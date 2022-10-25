Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Some members of House Progressive Caucus seem to go wobbly on Ukraine

Some members of House Progressive Caucus seem to go wobbly on Ukraine

by | 58 Comments

This post is in: ,

Not sure if this has been discussed here or not, but what were 30 members of the House Progressive Caucus thinking when they signed this letter urging Joe Biden to step up diplomacy to “seek a realistic framework for a cease fire” in Ukraine? From Le Post:

A group of 30 House liberals is urging President Biden to dramatically shift his strategy on the Ukraine war and pursue direct negotiations with Russia, the first time prominent members of his own party have pushed him to change his approach to Ukraine.

A letter sent by the group to the White House on Monday, first reported by The Washington Post, could create more pressure on Biden as he tries to sustain domestic support for the war effort, at a time when the region is heading into a potentially difficult winter and Republicans are threatening to cut aid to Ukraine if they retake Congress.

In the letter, the 30 Democrats led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, call on Biden to pair the unprecedented economic and military support the United States is providing Ukraine with a “proactive diplomatic push, redoubling efforts to seek a realistic framework for a cease fire.”

The public pushback was immediate and harsh, and then things got weird:

It’s pretty obvious that Putin is pinning his hopes on the West losing its nerve, and the timing is not just bad in relation to conditions on the ground in Ukraine but also in the context of the political situation in the U.S., where Kevin McCarthy recently took a break from measuring curtains in Pelosi’s office to hint that his caucus will yank the rug out from under Ukraine if they take power. So why now?

One signatory, Rep. Pocan, says the draft was written in July and notes that the Post coverage used an illustration that suggests the signatories held a press conference about it yesterday, which they did not:

Okay, but still: why send this letter a few weeks before an election that is taking place within the larger context of a transnational hard-right movement that is intent on knocking over democracies worldwide? It makes no sense.

It’s not that the text of the letter(s) is objectionable — everyone who isn’t in Putin’s corner wants Russia to stop bombing, kidnapping and killing Ukrainians (which could happen today on the say-so of one man — Putin). Many of us are anxious about a cornered-rat tyrant with nuclear weapons, and we’re nervously watching the war’s effect on energy and food markets.

But again, why was this letter necessary now? The follow-up “explainer” reaffirms signatories’ commitment to Biden’s stance on Ukraine, i.e., that Ukraine is a sovereign nation that makes its own decisions. That affirmation erases the rationale for sending the letter at all, let alone in late October.

If this letter is about appeasing so-called tankies, it crosses the boundary from embarrassing to downright disgraceful. I have a ton of respect for some of the folks who signed the letter, including Reps. Jayapal and Raskin, but this seems like a giant self-own at the worst possible time — for everyone.

Open thread.

      zhena gogolia

      The text of the letter is objectionable. It implies that negotiations are to take place between US and Russia.

    7. 7.

      zhena gogolia

      I was wondering about that picture the WaPo used. Not fair — it looked as if Jayapal and Raskin were holding a press conference ABOUT THIS.

      But still, this was idiotic if not downright dangerous.

    10. 10.

      PST

      Although I agree that the letter is deeply regrettable, if the administration declines to pay meaningful attention to it the whole business will probably be forgotten in 48 hours. I’m going to do my best to ignore it.

    11. 11.

      Gin & Tonic

      It was probably half of Adam’s thread last night. Mr Lobster called them the “Chamberlain 30,” and he’s not wrong.

      If Pramila Jayapal cannot control her caucus members, she does not deserve to be a leader; if she actually led this effort, she does not deserve to be a Democratic Congresswoman.

      I’ve probably said enough in several threads on this.

    12. 12.

      Gin & Tonic

      @NotMax: Both ZG and I (and others, I’m sure) read the letter yesterday afternoon and have been commenting *based on its text.* To suggest otherwise is insulting and, frankly, surprising from you.

    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @zhena gogolia: I think it does give agency to Ukraine — both the original and the follow-up suggest that any negotiated settlement would have to be approved by Ukraine, which is why I don’t understand the point of the outreach.  The letters also acknowledge the difficulty of dealing with a ruthless aggressor like Putin, etc.

      My objection is the timing and the performative nature of sending the letter at all. Do they think Biden is missing an opening? There must be ways of pointing that out that don’t signal faltering U.S. resolve — especially when Ukraine has Russia on the run and the GOP is poised to slash aid. 

    21. 21.

      E.

      Wait, the photo with Ruskin et al around a podium supposedly holding a press conference about this letter yesterday was actually from some other event? That is some egregious media malpractice if true. I have been raging about this since I first saw it. And puzzled by it as it is so objectively idiotic.

    23. 23.

