Since I’m sure someone will ask, we’re fine here sheltering in place. We’ve had steady light to moderate rain and light to moderate wind with occasional gusts no greater than 41 mph. If everything continues as forecast, we’ll be out of the wind field no later than midnight. We’re basically on the outer edge of it given the storm track.

Alas, the folks between Naples south to Ft. Myers and inland to Punta Gorda were not so lucky. They had a 16 to 18 foot storm surge. I’m sure a lot of you have seen the videos, but basically you’re dealing with a hurricane created and driven tsunami. We’re already beginning to see reporting on the local news stations mildly chastising the folks in southwest Florida for not evacuating. Especially those calling 911 for help. Here’s the thing: the evacuation orders for Port Charlotte, Naples, Ft. Myers, Punta Gorda, Cape Coral, etc didn’t go up till yesterday morning when the 11 AM update went up. That 11 AM update was the first one using data after Ian cleared Cuba. Which means it was the first one with good data once the storm was in the Gulf. That 11 AM update was based on the models and forecasts that were finally starting to firm up. And the 2 PM and 5 PM updates just further solidified the track.

Those of us in the greater Tampa Bay area had and extra 24 to 36 hours to evacuate. Hillsborough County’s and Tampa’s evacuation orders for Zone A started on Monday. Same with Pinellas County. The Zone B and C orders went up at 8 AM yesterday. I’m not blaming the forecasters and hurricane scientists and modelers. They can only work with the data they have. But because the data was messy and unclear until Tuesday morning, everyone made an assumption on the early modeling from before Ian even hit Cuba. And that assumption was it was headed to Tampa Bay and the worst case scenario was finally going to happen. So Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties and the municipalities in them reacted the way we’d want, but the southwestern Florida municipalities did not because they were told they were most likely in the clear.

There’s going to be victim blaming. There’s going to be attempts to play hot potato among the politicians. I would not be surprised if NOAA gets the same treatment from Governor DeSantis that NHS did because he was all over TV telling people in Hillsborough and Pinellas to leave immediately. I don’t like the guy, but he can only work with the data he’s given, just like everyone else. But this is Floriduh! and there’s an election coming up, and someone is going to have to be blamed to cover other’s butts. I expect it’ll be the victims of Ian, insult will be added to injury. And, of course, the Federal government as that always plays well here.

Just a quick check in on the women’s revolution in Iran and then back to Ukraine’s defense!

Another beautiful “Bella Ciao” in Farsi. The song is catching on as Iranian women lead a revolt, standing against a repressive theocratic dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/4pO7KSkNoR — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) September 28, 2022

Iranian women committing the crime of eating in a restaurant without wearing a headcover. pic.twitter.com/MqYS3zojEk — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) September 28, 2022

The chant now in Iran: “We will fight, we will die, we will take Iran back” pic.twitter.com/3ZAwzRnU6B — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) September 28, 2022

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! Our key task now is to coordinate actions with partners in response to sham referenda organized by Russia and all related threats. This is not 2014. Everything is clear for everyone. And there will certainly be actions. I’ve held a whole series of negotiations today. President of Türkiye Erdoğan, Chancellor of Germany Scholz, Prime Minister of Canada Trudeau, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Truss, Secretary-General of the UN Guterres, President of the European Council Charles Michel. Thank you all for your clear and unequivocal support. Thank you all for understanding our position. Ukraine cannot and will not put up with any attempts by Russia to seize any part of our land. I once again thanked President Erdoğan today for his help in freeing our people from Russian captivity. Commanders from Azovstal, who are in Türkiye, will soon be able to see their relatives. We are working on it. Also, by the way, the implementation of the plan to help each of those recently released from captivity has already begun. They receive priority elements of assistance. First of all, it is medical support – they all need recovery after what they had to go through in captivity. This work is under the control of the Ombudsman, representatives of the Office, intelligence, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Health, and the command of the Medical Forces. And we will extend the appropriate measures, which are being worked out in detail now, to all our people whom we free from the captivity of the occupiers. I will emphasize once again: we remember all our people and try to free each and every one of them from captivity, not a single Ukrainian has been forgotten. We discussed today with President Erdoğan our further defense cooperation, our response to all the aggressive steps that Russia has already taken and is still preparing to take. We discussed a wide range of issues with the Chancellor of Germany – political, financial, defense, energy. In the defense topic, I emphasized that we are waiting for an anti-missile defense system from Germany – I’m grateful for the willingness to help with air defense. Other points of defense cooperation were also discussed in detail – there are quite a lot of them, they are clear. Of course, energy issues were touched upon, including the supply of gas to Europe and sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipeline. We discussed with Mr. Chancellor the preparation of the new sanctions package of the European Union – together we must make it really powerful, not symbolic. As of today, there is still something to add to the eighth sanctions package. The conversation with the Prime Minister of Canada was, as always, very specific and concerned primarily how Canada can increase support for Ukraine. Among other things, demining was discussed. Canada has both the appropriate technology and the appropriate humanitarian ambitions. I invited Prime Minister Trudeau to lead a global effort to clear our land of Russian mines and projectiles. Due to the Russian war, Ukrainian land is one of the most contaminated by mines in the world. And while there are similar examples of large-scale mine contamination around the world, we must do what others have not done: we must set a precedent for rapid and large-scale demining, not leave this problem for decades. I thank Canada for its willingness to help us. With Mrs. Liz Truss, we discussed the possibilities of Britain in enhancing sanctions on Russia, as well as in increasing defense aid for our country. I am grateful for the principled condemnation of the Russian farce under the guise of a referendum, for the full support and willingness to move with us towards the return of freedom to all our people – in all parts of Ukraine, without any exceptions. The conversation with the Secretary-General of the UN also concerned sham referenda and Russia’s apparent preparation of the ground for an attempt to annex our territory. These brutal violations of the UN Charter must be punished. We discussed the implementation of our grain export initiative with Mr. Guterres. We agreed that the initiative should not only be preserved, not only protected from any attempts to disrupt it, but also expanded. Ukraine is ready to significantly increase the export of our agricultural products to the countries that need them and the corresponding interaction with the UN for humanitarian purposes and assistance to such countries as Somalia, Ethiopia, etc. I have just finished a call with Charles Michel. As always, it was a conversation between real friends. Thank you for your full support in the issue of sham referenda and for your willingness to extend aid to Ukraine. Of course, we also discussed the preparation of new sanctions. Tomorrow I will continue intensive communication with the leaders. And today I want to once again thank the United States of America and personally President Biden for the new package of defense support for our country in the amount of more than 1 billion dollars. This is really important. If someone in Russia thinks they can “get away” with everything they are doing in the occupied territory, if someone in Russia hopes the world will abandon its own values, frightened by another Russian announcement of annexation, they in Russia are wrong. Each subsequent escalating step by the occupier only confirms the fact that the world must act even tougher. In the evening, I signed another decree awarding our defenders. State awards were awarded to: 71 warriors of the National Guard, 21 employees of the State Emergency Service, 52 border guards. 320 combatants were awarded for their brave and effective actions during the liberation of the districts of the Kharkiv region from the occupation. As for the situation at the front, everything is clear to us. Therefore, I repeat again… For those who understand only Russian. If you want to live, run. If you want to live, surrender. If you want to live, fight on your streets for your freedom. Everything was taken from you anyway. Or maybe any of you have oil rigs? Palaces? Vineyards? Maybe yachts? Or some bank? What are you fighting for? The only thing you have is loans, something to eat in the evening and now there’s mobilization. Fight for what’s yours! Stay away from our land, our soul and our culture. Glory to Ukraine!

