Fuzzy Chicks (Open Thread)

I have an embarrassing confession: after loudly flouncing to protest the Musk takeover, I went crawling back to Twitter. None of the alternatives worked for me, and MLB Opening Day was the final straw. (Guess whose team is currently the only undefeated club in Major League Baseball? That would be MY Tampa Bay Rays!) Anyhoo, here’s a sweet bird vid from the bird app:

Also couldn’t help but notice that the user experience is significantly degraded — it took forever for a short video to load even though I was connected to the same blazing fast home WiFi where videos of similar length taken from the same camera loaded instantly on pre-Muskrat Twitter. But at least I can share videos here again — couldn’t figure out how to do that without Twitter.

Open thread!

    90Comments

    1. 1.

      PaulWartenberg

      I’ve been watching the Rays from a distance this week, I’ve seen their batting improve. Scoring is up from last season! They’re averaging SEVEN runs a game instead of four. It’s awesome. Now all we need is a fat cat corporate CEO in Tampa willing to fund a bond issue to get a new stadium built in Ybor…

      #RaysUp

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Duke of Clay

      I only ever signed up for Twitter to get timely updates when my college baseball team was in a weather delay. (As you know, this happens frequently in the Southeast.) I left when Musk took over and have avoided returning thus far. —- Thanks for the bird video.​

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      I only visit (don’t post or comment on) Twitter. I don’t see much difference from my end, except for that annoying dog icon.

      But I will not be surprised if one day it goes kablooey and is never seen again. I think the platform is at the point the Roadrunner is when he’s run past the cliff but hasn’t yet noticed there’s nothing under his feet. Momentum will only take things so far.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Fuzzy chicks story:

      When I was up in Canada my cousin Bob and I took our cousin Brunch and his 3 kids fishing. While motoring down a channel we spotted 2 loons, a male and a female, behaving rather strangely. They were dancing on top of the water, slapping it with their webbed feet and giving their maniacal call at the top of their lungs. We slowed down and turned to make our way over to them at idle speed. When we got closer we could see that there were about a half dozen little puff balls popping up to the surface and diving again, every 5-10 seconds or so. It was funny as hell to watch those little chicks try to stay under as much as Mama and Papa wanted them too, but we could see they were all greatly distressed so we moved along rather quickly.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      As a non-Nazi bannee (I got blasted for making fun of Lee Zeldin right after the changeover), I don’t get to tweet. I do check, but spend no time there anymore.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      pacem appellant

      Sorry you had to use birdsite. I’m liking Mastodon (link in the nym). I actively block Twitter via different extensions, so I can’t see your video. I look forward to the day when Twitter becomes completely unusable. In the meantime, it would be nice if front pagers used screencaps with alt-text.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      HumboldtBlue

      The constitutional crisis is now fully aflame. The racists in the GOP legislature have expelled three Dem lawmakers from the body.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Almost Retired

      Tennessee Republicans just voted to expel the brilliant, photogenic and media-savvy Representative Justin Jones — and just like that they have created a young media star!  I hope this bites them very, very hard in their fat Waffle House fed asses.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      twbrandt

      Elon’s latest asshole move is to threaten to sue laid-off employees who “disparage” him or the company. He claims that a non-disparagement clause in the separation agreement covers this, even if the employee didn’t sign the agreement. That sound you hear is the sound of attorneys rubbing their hands together in glee.

      Twitter can’t collapse soon enough.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Roger Moore

      @Ohio Mom:

      FWIW, Roadrunner is always able to keep on zipping even when he’s gone past the edge of the cliff; it’s the coyote who has problems.  This actually makes sense, because despite the name, roadrunners are able to fly.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      I had my nails done a super-pale lavender for Easter. “For Easter” – well, sort of.

      I love spring.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @pacem appellant: Tried Mastodon and it didn’t take for me — glad it works for you! I’m curious about what you mean when you say “it would be nice if front pagers used screencaps with alt-text.”

      If I’m posting an image on this site, there’s a field I can use in the back room to include a description for the visually impaired, which I always try to remember to do. There’s no similar field when embedding Twitter video, though I suppose I could include a description in the body of the post, like this:

      Video of a mother Limpkin teaching two fluffy chicks to hunt for mollusks and snails in a swamp.

      Is that what you mean?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ruckus

      @Ohio Mom:

      I think the platform is at the point the Roadrunner is when he’s run past the cliff but hasn’t yet noticed there’s nothing under his feet. Momentum will only take things so far.

