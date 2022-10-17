Utah is a deep red state, but Utahns never seemed super-enthusiastic about the tacky and degenerate orange oaf or his henchmen, including their U.S. Senator, Mike Lee, and Mike Lee seems a tad nervous:

Yes, Mike Lee did, in fact, write an op-ed in the Salt Lake Tribune referring to himself in the third person, in an attempt to make it look like the Trib endorsed him.

Because of course he did. pic.twitter.com/VsR9n0EDnA — soonergrunt 🇺🇸 A Capybara Appreciation Account (@soonergrunt) October 17, 2022

Shame on the Salt Lake Tribune for falling for that bullshit ploy. They’ve updated the author of the piece since Soonergrunt got that screen cap: the self-fluffing is currently attributed to “Campaign for Mike Lee.”

That’s no improvement. Like Soonergrunt said, the piece is intended to bamboozle readers into thinking the Trib endorsed Lee. I thought that at first glance — and we know many don’t look past the headline.

Maybe Lee is right to be concerned. Utah Dems didn’t endorse anyone to give conservative-but-not-MAGA independent candidate Evan McMullin a shot at unseating Lee, and the race is close according to polls.

Speaking of the Polling Fairy, if you’re worried about the Times/Siena poll that shows Republicans gaining ground in the midterms, check out this post at Steve M’s No More Mr. Nice Blog. Steve wonders if the NYT is so worried about underestimating Republican support again that they’ve overcorrected the weighting.

I have no idea what’s going to happen, but close races in what history suggests should be a red wave election in places where Republicans typically dominate make me wonder if perhaps Dem enthusiasm is underrated. We’ll know in a few weeks. Meanwhile, enjoy the spectacle of Mike Lee endorsing Mike Lee.

Open thread.