      Betty Cracker

      @E.: According to Rep. Pocan, yes — the illustration is from an unrelated event. Here’s the photo caption:

      Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), left, Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), center, and other members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus at a recent news conference outside the U.S. Capitol. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post)

      I agree that’s misleading as hell.

    24. 24.

      Baud

      @E.:

      Via Reddit, apparently the BBC digitally changed the color of a folder that Sunak was carrying from red to green to emphasize the story about climate change.  Also apparently, the digital manipulation was not explained to viewers in real time.

    26. 26.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Betty Cracker:

      we believe such involvement in this war also creates a responsibility for the United States to seriously explore all possible avenues, including direct engagement with Russia

      That clearly denies Ukraine’s agency. That is “go sit at the kids’ table while the adults work it out.” Ukrainian Twitter is brutal on this, *because of its substance* and not because of its timing or effect on US domestic politics.

    27. 27.

      MisterDancer

      I think it’s rat-fucking, and the Progressive Caucus got caught in it. Josh did a Members-Only article on it this AM, following up on that Tweet. I’m noting this from near the end of the article:

      Particular Pocan’s comments made me wonder whether the outside groups involved in drafting the letter – particularly the Quincy Institute – had perhaps nudged it public to a degree on their own.

      I think we all underestimate how much of what comes out of Congress is built on the words of outside groups. It would not shock me to think this was, indeed, something they were working on, with various levels of approval/agreement, and then “somehow” it got public w/o everyone’s agreement on same.

      But I sure do think the Progressive Caucus needs to deeply re-assess working with these folx.

      I would recommend a skim of Wikipedia’s article on this Quincy Institute, esp. the Controversies section, in light of the fact that said Institute’s initial funding includes “half a million dollars each from George SorosOpen Society Foundations and Charles Koch‘s Koch Foundation.” — as well as, in fairness, more normal sources of funds.

    29. 29.

      MattF

      I think the motivation for the letter is oddly similar to the RW talking point that money going to Ukraine should be spent elsewhere. It’s a pretty standard ‘progressive’ trope and the confused response to criticism shows a big gap between rhetoric and reality. It’s also true that lefty politics has a long history of pacifism.

    30. 30.

      Josie

      @MisterDancer: ​
       I agree with everything you wrote here, but the fact remains that these 30 people allowed themselves to be manipulated and actually signed the letter. I hope they read stuff more carefully in the future.
      ETA: There is a big difference in Ukraine agreeing to a negotiated settlement and actually initiating and doing the negotiations themselves.

    31. 31.

      J R in WV

      Last?

      At least I hope so.

      SHIfT keys issues I’m not aware of, mostly because I don’t follow whatshisname’s work at all. There’s no there there, if you see what I mean.

      Happy Tuesday, all !!

      ETA: Wife tells that story of an AP photog who set up a photo montage of a voting booth on the beach in Miami, FL. There was photoshop-type work involved, and the photog was fired by the end of the work day for “faking” a photo.

      The changing of colors of a folder being carried by a top goernment official is way more fake, and could be cause for terrible outcomes, as different colors of folders bear different meanings. Red-Green? Who knows what that could mean to a foreign power’s analysts?

    32. 32.

      The Moar You Know

      Now we know who else Russia is paying.

      This should not really come as a surprise.  They were surely going to try and take all facets of the political spectrum.

    34. 34.

      azlib

      I read the letter and I found it to be pretty bland. It does reaffirm support for our current efforts and clearly a diplomatic solution is better than a prolonged war. But why release it now or at all when the media as usual takes its contents out of context? As Josh Marshall points out, it is a bit of a muddled mess. It is not politically a good look for the Progressives.

      I have heard Pramila Jayapal speak and I was very impressed with her political acumen. In this case I think she made a mistake and should have known better than release this letter.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @The Moar You Know: Oh fuck off.  It is perfectly possible to make a mistake without being in the pay of Putin.

      FWIW I am with the people who think that this not at all helpful but also not a huge problem.  Others MMV and clearly does.

    36. 36.

      Baud

      @MattF:

      It’s also true that lefty politics has a long history of pacifism.

      I’m somewhat sympathetic to pacifists because war is terrible.  But for me, being opposed to war generally is different than assigning responsibility for particular wars (including the responsibility to end the war).  When the latter occurs, the point of view is pure political speech and not entitled to special solicitude as pacifism.

    37. 37.

      A Good Woman

      Paraphrasing here but “When you have to explain you’ve lost the game.”

      Jayapal is, I hope, smart enough to figure that out. Maybe the clarification was inevitable given the pushback.  Regardless, damage done and more talking points for the Russians.

    38. 38.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Trying to figure out what those negotiations would yield.

      Russia: “Quit supplying weapons and financial aid to Ukraine regardless of how we treat it and recognize our annexations.”

      US: “No.”

