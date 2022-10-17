Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

"Vote for Mike Lee," says Mike Lee in shock endorsement…

Utah is a deep red state, but Utahns never seemed super-enthusiastic about the tacky and degenerate orange oaf or his henchmen, including their U.S. Senator, Mike Lee, and Mike Lee seems a tad nervous:

Shame on the Salt Lake Tribune for falling for that bullshit ploy. They’ve updated the author of the piece since Soonergrunt got that screen cap: the self-fluffing is currently attributed to “Campaign for Mike Lee.”

That’s no improvement. Like Soonergrunt said, the piece is intended to bamboozle readers into thinking the Trib endorsed Lee. I thought that at first glance — and we know many don’t look past the headline.

Maybe Lee is right to be concerned. Utah Dems didn’t endorse anyone to give conservative-but-not-MAGA independent candidate Evan McMullin a shot at unseating Lee, and the race is close according to polls.

Speaking of the Polling Fairy, if you’re worried about the Times/Siena poll that shows Republicans gaining ground in the midterms, check out this post at Steve M’s No More Mr. Nice Blog. Steve wonders if the NYT is so worried about underestimating Republican support again that they’ve overcorrected the weighting.

I have no idea what’s going to happen, but close races in what history suggests should be a red wave election in places where Republicans typically dominate make me wonder if perhaps Dem enthusiasm is underrated. We’ll know in a few weeks. Meanwhile, enjoy the spectacle of Mike Lee endorsing Mike Lee.

Open thread.

    38Comments

      Baud

      Baud! 20XX!: Endorsed by Baud! 20XX!

      ETA: Correction: Baud! 20XX! has endorsed Joe Biden.  We apologize for the error.

    3.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Bob Dole would have never let Bob Dole do that for Bob Dole.

      Also, I will reiterate that I do not think that pollsters or the MSM have adequately accounted for Dobbs in their models and narratives.

    4.

      p.a.

      Open thread, so:

      I’ve been liking (in a hate-watch kind of way) The Rings of Power, and Friday’s season-ender was wonderful as Galadriel turned down Sauron/Halbrand’s offer of politico/romantic union, setting up a season 2 plotline with The Dark Lord neglecting plans of Middle Earth dominance to troll Right Stuff looking for someone to share the top floor of Barad dûr with.

    6.

      Betty Cracker

      @Omnes Omnibus: I’m hanging my hopes on that reed too, and also that it’s impossible to prognosticate using traditional models in this deeply weird and anomalous political moment.

    8.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I was going to bring that NYT thing up, as I just saw that headline on the frontpage of the NYT. Apparently, according to it, Dems have seen independents and women drop. I’m a little bit skeptical, but we’ll see.

      Anywhoo, I got my 50 post cards today from my local FedEx Office store and they look awesome. I was afraid they were going to look blurry but they didn’t. I used an online website to boost the DPI to 300 from 120. They’re fairly large post cards, so I should have plenty of room to write. I’m a little stumped on what to write though, given the front of the post card does a good job talking about saving SS, democracy, codifying Roe, etc

      For you post card writers, what broad strokes could you give me?

      I figure I could go with, “This election is a very pivotal one that could determine whether this country remains a democracy and fulfills the inherent promise to Promote the Public Welfare and create a more perfect union. Together, we’ve got this.”

    10.

      trollhattan

      @cain: “Please clap.”

      As though it were a hurdle to be reelected in Utah with (R) next to your name? If you have a Pepsi distributorship there you don’t even need to show up at the office. Same with being Republican.

    12.

      Scout211

      Steve wonders if the NYT is so worried about underestimating Republican support again that they’ve overcorrected the weighting.

      Harry Enten’s analysis on CNN.com seemed to be more of the same overcorrection. I couldn’t even read the whole thing. Lots of concepts and statements that I would characterize as “maybe this and maybe that, but possibly this or possibly that—I’m so smart! Read MEEEEEEE!” The end.

    15.

      Mousebumples

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): general ideas –

      • Voting dates (eg vote early in person starting October XX for the November 8 election)
      • Voting is your super power
      • Thank you for being a voter
      • Website & #hashtag for your candidate(s)

      Not sure where you’re getting addresses from, but #PostcardsToVoters gives approved and allowed messaging. (eg need to include these statements, may include these for this campaign, and may include these more generic statements)

      Happy postcarding!

    16.

      Jackie

      Mike Lee and Evan McMullin debate tonight. That might be entertaining, between Lee’s third-person self endorsement and his begging Mitt to endorse him on Tucker’s show the other night!

