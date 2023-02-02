Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not-So-Useful Idiot Abroad

Even though he has monstrous beliefs, I find it hard not to pity Rod Dreher a little. Maybe because we’re around the same age and both spent our formative years as bookish, oddball children in disreputable Confederate backwaters. I understand the toll that can take on a person!

Dreher seems to deal with it by joining clubs that do not want him, forming movements no one wants to join, changing religions like other people change socks, ostentatiously returning to his ancestral roots only to be rebuffed, etc. I suspect these are desperate attempts to fill a howling void at his core. Sad!

Anyhoo, after his family of origin in Louisiana told him to sod off and his wife dumped him,* Dreher went to Budapest to sample the authoritarian Christianist monoculture Viktor Orbán is creating there, which Dreher says is “more free” than Western democracies because wokety-wokeism.

Dreher sees Hungary as a model conservatives can use to overthrow American democracy in favor of Christo-fascist one-party rule. (I assume he’s a super-fan of Florida’s Rage Munchkin, a fellow Orbánist.)

But a piece at The Bulwark points out that although Dreher is paid to shill for Orbán, he hasn’t yet fully grasped the subtle rules for foreign stooges who wish to promote authoritarian regimes, to wit, if the boss autocrat says something wildly impolitic to a private audience of foreign toadies, don’t blast quotes worldwide on your blog.

Someone asked the prime minister if he wanted Hungary to stay in the EU. “Definitely not!” he said, adding that Hungary has no choice, because 85 percent of its exports are within the EU…

According to The Bulwark, this caused a sensation in Hungary when other media outlets picked it up. Also:

To be clear, Viktor Orban doesn’t want the West to be in a war with Russia. But he says that far too many Westerners are deluding themselves about what’s really happening—and what could happen…

Orban said that the West needs to understand that Putin cannot afford to lose, and will not lose, because he’s up for re-election next year, and he cannot run as the president who lost a war.

Wait — does he think Russia has honest elections? Well, neither does Hungary, so I guess it’s a wash. Also:

What’s more, {Orbán} said, Russia cannot allow NATO to establish a presence in Ukraine. The time has long passed when Russia might have been able to conquer Ukraine, or install a friendly regime. Had Russia won a quick victory, that might have been possible, but it’s hopeless now. Therefore, said Orban, Russia’s goal is to make Ukraine an ungovernable wreck, so the West cannot claim it as a prize. At this, they have already succeeded.

Ukrainians understandably took exception to this characterization. The Foreign Ministry summoned Hungary’s ambassador to Ukraine to register a complaint, and a spokesman noted that “Budapest is continuing a deliberate course aimed at destroying Hungarian-Ukrainian relations.”

Dreher attempted to clean up the mess by editing his blog to make it sound like Orbán meant the opposite of what he said and made excuses for hinting at a “Huxit,” including “he was joking!” But it sounds like it was a massive fuck-up, and it’s amusing to picture the panicked editing.

Maybe Dreher will get kicked out of Hungary too. They’re probably as tired of the mopey sumbitch as everyone else is.

Open thread.

PS: Here’s a gift link to a NYT article on America’s ambassador to Hungary, David Pressman. Joe Biden — God love him! — sent a gay man who has a husband and two children to represent the United States.

*It feels kind of mean to mention these personal things, but he writes and talks about them all the time, so it also feels like fair game. Another thing we have in common — oversharing! 

    3. 3.

      Splitting Image

      I always get Rod Dreher confused with Ross Douthat. I can never decide which one should be insulted by the comparison.

    4. 4.

      Old School

      Orban said that the West needs to understand that Putin cannot afford to lose, and will not lose, because he’s up for re-election next year, and he cannot run as the president who lost a war.

      He might only get 91% of the vote if that happens.  (Edit: I see the official total in the last election was 77.53% for Putin.)

    6. 6.

      Tony Jay

      Never feel bad about dragging Dreher for what he says and does. He’s a dishonest weirdo with more issues than Mad Magazine.

      This is the guy who ‘proved’ that Leftists don’t really care about racism because they haven’t all burnt their copies of Brown Sugar.

