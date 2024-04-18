Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Anachronisms (Open Thread)

Anyone watching “Franklin” on Apple TV? Michael Douglas stars, and the early reviews are mixed.

I like it — Ol’ Ben is my favorite Founder and denomination of U.S. currency. Douglas is compelling, and the cast includes many fine actors.

However, I spotted an anachronism in a recent episode:

Boston terrier resting on cushion

That’s a Boston terrier in a scene that is set in 1777. The breed did not exist in that century.

Oh well. Anachronisms happen. For example, you can’t swing a cat in this town without walloping a fascist, nearly 80 years after my heroic grandfather left to help defeat Nazis across the ocean.

So it goes, poo-tee-weet, etc.

Open thread!

 

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Speaking of anachronisms

      A Louisiana House committee voted Thursday to repeal a law requiring employers to give child workers lunch breaks and to cut unemployment benefits — part of a push by Republicans to remove constraints on employers and reduce aid for injured and unemployed workers.
      The House Labor and Industrial Relations panel advanced the child labor legislation, House Bill 156, along with HB119, which would slash the amount of time for which people can collect unemployment aid. A third bill the committee approved, HB529, would change how workers’ compensation wages are calculated in ways that could reduce benefits received by some injured laborers

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      Reposting for BC

      Betty C must be really happy DeSantis is back.

      The devil is in the details after Florida Satanic Temple members announced plans to take advantage of a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday that would allow volunteer chaplains to provide support services for public K-12 students.
      “We’re not playing those games in Florida,” DeSantis said at a press conference at a high school in Kissimmee. “[Satanism] is not a religion. That is not qualifying to be able to participate in this.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Old School

      @Baud:

      First-term state Rep. Roger Wilder, R-Denham Springs, who sponsors the child labor measure and owns Smoothie King franchises across the Deep South, said he filed the bill in part because children want to work without having to take lunch breaks.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tim in SF

      My favorite anachronism of all time was in Bill & Ted’s excellent Adventure. They were at a 15th century English cottage and there was a pumpkin on the window sill. My aunt, a frequent attendee at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire, yelled at the top of her lungs, “there were no pumpkins in 15th century England! NO PUMPKINS until Drake brought them back to Elizabeth!” I thought she was going to stroke out.

      I’ve seen that scene once or twice in the intervening years and chuckled to myself.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      @bbleh: SHIT’S GETTING REAL!

      I know it’s early but…I’m a little bit giddier than I thought I’d be.  =)

      I’m going to give myself some grace about it.  It’s been a long (HELLA LONG FUCKING) time coming!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      rikyrah

      @Baud:

      Rescinding child labor laws

      If they kill your child while doing said labor, the corporations can’t be sued

      Now, children don’t have lunch breaks.

      In Florida, if you work outside in the sun, you don’t have to have any breaks.

      Just STOP STOP STOP

      saying that there’s no difference between the parties.

      BULLSHYT

       

      Show me one state, run by a Democrat, that’s trying to enact the same kinds of laws.

      JUST ONE.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ten Bears

      Rat. “Can’t swing a rat … ” Your average cat runs thirty to thirty-six inches, two and a half to three feet, nose to tail. Rat is half that, biggest one I ever saw maybe eighteen inches, foot and a half

      “Can’t swing a dead rat without hitting a fascist … “

      Reply
    17. 17.

      bbleh

      @Jeffro: I particularly like that he has to sit there and keep his fat frog mouth shut. And that Merchan ain’t takin no sh!t.

      and just wait til the ladies start offering unvarnished descriptions and professional opinions

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RandomMonster

      I agree that Ben is the funnest founding father. That titillating letter on why older women make better lovers…

      Reply

