Late Night Open Thread: Bud ‘Right’ (Not)

Pay pig definition. Since the days of Richard Viguerie’s first mailing list, the cream of the GOP has made a very nice living for themselves by convincing its sheep voters that buying all the latest swag was the only way to really claim membership as a True Conservative. (Trump, of course, was and is a master of this particular grift; maybe that’s a part of why he was so immediately popular with the Republican ‘base’.) Perhaps it’s not surprising that it can seem like a fetish arrangement to outsiders…

ETA:

It’s not ‘ultra-right’ until you’re violating at least one statute…

      Jerzy Russian

      Lord Jesus Christ in a crosswalk.  These people are tiring.    That said, it is pretty funny that that new beer is probably being brewed by (one of) the big evil companies that doesn’t even know where to piss.

      mvr

      On the one hand it feels like the Rs are falling completely apart in transparently grabbing for whatever they can get between Justice Thomas, the 5th Circuit, Tennessee, my home state of Nebraska where it looks like guns are going to have rights, women won’t and neither will trans kids, private for profit schooling will be supported with state funds, and I’m sure I’m leaving something out. On the other hand it isn’t obvious how these decidedly awful things will be reversed despite their decided lack of popularity with sane people who are still a majority.

      I guess this is what it means to live in interesting times.

      West of the Rockies

      Oh, he’s so manly and patriotic with his baseball bat!  Squee! (said no one).  Of course, he stole the image from Trump using a bat to threaten Alvin Bragg.  This guy sure taught that Queer beer a lesson!

      Ruckus

      @Maxim:

      It’s likely brewed by whatever company now makes Bud Light and it’s the same exact beer, in a differently printed can and at a highly increased price. Making up for the lost Butt Light sales.

