The last person I was certain would be president, though I didn’t know if it would be in my lifetime, was Barack Obama. I have been pretty sure since – what, maybe 2017 or so? – that the same thing would be true of Jon Ossoff.
“No one—and I mean no one—is interested in or takes seriously lectures on border security from Senate Republicans.”
You need to watch @SenOssoff
— Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) April 18, 2024
Both GA Senators are worth their weigh in gold. This is Jon Ossoff again, just a couple of days ago.
Wow!
Senator My Boo went all the way in on DeJoy
When he started off with his, "Did you get my letter?," line of questioning I knew, and DeJoy knew, it was going to be fire and flames 🔥
— Qondi (@QondiNtini) April 16, 2024
When I posted this one a couple of days ago, I reminded everyone that Balloon Juice donated $700,000 to various entities in GA in 2020, and look what we got for our trouble. We won the presidency, we got two amazing GA senators; we got the Senate, which was huge.
Let’s do it again this cycle!
Two mystery Balloon Juice Angels have $1,000 matches – one for NV and one for AZ.
As I type, we have $17,027 for AZ ($1k is a check) and $15,204 for NV. That means we are $7,769 away from our $40,000 goal. $2k of that will be covered by our Mystery Angels, which means we need to raise $5,769 to meet the external angel match.
Excluding the $2k from the Mystery Angels, that’s about $2k needed for AZ and about $3,750 for NV.
We can do this, right?
ARIZONA
NEVADA