      I still on rare occasion comment there but not anywhere near as often as I used to. I’ve tried the other places, have accounts and neither Mastodon nor Spoutible seem to have really taken off.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      PaulWartenberg

      Twitter is now annoying me by having the DogeCoin logo staring back at me in the corner of the screen.

      HE WON’T STOP STARING.

      HE’S JUDGING ME.

      MAKE HIM STOP, MOM. MAKE HIM STOP…………

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Whereaway

      @Alison Rose: Another Giant’s Fan!

      One of my earlier memories is watching the Giants play at Candlestick Park when it had wooden bleachers at ground level behind right field.  I was perhaps 5 or 6, but had the pleasure of watching Willie Mays play center field, with McCovey in right and Marichal on the mound ….

      That was ’59 or ’60, and I’m still a Giants fan.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      pacem appellant

      @Betty Cracker: That’s pretty much what a mean. For a video, that would be enough. For memes and pictures, it would be nice if they were hosted on balloon-juice.com and not Twitter. Basically, I just have strong opinions about the use of Twitter in general, but it irks me when an entire post is just links to Twitter. I understand that my opinion may be in the minority, so please don’t go changing behavior just because one dumb user doesn’t want to throw any traffic Elon’s way for any reason.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      different-church-lady

      But at least I can share videos here again

      Did YouTube go bankrupt while I wasn’t looking?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Alison Rose

      @Whereaway: Well, that was a wee bit before my time, though I did go to a few Candlestick games in their last few years there. Actually, when I was a kid in the 80s, we were A’s fans first and foremost. Would of course root for the Giants if they were in the postseason and the A’s weren’t. But around the mid 90s or so, as a family we sort of made an unspoken shift to being primarily Giants fans. I lived in the City in 2010 and went to the parade with some coworkers (our office was just a couple blocks from the route) after they won the Series, which was a ton of fun. And while I have only been to a handful of others, I maintain that their stadium is the best in the league. Just wish it was still called Pacific Bell, because at least that’s a corporate name that sounds nice.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      scav

      So, is TN for or against cancelling?  It’s getting soooo hard to keep up.

      Calvinball —> Cancelball

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Roger Moore

      @pacem appellant:

      Even before the Musk takeover, I prefered a post not have a ton of links to Twitter in it.  It always takes forever for the tweets to load, which means the screen shifts around for a while after clicking refresh.  It is much faster if you screenshot them; even if the images take time to load, they have size information so the layout engine can set aside the right amount of space and things don’t move.  Screenshots also prevent the record of what people are talking about from disappearing if the tweet is deleted or Twitter is offline.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      MattF

      I like Mastodon, but mainly to view posts on mathstodon.xyz, a mathematics-oriented instance. If you’ve got some special or local interest, and there’s a server that covers it, Mastodon is good for that. More general stuff, including current events or politics, not so much, IMO.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      oldster

      Copy of a note I just sent to the White House:

      Dear Mr. President,
      I have news of great concern:
      Tennessee has now ceased to have a republican form of government. The Federal Government has a constitutional obligation to intervene.
      Article IV, Section 4 reads as follows:
      “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government….”
      By expelling members of its legislature on clearly false and pretextual grounds, the current majority in the legislature has overridden the will of the citizens of Tennessee. Those American citizens now lack the keystone of republican government: effective representation in their legislative assembly.
      We cannot allow a state to slip into non-democratic rule by a junta. We cannot sit idly by and watch democracy destroyed. The Constitution itself demands that the United States, i.e. the Federal govt, restore to the state of Tennessee the Republican form of government, of which a lawless assembly has temporarily deprived it.

      This is a crisis. But it is a crisis of exactly the kind that the Constitution foresaw. The Constitution made provisions for it. Now it is up the the Federal government to act on those provisions.

      Thank you for your help.
      best wishes, oldster

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Gary Zirkle (Nug)

      Apparently, we’ll all just have to feel shame on these right-wing cretin’s behalf because they’re not capable of it themselves. My guess is that if Clarence Thomas ever encountered integrity his knee-jerk reaction would be to strangle it out of fear and disgust; the only good virtue being a dead virtue.

       

      PS—it doesn’t bode well for me that I posted this comment in the wrong thread. lol.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Popping in, so I don’t know if this was mentioned downstairs…

      It’s a “shadow docket” win — but it’s still a major win. The SCOTUS ruled 7-2 to uphold a lower court ruling that a trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia. Honestly, I’m shocked not only at the decision, but the margin of the decision.

