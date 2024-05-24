On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Captain C

Jerome is my favorite place in Arizona. It is located about a mile above sea level on Cleopatra Hill (near Mingus Mountain) and overlooks the Verde Valley. It got its start as a copper mine, with the mines literally below the town. The population maxed out around 10-15,000 or so in the ’20s, and at one point was known as the ‘Wickedest Town in the West’. In 1953, played out (and with some worry about the town collapsing into the mines), the mines closed, and the population dropped to around 100 or so. Since then, it’s become an art colony and more lately, a tourist attraction, with a population of 500ish and about 20 art shops, 5 or 6 restaurants, several hotels, a couple bars (and more recently, some wineries), and a few assorted other shops, including Puscifer, which is owned by Maynard from the similarly named band (and also Tool) which is, well, I’ll describe that later.

Jerome is also home to my favorite (and sadly retired) band, Major Lingo. I got to spend time with three of the four members on this trip, though Tony the slide player was as elusive as ever.