      Case rested.

    MattF

      MattF

      It’s occurred to me that the various RW snowflakes all understand what very well what everyone thinks of them. They can probably quote their critics verbatim. And they believe  that, somehow, their personal stupidities and inadequacies can be overcome by sheer force of will. But… um… no. Just doesn’t work that way. Sorry.

    jackmac

      jackmac

      Putin’s up for re-election next year?

      In the event he’s still alive by that point, in what universe will that election actually take place?

    12. 12.

      Alison Rose

      Imagine being a pickme for someone horrible who is in turn a pickme for someone even more horrible.

      Also I love how putin is supposed to be BIG TOUGH MAN and yet everyone wants to mollycoddle him and treat his feelings like they were made of the thinnest glass on Earth. People talk about “let’s not upset him” like he’s a screaming toddler they finally got to chill out in front of the TV with a Gogurt.

    hueyplong

      hueyplong

      Would say that Dreher can go fuck himself, but it appears he may have already done so.

      Yet another case of FAFO.

    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      “Corporations are people, my friend.”

      –Mittens McWillardpants Throckdoodle Romney IV

      Well then, let’s see some “people” do some prison time.

      A Northern California judge has ordered Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to stand trial on charges including involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly Zogg Fire, which burned near Redding in 2020.

      Cal Fire investigators blamed the September 2020 fire, which killed four people including an 8-year-old girl and her mother, on a tree making contact with a PG&E power line. The blaze scorched more than 56,000 acres (88 square miles) and destroyed more than 200 structures in Shasta and Tehama counties before being contained. The utility company last June pleaded not guilty in Shasta Superior Court to 31 total felony and misdemeanor charges against the company, including four counts of manslaughter, in connection with the Zogg Fire.

      Those charges were filed by Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett in 2021. Judge Bradley Boeckman, at the Wednesday conclusion of a seven-day preliminary hearing, allowed prosecutors to proceed with 11 of the 31 charges initially filed, dismissing the remaining 20. The 11 remaining charges include seven felony counts: four of involuntary manslaughter and three of recklessly starting a fire, the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

      PG&E is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges Feb. 15, court records show.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/fires/article272026607.html#storylink=cpy

    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      @jackmac: Nailbiter: does he receive 99 or a perilous 98%?

      ETA Vlad’s mewling about not having to face German tanks for eighty years. But now?

      “It’s unbelievable but true,” he said. “We are again being threatened by German Leopard tanks.”

    Baud

      Baud

      Orban said that the West needs to understand that Putin cannot afford to lose, and will not lose, because he’s up for re-election next year, and he cannot run as the president who lost a war.

      I’d imagine if it were a US initiated war, that justification would have been met with more outrage.

    C Stars

      C Stars

      Thanks for the article link. It’s always kind of fun to watch Dreher get himself into a pickle, considering how silly and imperious he is. I can’t wait for his kids to write memoirs of living with Dad (although it seems he hasn’t actually really been around for much of his kids’ raising).

    21. 21.

      lollipopguild

      I really like the fact that Hungary hates,hates,hates the E.U. but since they do 85% of their trade with it they are going to grin and bear it and stay in the E.U. Also–Putin must be allowed to win! He must!

    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      @C Stars: He’s so fucken broken. It’s really terrifying to watch. Most of his commenters are similarly terrified. Seeing trannies around every corner!

    26. 26.

      Frank Wilhoit

      “…the authoritarian Christianist monoculture Viktor Orbán is creating there, which Dreher says is ‘more free’ than Western democracies…”

      Draw the conclusions. There are at least two.

      The first is that it is meaningless to compare degrees of “freedom” without saying for whom.

      The second is that “freedom” is today merely a euphemism for unaccountability.

      The corollary to the second is that “freedom” is no longer a legitimate aspiration.

