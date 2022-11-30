Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Compare and Contrast (Open Thread)

TaMara posted about Rep. Jeffries’ unanimous election as the Dems’ House leader downstairs. How’s it going for Kevin McCarthy, the guy who’s been measuring the drapes for the Speaker’s office for the past several years? Not so good! [Axios]

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) met on Tuesday with key members of his conference — including several right-wing detractors — as part of an intensifying effort to cobble together the votes he needs to become speaker.

Why it matters: McCarthy is at risk of a humiliating and potentially career-ending defeat with just five weeks until the Jan. 3 speaker election, as several members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus are still publicly vowing to deny him crucial votes.

Driving the news: Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) told Axios on Tuesday he’s a firm “no” on McCarthy after previously leaving wiggle room: “I will be voting for an alternative candidate. I will not be voting for Kevin McCarthy.”

Good, who supports seditionist loon Andy Biggs, says there may be as many as 20 “no” votes on McCarthy, who can only afford to lose four or five. McCarthy ally (because he shamefully sucked up to the lunatic) Marjorie Taylor Greene says maybe 10 oppose McCarthy’s bid at present. Both Good and Greene are deranged liars, so your guess is as good as their inside info.

McCarthy vows to engage in a floor fight if necessary, and he’ll probably eventual get his mitts on the poisoned chalice he seeks. And poisoned it shall be; the Axios article notes that Freedom Caucus members, who have McCarthy’s wedding tackle in their fists, “are demanding changes that would give rank-and-file members greater influence.”

Good luck with that, asshole!

Open thread.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Captain C

       McCarthy is at risk of a humiliating and potentially career-ending defeat

      Does this mean if he loses out he’ll resign his post?  I’m still waiting for the Turtle of Corruption to do so in the Senate.

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      20 quatloos for “wedding tackle”–which TBH I know only from watching “Top Gear.”

      Bakersfield aren’t sending their best.

    3. 3.

      David 🦃The Establishment🥧 Koch

      This is going to be Boehner 2.0 where he can’t even pass a milk subsidies bill and has to get the Dems to do it (at a price).

    5. 5.

      Dagaetch

      “When the Gods wish to punish us, they answer our prayers.” – Oscar Wilde

      Maybe I’ve missed it, but has anyone asked McCarthy why he wants to be Speaker? I mean, power needs a purpose, or it’s just ego…oh, I get it now.

    6. 6.

      West of the Rockies

      Yes, may Kevin get his grubby paws on the holy chalice, slake himself, and drop senseless…

      “He chose… poorly.”

    8. 8.

      randy khan

      And even if he’s elected, he likely will be at risk nearly every day because the crazies demanded a return to the rule that makes it easy to oust the Speaker at any time.

    16. 16.

      Dangerman

      I wonder what the Democrats could get for enough of them crossing over and giving that POS the keys to the Castle? Sure, he’s a POS, but if he’s willing to cough up a pile of chits, I could forgive the POS thing.

    18. 18.

      MattF

      My guess is that Rs are going to have to negotiate with Ds to organize the House. It’s possible that the prospect of electoral consequences of going full-MAGA and of cutting Medicare and Medicaid and defaulting on the Federal debt will deter a few Rs… but…who knows?

