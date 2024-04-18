Anyone watching “Franklin” on Apple TV? Michael Douglas stars, and the early reviews are mixed.

I like it — Ol’ Ben is my favorite Founder and denomination of U.S. currency. Douglas is compelling, and the cast includes many fine actors.

However, I spotted an anachronism in a recent episode:

That’s a Boston terrier in a scene that is set in 1777. The breed did not exist in that century.

Oh well. Anachronisms happen. For example, you can’t swing a cat in this town without walloping a fascist, nearly 80 years after my heroic grandfather left to help defeat Nazis across the ocean.

So it goes, poo-tee-weet, etc.

Open thread!