      The Court provided no justification for its decision, but unsurprisingly, Alito and “Fly me & Ginni around the world” Thomas dissented and would’ve upheld WV’s ban on trans athletes.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      different-church-lady

      @Almost Retired:

      I hope this bites them very, very hard in their fat Waffle House fed asses.

      They’ve gone full “Boot stomping on human face, FOREVER!” But I don’t think they’ve yet reached the point where the boot is so strong that the human faces aren’t going to fight back.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Roger Moore

      @Alison Rose:

      I just don’t want the stadium names to change every few years when the previous sponsor goes out of business or gets bought up or something.  I’ve gotten over my rejection of corporate names on stadiums, but I do prefer it when the name stays consistent.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Michael Bersin

      I left that social media platform – in doing so it became instantly apparent to me what a huge time suck it was for me. I won’t be going back as a registered user.

      I had used the platform to help drive traffic to Show Me Progress. It turns out that that the platform never accounted for anything over 1% of our total daily traffic. This clean, well lit place did and does a whole lot better than that one ever did.

      Still, I monitor individual right wingnut Missouri pols’ accounts on that platform and use their posts and the usually hysterical responses to create mocking content. I think of it as enjoying dessert and never having to wash the dishes…

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Sadly, the only viable solution to the TN and WI leges isn’t possible.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      different-church-lady

      @Betty Cracker: As someone who works in the film biz, it annoys me when people think we ought to accommodate how we hold our phones more than the fact that the landscape we inhabit is mostly horizontal. Nothing personal, just a increasing bug-up-my-ass.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      pacem appellant

      @Roger Moore: I heartily agree. Screen redrawing as Twitter resizes its presence on the page is very annoying. When I disabled Twitter, that problem has gone away (at the cost of not seeing some embedded content, but c’est la vie).

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Bill Arnold

      @pacem appellant:

      In the meantime, it would be nice if front pagers used screencaps with alt-text.

      The twitter embeds don’t just render as text for you? They pretty much are alt-text plus some javascript for rendering them in twitter style, or at least I thought so.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Cameron

      @Alison Rose: I think Gorsuch is sort of a wild card.  He seems to be somewhat more intelligent than some of his ideological brethren, so I expect some (not many) pleasant surprises from him.  The other two, I dunno….

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Alison Rose

      @Cameron: That’s true. He comes across as less strident than Barrett and less of just a general douchebag than Kegger Kavanaugh. Although, sometimes the more educated assholes are also more dangerous.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      gene108

      I got COVID a couple of weeks ago. Fever’s gone, but I have a persistent cough that still won’t go away.

      Cousin’s daughter is getting married Saturday. They’re doing pre-wedding activities today, which I’m skipping because of the cough.

      Coughing is also screwing up my ability to get work done, and I’ve fallen behind.

      This is my first bout of COVID. It’s draining emotionally, because there’s no clear end in sight. Just slow improvements week over week, which feels different from other viral infections, because those usually had a point that once the virus ran its course the feeling of improvement was rapid.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Almost Retired

      @Alison Rose:  Pacific Bell is a way better stadium name, if one must tolerate corporate naming rights.  I refuse to refer to the Lakers home by it’s wretched new name “Crypto.com Arena.”

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Another Scott

      @gene108: We tested positive on March 11 and 14.  Only had fevers (1-2 degrees) for a couple of days, then seemed to recover fairly well, then got sinus infections which lead to persistent coughs.

      We’re about over the coughs and sinus issues now, but still aren’t 100% (my sleeping pulse rate was about 65 before, now it’s about 75 and drops a little every week).

      It gets better.  Hang in there and do what you can to minimize post nasal drip especially at night!  Drinking hot water seemed to help me.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      zhena gogolia

      @gene108: I hope you get better speedily. I still haven’t gotten it, and am dreading it. But I will say that I have had viruses that are like that (usually coughing ones), that just seem to linger or go away and come back.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Roger Moore

      @Cameron:

      Yeah, this is my feeling as well.  I dislike Gorsuch, and I think he’s scum of the earth for having accepted a tainted Supreme Court seat.  He still seems to be a competent judge, though, and to have some independence of thought, which Kavanaugh and Barrett seem to lack.

