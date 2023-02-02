Even though he has monstrous beliefs, I find it hard not to pity Rod Dreher a little. Maybe because we’re around the same age and both spent our formative years as bookish, oddball children in disreputable Confederate backwaters. I understand the toll that can take on a person!

Dreher seems to deal with it by joining clubs that do not want him, forming movements no one wants to join, changing religions like other people change socks, ostentatiously returning to his ancestral roots only to be rebuffed, etc. I suspect these are desperate attempts to fill a howling void at his core. Sad!

Anyhoo, after his family of origin in Louisiana told him to sod off and his wife dumped him,* Dreher went to Budapest to sample the authoritarian Christianist monoculture Viktor Orbán is creating there, which Dreher says is “more free” than Western democracies because wokety-wokeism.

Dreher sees Hungary as a model conservatives can use to overthrow American democracy in favor of Christo-fascist one-party rule. (I assume he’s a super-fan of Florida’s Rage Munchkin, a fellow Orbánist.)

But a piece at The Bulwark points out that although Dreher is paid to shill for Orbán, he hasn’t yet fully grasped the subtle rules for foreign stooges who wish to promote authoritarian regimes, to wit, if the boss autocrat says something wildly impolitic to a private audience of foreign toadies, don’t blast quotes worldwide on your blog.

Someone asked the prime minister if he wanted Hungary to stay in the EU. “Definitely not!” he said, adding that Hungary has no choice, because 85 percent of its exports are within the EU…

According to The Bulwark, this caused a sensation in Hungary when other media outlets picked it up. Also:

To be clear, Viktor Orban doesn’t want the West to be in a war with Russia. But he says that far too many Westerners are deluding themselves about what’s really happening—and what could happen… Orban said that the West needs to understand that Putin cannot afford to lose, and will not lose, because he’s up for re-election next year, and he cannot run as the president who lost a war.

Wait — does he think Russia has honest elections? Well, neither does Hungary, so I guess it’s a wash. Also:

What’s more, {Orbán} said, Russia cannot allow NATO to establish a presence in Ukraine. The time has long passed when Russia might have been able to conquer Ukraine, or install a friendly regime. Had Russia won a quick victory, that might have been possible, but it’s hopeless now. Therefore, said Orban, Russia’s goal is to make Ukraine an ungovernable wreck, so the West cannot claim it as a prize. At this, they have already succeeded.

Ukrainians understandably took exception to this characterization. The Foreign Ministry summoned Hungary’s ambassador to Ukraine to register a complaint, and a spokesman noted that “Budapest is continuing a deliberate course aimed at destroying Hungarian-Ukrainian relations.”

Dreher attempted to clean up the mess by editing his blog to make it sound like Orbán meant the opposite of what he said and made excuses for hinting at a “Huxit,” including “he was joking!” But it sounds like it was a massive fuck-up, and it’s amusing to picture the panicked editing.

Maybe Dreher will get kicked out of Hungary too. They’re probably as tired of the mopey sumbitch as everyone else is.

Open thread.

PS: Here’s a gift link to a NYT article on America’s ambassador to Hungary, David Pressman. Joe Biden — God love him! — sent a gay man who has a husband and two children to represent the United States.

*It feels kind of mean to mention these personal things, but he writes and talks about them all the time, so it also feels like fair game. Another thing we have in common — oversharing!