of saving lives and restoring security to our cities. “Patriots” in the hands of Ukrainians have demonstrated that all forms of Russian terror can be defeated. This is what our Kharkiv, as well as all of our cities and communities, require right now, as Russian strikes threaten their lives.

Finland:

Finland sends the 23rd military aid package for Ukraine, worth €188 million. The total amount of support provided by Finland since the beginning of the full-scale aggression is close to €2 billion. Also, Ukraine and Finland have signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support. We are grateful to our Finnish partners for their unwavering support. Together, we will overcome the russian evil.

Kostyantynivka, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

I meant to mention, it’s scrawled on the wall of the destroyed Kostyantynivka train station, where I must have caught more than 100 trains in more than a decade. And the station where I first arrived in the Donbas when I moved here 14 years ago. See the opening pages of my book. https://t.co/z0JslZZlk3 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) April 3, 2024

Chasiv Yar:

Things definitely not looking great for the Ukrainians trying to hold onto Chasiv Yar. If it falls, Russia would be able to use the heights to threaten Kostiantynivka, where there's a major rail line. (video of Chasiv Yar from https://t.co/e9yYHTXP9g) pic.twitter.com/dms0WjTEC7 — Mike Eckel (@mikeeckel.bsky.social) (@Mike_Eckel) April 3, 2024

Kharkiv:

Comparing Russian attacks on power stations to Ukrainian strikes on oil depots is like equating aggressor with victim. Key difference: while one is a war crime, the other is Ukraine's right to self-defense. Witness the aftermath of the latest attack on a Ukrainian power station. pic.twitter.com/PgkMGJzUhA — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) April 2, 2024

Zaporizhzhia front:

The path of the russian Buk air defense system has ended.

Ukrainian warriors destroyed it on the Zaporizhzhia axis. 📹: @DI_Ukraine pic.twitter.com/j8J9VR4UDB — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 3, 2024

Tonenke, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Powerful footage shared by DeepState shows warriors of the 25th and 68th Brigades repelling an assault by armoured group of the imperial formations using anti-tank systems, including Javelin. It is believed around 50 imperial vehicles took part in the assault on Tonen’ke several days ago. The battle rages on. https://t.me/DeepStateUA/19161

Kreminna front, Terny, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Repelling of a Russian AFV column attack on the Kreminna front, Terny area. https://t.co/AXQLDrYohL https://t.co/gMXR7ThYGr pic.twitter.com/IB7hy18GQq — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 3, 2024

Bakhmut front:

Example of the use of Ukrainian ground drones to destroy Russian trench positions. Drones deliver and unload mines on Russian positions, after which remote detonation is carried out.https://t.co/5lH57v8YgR https://t.co/vUMeFfmKbd pic.twitter.com/HTCdBefdcT — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 3, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

