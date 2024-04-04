Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Israel Agrees to Reopen Land Crossing and Port after “Unprecedented” Threat from President Biden

Please let this be real.

I can’t help but wonder if the proposed date a new election in the fall might have been part of a  one-two punch resulting in  the change from Bibi.  (We can only hope that Bibi is feeling absolutely desperate, and with good reason.)

The article said the phone call was “spurred by”  the deliberate attacks that killed the 7 World Central Kitchen workers.

After U.S. ultimatum, Israel immediately promises to open new aid routes into Gaza  (CBC)

Israel promised it will open new humanitarian aid routes into Gaza on Thursday, immediately after its most important international ally appeared to threaten it with an ultimatum.

“There’s been growing frustration,” with Israel’s handling of the war, White House spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.

In the coming hours and days, he said, the U.S. would look for several specific changes: new humanitarian aid crossings into Gaza, an immediate ceasefire as Israel takes new steps to protect civilians, and more movement in hostage negotiations.

This marked the first time the Biden administration has threatened publicly to use its leverage on Israel to get specific changes in Gaza, another indicator of the shifting politics of the war.

In Washington, criticism of Israel, once relegated to the fringe, has moved into the mainstream, with Biden facing particular pressure from his party’s left.

What’s less clear are the specifics of the U.S. ultimatum.

The White House had repeatedly refused to specify what it would do if unsatisfied with what it hears back from Netanyahu’s government.

“What we want to see are some real changes on the Israeli side. And if we don’t see changes from their side, there’ll have to be changes from our side,” he said.

“But I won’t preview what that could look like.”

This is absolutely horrifying.  I read about it earlier, but it’s just as shocking the second time.  

On a related note, Kirby declined to comment on news reports that purport to identify one of the reasons for a high number of civilian casualties in Gaza.

Israeli and British outlets this week reported on an artificial intelligence program, called Lavender, that the Israeli military has used to identify suspected Hamas operatives.

The list purportedly grew to 37,000 at one point — but was eventually scaled back — and those people were targeted for bombing, even if they were surrounded by civilians.

Military personnel rarely questioned the AI before approving strikes, according to the reports.

Monsters.  The leaders in Israel  have lost their humanity.

Hoping for real changes, BIG changes, immediately, not some bullshit pretense with incremental changes.  I don’t think Biden would accept that if Bibi tried it.

Open thread.

  BR
  Chacal Charles Calthrop
  Chet Murthy
  Craig
  FastEdD
  Harrison Wesley
  Jackie
  Jay
  JaySinWA
  Lyrebird
  Martin
  Origuy
  stinger
  WaterGirl

      FastEdD

      Look, Mr. President, I love ya, man. I’ll continue to send money and support. I’ll proudly vote for ya and bug all my neighbors to vote for ya. I’m not the praying kind, but if I were I’d pray every night for your reelection. But could you please stop sending bombs to Israel? Please? That would be a good start.

      WaterGirl

      After reading the first comments, I’m kind of sorry that I took the time to put the post together.

      Is it not possible to appreciate progress?

      To appreciate that something good might come out of the horrible and needless deaths of the World Central Kitchen workers?  That thousands of people’s lives might be saved?

      BR

      @FastEdD:

      I think better than saying it on this top 10000 blog one might call one’s senator and congressperson to make the same demand. I did.

      Biden is a coalition leader, it’s his style. If his former colleagues in the senate start making speeches saying that the arms should stop flowing, he’ll take that as a sign. They haven’t, but with pressure they might.

      Craig

      Progress is good. It’s how change actually happens. Thanks for the post. You’re right. Israel’s leaders are monsters.

      JaySinWA

      Apparently Lavender has been used to identify a large set of low level Hamas targets.

      There have been varying levels of acceptable collateral damage (civilians killed) at different times, mentioned in the article. Generally much larger than in past engagements.

      From 927mag.com:

      The Lavender machine joins another AI system, “The Gospel,” about which information was revealed in a previous investigation by +972 and Local Call in November 2023, as well as in the Israeli military’s own publications. A fundamental difference between the two systems is in the definition of the target: whereas The Gospel marks buildings and structures that the army claims militants operate from, Lavender marks people — and puts them on a kill list.

