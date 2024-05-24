Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Ah, the different things are different argument.

The gop couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

So many bastards, so little time.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Good Things Still Happen

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Good Things Still Happen

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Okay, it would be better if some of them didn’t have to happen in the first place, but this is an imperfect world. Per ABC, “NBA great Dwyane Wade launches Translatable, an online community supporting transgender youth”:

NBA great Dwyane Wade was back in South Florida on Thursday to do battle again.

The Hall of Famer spent more than 14 seasons as a guard for the Miami Heat, winning three championships, having Miami-Dade County nicknamed “Wade County,” and he still leads the franchise in everything from points and rebounds to personal fouls. But the fight he outlined Thursday at The Elevate Prize Foundation’s Make Good Famous Summit, after receiving the nonprofit’s Elevate Prize Catalyst Award, may be the most personal of all.

“We’ve done so many great things here so it wasn’t easy to leave,” Wade told The Associated Press in an interview before the award ceremony. “But the community wasn’t here for Zaya, so the community wasn’t here for us.”

Wade’s daughter, Zaya, who turns 17 next week, came out as transgender in 2020 in the midst of anti-trans legislation in Florida and other states that prompted many trans adults to flee the state. The Wade family sold their Florida home last year and moved to California.

In accepting the award, Wade shared it with Zaya and credited her with inspiring the creation of Translatable, a new online community designed to support transgender children and their families…

Elevate Prize Foundation CEO Carolina Garcìa Jayaram said that after hearing Wade’s plans, her nonprofit made a separate additional donation to Translatable, which was built with support from the Human Rights Campaign and The Trevor Project.

“Dwyane Wade and what he represents speaks to the ethos of the whole foundation,” Jayaram told the AP. “He is such a hero in the sports universe and even beyond basketball. He’s been in the social justice space almost since the very beginning of his NBA career and most people don’t know that.”…

The Elevate Prize Catalyst Award helps its winners, who have included actors Matt Damon and Michael J. Fox and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai, to amplify their philanthropic work by using the foundation’s resources and connections to inspire more donors and supporters.

Wade said his support of trans rights is a natural extension of being a parent and talked about how much he enjoys learning from Zaya in hourslong discussions at home. Jayaram said she was struck by Wade’s devotion as a parent, but also commended his decision to launch Translatable in Florida, “a place where many might feel a sense of exclusion.”…

Dr. Michelle Forcier, a clinician at FOLX Health, which provides health services for LGBTQIA+ people nationally, said creating an online community for trans youth is a specific program that would be helpful.

“Youth are all about electronic and online communication, socialization, and communities,” she said. “So if you are trying to support youth it only makes sense to be a part of how youth feel most comfortable communicating.”

That this community comes from a celebrity ally makes it more impactful, Forcier said.

“The transgender and gender-diverse community does not have the deep pockets — including financial, political, and media resources — that the anti-transgender and anti-diversity political and advocacy community has,” she said. “To have a champion who shows up for some of our most vulnerable — transgender and gender-diverse youth and the families that care for them — that would be a truly heroic act and possibly change the game entirely.”


 
Repub Stupidity / Venality, the never-ending saga…


 
October (No) Surprise:

I’m deeply skeptical: Would TFG even be able to spell the name ‘Evan Gershkovich’ correctly, assuming he could remember it? Would Putin actually (pay enough attention to) make such a promise?

Sure, Netenyahu would cut a deal with anyone who seemed to offer him a few more weeks or months in office (not in jail), but — I think this statement falls under the category of ‘Defiant noises from a flailing loser’ [or more likely his media handler].

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty
  • brantl
  • Geminid
  • Kay
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Nelle
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Soprano2
  • Spanky
  • stinger
  • TBone

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Jayaram said she was struck by Wade’s devotion as a parent, but also commended his decision to launch Translatable in Florida, “a place where many might feel a sense of exclusion.”…

      A Florida arrest warrant alleging his supporting trans people for Dwayne Wade in 3… 2… 1…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will be “above normal” amid very warm ocean temperatures, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted, prompting some scientists to warn of a summer of natural disasters caused by the powerful storms.

      Hurricane season, which takes place from 1 June to 30 November this year could be an “85% chance of an above-normal season”, the federal weather agency said on Thursday.

