Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

It’s the corruption, stupid.

T R E 4 5 O N

A consequence of cucumbers

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Come on, man.

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 772: Russia Double Taps Strikes Rescue Workers in Zaporizhzhia

War for Ukraine Day 772: Russia Double Taps Strikes Rescue Workers in Zaporizhzhia

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

Screen shot of new artwork by NEIVANMADE. The background is black. In the bottom foreground are grey Ukrainian homes and apartment buildings being bombarded by red Russian missiles with the Special Military Operation "Z" symbol on them. Above the missiles, written in red is the word "Ruzzians". Below the buildings being attacked is the statement "Turns Homes Into Graves".

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

As I begin to write tonight’s update – 7:20 PM EDT – the eastern half of Ukraine is under air raid alert!

Kharkiv is under missile and Shahed drone attack!

Earlier today Russia did another double tap strike in Zaporizhzhia targeting rescue workers who’d responded to the initial strike.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We can rightfully be proud that in every region of Ukraine, people strive to do everything for our defense – address by the President of Ukraine

5 April 2024 – 18:31

I wish health to all Ukrainians!

Today – the city of Chernihiv, and Chernihiv region. Our defense is here, our warriors.

I’m grateful to everyone involved in the construction of fortifications in the region: Chernihiv region is working according to schedule. I listened to reports from the military and security leadership of the region about defense issues, destruction of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, and resistance to attacks. The problems are the same in all border areas. It’s continuous Russian abuse – shelling and terror. Last year, terrorists fired 15,000 shells attacking the border communities of Chernihiv region where living 15,000 residents, who suffer constant attacks from Russia. They spare no shell. They try to get to literally every person – they want to destroy life here completely. And everyone who defends our people, all our communities, our entire Ukraine, everyone in the world who helps Ukraine, is a true defender of life. I am grateful to everyone.

I held a coordination meeting devoted to the city of Chernihiv and the region concerning many social and recovery issues. We will speed up the demining of farmland – it’s what the region needs so that there are no remnants of Russian shells, the shells and mines left since the occupation. Our government officials now have the resources to support the economic life of Chernihiv region. I held a meeting here with entrepreneurs as part of our “Made in Ukraine” program. The platform was presented in the region. The government will allocate an additional UAH 1.2 billion in economic areas for Chernihiv region. It’s what would support the region. And of course, I thank everyone working in our revitalized industries, especially in defense companies, everyone involved in drone development, equipment for the Armed Forces, for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. We can rightfully be proud that in every region of Ukraine, people strive to do everything necessary for the country, necessary for our defense, for the success of our warriors on the battlefield.

And one more thing.

Right here, in Chernihiv region, I want to specially commend all our border guards. Each and every one who serves in units of Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service on the borderline, and together with all units of the defense and security forces on the front lines. I’m grateful to everyone who has proven themselves truly strong individuals, truly effective defenders of Ukraine! DOZOR is the special unit of our border guard service. With honor, it performs tasks along the entire front line. Special recognition goes separately to the DOZOR teams of drone operators. I am proud of you, our soldiers! Thank you to the border guards from the Pomsta and Stalevy Kordon brigades of the Offensive Guard. Warriors of the Volyn detachment, especially Senior Soldiers Serhiy Lebed and Serhiy Antoniuk. Thank you, guys, and thank you to all your comrades! Soldiers of the Kherson border detachment, especially Soldier Oleh Shybeko and Sergeant Vasyl Kovalenko. Well done! The Sumy border detachment, especially Sergeants Ihor Lukianenko and Oleksandr Solomatko. Thank you for resisting Russian saboteurs.

Thank you to everyone who delivers results for Ukraine! To all who protect lives!

Chernihiv, thank you for this day!

Glory to Ukraine!

Lithuania:

 

DC:

First post from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App:

2/6. I do think what Johnson is doing now is specifically designed to prevent the discharge petition from getting enough votes. 
3/6. By bringing up Ukraine, he is giving members of Congress an excuse not to sign the discharge petition. 
4/6. For the last six months, all of Johnson’s ploys have had the same logic. Make a promise, create some hope, generate excuses for European and executive branch inaction, weaken Ukraine, advance Russian genocide. 
5/6. Press coverage dwells now on hope rather than recalling that Johnson’s entire record thus far as Speaker involves dishonest gambits to prevent Ukraine funding. 
6/6. If you are a member of Congress, please sign the discharge petition.
@razomforukraine @JoaquinCastrotx @RepAndreCarson @RepMarkPocan 

Somewhere in Ukraine:

The Defence Blog has the details:

Ukrainian pilots made a spontaneous landing in the middle of a field near a young boy proudly waving the Ukrainian flag upon their return from a mission.

The boy, who regularly greeted them with the national flag as they flew overhead, received a surprise when the airmen landed to deliver him candies, gifts, and heartfelt greetings. As a pair of attack helicopters, Mi-24s, returned from their mission, one landed in the field to allow a crew member to approach the boy with gifts while the other circled at low altitude.

This touching act sparked a wave of admiration on social media, where users praised the airmen for brightening the day of a patriotic young boy who deeply loves his country.

Little dusty in here.

Bakhmut front:

Pokrovsk, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Chernihiv Oblast:

Kharkiv and other parts of Ukraine:

Russia isn’t just trying to take down Ukraine’s power generation and transmission grid, it is also trying to destabilize Europe’s energy generation and transmission grid and Europe’s transportation infrastructure:

Russia:

Among the drones which Ukraine launched against the Morozovsk air base in Russia was also this one. The music you hear hasn’t been added to the video, it is the drone with a speaker playing the German/Breton drinking song “Was wollen wir trinken” (what do we want to drink).

Don’t know who had this idea but let him know that I owe him a drink.

Source of video: @war_monitor_ua

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

First, some adjacent material from the Ukrainian MOD:

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BR
  • db11
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jay
  • Martin

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    3. 3.

      BR

      Adam, sorry for the OT but I am curious what you think of this (translation from ynet):

      The commander who gave the order to fire on the WCK convoy, Colonel (res.) Nohi Mendel, was a graduate of Ateret Kohanim, an extremist religious organization. His reasoning for ordering the attack: “if they’ve already delivered food, they’re no longer under humanitarian protection.” John Brown/Sebastian ben Daniel’s point that the war criminals all turn out to be right-wing and religious strikes true again.

      https://mastodon.social/@Alon/112221364971959630

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Martin

      @BR: As I said yesterday, if everyone in the implementation chain isn’t in agreement on the intent of the policy – you don’t have a policy – you have a bunch of people making shit up as they go.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Martin

      @BR: Not sure ‘we knew they weren’t combatants but we decided to kill them anyway’ will play at The Hague. Sure hope we get to find out.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.