    Doug

      Doug

      Ambassador Pressman is not there to pat anyone’s little head, either. Hungary’s foreign minister claimed that Hungary’s choices about Ukraine were an internal matter. Amb. Pressman on twitter: “Respectfully, we do not consider Russia’s attempt to unilaterally redraw the borders of Europe as just a ‘domestic political development in Hungary.’

      https://twitter.com/USAmbHungary/status/1621179018841055233

      Once upon a time, I lived in Budapest, back when the thought of the Hungarian government becoming crypto-supporters of Russia would have been shocking or hilarious, or probably both. When the remaining Russian troops from Warsaw Pact days were dragging their feet about leaving, Budapest’s taxi drivers offered to take them all to the border so they could gtfo. “You came in within 48 hours in ’56, you can jolly well get out within 48 hours now.”

      I’m no more than two degrees of separation from Orban, but there’s no real consensus in my circle whether he was always like that or if it’s too much power for too long.

    C Stars

      C Stars

      @Kent: Oh gross. And unsurprising. His transphobic schtick is the whole “I’m so concerned about the kids!” angle, a sure sign that whoever is proclaiming concern doesn’t give a fuck about the kids.

    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      @Frank Wilhoit:

      The first is that it is meaningless to compare degrees of “freedom” without saying for whom

      Exactly right. Dreher isn’t concerned about his religious liberties in the US, not genuinely. He’s terrified about right-wing Christians losing social status, friends, esteem, and careers of prominence or control. He doesn’t want to be seen as a weirdo or an outlier. He wants to be the median person. So Hungary seems “freer” becaus he can say nasty stuff about LGBT people without being afraid that he’s hurting anyone’s feelings.

      His transparent shilling is really something to gawk at.

      I feel like the ex divorced him because he’s crazy and obsessive.

    Doug

      Doug

      @Baud: Lots of EU-CH bilateral agreements, where basically the EU says, “Here’s the standard” and the Swiss government agrees. There’s a little more give and take when it’s EU-EFTA, but not so very much.

    36. 36.

      Uncle Cholmondeley

      @trollhattan:

      Mittens was quite the inspiration today.  Here’s something else:

      A trio of voting rights organizations can advance their suit accusing 2020 election deniers of illegal voter intimidation, a Colorado federal judge has ruled, finding that the organizations can sue the individual election deniers under the Voting Rights Act but not the group they belong to.

      U.S. District Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney of the District of Colorado  ruled Tuesday that the Voting Rights Act allows for private lawsuits against nongovernment actors, and therefore permits the voter intimidation suit brought by the Colorado Montana Wyoming State Conference of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Colorado and Mi Familia Vota.

      Judge Sweeney also rejected the argument that the voting rights groups can’t sue under the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which prohibits voter intimidation, because the groups are not citizens with voting rights. The judge noted that corporations are persons under the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment and have been treated as plaintiffs under the Ku Klux Klan Act despite not having the right to vote.

    37. 37.

      trollhattan

      House GOP declares it’s 2004, gets to work on that mess.

      February 2, 2023 at 4:34 pm EST By Taegan Goddard

      House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) sent a letter to John Kerry saying that GOP lawmakers have an “insufficient understanding of your office’s activities, spending, and staffing,” Politico reports.

      They could have just said “insufficient understanding” and summarized, well, everything about themselves.

    38. 38.

      Lapassionara

      @Suzanne: he can say nasty stuff about LGBT people without being called a bigot. He’s not afraid of hurting people’s feelings. He just wants to be rewarded for doing so.

    Kent

      Kent

      It would really be poetic justice if he somehow also lands his ass in an Eastern European prison just like his fellow conservative and toxic misogynist Andrew Tate.

    Subsole

      Subsole

      @MattF:

      A much smarter person than me once posited that all of this, from Musk to Volodja to Trump on down, is simple petulant lashing-out at the iron-shod immutable fact that they will never, ever, evereverever EVER be able to bully or buy their way into coolness.

      It may be the ONLY thing they cannot bully or buy their way into, but there it is.

      They will forever be the dorks that even the D&D kids don’t want to hang with. And I can say that because I was a D&D kid.

      Just capital-L lames, the entire host of them.

    laura

      laura

      I’d have to work through a very long list of people to feel sorry for before I ever got down far enough to include Rod D. Using your religion as a cudgel just enrages me and so I save my sentiments for decent people and Rod D ain’t one of those.