      Reasons for the unusual season include “near-record warm ocean temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean, development of La Niña conditions in the Pacific, reduced Atlantic trade winds and less wind shear, all of which tend to favor tropical storm formation”.
      ……………………..
      Noaa predicts between 17 and 25 total named storms, with winds of 39mph or higher. Of these, eight to 13 are forecast to become hurricanes, with winds of 74mph or higher, “including four to seven major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111mph or higher)”.

      How long… can… you… tread water?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      Trump’s always promising stuff that never happens. Why doesn’t he use his pull with Putin to bring Gershkovich home now? Because he can’t. It’s easy to make promises.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      brantl

      I also like that he stuck his thumb in DeathSanctifier’s eye with “the community wasn’t here for  Zaya”, too.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Soprano2

      Stupid fucking Durbin and his stupid fucking blue slips. I wish they would get rid of them, because Republicans don’t honor blue slips from Democratic senators. It’s a dumb custom, to allow one senator who seems to be butthurt because he didn’t get to pick the nominee hold it up.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Nelle

      @OzarkHillbilly: FEMA is projected to run out of money in August.  The Greenfield tornado, an EF4, destroyed all in its path in one minute.  That’s at least 153 homes gone in sixty seconds.  Yet we continue to subsidize oil companies.  Yay for climate change.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      The mention of Netanyahu’s jail prospects reminded me that his trial on 3 corruption counts is still ongoing. A former Likud MK testified Tuesday.

      The prosecution is still working through its aporoximately 300 witnesses. The defense might even start presenting its own witnesses this summer. Whenever they’re done, the three judges will decide the cases. Then the appeals can begin.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      Nate Cohn has a good explainer up at the NYTimes on the difference between Trump’s polling with registered voters and Trump’s polling with likely voters – Trump’s edge is with unlikely voters. When they switch the screen to likely voters Biden and Trump are basically tied – Cohn didn’t write that but that is in fact true of the NYTimes polls – there’s a big gap between registered and likely. This is good news but also bad news in a way because it could be seen to validate the political media theory that  these “sporadic voters” will only come out if Trump is on the ballot – because of course Trump will be on the ballot.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Spanky: ​
       

      Monte Carlo fallacy and all, but we in the Chesapeake are overdue for one to come up the Bay.

      Yeah, we’ve been lucky since Isabel (2003), but our luck won’t hold forever.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      I don’t see any indication he’s going anywhere. I think US pundits are looking at the unhappiness with the hostages not being released and assuming that means Israelis want Netanyahu gone. I don’t think that’s the same issue. In the election held since 10/7 they went further Right. This seems to me wishful thinking, like the assertion that the “war council” would somehow be a moderating force. Would be nice if real, but doesn’t seem to be real.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Nelle:

      Yet we continue to subsidize oil companies.

      I keep hearing this, but I never see anyone explain (or link to an explanation of) how we subsidize the oil companies.

      Not dumping this on you here and now, but it would be nice to have enough info about this at some point to be able to write my Congresspersons and say, “we need to repeal X, Y, and Z.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty

      @OzarkHillbilly: As a survivor of Hurricane Maria which devastated all of Dominica in 2017, I really don’t need these constant reminders of the likely horrors to come this year.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty

      @Soprano2: Durbin has no business serving as Chair of the Judiciary Committee. He is not up to the task and essentially cheated when Schumer allowed him to chair two important committees. That shows you everything wrong with the way the Senate chooses to operate.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Geminid

      @Kay: I wasn’t speaking to Netanyahu’s political viability, just his criminal trial. A lot of people think it is in hiatus because of this war.

      I still expect Netanyahu to be watching the upcoming US Presidential election as a private citizen though.

      Ed. The elections held since 10/7 were local and municipal elections with low turnout. You give them more wait than any Israelis I’ve seen give them. And some noted that Likud candidates did terribly, unless they ran under a different label.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Betty: Yeah. I’m sure you don’t. My youngest son lives in NOLA, they had to abandon ship for 2 weeks when they lost power after the last hurricane. (and 1/4 of their roof). I bought him a generator for the next time.

      Fingers crossed they don’t need it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.