      The way I’d put it is that Gorsuch seems to be someone who decided to join the Federalist Society because he agrees with them on enough issues that joining was in the best interest of his career.  He’ll regularly rule their way because he agrees with them, but he arrived at some of his opinions independently and will rule according to his conscience when one of those issues comes up.  In contrast, I think Kavanaugh and Barrett were more or less raised within the Federalist Society and had all their views shaped by it since before they ever went to law school.  They don’t have the same kind of independent opinion that might make them occasional wildcards.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Roger Moore: The pavilion where they have rock shows on the Boston waterfront changes its name to a different bank so often that I don’t even remember what it’s called now.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Fake Irishman

      @Alison Rose:

      Gorsuch has been actually decent on trans rights so far. He was in the majority in Bostick in 2019 arguing a plain reading of the Civil Rights Act is protective of trans identity. In fact, there might —might, mind you *tosses salt over shoulder, spits, knocks on wood*— still be a fragile 5-4 majority on the court that sends at least some of these foul anti trans bills into the abyss.
      (Insert appropriate Gandalf.gif here for effect)

      Reply
    76. 76.

      FelonyGovt

      @Almost Retired: I’ve been to that arena multiple times since the switchover (LA Kings fan) and still say I’m going to Staples Center.

      And I miss NY Mets Twitter, especially how they would be melting down now that the Mets were swept by the Brewers… sigh…

      Reply
    77. 77.

      persistentillusion

      @mrmoshpotato: I’ve been gone from Chicago for nearly 30 years, but it’s the Sears Tower and Comiskey Park (which I attended in the dreadful 80s, so few fans that I got to be buds with the off-duty Chicago cops who provided security there.  Ahh, memories.  The cops came to my child’s christening.  We then went to a bar.

      ETA:  the baby went home with the grandparents.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      persistentillusion

      @Fake Irishman: I’ve been to plenty enough Wisco bars to agree.  Got thrown out of one north of Rhinelander for blowing off a potato cannon.  Good times, thankfully long past.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      For the fourth year in a row, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a proclamation declaring April as Confederate Heritage Month in Mississippi, keeping alive a 30-year-old tradition that former Republican Gov. Kirk Fordice first began. Black people make up 38% of Mississippi’s population, which is the highest for any state.
      [snip]
      Reeves’ 2023 proclamation is dated April 31, 2023—a date that does not exist because April only has 30 days. In Facebook comments, members of the SCV Camp 265 Rankin Rough & Ready’s noted the error, with the group’s administrator writing, “what do you expect it’s from Tater.”
      [snip]
      The language in Reeves’ Confederate Heritage Month proclamation uses much of the same language as one that former Democratic Gov. Ronnie Musgrove, who served from 2000 to 2004, issued in April 2000.

      Reached for comment Wednesday morning, Musgrove told the Mississippi Free Press that Confederate Heritage Month is “something that should not continue in today’s world.”

      “I cannot say why the practice started, but it was one that should never have been started,” the former governor said. “It was one that I should not have signed and it should have ended a long time ago.” Source

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Patricia Kayden

      @pacem appellant: I love Mastodon and Post. I left Twitter the day before Musk Ox took over. I’ll go back when he’s forced to sell it at a steep loss.
      He has turned it into 4chan.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      different-church-lady

      @Matt McIrvin: Yeah, everyone I know just calls it “The big tent thing by the seaport.” I doubt I could find five people at random who know what the real name is.

      Same with the pavilion that used to be Great Woods.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Delk:

      heh.. some guy at the Belmont stop this afternoon was asking which train to take to get to White Sox Stadium. 

      LOL!

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Geminid

      @NotMax: Mississippi has a lot of good days in April to celebrate Confederate Heritage Month. There’s the night of April 16, when Admiral David Porter ran a small fleet past the batteries at Vicksburg with minor losses. Reenactors could try the shot put against cotton bales like the ones Porter piled on his ships.

      April 17 is the day Colonel Benjamin Grierson started out with 1300 Union cavalry and traversed Mississippi from Tennessee to Louisiana, destroying bridges, storehouses and locomotives as he made his way to Baton Rouge with the loss of less than 20 troopers. Communities could stage big bonfires along Grierson’s route for the next 13 nights.

      And on April 29, Mississippi could celebrate Ulysses Grant crossing the Mississippi River by mustering Confederate reenactors in every part of the state except Bruinsburg, where Grant landed his army unopposed.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Quinerly:

      There are plenty of reasons to avoid Jack Daniels – it is shit whisky, and that charcoal filtering process sucks ass. Am I going to have to buy a product I hate to show support?

      Reply