      My only Hungary story is second-hand; that back in the day, the Roadie Brothers got in a fist fight in a bar after a gig. Decent, charming, nice guy Harry Connick Jr. stepped in to try and settle it, but when informed that they were brothers, he stepped back and let the scrap run its course. The Brothers were thrilled to have met him given the circumstances and so, happily ever after.

    Delk

      Delk

      Hahahaha… The Satanic Temple has named their first abortion clinic, “The Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic “.

    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      @Baud: Oh, I’m sure that he did.

      In so many ways, as an adult, I realize that it was a blessing to have to learn to go against the grain as a young person. It’s so pathetic, how many conservative religious people can’t bear to be around people who aren’t like them, because they can’t bear not being popular or esteemed. They have no sense of self. That leads them to bleat on and on about “thick communities” and all that shit, but it’s really about enforcing a social hierarchy. Genuine diversity tears down that social hierarchy.

    Kent

      Kent

      @Suzanne: He dragged her and the kids down to rural Louisiana so he could bond with his family roots.  Then after his family basically wanted nothing to do with him, he left his kids and bolted for Hungary.

      And then he monetized the whole sorry saga by blogging and writing about it in detail.

      Who wouldn’t want to divorce his ass after that showing?

    Subsole

      Subsole

      @Alison Rose:

      The absolute Manliest of Man-Babies…

      (H/T to J.S. Sterling)

       

      @Baud:  A number of replies leap to mind. The most diplomatic being:

      “An that be the case, why did the sneering little jackass start a fight that he couldn’t afford to lose?? I mean, that sounds really g*d-damned stupid just on the face of it, Roderick.”

    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      @Kent:

      It would really be poetic justice if he somehow also lands his ass in an Eastern European prison just like his fellow conservative and toxic misogynist Andrew Tate.

       

      There’s some dude on Reddit who says that he knew Dreher back in school days and that Dreher identified as gay for some time. I have no idea if this is true, but I would not be surprised if it turned out to be true.

    Ken

      Ken

      @trollhattan: “It’s unbelievable but true,” he said. “We are again being threatened by German Leopard tanks.”

      Will House Republicans revive the Lend-Lease program to send aid to Russia?

    54. 54.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Dreher is tiresome in ways that American converts to Russian flavors of Eastern Orthodoxy (particularly those who go to ROCOR) all too frequently demonstrate.  They’re on ego-pleasing journeys of ersatz spirituality, may flirt with the more assholish parishes of Catholicism, and then get drawn by the “Smells and Bells” of the  mature and predictable liturgical practice of Orthodoxy after somebody mentions it.  They start reading ponderous ascetic tomes written by monastics with no clue about regular parish or family life.

      They are really too far from the ethnic culture to be able to have internalized the example of those who successfully maneuver the spaces between cheerful, normal, healthy expressions of faith and works while being part of the larger community; they inevitably wind up resentful of the larger community and of the ethnic slackers who seem to enjoy having too much fun.

      They bow deeper than everyone else at the Divine Liturgy.  They attend several times weekly, including Advent Lent, fasting harder than anyone else (and force their families to suffer it as well). Their bookshelves are full of gigantic tomes written by antisocial, mentally ill whackjobs who wrote them in caves because humanity disappointed them. In your heart of hearts, you know they pray before their infrequent sex, and express contrition for an endless list of the pettiest of sins while consuming gigantic blocs of the priest’s schedule. They object to fun activities and festivals (particularly in multiethnic parishes in mid-sized cities of the Midwest), and become enthusiastic partisans for the elevation of convert bishops that may be unsuited for the ethnic culture of a parish.

      Dreher is one of those.

      My own family background is Syrian/Lebanese with a Greek root name – I’m attached to the Antiochian Patriarchate by family and temperament.

      One of the funny things that has happened over the years – when I run into other men from my parish (some cousins, some unrelated) they ask if/when they can expect to see me standing there again.  I say “I like my Sundays at leisure, and I’m just not feeling any real draw to anything involving Christianity these days”.   They respond positively and say that everybody goes through that, no big deal, and its there if I want to come back as I get older.

