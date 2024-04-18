Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Republicans don’t trust women.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

People are weird.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Let’s finish the job.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickel?”

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

“But what about the lurkers?”

You are here: Home / Political Fundraising / Targeted Political Fundraising 2023-24 / Twice in the Same Week!

Twice in the Same Week!

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

The last person I was certain would be president, though I didn’t know if it would be in my lifetime, was Barack Obama.  I have been pretty sure since – what, maybe 2017 or so? – that the same thing would be true of Jon Ossoff.

Both GA Senators are worth their weigh in gold.  This is Jon Ossoff again, just a couple of days ago.

When I posted this one a couple of days ago, I reminded everyone that Balloon Juice donated $700,000 to various entities in GA in 2020, and look what we got for our trouble.  We won the presidency, we got two amazing GA senators; we got the Senate, which was huge.

Let’s do it again this cycle!

Two mystery Balloon Juice Angels have $1,000 matches – one for NV and one for AZ.

As I type, we have $17,027 for AZ ($1k is a check) and $15,204 for NV.  That means we are $7,769 away from our $40,000 goal.  $2k of that will be covered by our Mystery Angels, which means we need to raise $5,769 to meet the external angel match.

Excluding the $2k from the Mystery Angels, that’s about $2k needed for AZ and about $3,750 for NV.

We can do this, right?

ARIZONA

NEVADA

Out-raise them.  Out-organize them.  Out-strategize them.  Out vote them.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • gwangung
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Miss Bianca
  • stinger
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    6. 6.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      “Four score and seven days ago, the Senate put on the floor a comprehensive border security bill…”

      ok, question. I thought border security was part of the Ukraine bill the Senate sent to the House?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: I’m pretty certain that the border bill was shot down in the exactly the way Jon Ossoff described up top.  The Rs wouldn’t even vote for their own fucking bill because Donnie said not too.

      Fucking sheep.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      There should be training classes for Dems when they are elected.

      How to spend your 5 minutes of time with witnesses wisely.

      Taught by several of our current House members, and Jon Ossoff and Sheldon Whitehouse.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      stinger

      $50 for Nevada.

      Lincoln didn’t lose every election; he was an Illinois state representative and then U.S. representative for Illinois before becoming President. However, he did lose in his initial efforts for those state and federal offices, only winning in later campaigns.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.