You are here: Home / Past Elections / 2020 Elections / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: TFG Is *Beset*

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: TFG Is *Beset*

Fani Willis is having none of this weak… sauce:

Trump’s Georgia legal team in March asked the court to toss out the report of a special grand jury that had been seated in the case and to prevent prosecutors from using any evidence or testimony stemming from the panel’s investigation. They also asked that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office be barred from continuing to investigate or prosecute the case.

Willis responded in a filing Monday that the Trump’s motion is “procedurally flawed” and advances “arguments that lack merit.”

For more than two years now, Willis has been investigating the actions Trump and others took in the wake of the 2020 election. She took the unusual step last year of asking for a special grand jury to aid the investigation, saying the panel’s subpoena power would allow her team to compel the testimony of people who might not otherwise cooperate.

The special grand jury, which did not have the power to issue indictments, was seated last May and dissolved in January after hearing from 75 witnesses and submitting a report with recommendations for Willis. Though most of that report remains under wraps for now according to a judge’s order, the panel’s foreperson has said without naming names that the special grand jury recommended charging multiple people.

Trump lawyers Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg argued that the special grand jury “involved a constant lack of clarity as to the law, inconsistent applications of basic constitutional protections for individuals being brought before it, and a prosecutor’s office that was found to have an actual conflict, yet continued to pursue the investigation.”…

In her motion Monday, Willis asked that McBurney retain supervision of the matter and urged that Trump and Latham’s motions be dismissed or denied without holding a hearing.

Willis wrote that the arguments put forth in the motions fail to meet the “exacting standards” for disqualifying a prosecutor and they also fail to prove their claims that their own due process rights have been violated or that the grand jury process was “tainted” or the law governing it unconstitutional.

Trump and Latham “are not content to follow the ordinary course of the law,” Willis wrote…

Willis last month sent letters to local law enforcement leaders advising them to prepare for “heightened security” as she intends to announce charging decisions in the case between July 11 and Sept. 1. To secure an indictment, she needs to bring the case before a regular grand jury…

You are not nearly as special as you would like to believe, MAGAts. MSNBC’s Jordan Rubin, “Fani Willis trashes Trump’s attempt to quash special grand jury report”:

In a legal filing Monday, Willis didn’t mince words in responding to motions from Trump and one of the Georgia “fake electors,” Cathy Latham, who joined in the long-shot legal effort.

They tried to throw a kitchen sink of legal arguments at the probe — that the judge should be kicked off the case; that Willis should be kicked off the case; that the special grand jury was tainted and its report should be quashed and expunged from the record; and that any use of evidence presented to the special grand jury should be prohibited.

Willis threw it all right back at them, telling the judge that Trump and Latham raised arguments “for which they have no standing” or “which have no basis in law at all.” The prosecutor basically said that Trump wants to be above the law, writing that he and Latham “seek to ‘restrain’ a criminal investigation before any charges are filed or even sought; they ask that the judicial system place them above and apart from the common administration of the criminal law.”

And if Willis’ thrashing weren’t enough, several media companies submitted their own filing Monday, telling the judge that quashing the special grand jury report would be “unsupported by any legal basis.”…

Even if Judge Robert McBurney indulges Trump’s timeline request, the next big practical question for the judge may be whether he holds a hearing on the matter before ruling. But at this point, barring an unexpected move by McBurney, there’s no reason to think that Willis is in danger of missing her summer time frame for announcing charging decisions.

Also, too:

Another batch of lost lambs left abandoned by their God-Emperor…

The lawsuit seeks $2.4 million from the fake electors and their attorneys, alleging they were part of a conspiracy by Trump and his allies to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential race. It also seeks to disqualify the Republicans from ever serving as electors again.

Fake electors met in Wisconsin and other battleground states where Trump was defeated in 2020, attempting to cast ballots for the former president even though he lost. Republicans who participated in Wisconsin said they were trying to preserve Trump’s legal standing in case courts overturned his defeat.

Nine of the 10 fake electors in Wisconsin, and one of Trump’s attorneys, argued that the lawsuit against them was wrongly filed in Dane County Circuit Court. Since none of them lived in that county, they argued, the lawsuit should be refiled against each of them in their respective home counties.

But Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington disagreed on Monday, saying the lawsuit was properly filed because, in part, at least one of the defendants appears to live in Dane County or does not present evidence to the contrary…

“Although likely not the last, this was just the latest effort to delay any type of accountability,” said Law Forward attorney Scott Thompson. “We are pleased this matter will be resolved in the Dane County Courthouse, just one block from where the fake electors scheme was carried out.”

Attorneys for the fake electors did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment…

      Betty Cracker

      Promoting a comment from a older thread.

      Holy shit!

      Democrat Donna Deegan will serve as the first female mayor of Jacksonville..

      After months of hard campaigning and millions of dollars spent between both sides, Degan won the highly contested election against Republican Daniel Davis.

      This is like Cousin Lee showing up sober to a wedding! Maybe the backlash thing is real.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Betty Cracker:

      I saw in a comment in an earlier thread that prominent Republicans had endorsed her, saying the Republican, Davis, was “running a dirty campaign”. Also read he had been appealing to white nationalists. Maybe it was a step too far for some people

      Josie

      I love the look on Fani Willis’ face in that news article. She is having none of his shit, is she.

      RobArt

      @Betty Cracker: I live in Jax & three out of four candidates I voted for won — don’t think that’s ever happened before! (I’m 51 as of yesterday.) I do think DeSantis is causing backlash and also embarrassment among those “moderate” Republicans. Lol, because I don’t think such things legitimately exist but many like to think so. Many well off whites who love their money are still voting Republican and somehow managing to think they’re not bigots themselves. I saw a yard sign for the Democrat Donna Deegan in front of the home of just such a person today. Someone “socially liberal and fiscally conservative” whose votes just coincidentally cause massive harm to her non-white neighbors and queer friends like me!

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      In other primary news, it looks like Daniel Cameron is going to be the GOP candidate for governor in Kentucky against Andy Beshear. Googling to see if Beshear is indeed up for re-election (I thought he might be term-limited), it looks he has some pretty strong approval ratings. It’ll be interesting to see how that plays out, a Democrat against a Black MAGAt Republican in McConnell-land.

      DeSantis apparently endorsed major trump donor (thus former UN ambassador) Kelly Craft at the last minute. Looks like she’s going to come in a distant third.

      Trivia Man

      Thanks again for helping us send Dan Kelly home instead of to the Supreme Court. Reminder: He was a legal advisor for the fake electors in WI.

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker: I showed up here just now to mention how AMAZING this is, and of course y’all are already here first.  =)

      Still AMAZING, though, isn’t it?  Wow.

      Someone please shove a microphone in front of Rhonda tomorrow for his thoughts, pleeeeease!

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker: And I will promote my reply (posted on the dead thread.

      @Betty Cracker:

      This is like Cousin Lee showing up sober to a wedding!

      I love that so much.  Is that a Betty Cracker original, or is that a phrase I have just not heard before.  Or, I suppose, you could have a Cousin Lee! :-)

      Baud

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      DeSantis apparently endorsed major trump donor (thus former UN ambassador) Kelly Craft at the last minute. Looks like she’s going to come in a distant third.

       
      And there were only two candidates.

      Ba-dum-dum.

      bbleh

      Thing that worries me more about Willis is this thing the GA Lege passed (I think) allowing removal of locally elected prosecutors for Reasons.  Dunno the details, but one trusts Willis does and has draft indictments ready for the GJ the moment somebody starts those wheels turning.

      Tony G

      Trump attacking a non-white female prosecutor.  Now, that’s certainly an unexpected turn of events.

      Geminid

      @RobArt: I think there are still such things as moderate-conservative Republicans, and they are what I think of when journalists talk of “moderate Republicans.” In Virginia, a lot of these voters identify as Independents now.

      Jacksonville consolidated with Duval County 56 years ago, in 1968. So Duval County party registrations are equivalent to those for Jacksonville. A recent tally showed 231,460 Republicans, 259,608 Democrats, 13,312 “minor party,: and 155,563 non-affiliated.

      Last year Ron DeSantis carried Duval County by 11.8%.