      I appreciate that, and it reflects what I’ve always observed about the older men and women from ethnic backgrounds here – not a lot of judgment about someone’s reasons.  I doubt that the convert crowd would be as shoulder-shruggy about it.

    56. 56.

      UncleEbeneezer

      David Corn has a brutal fisking of Columbia Journal Review’s trumpeting of Trump’s “No Collusion” bullshit.  Here’s a couple excerpts but read it in full, if you can:

      “Throughout the four parts, Gerth lowballs the Russian attack on the election and Trump’s assistance. He quotes academic studies that conclude the secret Russian campaign to exploit social media—Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube—to influence the election did not have a significant measurable impact. Yet he barely mentions the Russian hacking operation that led to WikiLeaks releasing daily derogatory material about Hillary Clinton in the final month of the campaign—including a trove of stolen documents dumped on the day the Washington Post revealed Trump’s Access Hollywood comments. (That move appeared to be a naked attempt to distract from Trump’s “grab ’em by the pussy” remark.) This is where Moscow undoubtedly got its biggest bang, producing weeks of negative stories that prevented the Clinton campaign from advancing its own messaging. The American political press eagerly lapped up these tidbits without highlighting the larger story that the scoops were the results of Russian information warfare mounted to shape the election. In a race as close as 2016, those weeks of bad press were likely one of several decisive factors that determined the outcome.”

      In 2020, the Senate Intelligence Committee, then chaired by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), released a bipartisan report that said that during the campaign Manafort “directly and indirectly communicated with Kilimnik (as well as Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska and several pro-Russian oligarchs in Ukraine). The report characterized Kilimnik as a “Russian intelligence officer” and stated that he “likely served as a channel to Manafort for Russian intelligence services.” Manafort, according to the committee, “sought to secretly share internal Campaign information with Kilimnik.” But that wasn’t all. Kilimink pressed Manafort to secure Trump’s endorsement of a proposal that would hand Russia influence over a large swath of Eastern Ukraine. Andrew Weissmann, a prosecutor for Mueller’s investigation, later called this deal the “quo” that Putin wanted for the “quid” of helping Trump’s campaign. Gerth pays this no notice.”

    57. 57.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Suzanne:

      Dreher isn’t concerned about his religious liberties in the US, not genuinely. He’s terrified about right-wing Christians losing social status, friends, esteem, and careers of prominence or control. He doesn’t want to be seen as a weirdo or an outlier. He wants to be the median person. So Hungary seems “freer” becaus he can say nasty stuff about LGBT people without being afraid that he’s hurting anyone’s feelings.

      Not just hurt feelings, but burn down potential employment options because no one wants to work with someone with serious issues surrounding LGBTQ+ people.

      I can’t quite feel sorry for him either. I used to read him a lot because I wanted to understand a very different perspective than mine. He used to be good for that. He completely went off the deep end. Worse, he’s been the inspiration for Carlson and other right wing figures. I was seeing his trans-panic posts way before it became a thing right wing media and politicians fixated on.  His theories and justifications have all been widely distributed through right wing media

      I’ll add that I think its fair to bring up his failed marriage. This is a guy who didn’t believe in divorce until he needed one.

    Andrya

      Andrya

      @Kent:  Not fair.  In the early stages of the Catholic sex abuse scandal, when it wasn’t clear how bad the sex abuse problem was, Rod Dreher (a Catholic at the time) wrote a number of pieces in National Review exposing the abuses-  at some risk of his job, for there was pressure on National Review to fire him.  He defended Cardinal Pell because he believed Cardinal Pell was innocent.  This is not inconsistent- I’m sure you are opposed to murder, but wouldn’t you defend someone you believed was falsely accused?  I don’t know whether Pell was innocent or guilty- but when you say that Pell was convicted, it’s hardly fair to omit that the conviction was thrown out on appeal.

      I don’t like what Rod Dreher writes- and I’m outraged by his propaganda urging the US to throw Ukraine under the bus- but demonizing our opponents with exaggerated/misleading accusations is what the other side does.  The left should not be doing this.

