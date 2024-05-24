Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

I really should read my own blog.

I was promised a recession.

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Cole is on a roll !

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

White supremacy is terrorism.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

Let’s show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road – Captain C – Arizona – February 2024 : Jerome part 1

On The Road – Captain C – Arizona – February 2024 : Jerome part 1

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Captain C

Jerome is my favorite place in Arizona.  It is located about a mile above sea level on Cleopatra Hill (near Mingus Mountain) and overlooks the Verde Valley.  It got its start as a copper mine, with the mines literally below the town.  The population maxed out around 10-15,000 or so in the ’20s, and at one point was known as the ‘Wickedest Town in the West’.  In 1953, played out (and with some worry about the town collapsing into the mines), the mines closed, and the population dropped to around 100 or so.  Since then, it’s become an art colony and more lately, a tourist attraction, with a population of 500ish and about 20 art shops, 5 or 6 restaurants, several hotels, a couple bars (and more recently, some wineries), and a few assorted other shops, including Puscifer, which is owned by Maynard from the similarly named band (and also Tool) which is, well, I’ll describe that later.

Jerome is also home to my favorite (and sadly retired) band, Major Lingo.  I got to spend time with three of the four members on this trip, though Tony the slide player was as elusive as ever.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 1 9
Jerome, AZ

Looking north towards San Francisco Peaks.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 1 8
Tommy Rocks, Jerome, AZ

My friend Tommy has a little music store (memorabilia, instruments, records, tapes, CDs, and more) tucked away in one of the buildings in Jerome.  He also plays around northern and central AZ a lot (under the same name, Tommy Rocks!), doing various covers and originals.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 1 7
Jerome, AZ

In the ruins of this building, the Jerome Historical Society raises money by having an old outhouse (and now some toilets, which are more recent addition) for folks to try and toss their spare change into.  I have never succeeded (that I recall) in getting a quarter into the outhouse toilet hole, but I did get a coin into the outhouse more than once, and also all the other receptacles.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 1 6
Jerome, AZ

The House of Joy, which is now, I think, an art/souvenir shop, and has also been a restaurant (appointment-only at times), a hotel/b&b, and who knows what else in the depths of time.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 1 5
Jerome, AZ

There was some snow in Arizona!

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 1 4
Jerome, AZ

The Jerome State Historic Park, with a mining exhibition and 1916 house museum, and beyond it the relatively new (’90s-ish) cement plant down in Clarkdale.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 1 3
Jerome, AZ
On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 1 2
Jerome, AZ
On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 1 1
Jerome, AZ

Lawrence Memorial Hall AKA Spook Hall, site of many an excellent Lingo show.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 1
Jerome, AZ

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • raven

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.