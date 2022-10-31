

Not scary, except to Republicans:

President Biden today voted early in Wilmington, Delaware in the 2022 midterm elections along with his granddaughter Natalie, a first-time voter. https://t.co/LOziruGoFR pic.twitter.com/EtEGnlTLpl — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 29, 2022

talking to reporters after voting, Biden describes the big lie as "malarkey" and says of right wing rhetoric's role in the Pelosi attack, "this talk produces the violence" pic.twitter.com/qHAvitDEPi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2022





Biden, who has drawn a line from Charlottesville to Jan. 6 in the past, draws a line from Jan. 6 to the attack on Pelosi’s husband in search of her: https://t.co/mLUUEUQth5 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 29, 2022

Look folks, suburban women are turned on and turning out to vote in PA after tonight. pic.twitter.com/5QTwpTP0Db — Dark Brandon (@VoteDarkBrandon) October 29, 2022

Great news! (assuming it can be enforced, yes; but Lula’s win is no small thing, given the state-sanctioned violence against voters):

always love to see dysfunctional, diverse democracies reject right-wing idiocy https://t.co/BGXmLVyq98 — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) October 30, 2022

it’s only strange if you haven’t updated your priors in the last two decades https://t.co/hyMHrvrr2q — ??GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE?? (@golikehellmachi) October 30, 2022

An unexpected consensus has emerged: Democrats are effectively telling voters, "Republicans intend to destabilize the economy on purpose." And many Republicans are effectively responding, "Yes, that really is our plan." (via @MaddowBlog) https://t.co/w8O8xgJV0x — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 29, 2022

Biden spent significant political capital going up on stage and spelling out exactly how the right-wing MAGA coalition is fueling extremist violence and explicitly denouncing it… …and not only did *no network pick it up live*, but Republicans got *weeks* of *this shit*. pic.twitter.com/VUyPKT3RQJ — Michael Paulauski (@mike10010100) October 29, 2022

What a great thought. Why didn't they ever think of that before? https://t.co/tIre6KUduf pic.twitter.com/hDe4C8QFlF — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) October 29, 2022