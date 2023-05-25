Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

“woke” is the new caravan.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

People are complicated. Love is not.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

This blog will pay for itself.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Cold Grey Dawn Schadenfreude Open Thread: Gone, DeSantis

Cold Grey Dawn Schadenfreude Open Thread: Gone, DeSantis

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Could not have happened to two* more deserving dudes!


(*Two and a half, I guess, if we’re including David Sacks.)


Dark, Brandon!

2/ him. But the issue is what matters to him. This is a way way WAY online minded campaign. And really lives within the keyboard warrior world of the right. What are the issues a winning GOP presidential campaign is going to run on? Border, Inflation, weakness abroad, etc.

3/ They hit on the border a bit at the end, sort of realizing they’d all but ignored it. But almost the whole thing was fluffing Musk for buying Twitter, the freedom fighters who were left back on Twitter, the mainstream media, and then at the end DEI and “gender ideology.”

4/ This is super niche stuff that most of the country doesn’t even know what he’s talking about. I noted that just a short time ago Sacks said DeSantis would be like a “cool headed ruthless assassin” turning back to the woke mob. To most people that sounds kinda nuts.

5/ Something that comes off 4Chan and weird mass slaughter chic. Anyway, DeSantis did get his stride. But again, this is almost all within the conversation of the Twitter far right. That’s not where the country is.

Well, at least there’s still traditional political media…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Andrew Abshier
  • BeautifulPlumage
  • JPL
  • mrmoshpotato

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Andrew Abshier

      Now this is the pile-on action I visit this blog for!  Couldn’t have happened to two nicer guys.  Nothing but love, Ron, nothing but love.  </snark>

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      I am disappoint. The GOP needs a presidential candidate who can take the fight to TFG and win, to escape the one-man party trap it is falling into. But all we’ve seen so far is the same ilk of hapless mooks we saw in 2016.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JPL

      When the grab by the pussy tape released, everyone though trump was done.   Then trump managed to unleash pure hatred in the country.   DeSantis is worse.   He platform includes ridding us of the gays and science.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.