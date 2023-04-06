I have an embarrassing confession: after loudly flouncing to protest the Musk takeover, I went crawling back to Twitter. None of the alternatives worked for me, and MLB Opening Day was the final straw. (Guess whose team is currently the only undefeated club in Major League Baseball? That would be MY Tampa Bay Rays!) Anyhoo, here’s a sweet bird vid from the bird app:

Spotted moments ago: Mama Limpkin teaching her chicks to find mollusks and snails. pic.twitter.com/RyUBvK17do — Betty Cracker 🐊 (@bettycrackerfl) April 5, 2023

Also couldn’t help but notice that the user experience is significantly degraded — it took forever for a short video to load even though I was connected to the same blazing fast home WiFi where videos of similar length taken from the same camera loaded instantly on pre-Muskrat Twitter. But at least I can share videos here again — couldn’t figure out how to do that without Twitter.

Open thread!