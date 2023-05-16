The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state has fought back against the former president’s attempt to remove her from the case and exclude evidence. https://t.co/VVL3Gw9jzG — The Associated Press (@AP) May 16, 2023

Fani Willis is having none of this weak… sauce:

… Trump’s Georgia legal team in March asked the court to toss out the report of a special grand jury that had been seated in the case and to prevent prosecutors from using any evidence or testimony stemming from the panel’s investigation. They also asked that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office be barred from continuing to investigate or prosecute the case. Willis responded in a filing Monday that the Trump’s motion is “procedurally flawed” and advances “arguments that lack merit.” For more than two years now, Willis has been investigating the actions Trump and others took in the wake of the 2020 election. She took the unusual step last year of asking for a special grand jury to aid the investigation, saying the panel’s subpoena power would allow her team to compel the testimony of people who might not otherwise cooperate.

The special grand jury, which did not have the power to issue indictments, was seated last May and dissolved in January after hearing from 75 witnesses and submitting a report with recommendations for Willis. Though most of that report remains under wraps for now according to a judge’s order, the panel’s foreperson has said without naming names that the special grand jury recommended charging multiple people. Trump lawyers Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg argued that the special grand jury “involved a constant lack of clarity as to the law, inconsistent applications of basic constitutional protections for individuals being brought before it, and a prosecutor’s office that was found to have an actual conflict, yet continued to pursue the investigation.”… In her motion Monday, Willis asked that McBurney retain supervision of the matter and urged that Trump and Latham’s motions be dismissed or denied without holding a hearing. Willis wrote that the arguments put forth in the motions fail to meet the “exacting standards” for disqualifying a prosecutor and they also fail to prove their claims that their own due process rights have been violated or that the grand jury process was “tainted” or the law governing it unconstitutional. Trump and Latham “are not content to follow the ordinary course of the law,” Willis wrote… Willis last month sent letters to local law enforcement leaders advising them to prepare for “heightened security” as she intends to announce charging decisions in the case between July 11 and Sept. 1. To secure an indictment, she needs to bring the case before a regular grand jury…

You are not nearly as special as you would like to believe, MAGAts. MSNBC’s Jordan Rubin, “Fani Willis trashes Trump’s attempt to quash special grand jury report”:

… In a legal filing Monday, Willis didn’t mince words in responding to motions from Trump and one of the Georgia “fake electors,” Cathy Latham, who joined in the long-shot legal effort. They tried to throw a kitchen sink of legal arguments at the probe — that the judge should be kicked off the case; that Willis should be kicked off the case; that the special grand jury was tainted and its report should be quashed and expunged from the record; and that any use of evidence presented to the special grand jury should be prohibited. Willis threw it all right back at them, telling the judge that Trump and Latham raised arguments “for which they have no standing” or “which have no basis in law at all.” The prosecutor basically said that Trump wants to be above the law, writing that he and Latham “seek to ‘restrain’ a criminal investigation before any charges are filed or even sought; they ask that the judicial system place them above and apart from the common administration of the criminal law.” And if Willis’ thrashing weren’t enough, several media companies submitted their own filing Monday, telling the judge that quashing the special grand jury report would be “unsupported by any legal basis.”… Even if Judge Robert McBurney indulges Trump’s timeline request, the next big practical question for the judge may be whether he holds a hearing on the matter before ruling. But at this point, barring an unexpected move by McBurney, there’s no reason to think that Willis is in danger of missing her summer time frame for announcing charging decisions.

Also, too:

A Wisconsin judge on Monday refused to break up a lawsuit filed against 10 fake electors for former President Donald Trump and two of his attorneys, saying the case could proceed in the county where it was filed. https://t.co/Kv79D8CZ0I — The Associated Press (@AP) May 16, 2023

Another batch of lost lambs left abandoned by their God-Emperor…