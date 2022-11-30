TaMara posted about Rep. Jeffries’ unanimous election as the Dems’ House leader downstairs. How’s it going for Kevin McCarthy, the guy who’s been measuring the drapes for the Speaker’s office for the past several years? Not so good! [Axios]

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) met on Tuesday with key members of his conference — including several right-wing detractors — as part of an intensifying effort to cobble together the votes he needs to become speaker. Why it matters: McCarthy is at risk of a humiliating and potentially career-ending defeat with just five weeks until the Jan. 3 speaker election, as several members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus are still publicly vowing to deny him crucial votes. Driving the news: Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) told Axios on Tuesday he’s a firm “no” on McCarthy after previously leaving wiggle room: “I will be voting for an alternative candidate. I will not be voting for Kevin McCarthy.”

Good, who supports seditionist loon Andy Biggs, says there may be as many as 20 “no” votes on McCarthy, who can only afford to lose four or five. McCarthy ally (because he shamefully sucked up to the lunatic) Marjorie Taylor Greene says maybe 10 oppose McCarthy’s bid at present. Both Good and Greene are deranged liars, so your guess is as good as their inside info.

McCarthy vows to engage in a floor fight if necessary, and he’ll probably eventual get his mitts on the poisoned chalice he seeks. And poisoned it shall be; the Axios article notes that Freedom Caucus members, who have McCarthy’s wedding tackle in their fists, “are demanding changes that would give rank-and-file members greater influence.”

Good luck with that, asshole!

Open thread.