Here is the British MOD’s assessment for today:

And here is their updated map for today:

Here’s former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s analysis of the successful Ukrainian air defense in Odesa:

That’s what Air Defense is supposed to be doing!

The Ukrainians are still pushing for Lyman!

The possibility of major Russian defeat in the Lyman-Yampil area is now very high pic.twitter.com/wvrXhc1K34 — Illia Ponomarenko🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 28, 2022

We have more on the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines:

#BREAKING A suspected Russian sabotage attack on Nord Stream gas pipelines was “probably premeditated and planned” with an explosive device dropped into the sea weeks before it was detonated: The Times pic.twitter.com/bSBGMZoccs — Guy Elster (@guyelster) September 28, 2022

The BBC has details:

The EU has said leaks in two major gas pipelines from Russia to Europe were caused by sabotage – but stopped short of directly accusing Russia. European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said deliberate disruption would meet the “strongest possible response”. The EU has previously accused Russia of using gas supplies as a weapon against the West over its support for Ukraine. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed accusations of sabotage as “predictable, stupid and absurd”. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he thought the leaks would “not have a significant impact on Europe’s energy resilience”. Neither pipeline is transporting gas at the moment, although they both contain gas. Mr Blinken did not directly accuse Russia – but said it would be in “no-one’s interest” if they were caused deliberately. The Danish Energy Minister, Dan Jorgensen, said the leaks were likely to last for at least a week, until the gas escaping from the pipes runs out. An investigation has been launched. Mike Fulwood, a senior research fellow at the independent Oxford Institute for Energy Studies told the BBC sabotage was, indeed, the most likely cause of the leaks. “To rupture an offshore pipeline is a rare occurrence, so three in 18 hours would be a big coincidence,” he said. If the sabotage was indeed committed by Russia, this was a “bizarre” move, he said, as it had already shut supplies off. He estimated that repairs could take between three and six months, as the damaged sections would need to be replaced. Similar damage to a different pipeline in the past took nine months. Seismologists reported underwater blasts before the leaks emerged. Denmark’s Defence Command has released footage of the leaks which shows bubbles – the largest is 1km (0.6 miles) in diameter – at the surface of the Baltic Sea. “There is no doubt that these were explosions,” said Bjorn Lund of Sweden’s National Seismology Centre.

Here’s the details of the latest US aid package for Ukraine:

HIMARS!

GREATEST HITS: @YAmzallagh reports that the US will transfer 18 additional HIMARS batteries with ammunition to UKR. These systems will join the 16 already in front line service. The HIMARS allows UKR to deliver long range precision strikes against high-value Russian targets. https://t.co/7O5Cqvfm8C pic.twitter.com/liWnHO5V93 — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) September 28, 2022

Obligatory:

It is important to remember that the Russians are still holding a very large number of the Azovstal defenders. Including almost all of the female doctors and medics:

Most of the women medics from the #Mariupol military hospital #555 are still in the russian captivity. We can't stop pushing until russia lets all of them free @ICRC @un @UNHumanRights #prisonersvoice @SaveSentsov pic.twitter.com/Ijp6AhmPB5 — Olena Halushka (@OlenaHalushka) September 27, 2022

Medic Viktoriya Obidina, a mom of 4yo Alisa, who were at the #Azovstal, was also not released from the russian captivity during the last prisoners exchange. Bring back Viktoriya and all Ukrainians who are russia's hostages home! #prisonersvoice pic.twitter.com/nwdMJ4LOId — Olena Halushka (@OlenaHalushka) September 28, 2022