    18.

      brendancalling

      Maybe he should change his name to Stuart Small-Lee, since clearly he’s good enough, smart enough, and doggone it people like him (according ti his mirror).

    20.

      BC in Illinois

      The Hoarse Whisperer points out that the NYT poll is a nationwide poll of … 792 people.

      This is a joke. If the New York Times has integrity or shame, it would humbly apologize for the absurdity of a national poll of 792 people.

      Here is the NYT tweet.

    21.

      Ocotillo

      @Omnes Omnibus:   Man I hope this is correct.  I have seen a rash of horse race stories on TV media saying Dobbs has dropped in importance to voters because, doncha know there is some inflation out there.

      Soon expecting Speaker McCarthy stories.

    22.

      Betty Cracker

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): & @Mousebumples: Yep, I stick with the messaging P2V provides too and keep the verbiage relatively short and sweet. I see post-carders on Twitter who get all fancy by using different color pens, drawings, etc., which is awesome, but I keep mine simple for speed, mostly. I do underline candidate names and critical dates.

    23.

      TaMara

      @Betty Cracker: I seriously, and maybe naively, think that anywhere Dems are polling just under 50% they are going to win, because I think Dobbs decision, women and young people have not been factored in.

      At least that helps me sleep at night…until the actual numbers on in.

      I did NOT see KS coming, so that weighs in my hopefulness.

    24.

      Dangerman

      Do GOP assholes (pardon the potential redundancy) have to go to some form of uncharm school to act like POS’s?

    26.

      piratedan

      @Ocotillo: as always….. inflation is bad and if you’re explaining you’re losing….

      never any questions about…. well, what policies would you put in place to curb inflation…. (tax cuts for the rich and privatize medicare and social security)) …

      its as if the current situation manifested itself context-free… no words about a global pandemic recovery affecting everyone, no mention of climate change, no mention of when money was sent out keeping people afloat that the corresponding economic reaction was for everyone else to raise prices because there was money being spent.

      and there’s no memory of which party caused the last two economic meltdowns… and we’re seeing the price of eggs and gas being given the same consideration as the real possibility of the end of Democracy as we know it.

    27.

      surfk9

      I have been canvassing for Josh Harder CA-09. Democratic men and women are fired up even here in my little purple town. I hosted canvassing at my house all weekend. Had lots of canvassers from the Bay Area and Sacramento and they were encouraged by the amount of enthusiasm that’s out there.

    30.

      Betty Cracker

      Another thing I like about doing postcards to voters: it makes me feel as if I have a stake in the outcomes of more obscure races in other states, aside from my obvious preference for Dems to win across the board, everywhere. Thanks to my postcard work, I am:

      • Keenly interested in a MN House race (never even been to MN!)
      • Rooting for three OH Supreme Court candidates (never done more than drive through or change planes in OH!)
      • Pulling for specific candidates for Ag and Railroad commish in TX.

       

      Stacey Abrams, Senator Warnock and Beto O’Rourke were also featured in my mailings, but I already knew about and was pulling for them.

    31.

      Patricia Kayden

      if you’re worried about the Times/Siena poll that shows Republicans gaining ground in the midterms

      Disappointing if true. I’m hoping for a Kansas surprise.

    32.

      CaseyL

      @BC in Illinois: There are statistical sampling models pollsters are supposed to use that allow them to take what seems like a ludicrously small number of responses (e.g., “less than 1000”) and extrapolate them to an entire population.

      I mean, they do need to use sampling models because polling an entire state, much less country, is impossible.

      However, I don’t know what models they’re using, how those models are created, or even if pollsters are using models from 20 years ago.  (Not to mention the difficulties of polling when most people have Caller ID and don’t respond to numbers they don’t recognize.)

    34.

      Calouste

      @BC in Illinois: 792 is a decent number for a poll like that (IIRC 450 is the minimum to get a 4% margin of error). Of course that means that the poll doesn’t say anything more than “it’s basically tied”.

      Would be nice if the US was like the UK, where polls are showing Labour with a 30+% lead over the shitshow formerly known as the Conservative party.

    36.

      Betty Cracker

      Christ, this asshole is still at it:

      "Vote for Mike Lee," says Mike Lee in shock endorsement...

      It’s perfectly legit to worry that the war will spiral into some even more calamitous atrocity than what is already underway — JFC, I’m pretty sure most of us are concerned about that! But his persistently framing it in Putin’s terms screams bad faith. I do not trust a company controlled by that man with any national security-critical capability. Not for Ukraine, and not for the U.S. either.

