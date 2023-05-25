Could not have happened to two* more deserving dudes!

It’s been a right-wing talking point that Elon Musk fired 90% of the company and the site works just fine, and the second he absolutely needs it to work it is crashing people’s entire phones. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 24, 2023



(*Two and a half, I guess, if we’re including David Sacks.)

"Servers are straining somewhat" — Elon Musk on his Twitter Space with Ron DeSantis pic.twitter.com/XOm6jcX8G2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 24, 2023

how is every headline now not Twitter Blew — L O L G O P (@LOLGOP) May 25, 2023

I'd say it's a Mickey Mouse operation, except the Mickey Mouse operation has Ron by the throat already. https://t.co/jAq3tX8PYc — Radio Justice ????? (@justiceputnam) May 25, 2023





DeSantis is currently giving a speech that largely consists of repeating the word "woke" over and over again to an audience about 1/3 of the size he started out with when the original Space collapsed — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) May 24, 2023

lmao the PlayStation showcase today had well over 2,000,000 viewers and it went fine https://t.co/87yuuqtK2s — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) May 24, 2023

Ron DeSantis' campaign announcement has devolved into a bunch of people just thanking Elon Musk and complaining about Twitter. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 24, 2023

Honestly, what presidential campaign announcement has guest stars? What candidate wants to be overshadowed by other public figures at his own announcement?

I said it before, I'll say it again: Ron DeSantis is a weird guy. https://t.co/aBr9x0hbac — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 24, 2023

David Sacks asks DeSantis about bitcoin pic.twitter.com/1ZifQPpZu5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 24, 2023

Gets to take a break from his lifts tho https://t.co/jLXMvdjDmy — zeddy (@Zeddary) May 24, 2023

Dark, Brandon!

Thanks to Elon Musk, we know this tweet already has 1.6 million views which will be fun to keep in mind when the DeSantis Team runs with 'well 500,000 users tuned in' cope. https://t.co/x1MsVFa3R5 — zeddy (@Zeddary) May 24, 2023

Okay, here's my take. Obviously the tech snafu at the beginning is going to be the irresistible headline. A major fail. The announcement he read was a mess. Once they actually got down to talking, DeSantis is fairly good at talking about the issues that matter to … — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 24, 2023

2/ him. But the issue is what matters to him. This is a way way WAY online minded campaign. And really lives within the keyboard warrior world of the right. What are the issues a winning GOP presidential campaign is going to run on? Border, Inflation, weakness abroad, etc. 3/ They hit on the border a bit at the end, sort of realizing they’d all but ignored it. But almost the whole thing was fluffing Musk for buying Twitter, the freedom fighters who were left back on Twitter, the mainstream media, and then at the end DEI and “gender ideology.” 4/ This is super niche stuff that most of the country doesn’t even know what he’s talking about. I noted that just a short time ago Sacks said DeSantis would be like a “cool headed ruthless assassin” turning back to the woke mob. To most people that sounds kinda nuts. 5/ Something that comes off 4Chan and weird mass slaughter chic. Anyway, DeSantis did get his stride. But again, this is almost all within the conversation of the Twitter far right. That’s not where the country is.

Fox News' homepage really twisting the knife on Elon Musk right now. The homepage even has a "Breaking News" alert pop-up dunking on Twitter's failure. pic.twitter.com/v6ta2Djnxd — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 24, 2023

Well, at least there’s still traditional political media…

even donald trump, legendary fuckup, fascist and world-class heavyweight cheapskate champion of the world, would have paid out of pocket to have this ready. https://t.co/aPfkfNgr7J — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) May 25, 2023

if i were a donor, i would be absolutely volcanically pissed about this amateur hour, grabass horseshit. this is not a man ready to actually compete for the presidency. this isn’t even a man ready to lose a primary. — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) May 25, 2023

Congratulations to DeSantis's crack comms team, @BryanDGriffin, @ChristinaPushaw, and @JeremyRedfernFL, for organizing a totally effective and non-humiliating campaign launch for their boss with tech genius @elonmusk. Bravo! Remember, their pitch is 'Trump but competent.' Lol. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 24, 2023