      There is no possible middle ground that permits agency or any guarantee of safety to Ukraine, regardless of the utopian dreams of radical pacifists.

    39. 39.

      MisterDancer

      @The Moar You Know: Now we know who else Russia is paying.

      That’s not a leap I’m ready to support, to be very clear. We already know — hell, one of my front-page posts goes into this! — that the Koches were eager to support Russian interests w/o, one assumes, them getting paid by Putin.

      At least, not directly. But yes, we have direct reporting on how thinktanks funded in the main by Koch money have generated multiple articles pushing for reduction/elimination of sanctions. That another thinktank funded (at least in the past) partially by Koch money seems to be pushing the Progressive Caucus in this direction should, to me, be more than concerning enough.

    40. 40.

      Baud

      @azlib:

      As Josh Marshall points out, it is a bit of a muddled mess. It is not politically a good look for the Progressives.

      That’s my take too.  You can look at different pieces of it and reach different conclusions about the intent.  It’s unusual because progressives are usually sharp with their rhetoric, but this letter seems like it’s trying to appease irreconcilable constituencies.

    41. 41.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Gin & Tonic: TBH, I’d be fully in favor of direct engagement with Russia’s forces if it wasn’t for the dire possibility of it ending in nuclear war. Oh, wait a minute… That’s not what they are talking about, is it?

    42. 42.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @MisterDancer:

      I seem to remember that a president who warned of potential foreign interference in American political processes through unfettered donations was mouthing contradicted by the Supreme Court justice most interested in the Citizens United opinion….

    45. 45.

      Tony G

      @Josie: These are 30 adults who have chosen a career in politics — nobody put a gun to their heads and forced them to be congressional representatives.  If they ““allow themselves to be manipulated” into signing something like this, then it’s time for them to resign and find some other way to make a living.   WalMart is hiring.

    46. 46.

      PST

      @Baud:

      this letter seems like it’s trying to appease irreconcilable constituencies.

      Seemed that way to me too. It’s wishy-washy pacifism. I am at least glad that such a small part of the party’s congressional delegation signed on. The consensus position is far different. Democrats in congress are mostly unflinching supporters of standing behind Ukraine. Republicans are a different story.

    47. 47.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker: I agree with you on timing, Betty.  Even yesterday something about this seemed fishy, and now finding that this was written in July, but announced now?

      There is an ulterior motive here, and it is not in support of Ukraine or in support of the Democratic party.

      Maybe someone is banking on this being an October surprise?

    48. 48.

      Belafon

      I get the impression the letter was sent in July. It’s been leaked by someone, probably a Republican, right before the election.

    49. 49.

      Frank Wilhoit

      1) This is a colossal messaging botch.

      2) If (as some people have insisted with great vehemence) you read the thing sideways, its actual content may admit benign construction.  But the actual text never matters.  Only tone and provenance and timing matter.

      3) Did I mention that this is a colossal messaging botch?  Oh, I see that I did; never mind.

      4) SecDef Austin has it right: Russia must be reduced to a condition in which it cannot project power externally.  (The only forthright statement by any American politician in the past ___ years; each of you may fill the blank with your own figure, I can’t quite decide upon mine.)

    50. 50.

      Jeffro

      Good morning folks and happy Tuesday!

      Looks like the Post – well, one of its writers, anyway – has finally arrived at a conclusion that Balloon Juice reached, oh, a decade ago:

      Just Because The Parties Both See Each Other As a Danger, It Doesn’t Make Each of Them Right

      “If both parties went off the rails into paranoia, voters in both parties would call the other party a danger to society,” he wrote. “But if one party slid off the rails while the other remained in the normal range, voters in both parties would still call the other party a danger to society.”

      Remove the comment from the context of American politics and it’s obviously true. If only one half of a two-party political system became detached from objective reality, both halves would nonetheless see the other as a danger: the realist party because it recognizes the detachment; the detached party because it is delusional.

      IN OTHER WORDS…(you see this coming, right?)…if you and your date want to go out to dinner, and you want Italian, and she wants tire rims and anthrax…

    54. 54.

      Geminid

      @Belafon: Yesterday the Progressive Caucus’s website and Twitter account very enthusistically praised the letter, and that makes me think this was not a Republican leak. I also was surprised that those sites were pushing a letter that ~67 members of the caucus did not sign.

      There is a story here, about why the letter was made public when it was. I think we’ll know more soon. But a lot of damage was done.

    56. 56.

      Bobby Thomson

      Asking for a ceasefire right now – when Russia is losing badly and does not have enough time to evacuate its soldiers and weaponry – is transparently a pro-Russia move.  Follow the money.  Justice Democrats are underwritten by dirty Putin money, same as the Republicans.

      Shame on Raskin.