    Baud

      Baud

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      to influence the election did not have a significant measurable impact

       

      Ah, the Sideshow Bob defense.

      I am presently incarcerated, imprisoned for a crime I did not even commit. “Attempted murder,” now honestly, did they ever give anyone a Nobel prize for “attempted chemistry?”

    61. 61.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Suzanne: I’d be very surprised if Dreher ever ‘identified’ as gay. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he was gay or bisexual and deeply uncomfortable with his feelings.

    62. 62.

      Sister Golden Bear

      In today’s ethnic trans cleansing news:

      • We’re up to more than 250 anti-trans bills this year — more than the last four years combined.
      • Conservative commenter Matt Walsh says doctors who provide gender-affirming care should be executed: “If we can’t have that, then prison will have to suffice.” At the end of this video, he says that kids are fed into the “transgender woodchipper.” This is a clear dogwhistle to his followers that constantly post memes of throwing LGBTQ people in woodchippers. He knows what he’s doing.
      • West Virginia is close to passing a law that would ban gender affirming care for trans youth. A Democratic rep proposed an amendment that would’ve banned “cosmetic procedures” for cisgender youth, the same way it bans it for transgender youth. Needless to say, Republicans voted it down in a landslide.
      • Libs of TikTok targets a Maryland production of “new” show called “Kinky Boots” — seemingly having has no clue that it’s an award-winning Broadway musical with songs written by Cyndi Lauper that families have been going to watch together for years.
      • And as a bonus, the same Republicans who are essentially making it illegal to exist as a trans person are now proposing a law that would effectively legalise rape in Tennessee. A proposed state law would send women to prison for three years if they file a ‘false’ rape report to get an abortion — and all it takes is one cop who thinks you’re lying.
      • The Last of Us is being review bombed by homophobic gamers because it featured a gay love story.

      On the plus side:

      • Minnesota is joining other states in considering a law that give transgender people refugee protection from other states. Already we have Massachusetts, Illinois, California, and Washington DC with laws on the books protecting against things like out of state subpoenas, extradition, and more. That said, Tennessee’s new bill could directly conflict.
      • Huge victory in Virginia! Six anti-trans bills there have fallen. Virginia will not be medically detransitioning their youth. They will not be banning trans people from sports through legislation.
    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony:

      Not just hurt feelings, but burn down potential employment options because no one wants to work with someone with serious issues surrounding LGBTQ+ people. 

      Agreed.
      He blah blah blahs a lot about ketman, aka paying lip service to something in public that you don’t believe in private. It’s so weird. Like, the notion that, at work, you can just not talk about something contentious or controversial that doesn’t have anything to do with your work….has never occurred to him. He acts like it is an absolute Big Brother-esque crime to just leave your personal views about other people’s personal lives aside while you’re at work.

      From the dawn of time, people have gotten fired from jobs if people think they’re an asshole. For whatever reason. But when it happens to Rod or Rod’s friends, it’s worth 10,000 words of waaaaaah.

    66. 66.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Andrya:

      Not fair.  In the early stages of the Catholic sex abuse scandal, when it wasn’t clear how bad the sex abuse problem was, Rod Dreher (a Catholic at the time) wrote a number of pieces in National Review exposing the abuses-  at some risk of his job, for there was pressure on National Review to fire him.

      This is true.

    C Stars

      C Stars

      @Alison Rose: Yeah. He used to publish on his American Conservative blog the writing of a woman who pretended to be the mother of a trans kid to infiltrate support groups (she was apparently snooping around in one that I was a part of, and revealed a local child’s story in of course a snide and cruel way). These people care so much about kids that they’re willing to deceive, snoop, and reveal private medical and other personal details about them to their snarling, violent, unhinged readers.

    70. 70.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony:

      Well, in 2018, he admitted to being bad at sports, an inadequate hunter, too bookish and that as a namesake, he was a disappointment to his much-worshipped manly man daddy (who he didn’t realize had been in the Klan until somebody discovered it in FBI files last year).