      Much more context at the link

      https://www.972mag.com/lavender-ai-israeli-army-gaza/

      Partnered with “The Gospel” referenced above, link mentioned by Adam in earlier posts:

      https://www.972mag.com/mass-assassination-factory-israel-calculated-bombing-gaza/

      Harrison Wesley

      @WaterGirl: I’m sorry – I’m not trying to take some sort of shot at you.  But this isn’t progress; it’s bullshit.  The Joe-Bibi kayfabe isn’t funny and isn’t enlightening.

      Origuy

      I think Biden has lost patience with Israel. I’m sure what he’s saying publicly is much milder than what’s flowing through diplomatic channels. And if we stopped sending munitions to Israel today, they still would have plenty to flatten Gaza with.

      Open thread, so trip report. I flew into CVG last night and stayed at the Radisson in Covington, KY. Nice hotel, round tower with rotating restaurant  on the 18th floor that I didn’t get a chance to check out. This morning, I stopped at a bookstore/cafe called Roebling Books near the bridge of the same name. Recommended, you would think you were in Berkeley or Madison. Got some books for the grandnephews.

      Toured the Hopewell Mounds National Historic Park in the Chillicothe area. This is the US’s newest World Heritage Site, with several locations of ceremonial sites dating back 2000 years.

      Staying tonight in the General Denver Hotel, in Wilmington, OH. Built 1928, with the original elevator that requires an employee to operate. I like classic old hotels, even if they’re a little quirky. There’s a step up to go into the bathroom and I’ve tripped on it a couple of times.

      Martin

      Israel already isn’t implementing its own policy. There are multiple causes for this, but Sen Van Hollen has spoken out about two of them:

      1. Israeli settlers blocking convoys into Gaza. Some arguing that no aid until hostages are released, and some simply arguing no aid – the usual Trump ‘these aren’t human, they’re monsters’ bullshit. Israel is not going to stand up to their own settlers, even with this ultimatum.
      2. Adminsitrative bullshit. This is part and parcel of what I wrote the other day about how organizations work. Israel already has a policy to allow aid in, but Israels own officials are making sure it doesn’t function. Interview with Sen Van Hollen:

      You mentioned that you could fill us in more about the issue with Smotrich. What was it you were going to say?
      So, this was a shipment of flour from Turkey that was at the port of Ashdod, and had enough flour to feed hundreds of thousands of people for weeks. Smotrich intervened and refused to allow the flour to be transferred because he didn’t want the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to be able to distribute it, even though we know that UNRWA has been the primary distribution system for aid in Gaza. I should point out that Ambassador David Satterfield, our humanitarian envoy, has said repeatedly that he has received zero evidence from the Netanyahu government that U.N.-distributed aid has been diverted to Hamas. But Smotrich was holding this up, claiming that he didn’t want it to go through UNRWA, and so the flour has to be transferred to the World Food Program, but before it could be released to the World Food Program, UNRWA had to pay delay charges for the time that it was sitting in the port of Ashdod because Smotrich had not allowed it to be delivered, and when UNRWA went to make that payment, it was rejected by the Israeli bank that refused to accept a payment from UNRWA.

      Let’s take for the moment that the assertions that there were a dozen UNRWA employees that participated in the Oct attack. That’s out of 13,000 employees. Under a very strict reading of Israeli policy, you probably could declare that UNRWA could no longer serve as an aid provider (under a less strict reading of US policy, Israel should have stopped receiving US aid ages ago). And I’m sure there are admisntrative rules about paying for that aid before it can be released, and I’m sure there are rules that once UNRWA has been classified as no longer being a valid aid provider that Israeli banks would stop taking their money. And under all of this, administrators could argue that they aren’t blocking aid, it’s just that the aid providers aren’t following the rules – even when the rules are impossible to follow.

