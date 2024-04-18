The last person I was certain would be president, though I didn’t know if it would be in my lifetime, was Barack Obama. I have been pretty sure since – what, maybe 2017 or so? – that the same thing would be true of Jon Ossoff.

“No one—and I mean no one—is interested in or takes seriously lectures on border security from Senate Republicans.” You need to watch @SenOssoff pic.twitter.com/yte6scGtkt — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) April 18, 2024

Both GA Senators are worth their weigh in gold. This is Jon Ossoff again, just a couple of days ago.

Wow! Senator My Boo went all the way in on DeJoy When he started off with his, “Did you get my letter?,” line of questioning I knew, and DeJoy knew, it was going to be fire and flames 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BZ3KX7XYAK — Qondi (@QondiNtini) April 16, 2024

When I posted this one a couple of days ago, I reminded everyone that Balloon Juice donated $700,000 to various entities in GA in 2020, and look what we got for our trouble. We won the presidency, we got two amazing GA senators; we got the Senate, which was huge.

Let’s do it again this cycle!

Two mystery Balloon Juice Angels have $1,000 matches – one for NV and one for AZ.

As I type, we have $17,027 for AZ ($1k is a check) and $15,204 for NV. That means we are $7,769 away from our $40,000 goal. $2k of that will be covered by our Mystery Angels, which means we need to raise $5,769 to meet the external angel match.

Excluding the $2k from the Mystery Angels, that’s about $2k needed for AZ and about $3,750 for NV.

We can do this, right?

Out-raise them. Out-organize them. Out-strategize them. Out vote them.