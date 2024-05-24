NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade has launched Translatable, a nonprofit online community dedicated to supporting transgender youth. https://t.co/Krq4fPhJpJ — ABC News (@ABC) May 24, 2024

Okay, it would be better if some of them didn’t have to happen in the first place, but this is an imperfect world. Per ABC, “NBA great Dwyane Wade launches Translatable, an online community supporting transgender youth”:

NBA great Dwyane Wade was back in South Florida on Thursday to do battle again. The Hall of Famer spent more than 14 seasons as a guard for the Miami Heat, winning three championships, having Miami-Dade County nicknamed “Wade County,” and he still leads the franchise in everything from points and rebounds to personal fouls. But the fight he outlined Thursday at The Elevate Prize Foundation’s Make Good Famous Summit, after receiving the nonprofit’s Elevate Prize Catalyst Award, may be the most personal of all. “We’ve done so many great things here so it wasn’t easy to leave,” Wade told The Associated Press in an interview before the award ceremony. “But the community wasn’t here for Zaya, so the community wasn’t here for us.” Wade’s daughter, Zaya, who turns 17 next week, came out as transgender in 2020 in the midst of anti-trans legislation in Florida and other states that prompted many trans adults to flee the state. The Wade family sold their Florida home last year and moved to California. In accepting the award, Wade shared it with Zaya and credited her with inspiring the creation of Translatable, a new online community designed to support transgender children and their families… Elevate Prize Foundation CEO Carolina Garcìa Jayaram said that after hearing Wade’s plans, her nonprofit made a separate additional donation to Translatable, which was built with support from the Human Rights Campaign and The Trevor Project. “Dwyane Wade and what he represents speaks to the ethos of the whole foundation,” Jayaram told the AP. “He is such a hero in the sports universe and even beyond basketball. He’s been in the social justice space almost since the very beginning of his NBA career and most people don’t know that.”… The Elevate Prize Catalyst Award helps its winners, who have included actors Matt Damon and Michael J. Fox and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai, to amplify their philanthropic work by using the foundation’s resources and connections to inspire more donors and supporters.

Wade said his support of trans rights is a natural extension of being a parent and talked about how much he enjoys learning from Zaya in hourslong discussions at home. Jayaram said she was struck by Wade’s devotion as a parent, but also commended his decision to launch Translatable in Florida, “a place where many might feel a sense of exclusion.”… Dr. Michelle Forcier, a clinician at FOLX Health, which provides health services for LGBTQIA+ people nationally, said creating an online community for trans youth is a specific program that would be helpful. “Youth are all about electronic and online communication, socialization, and communities,” she said. “So if you are trying to support youth it only makes sense to be a part of how youth feel most comfortable communicating.” That this community comes from a celebrity ally makes it more impactful, Forcier said. “The transgender and gender-diverse community does not have the deep pockets — including financial, political, and media resources — that the anti-transgender and anti-diversity political and advocacy community has,” she said. “To have a champion who shows up for some of our most vulnerable — transgender and gender-diverse youth and the families that care for them — that would be a truly heroic act and possibly change the game entirely.”

'Green blitz': As election nears, Biden pushes slew of rules on environment, other priorities https://t.co/OuyHvcMT0W — The Associated Press (@AP) May 24, 2024





Repub Stupidity / Venality, the never-ending saga…

Republican US Senator Steve Daines of Montana said he will oppose President Joe Biden's pick who would have become the first Native American to serve as a federal district court judge in his home state, likely dooming her nominationhttps://t.co/QQwkRMkW6N pic.twitter.com/mUDzGWMa6s — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) May 23, 2024





October (No) Surprise:

And I'm positive he's conspired with Bibi to sabotage any hostage deal in Gaza. https://t.co/huBQrpZ9Wa — zeddy (@Zeddary) May 23, 2024

I’m deeply skeptical: Would TFG even be able to spell the name ‘Evan Gershkovich’ correctly, assuming he could remember it? Would Putin actually (pay enough attention to) make such a promise?

Sure, Netenyahu would cut a deal with anyone who seemed to offer him a few more weeks or months in office (not in jail), but — I think this statement falls under the category of ‘Defiant noises from a flailing loser’ [or more likely his media handler].