      These are not new concepts. They are long employed techniques of having a stated policy and having a defacto very different policy. They are used by all parties (you should see some of the shenanigans I pulled to get financial support to undocumented students) – it was all legal, but some of it probably wasn’t intended to be…

      So, you get good policy when the expression of the policy and the intend of the people implementing the policy are aligned. Now, I doubt very much that the US laid out consequences here that are sufficiently strong that Bibi, Smotrich, and the settlers will all get in line. My guess is Bibi maybe is on board, but probably not the others – not the least of which because whatever consequences the US laid out are not public and likely won’t be unless and until Israel fails here. Smotrich might know them, and might not care. The settlers certainly won’t know them and certainly won’t care.

      The official position of Israeli leadership is so fucking far from any genuine effort to aid the people of Gaza that I’m skeptical you can ever get a genuine policy response. Organizations have cultures, and the culture of the Israeli government has been very strongly shaped in that last few months, and the hardest thing to do in an organization is to change the culture. I really, really doubt it’s going to happen because Biden said strong words. My guess is they’re going to need to see real, direct, public consequences before anything meaningful changes.

      JaySinWA

      @WaterGirl:

      To appreciate that something good might come out of the horrible and needless deaths of the World Central Kitchen workers?  That thousands of people’s lives might be saved?

      I hope that is the case, but the WCK murders is such a breach of trust that it will probably be hard to convince volunteer groups to come back.

      Good on Biden for moving in a better direction in this mess. Now Israel has to come up with more than empty promises.

      Martin

      @WaterGirl: There’s two kinds of progress here:

      1. US leadership doing the right things
      2. Israeli leadership doing the right things

      We’re in the state where 1 is starting to happen, and for a lot of us, that’s a big victory. We can’t really influence the Israeli government, but we can influence ours. Having the US taking the right positions is huge.

      But Israel isn’t the US and getting them there is a very different proposition. I’m increasingly optimistic the US is getting on the right path, and no more optimistic Israel is. But I’m increasingly optimistic that the international community will choose to force the matter, because I think that’s the only path remaining.

      Chet Murthy

      @Jay@WaterGirl: Seconded.  Some may view this as Kabuki; I view it differently.  We all trust that Biden can accurately sense American public opinion on important domestic matters; I believe he can do so on important foreign policy matters too, and that his hardening position is a sign that the American public is getting fed up with Israel’s actions in this war.  WG, you have it right: Israel’s leaders have lost their humanity, and they need to stop or be stopped.  If Biden senses that he can do this while still saving the US from Fascism, that’s a good thing.  I’m sure there’s a long road still ahead, but it’s progress.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      @Martin: nobody from UNWRA participated in the attack:https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/mar/01/unrwa-funding-pause-employees-october-7-hamas-attack-claims-no-evidence-un

      I participated in as many of the ant-war protests against Bush’s Iraq war that I could, and over & over we were told, “if you object to the war against Saddam Hussein, you’re objectively supporting Saddam Hussein.”

      Thats the basis on which Israel claims everyone supports Hamas.

      expecting the Israeli leadership to do the right thing is like expecting Trump or Putin to do the right thing: not ever going to happen.

      the only question in my mind is whether Israel can actually hold an honest, free & fair election. And I think they may have only one left.

      Jackie

      OT, but this made me laugh!

      No Labels national director Joe Cunningham told Fox News that he would vote for President Biden now that his group has said it will not launch a third-party candidate into the fray of the 2024 presidential election.

      I want to tell Cunningham to FOAD, while thanking him for his vote 🤪

      Martin

      @Origuy: I think Biden has lost patience with Israel. I’m sure what he’s saying publicly is much milder than what’s flowing through diplomatic channels.

      Reports are that things are getting extremely heated inside the White House – some in communication with Israel, and some staffers having hit their limit regarding the current policy trajectory.

      Martin

      @Chacal Charles Calthrop: I don’t rule out that there might have been an individual here and there. UN staff have been documented doing bad shit in a variety of places, so it does happen, but it’s hardly a systemic problem. Israel cut off UNWRA because Israel has embraced suffering as policy, and for no other reason.

      Lyrebird

      @WaterGirl: ​
       

      Thanks WG for posting this glimmer of an important step! I had been hoping for something today on this front and had assumed – too late…

